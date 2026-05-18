Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense.
Woburn, MA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Feon Energy, Inc., a leading developer of novel and proprietary liquid electrolytes for lithium batteries, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials USA, Inc, a U.S.-based manufacturer of battery electrolytes. This strategic collaboration is intended to accelerate the scale-up and domestic production of Feon’s next-generation electrolyte technologies.
Feon is experiencing strong traction across multiple multi-billion-dollar markets, including electric mobility, grid-scale energy storage, and aerospace and defense applications. In particular, the rapidly expanding aerospace and defense sectors are placing increased emphasis on secure, U.S.-based sourcing of critical battery materials. Through this MOU, Feon and Orbia aim to establish a robust, localized supply chain for high-performance electrolytes tailored to these mission-critical applications.
“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey to bring next-generation electrolyte technologies to market. As demand accelerates across critical sectors like aerospace and defense, establishing a resilient and localized supply chain becomes essential. Partnering with Orbia allows us to combine cutting-edge chemistry with proven manufacturing expertise to deliver high-performance solutions at scale,” said Salil Soman, VP of Business Development, Feon Energy.
At the core of Feon Energy’s innovation is a proprietary, molecular-level and AI-powered design platform that enables the development of entirely new classes of electrolyte chemistries. By engineering novel molecules optimized for performance, safety, and cost, Feon is addressing key limitations of conventional electrolyte systems. The collaboration with Orbia enables Feon to take a significant step toward validating not only the performance advantages of these materials, but also their cost viability and manufacturability at commercial scale.
Orbia brings to the collaboration an established U.S.-based electrolyte manufacturing platform. The company also has the infrastructure, process know-how, and expansion roadmap to scale efficiently with growing demand, with the ability to further scale production levels as commercialization accelerates. This positions the partnership to seamlessly support both near-term deployment and long-term volume ramp.
While the initial focus of the partnership will be on serving aerospace and defense applications, where domestic production and supply chain resilience are paramount, the collaboration is expected to expand into broader, high-volume markets. These include electric mobility, advanced air mobility, and stationary energy storage, as customer demand for next-generation electrolyte solutions continues to build. Feon is already engaged in multiple strategic and well-funded agreements spanning technology co-development, materials integration, and future supply, all of which could be supported and scaled through this partnership with Orbia.
“We are excited to collaborate with Feon Energy and support the commercialization of their innovative electrolyte platform. This partnership aligns with our commitment to strengthening domestic battery material supply chains while positioning us to meet increasing demand across both aerospace and defense and broader commercial markets,” said Carl Thoemmes, Business Development Director, Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials.
Under the terms of the MOU, the two companies will explore joint development, scale-up, and manufacturing opportunities, leveraging Orbia’s electrolyte production capabilities and Feon Energy’s advanced electrolyte formulations.
About Feon Energy
Feon Energy is a U.S.-based advanced battery materials company focused on developing next-generation liquid electrolyte technologies for lithium-ion and lithium-metal batteries. Founded in 2022 as a spinout from Stanford University and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, the company leverages a proprietary, pharma-inspired and AI-powered molecular design platform to create high-performance electrolytes tailored to specific battery chemistries. Its solutions are designed to enhance energy density, fast chargeability, safety, and cost efficiency while remaining compatible with existing battery manufacturing processes, enabling faster commercialization of next-generation battery technologies across automotive, aerospace, and grid-scale ESS markets. For more information visit www.feonenergy.com
About Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials
Orbia’s Fluor & Energy Materials is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Orbia’s products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers. Orbia has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network. To learn more visit www.orbia-fem.com
Media Contact
Salil Soman
VP – Business Development
Feon Energy
info@feonenergy.com
Feon is experiencing strong traction across multiple multi-billion-dollar markets, including electric mobility, grid-scale energy storage, and aerospace and defense applications. In particular, the rapidly expanding aerospace and defense sectors are placing increased emphasis on secure, U.S.-based sourcing of critical battery materials. Through this MOU, Feon and Orbia aim to establish a robust, localized supply chain for high-performance electrolytes tailored to these mission-critical applications.
“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey to bring next-generation electrolyte technologies to market. As demand accelerates across critical sectors like aerospace and defense, establishing a resilient and localized supply chain becomes essential. Partnering with Orbia allows us to combine cutting-edge chemistry with proven manufacturing expertise to deliver high-performance solutions at scale,” said Salil Soman, VP of Business Development, Feon Energy.
At the core of Feon Energy’s innovation is a proprietary, molecular-level and AI-powered design platform that enables the development of entirely new classes of electrolyte chemistries. By engineering novel molecules optimized for performance, safety, and cost, Feon is addressing key limitations of conventional electrolyte systems. The collaboration with Orbia enables Feon to take a significant step toward validating not only the performance advantages of these materials, but also their cost viability and manufacturability at commercial scale.
Orbia brings to the collaboration an established U.S.-based electrolyte manufacturing platform. The company also has the infrastructure, process know-how, and expansion roadmap to scale efficiently with growing demand, with the ability to further scale production levels as commercialization accelerates. This positions the partnership to seamlessly support both near-term deployment and long-term volume ramp.
While the initial focus of the partnership will be on serving aerospace and defense applications, where domestic production and supply chain resilience are paramount, the collaboration is expected to expand into broader, high-volume markets. These include electric mobility, advanced air mobility, and stationary energy storage, as customer demand for next-generation electrolyte solutions continues to build. Feon is already engaged in multiple strategic and well-funded agreements spanning technology co-development, materials integration, and future supply, all of which could be supported and scaled through this partnership with Orbia.
“We are excited to collaborate with Feon Energy and support the commercialization of their innovative electrolyte platform. This partnership aligns with our commitment to strengthening domestic battery material supply chains while positioning us to meet increasing demand across both aerospace and defense and broader commercial markets,” said Carl Thoemmes, Business Development Director, Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials.
Under the terms of the MOU, the two companies will explore joint development, scale-up, and manufacturing opportunities, leveraging Orbia’s electrolyte production capabilities and Feon Energy’s advanced electrolyte formulations.
About Feon Energy
Feon Energy is a U.S.-based advanced battery materials company focused on developing next-generation liquid electrolyte technologies for lithium-ion and lithium-metal batteries. Founded in 2022 as a spinout from Stanford University and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, the company leverages a proprietary, pharma-inspired and AI-powered molecular design platform to create high-performance electrolytes tailored to specific battery chemistries. Its solutions are designed to enhance energy density, fast chargeability, safety, and cost efficiency while remaining compatible with existing battery manufacturing processes, enabling faster commercialization of next-generation battery technologies across automotive, aerospace, and grid-scale ESS markets. For more information visit www.feonenergy.com
About Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials
Orbia’s Fluor & Energy Materials is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Orbia’s products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers. Orbia has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network. To learn more visit www.orbia-fem.com
Media Contact
Salil Soman
VP – Business Development
Feon Energy
info@feonenergy.com
Contact
Feon Energy, Inc.Contact
Salil Soman
+1-248-961-1227
https://feonenergy.com/
Salil Soman
+1-248-961-1227
https://feonenergy.com/
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