How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It

A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation.