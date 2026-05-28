METY Highlights New Study on Student Self-Assessment Method Linked to Higher Scores Among Nigerian Secondary Students
METY Technology is highlighting a newly published IJSSER study co-authored by Dr. John Leddo that examined a 10-minute Cognitive Structure Analysis self-assessment routine among senior secondary students in Nigeria. The study’s findings are relevant to METY’s work developing MyEdMaster, an adaptive learning and self-assessment platform.
Leesburg, VA, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- METY Technology is highlighting a newly published study in the International Journal of Social Science and Economic Research that examined the use of a brief student self-assessment and remediation routine among senior secondary students in Nigeria.
The article, titled “Incorporating Student Self-Assessment and Remediation into Classroom Instruction Greatly Improves Educational Performance in Senior Secondary Students,” appears in the April 2026 issue of IJSSER. The study was co-authored by Dr. John Leddo, whose work in cognitive science and self-assessment is relevant to METY’s development of MyEdMaster, the company’s adaptive learning and self-assessment platform.
The study evaluated the Cognitive Structure Analysis, or CSA, self-assessment method in five subject areas: chemistry, math, business, government, and grammar. Students using the CSA self-assessment template were compared with students who did not use the method.
According to the study, students who used the CSA method scored higher across the subjects evaluated. Reported average scores for students using the method ranged from 82 percent to 97 percent, while comparison-group averages were lower across the same subject areas.
The study also reported that, within the participating classrooms, students using the CSA method avoided failing scores and, in several subject areas, showed reduced score variability. The authors noted that this may suggest the method helped lower-performing students identify and address gaps in their understanding.
CSA is designed to give students a structured way to evaluate their own understanding, identify knowledge gaps, and revisit classroom materials for remediation. The routine can be completed in a short period of time and does not require new technology or changes to curriculum. Teachers may review completed self-assessments to better understand student needs, while administrators may use aggregated information to identify broader instructional patterns.
“Self-assessment is most powerful when students are given a simple structure for identifying what they know, what they do not know, and what they need to review,” said Dr. John Leddo. “This study adds to a growing body of work suggesting that structured self-assessment can play an important role in improving learning outcomes.”
The findings are relevant to METY’s education technology work because MyEdMaster is being developed around the same general principle: helping students learn more effectively by identifying individual knowledge gaps and guiding them toward targeted remediation.
METY is also exploring how self-assessment data may be integrated into AI-supported learning tools. The company believes that combining structured student self-assessment with adaptive technology may help students receive more personalized academic support. Further research is expected to compare outcomes between students who remediate their learning needs independently and those who use AI-supported self-assessment tools.
“METY’s mission is to build intelligent, evidence-informed tools that help people improve their lives,” said Tony Berry of METY. “This study is directly relevant to our work with MyEdMaster because it supports the importance of self-assessment, targeted remediation, and student-centered learning.”
The full article, “Incorporating Student Self-Assessment and Remediation into Classroom Instruction Greatly Improves Educational Performance in Senior Secondary Students,” appears in the April 2026 issue of the International Journal of Social Science and Economic Research.
About METY
METY Technology builds intelligent, science-backed tools designed to help people improve learning, well-being, and personal development. Guided by research and grounded in cognitive science, METY develops AI-powered solutions that support individuals in improving health, enhancing learning, and reaching personal goals.
METY’s product ecosystem includes MyYouthSpan, a personalized longevity and well-being platform, and MyEdMaster, an adaptive learning and self-assessment platform designed to help students identify knowledge gaps, remediate learning needs, and improve academic performance.
METY is committed to ethical innovation and technology that enhances human capability. Its mission is to better the human condition through intelligent, evidence-informed technology.
Contact:
Tony Berry
Phone: 774-317-0422
Email: aberry@metytechnology.com
The article, titled “Incorporating Student Self-Assessment and Remediation into Classroom Instruction Greatly Improves Educational Performance in Senior Secondary Students,” appears in the April 2026 issue of IJSSER. The study was co-authored by Dr. John Leddo, whose work in cognitive science and self-assessment is relevant to METY’s development of MyEdMaster, the company’s adaptive learning and self-assessment platform.
The study evaluated the Cognitive Structure Analysis, or CSA, self-assessment method in five subject areas: chemistry, math, business, government, and grammar. Students using the CSA self-assessment template were compared with students who did not use the method.
According to the study, students who used the CSA method scored higher across the subjects evaluated. Reported average scores for students using the method ranged from 82 percent to 97 percent, while comparison-group averages were lower across the same subject areas.
The study also reported that, within the participating classrooms, students using the CSA method avoided failing scores and, in several subject areas, showed reduced score variability. The authors noted that this may suggest the method helped lower-performing students identify and address gaps in their understanding.
CSA is designed to give students a structured way to evaluate their own understanding, identify knowledge gaps, and revisit classroom materials for remediation. The routine can be completed in a short period of time and does not require new technology or changes to curriculum. Teachers may review completed self-assessments to better understand student needs, while administrators may use aggregated information to identify broader instructional patterns.
“Self-assessment is most powerful when students are given a simple structure for identifying what they know, what they do not know, and what they need to review,” said Dr. John Leddo. “This study adds to a growing body of work suggesting that structured self-assessment can play an important role in improving learning outcomes.”
The findings are relevant to METY’s education technology work because MyEdMaster is being developed around the same general principle: helping students learn more effectively by identifying individual knowledge gaps and guiding them toward targeted remediation.
METY is also exploring how self-assessment data may be integrated into AI-supported learning tools. The company believes that combining structured student self-assessment with adaptive technology may help students receive more personalized academic support. Further research is expected to compare outcomes between students who remediate their learning needs independently and those who use AI-supported self-assessment tools.
“METY’s mission is to build intelligent, evidence-informed tools that help people improve their lives,” said Tony Berry of METY. “This study is directly relevant to our work with MyEdMaster because it supports the importance of self-assessment, targeted remediation, and student-centered learning.”
The full article, “Incorporating Student Self-Assessment and Remediation into Classroom Instruction Greatly Improves Educational Performance in Senior Secondary Students,” appears in the April 2026 issue of the International Journal of Social Science and Economic Research.
About METY
METY Technology builds intelligent, science-backed tools designed to help people improve learning, well-being, and personal development. Guided by research and grounded in cognitive science, METY develops AI-powered solutions that support individuals in improving health, enhancing learning, and reaching personal goals.
METY’s product ecosystem includes MyYouthSpan, a personalized longevity and well-being platform, and MyEdMaster, an adaptive learning and self-assessment platform designed to help students identify knowledge gaps, remediate learning needs, and improve academic performance.
METY is committed to ethical innovation and technology that enhances human capability. Its mission is to better the human condition through intelligent, evidence-informed technology.
Contact:
Tony Berry
Phone: 774-317-0422
Email: aberry@metytechnology.com
Contact
METYContact
Anthony Berry
774-317-0422
www.myedmaster.com
Anthony Berry
774-317-0422
www.myedmaster.com
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