LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance
San Diego, CA, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LongevityPlan.AI, the virtual wellness clinic optimizing women's and men's health through peptides, nutrition, and lifestyle science, today announced the public opening of its Wellness Club Workshops — a free, month-long online series running every day in June and featuring more than 20 of today's leading voices in longevity medicine, hormone optimization, performance training, and integrative health.
From June 1 through June 30, attendees can join 3–5 live thirty-minute webinars per day — more than 90 sessions in total — covering the most actionable frontiers of human healthspan. Featured sessions include:
Optimizing Post-Surgical Recovery with Dr. Eric Rightmire
Managing Menopause & Perimenopause with Lisa Castleton, Esq. and Sabine Schoepke
A Live Breathwork & Nervous System Reset with Govindi Juneja
Gut Peptides for Cognitive Enhancement with Grace Liu, PharmD
Aligning Work with a Woman's Cycle & Biology with Judith Mueller
The Human Genome — Blueprint for Longevity with Jennifer Little-Fleck
Live Bodybuilding & Strength Workshops with AJ Miller and Nick Bucovaz
Live Yoga, Sculpt & HIIT with Mikayla Rulh, Heather Sizlo, and Mikenzi Learned
Diet and Nutrition Optimization with Peptides with Dr. Amy Coopersmith and Jaime Rangel
Post-Traumatic Injury Peptides, DEXA Diagnostics, Psychedelics, Pole Fitness, Peptide Therapy & Digital Twin Medicine, and more — featuring Aaron Moon, Dr. Tan Rao, Derek Du Chesne, Javi Marin, Dr. Karim Godammune, Dr. Golsa Gholampour, Aisha Khadar, Kenndy Uehling, and Ben Pugh
Registration is free at shop.longevityplan.ai/schedule, but spots are limited.
"For too long, the science of longevity has lived behind paywalls, conference badges, and concierge clinics. Opening the Wellness Club to the public for the entire month of June is our way of changing that — putting the protocols, the practitioners, and the conversations directly in the hands of the women and men who are ready to take ownership of their healthspan." -Tony Medrano, CEO & Founder, LongevityPlan.AI
A Curriculum Built Around the Frontiers of Healthspan
The June series is built around a single premise: longevity is a practice, not a prescription. Every session is designed to be immediately actionable — whether that means a protocol to bring to your doctor, a breathing pattern to use before bed tonight, or a training framework to adopt this week.
"Peptides are quietly rewriting what we thought we knew about midlife — particularly for women navigating perimenopause and beyond. This workshop is the conversation I wish every woman could have with her clinician." -Lisa Castleton, Esq, BioPharma Executive
"Your genome isn't your destiny — it's your operating manual. Once you can read it, longevity stops being guesswork and starts becoming a strategy." -Jennifer Little-Fleck, Founder, Braincelling
"Before any protocol, any peptide, any workout — there is the breath. In thirty minutes we can reset a nervous system that's been stuck in fight-or-flight for years. That's where real recovery begins." -Govindi Juneja, Evolutionary Breathwork
"Strength training isn't vanity — it's the most powerful longevity intervention we have. Muscle is the organ of healthy aging, and I'm bringing the workout straight to people's living rooms." — AJ Miller, BodyBuilder and Performance Coach
How to Attend
The full schedule and free registration are available at shop.longevityplan.ai/schedule. All sessions are live and online; recordings will be made available to registered Wellness Club members.
About LongevityPlan.AI
LongevityPlan.AI is a virtual wellness clinic for women, optimizing health through peptide therapy, nutrition, hormone optimization, and lifestyle medicine. The platform combines clinician-supervised protocols with a growing community of members pursuing longer, stronger, more vital lives.
From June 1 through June 30, attendees can join 3–5 live thirty-minute webinars per day — more than 90 sessions in total — covering the most actionable frontiers of human healthspan. Featured sessions include:
Optimizing Post-Surgical Recovery with Dr. Eric Rightmire
Managing Menopause & Perimenopause with Lisa Castleton, Esq. and Sabine Schoepke
A Live Breathwork & Nervous System Reset with Govindi Juneja
Gut Peptides for Cognitive Enhancement with Grace Liu, PharmD
Aligning Work with a Woman's Cycle & Biology with Judith Mueller
The Human Genome — Blueprint for Longevity with Jennifer Little-Fleck
Live Bodybuilding & Strength Workshops with AJ Miller and Nick Bucovaz
Live Yoga, Sculpt & HIIT with Mikayla Rulh, Heather Sizlo, and Mikenzi Learned
Diet and Nutrition Optimization with Peptides with Dr. Amy Coopersmith and Jaime Rangel
Post-Traumatic Injury Peptides, DEXA Diagnostics, Psychedelics, Pole Fitness, Peptide Therapy & Digital Twin Medicine, and more — featuring Aaron Moon, Dr. Tan Rao, Derek Du Chesne, Javi Marin, Dr. Karim Godammune, Dr. Golsa Gholampour, Aisha Khadar, Kenndy Uehling, and Ben Pugh
Registration is free at shop.longevityplan.ai/schedule, but spots are limited.
"For too long, the science of longevity has lived behind paywalls, conference badges, and concierge clinics. Opening the Wellness Club to the public for the entire month of June is our way of changing that — putting the protocols, the practitioners, and the conversations directly in the hands of the women and men who are ready to take ownership of their healthspan." -Tony Medrano, CEO & Founder, LongevityPlan.AI
A Curriculum Built Around the Frontiers of Healthspan
The June series is built around a single premise: longevity is a practice, not a prescription. Every session is designed to be immediately actionable — whether that means a protocol to bring to your doctor, a breathing pattern to use before bed tonight, or a training framework to adopt this week.
"Peptides are quietly rewriting what we thought we knew about midlife — particularly for women navigating perimenopause and beyond. This workshop is the conversation I wish every woman could have with her clinician." -Lisa Castleton, Esq, BioPharma Executive
"Your genome isn't your destiny — it's your operating manual. Once you can read it, longevity stops being guesswork and starts becoming a strategy." -Jennifer Little-Fleck, Founder, Braincelling
"Before any protocol, any peptide, any workout — there is the breath. In thirty minutes we can reset a nervous system that's been stuck in fight-or-flight for years. That's where real recovery begins." -Govindi Juneja, Evolutionary Breathwork
"Strength training isn't vanity — it's the most powerful longevity intervention we have. Muscle is the organ of healthy aging, and I'm bringing the workout straight to people's living rooms." — AJ Miller, BodyBuilder and Performance Coach
How to Attend
The full schedule and free registration are available at shop.longevityplan.ai/schedule. All sessions are live and online; recordings will be made available to registered Wellness Club members.
About LongevityPlan.AI
LongevityPlan.AI is a virtual wellness clinic for women, optimizing health through peptide therapy, nutrition, hormone optimization, and lifestyle medicine. The platform combines clinician-supervised protocols with a growing community of members pursuing longer, stronger, more vital lives.
Contact
LongevityPlan.AIContact
Anthony Medrano
858-774-7392
LongevityPlan.AI
Anthony Medrano
858-774-7392
LongevityPlan.AI
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LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June.
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