City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S.
Plantation, FL, May 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a significant recognition of educational excellence, innovation, and community impact, the City of Plantation officially honored American High School with a formal Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the Plantation City Council Meeting held on April 15 at 6:00 p.m.
The proclamation recognizes American High School's ongoing commitment to providing accessible, affordable, and innovative educational opportunities to students throughout Florida, across the United States, and around the world.
The presentation marked a proud milestone for American High School, whose mission is centered on empowering learners through accredited online education, workforce readiness programs, career and technical education, dual enrollment opportunities, and groundbreaking initiatives utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR).
Receiving this official proclamation from the City of Plantation represents one of the highest civic honors bestowed upon an educational institution and serves as recognition of the school's dedication to transforming lives through education.
"We are deeply honored and humbled to receive this proclamation from Mayor Nick Sortal and the City of Plantation," said Dana Williams, Founder and President of American High School. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our educators, staff, students, families, and community partners who share our vision of making quality education accessible to all learners regardless of their circumstances."
American High School has become a leader in online education by providing flexible learning opportunities for traditional students, homeschooling families, student-athletes, adult learners, military families, international students, and students requiring credit recovery.
In addition, the school has established itself as a national advocate for educational equity through initiatives that support underserved populations, including at-risk youth, disadvantaged students, and justice-involved individuals seeking opportunities for educational advancement and workforce preparation.
Through strategic partnerships with workforce development organizations, educational technology providers, correctional education programs, and community-based organizations, American High School is helping students earn accredited high school diplomas, industry-recognized certifications, and career-ready skills that lead to long-term success.
The City's proclamation acknowledges American High School's contributions to educational innovation, student achievement, community service, and its commitment to preparing future generations for success in an increasingly technology-driven world.
As the educational landscape continues to evolve, American High School remains committed to leading the way through personalized learning, cutting-edge educational technologies, and affordable pathways that help students achieve their academic and career goals.
"This proclamation serves as inspiration to continue expanding our mission and impact," added Dana Williams. "We are grateful to Mayor Nick Sortal, the Plantation City Council, and the residents of Plantation for recognizing the important work being done to empower students through education."
The school plans to continue expanding innovative educational programs that integrate emerging technologies such as AI, VR, and AR while creating new pathways to graduation, workforce development, college readiness, and lifelong learning.
About American High School
American High School is a fully accredited online private school dedicated to providing high-quality educational opportunities for students worldwide. The school offers middle school, high school, adult education, credit recovery, dual enrollment, and career-focused learning pathways designed to prepare students for college, careers, and life.
American High School's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and student success has positioned the organization as a leader in online education and educational technology integration.
For more information, visit:
www.AmericanHighSchool.org
Media Contact
Christina Fulmore, COO
Website: www.AmericanHighSchool.org
Email: info@americanhighschool.org
Phone: 866.936.9654
Photo Caption: Mayor Nick Sortal presents an official City of Plantation Proclamation to Dr. Marian Johnson, Founder and President of American High School, recognizing the school's outstanding contributions to education, innovation, and community impact during the City Council Meeting held on April 15, 2026.
The proclamation recognizes American High School's ongoing commitment to providing accessible, affordable, and innovative educational opportunities to students throughout Florida, across the United States, and around the world.
The presentation marked a proud milestone for American High School, whose mission is centered on empowering learners through accredited online education, workforce readiness programs, career and technical education, dual enrollment opportunities, and groundbreaking initiatives utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR).
Receiving this official proclamation from the City of Plantation represents one of the highest civic honors bestowed upon an educational institution and serves as recognition of the school's dedication to transforming lives through education.
"We are deeply honored and humbled to receive this proclamation from Mayor Nick Sortal and the City of Plantation," said Dana Williams, Founder and President of American High School. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our educators, staff, students, families, and community partners who share our vision of making quality education accessible to all learners regardless of their circumstances."
American High School has become a leader in online education by providing flexible learning opportunities for traditional students, homeschooling families, student-athletes, adult learners, military families, international students, and students requiring credit recovery.
In addition, the school has established itself as a national advocate for educational equity through initiatives that support underserved populations, including at-risk youth, disadvantaged students, and justice-involved individuals seeking opportunities for educational advancement and workforce preparation.
Through strategic partnerships with workforce development organizations, educational technology providers, correctional education programs, and community-based organizations, American High School is helping students earn accredited high school diplomas, industry-recognized certifications, and career-ready skills that lead to long-term success.
The City's proclamation acknowledges American High School's contributions to educational innovation, student achievement, community service, and its commitment to preparing future generations for success in an increasingly technology-driven world.
As the educational landscape continues to evolve, American High School remains committed to leading the way through personalized learning, cutting-edge educational technologies, and affordable pathways that help students achieve their academic and career goals.
"This proclamation serves as inspiration to continue expanding our mission and impact," added Dana Williams. "We are grateful to Mayor Nick Sortal, the Plantation City Council, and the residents of Plantation for recognizing the important work being done to empower students through education."
The school plans to continue expanding innovative educational programs that integrate emerging technologies such as AI, VR, and AR while creating new pathways to graduation, workforce development, college readiness, and lifelong learning.
About American High School
American High School is a fully accredited online private school dedicated to providing high-quality educational opportunities for students worldwide. The school offers middle school, high school, adult education, credit recovery, dual enrollment, and career-focused learning pathways designed to prepare students for college, careers, and life.
American High School's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and student success has positioned the organization as a leader in online education and educational technology integration.
For more information, visit:
www.AmericanHighSchool.org
Media Contact
Christina Fulmore, COO
Website: www.AmericanHighSchool.org
Email: info@americanhighschool.org
Phone: 866.936.9654
Photo Caption: Mayor Nick Sortal presents an official City of Plantation Proclamation to Dr. Marian Johnson, Founder and President of American High School, recognizing the school's outstanding contributions to education, innovation, and community impact during the City Council Meeting held on April 15, 2026.
Contact
American High School for Grades K-12Contact
Dana Williams (CEO)
866.936.9654
www.AmericanHighSchool.org
Christina Fulmore (COO)
Dana Williams (CEO)
866.936.9654
www.AmericanHighSchool.org
Christina Fulmore (COO)
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