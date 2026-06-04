Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder.
Chicago, IL, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alera Bio, a biotechnology company advancing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Mr. McCullough is an accomplished biotechnology executive with extensive leadership experience spanning corporate strategy, capital formation, operational execution, and the advancement of emerging therapeutics companies. He brings deep expertise in guiding high-growth biotechnology organizations through critical stages of development, financing, and strategic positioning.
“We are extremely excited to welcome David to Alera Bio,” said Frank Jaeger, Founder and Chairman of Alera Bio. “David brings the leadership, operational discipline, and strategic vision necessary to help guide Alera through its next stage of growth. His experience building and leading biotechnology organizations, combined with his ability to communicate complex scientific value propositions to investors, partners, and stakeholders, makes him uniquely positioned to help advance our lead program, AB-101, toward the clinic.”
As CEO, Mr. McCullough will lead Alera Bio’s corporate strategy, financing initiatives, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will work closely with the Board of Directors and executive leadership team to advance AB-101, Alera’s novel therapeutic program for MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome).
“Alera Bio represents an extraordinary opportunity to bring hope to families affected by one of the most devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorders,” said Mr. McCullough. “The scientific rationale supporting AB-101 is compelling, and the company has built a strong foundation with differentiated intellectual property, a clear regulatory strategy, and a focused development plan. I look forward to working alongside the team to accelerate the program and create meaningful value for both patients and stakeholders.”
Alera Bio’s lead program, AB-101, is a novel combination therapy designed to restore thyroid hormone signaling in the brain independent of the MCT-8 transporter while also addressing downstream metabolic and neurodevelopmental deficits. The therapy is intended to improve cognition, motor development, and systemic health in children suffering from MCT-8 deficiency, an ultra-rare pediatric disease with no approved therapies that meaningfully address neurological impairment.
About Alera Bio
Alera Bio is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare and neglected neurological diseases. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company is focused on advancing innovative treatments that address both neurological and systemic aspects of disease biology.
Its lead program, AB-101, is a novel combination therapy designed to restore thyroid hormone signaling in the brain independent of the MCT-8 transporter, while also addressing downstream metabolic and neurodevelopmental deficits. The therapy is intended to improve cognition, motor function, and overall systemic health in children affected by MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), a devastating rare disease with no approved therapies.
Guided by a patient-first philosophy, Alera Bio combines cutting-edge science with a focused and capital-efficient development strategy to accelerate therapies to patients with urgent unmet needs.
At Alera Bio, the mission is clear: Biology drives us. Patients define us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of AB-101, planned preclinical and clinical activities, financing activities, regulatory strategy, and the potential therapeutic impact of the program. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Alera Bio undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
Mr. McCullough is an accomplished biotechnology executive with extensive leadership experience spanning corporate strategy, capital formation, operational execution, and the advancement of emerging therapeutics companies. He brings deep expertise in guiding high-growth biotechnology organizations through critical stages of development, financing, and strategic positioning.
“We are extremely excited to welcome David to Alera Bio,” said Frank Jaeger, Founder and Chairman of Alera Bio. “David brings the leadership, operational discipline, and strategic vision necessary to help guide Alera through its next stage of growth. His experience building and leading biotechnology organizations, combined with his ability to communicate complex scientific value propositions to investors, partners, and stakeholders, makes him uniquely positioned to help advance our lead program, AB-101, toward the clinic.”
As CEO, Mr. McCullough will lead Alera Bio’s corporate strategy, financing initiatives, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will work closely with the Board of Directors and executive leadership team to advance AB-101, Alera’s novel therapeutic program for MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome).
“Alera Bio represents an extraordinary opportunity to bring hope to families affected by one of the most devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorders,” said Mr. McCullough. “The scientific rationale supporting AB-101 is compelling, and the company has built a strong foundation with differentiated intellectual property, a clear regulatory strategy, and a focused development plan. I look forward to working alongside the team to accelerate the program and create meaningful value for both patients and stakeholders.”
Alera Bio’s lead program, AB-101, is a novel combination therapy designed to restore thyroid hormone signaling in the brain independent of the MCT-8 transporter while also addressing downstream metabolic and neurodevelopmental deficits. The therapy is intended to improve cognition, motor development, and systemic health in children suffering from MCT-8 deficiency, an ultra-rare pediatric disease with no approved therapies that meaningfully address neurological impairment.
About Alera Bio
Alera Bio is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare and neglected neurological diseases. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company is focused on advancing innovative treatments that address both neurological and systemic aspects of disease biology.
Its lead program, AB-101, is a novel combination therapy designed to restore thyroid hormone signaling in the brain independent of the MCT-8 transporter, while also addressing downstream metabolic and neurodevelopmental deficits. The therapy is intended to improve cognition, motor function, and overall systemic health in children affected by MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), a devastating rare disease with no approved therapies.
Guided by a patient-first philosophy, Alera Bio combines cutting-edge science with a focused and capital-efficient development strategy to accelerate therapies to patients with urgent unmet needs.
At Alera Bio, the mission is clear: Biology drives us. Patients define us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of AB-101, planned preclinical and clinical activities, financing activities, regulatory strategy, and the potential therapeutic impact of the program. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Alera Bio undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
Contact
Alera BioContact
Caitlin Murray
844-257-2246
alerabio.com
Caitlin Murray
844-257-2246
alerabio.com
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