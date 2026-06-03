Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Marion, IL, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences through television, radio and digital media platforms.
The partnership will introduce Moving Moments to television audiences for the first time, expanding a ministry that currently reaches listeners on more than 2,000 radio stations worldwide.
Since 2018, Moving Moments has shared brief Bible-centered messages of hope, encouragement and inspiration through 60-second stories drawn from everyday life. What began as a single radio feature on a local Philadelphia suburb station has grown into a global ministry platform heard throughout all 50 states and internationally through numerous Christian radio networks and independent stations.
Under the new partnership, TCT will provide television production support and distribution opportunities, allowing Moving Moments to extend its unique storytelling format beyond radio. The initiative will include both audio-based features adapted for television and newly recorded on-camera segments featuring Cindy Tang.
“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Moving Moments and an opportunity to reach even more people with the hope of God’s Word,” said Cindy Tang, Founder and Host.
TCT, one of the world’s largest Christian television networks, has spent decades providing faith-based programming designed to encourage believers and share the Gospel through television and digital media. The network reaches audiences across broadcast television, cable, satellite, streaming platforms, mobile applications, and digital channels throughout the United States and around the world.
“Moving Moments has been encouraging radio listeners for years, and I’m excited we can partner with Cindy to give new life through video and help encourage TCT viewers.” -Tom Nolan, Executive Vice President, TCT
The relationship between the two ministries began during the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention, where Tang met Michal Russo of TCT in what both describe as a remarkable “God moment”—a providential encounter that quickly led to discussions about ministry collaboration and expanding the reach of biblical encouragement through multiple forms of media.
“As we explored our shared passion for communicating biblical truth, and encouraging believers and bringing hope to non-believers, it became clear that the Lord was opening a unique door,” said Tang.
The partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to utilizing modern media platforms to share timeless biblical truths and encourage individuals in their daily walk with Christ.
“At TCT, we are always seeking opportunities to amplify voices that bring biblical encouragement and practical faith into everyday life. Cindy has built something truly special through Moving Moments, and we are honored to help introduce these inspiring messages to television and digital audiences. We believe this partnership will create new opportunities to reach people with hope, encouragement, and the life-changing truth of God’s Word.” -Michal Russo, Marketing Director, TCT
Moving Moments has become known for transforming ordinary life experiences—from family stories and pets to everyday challenges—into practical biblical lessons that point listeners toward God’s truth. Through concise, engaging storytelling, the ministry delivers encouragement, hope and inspiration to believers and non-believers in just 60 seconds.
As the partnership develops, audiences can expect new television content, expanded digital opportunities and additional ways to engage with the Moving Moments messages through TCT’s growing media platforms.
About Moving Moments
Founded by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, Moving Moments is a syndicated 60-second radio ministry feature heard on more than 2,000 radio stations worldwide. Through relatable, everyday stories connected to Scripture, Moving Moments delivers hope, encouragement and inspiration while pointing listeners toward a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. The ministry is distributed through the Moody Radio Network and reaches audiences throughout the United States and around the world.
About TCT
TCT (Total Christian Television) is a global Christian television network dedicated to sharing inspirational and faith-based programming that encourages believers and proclaims the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Founded in 1977, TCT reaches millions of households through broadcast television, cable, satellite, streaming services, mobile applications, and digital platforms. Through Christ-centered teaching, worship, ministry programming, and original productions, TCT’s mission is to inspire faith, encourage hope, and share God’s love with audiences around the world.
Media Contacts
Cindy Tang
Founder & Host, Moving Moments
Email: cindyjtang@verizon.net
Website: MovingMoments.org
Michal Russo
Marketing Director, TCT Network
Email: mrusso@tct.tv
Website: www.tct.tv
The partnership will introduce Moving Moments to television audiences for the first time, expanding a ministry that currently reaches listeners on more than 2,000 radio stations worldwide.
Since 2018, Moving Moments has shared brief Bible-centered messages of hope, encouragement and inspiration through 60-second stories drawn from everyday life. What began as a single radio feature on a local Philadelphia suburb station has grown into a global ministry platform heard throughout all 50 states and internationally through numerous Christian radio networks and independent stations.
Under the new partnership, TCT will provide television production support and distribution opportunities, allowing Moving Moments to extend its unique storytelling format beyond radio. The initiative will include both audio-based features adapted for television and newly recorded on-camera segments featuring Cindy Tang.
“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Moving Moments and an opportunity to reach even more people with the hope of God’s Word,” said Cindy Tang, Founder and Host.
TCT, one of the world’s largest Christian television networks, has spent decades providing faith-based programming designed to encourage believers and share the Gospel through television and digital media. The network reaches audiences across broadcast television, cable, satellite, streaming platforms, mobile applications, and digital channels throughout the United States and around the world.
“Moving Moments has been encouraging radio listeners for years, and I’m excited we can partner with Cindy to give new life through video and help encourage TCT viewers.” -Tom Nolan, Executive Vice President, TCT
The relationship between the two ministries began during the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention, where Tang met Michal Russo of TCT in what both describe as a remarkable “God moment”—a providential encounter that quickly led to discussions about ministry collaboration and expanding the reach of biblical encouragement through multiple forms of media.
“As we explored our shared passion for communicating biblical truth, and encouraging believers and bringing hope to non-believers, it became clear that the Lord was opening a unique door,” said Tang.
The partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to utilizing modern media platforms to share timeless biblical truths and encourage individuals in their daily walk with Christ.
“At TCT, we are always seeking opportunities to amplify voices that bring biblical encouragement and practical faith into everyday life. Cindy has built something truly special through Moving Moments, and we are honored to help introduce these inspiring messages to television and digital audiences. We believe this partnership will create new opportunities to reach people with hope, encouragement, and the life-changing truth of God’s Word.” -Michal Russo, Marketing Director, TCT
Moving Moments has become known for transforming ordinary life experiences—from family stories and pets to everyday challenges—into practical biblical lessons that point listeners toward God’s truth. Through concise, engaging storytelling, the ministry delivers encouragement, hope and inspiration to believers and non-believers in just 60 seconds.
As the partnership develops, audiences can expect new television content, expanded digital opportunities and additional ways to engage with the Moving Moments messages through TCT’s growing media platforms.
About Moving Moments
Founded by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, Moving Moments is a syndicated 60-second radio ministry feature heard on more than 2,000 radio stations worldwide. Through relatable, everyday stories connected to Scripture, Moving Moments delivers hope, encouragement and inspiration while pointing listeners toward a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. The ministry is distributed through the Moody Radio Network and reaches audiences throughout the United States and around the world.
About TCT
TCT (Total Christian Television) is a global Christian television network dedicated to sharing inspirational and faith-based programming that encourages believers and proclaims the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Founded in 1977, TCT reaches millions of households through broadcast television, cable, satellite, streaming services, mobile applications, and digital platforms. Through Christ-centered teaching, worship, ministry programming, and original productions, TCT’s mission is to inspire faith, encourage hope, and share God’s love with audiences around the world.
Media Contacts
Cindy Tang
Founder & Host, Moving Moments
Email: cindyjtang@verizon.net
Website: MovingMoments.org
Michal Russo
Marketing Director, TCT Network
Email: mrusso@tct.tv
Website: www.tct.tv
Contact
TCT NetworkContact
Michal Russo
618-997-4700
www.tct.tv
Cindy Tang
Founder & Host, Moving Moments
Email: cindyjtang@verizon.net
Website: MovingMoments.org
Michal Russo
618-997-4700
www.tct.tv
Cindy Tang
Founder & Host, Moving Moments
Email: cindyjtang@verizon.net
Website: MovingMoments.org
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