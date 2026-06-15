University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Seattle, WA, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution.
The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most comprehensive perioperative anesthesiology registry in the world. With 89 participating hospital sites, MPOG has amassed more than 35 million anesthetic cases and developed a portfolio of over 90 quality improvement metrics - all in service of its mission to promote safe, evidence-based perioperative care through research, education, and data-driven quality improvement.
"We are particularly excited to partner with the University of Michigan, as they are a national leader in perioperative outcomes research and uniquely positioned to both set and disseminate evidence-based best practices," said Justin Hulvershorn, CEO of Blink Anesthesia. "Many of our large hospital partners are MPOG members. This creates an extraordinary opportunity to conduct outcomes research at scale - across hundreds of thousands of cases per year - to rigorously and definitively demonstrate the value of system-wide quantitative monitoring adoption. We believe this data will be compelling not only from a patient safety standpoint, but also in demonstrating the role of quantitative monitoring in responsible sugammadex stewardship and, ultimately, as a driver of cost reduction across health systems."
Residual neuromuscular blockade remains one of the most common and preventable complications in anesthesia. Despite strong evidence and recent national and international guidelines supporting quantitative TOF monitoring as the standard of care, system-wide adoption remains below 10% across the U.S. The University of Michigan partnership represents an important step in Blink Anesthesia's mission to make quantitative neuromuscular monitoring accessible and universal — and to generate the real-world outcomes data necessary to accelerate its adoption across the broader anesthesia community.
About Blink Anesthesia:
Blink Device Company, LLC (dba Blink Anesthesia) is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety in anesthesia practice. Blink Anesthesia develops breakthrough anesthesia technology that is designed to improve patient safety. The flagship product, the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor, is a quantitative neuromuscular monitor that helps anesthetists eliminate residual paralysis and allows hospitals to align with the 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade.
The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most comprehensive perioperative anesthesiology registry in the world. With 89 participating hospital sites, MPOG has amassed more than 35 million anesthetic cases and developed a portfolio of over 90 quality improvement metrics - all in service of its mission to promote safe, evidence-based perioperative care through research, education, and data-driven quality improvement.
"We are particularly excited to partner with the University of Michigan, as they are a national leader in perioperative outcomes research and uniquely positioned to both set and disseminate evidence-based best practices," said Justin Hulvershorn, CEO of Blink Anesthesia. "Many of our large hospital partners are MPOG members. This creates an extraordinary opportunity to conduct outcomes research at scale - across hundreds of thousands of cases per year - to rigorously and definitively demonstrate the value of system-wide quantitative monitoring adoption. We believe this data will be compelling not only from a patient safety standpoint, but also in demonstrating the role of quantitative monitoring in responsible sugammadex stewardship and, ultimately, as a driver of cost reduction across health systems."
Residual neuromuscular blockade remains one of the most common and preventable complications in anesthesia. Despite strong evidence and recent national and international guidelines supporting quantitative TOF monitoring as the standard of care, system-wide adoption remains below 10% across the U.S. The University of Michigan partnership represents an important step in Blink Anesthesia's mission to make quantitative neuromuscular monitoring accessible and universal — and to generate the real-world outcomes data necessary to accelerate its adoption across the broader anesthesia community.
About Blink Anesthesia:
Blink Device Company, LLC (dba Blink Anesthesia) is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety in anesthesia practice. Blink Anesthesia develops breakthrough anesthesia technology that is designed to improve patient safety. The flagship product, the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor, is a quantitative neuromuscular monitor that helps anesthetists eliminate residual paralysis and allows hospitals to align with the 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade.
Contact
Blink Device Company, LLCContact
Leslie Aberman, Strategic Counsel and Business Affairs
(206) 708-6043
www.blinkdc.com/
Leslie Aberman, Strategic Counsel and Business Affairs
(206) 708-6043
www.blinkdc.com/
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