Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities.
Hernando Beach, FL, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Hernando Beach Yacht Club (HBYC) proudly announces its 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade, Silent Auction, and Veterans Celebration, taking place on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at the Hernando Beach Yacht Club, 4163 Shoal Line Boulevard, Hernando Beach, Florida.
This year's event will feature Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers, a United States Navy submarine veteran, serving as Grand Marshal. Rogers will help lead the community's celebration honoring veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, and the nation's 250th anniversary of independence.
Adding to the military heritage on display, the USSVI Weeki Wachee Base will present a scale model submarine exhibit, offering attendees an opportunity to learn more about the history, technology, and service of America's Silent Service.
As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, the Heroes Boat Parade brings together veterans, boaters, businesses, community organizations, and families for one of Hernando County's most patriotic Independence Day traditions. The event raises funds to support Florida veterans through the Florida Veterans Foundation while honoring those who have served our nation.
Attendees will enjoy a patriotic boat parade through the canals of Hernando Beach, live performances by 2 bands, The Black Velvet Band and George Mac & the Saltwater Cowboys, presentations of three Quilts of Honor, veteran recognition ceremonies, family-friendly activities, a silent auction, raffle, and food sponsored by Hart's Meat Market.
The parade begins at 1:00 PM, with festivities opening at 12:00 Noon at the Hernando Beach Yacht Club.
Now in its fifth year, the Heroes Boat Parade has become one of Hernando County's signature Independence Day events, bringing together residents and visitors from across Florida's Adventure Coast to celebrate freedom, community, and service. Decorated vessels will travel through Hernando Beach waterways in a colorful display of patriotism while spectators gather to honor military veterans and celebrate America's birthday.
"As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, we are reminded that freedom has always come at a cost," said Ralph Kennedy, Commodore of the Hernando Beach Yacht Club. "The Heroes Boat Parade gives our community an opportunity to honor those who served, support veterans in need, and celebrate the values that unite us as Americans. We are honored to welcome Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers as this year's Grand Marshal and grateful for the support of our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners."
The event benefits the Florida Veterans Foundation, a statewide organization dedicated to improving the lives of Florida veterans and their families through programs that provide emergency financial assistance, housing support, dental care grants, benefits assistance, and other critical services.
Boat entries remain free, and captains are encouraged to decorate their vessels in patriotic themes and participate in the parade. Sponsorship opportunities and auction donations are also available for businesses and organizations wishing to support veterans while gaining visibility throughout the community.
Event Information
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Location:
Hernando Beach Yacht Club
4163 Shoal Line Boulevard
Hernando Beach, FL 34607
Schedule:
12:00 PM – Gates Open
1:00 PM – Heroes Boat Parade Begins
Veterans Recognition Ceremony
Three Quilts of Honor Presentations
Live Music, Silent Auction, Raffle, and Family Activities Throughout the Afternoon
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, boat registration, auction participation, and donations, visit HernandoBeachYC.com.
This year's event will feature Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers, a United States Navy submarine veteran, serving as Grand Marshal. Rogers will help lead the community's celebration honoring veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, and the nation's 250th anniversary of independence.
Adding to the military heritage on display, the USSVI Weeki Wachee Base will present a scale model submarine exhibit, offering attendees an opportunity to learn more about the history, technology, and service of America's Silent Service.
As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, the Heroes Boat Parade brings together veterans, boaters, businesses, community organizations, and families for one of Hernando County's most patriotic Independence Day traditions. The event raises funds to support Florida veterans through the Florida Veterans Foundation while honoring those who have served our nation.
Attendees will enjoy a patriotic boat parade through the canals of Hernando Beach, live performances by 2 bands, The Black Velvet Band and George Mac & the Saltwater Cowboys, presentations of three Quilts of Honor, veteran recognition ceremonies, family-friendly activities, a silent auction, raffle, and food sponsored by Hart's Meat Market.
The parade begins at 1:00 PM, with festivities opening at 12:00 Noon at the Hernando Beach Yacht Club.
Now in its fifth year, the Heroes Boat Parade has become one of Hernando County's signature Independence Day events, bringing together residents and visitors from across Florida's Adventure Coast to celebrate freedom, community, and service. Decorated vessels will travel through Hernando Beach waterways in a colorful display of patriotism while spectators gather to honor military veterans and celebrate America's birthday.
"As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, we are reminded that freedom has always come at a cost," said Ralph Kennedy, Commodore of the Hernando Beach Yacht Club. "The Heroes Boat Parade gives our community an opportunity to honor those who served, support veterans in need, and celebrate the values that unite us as Americans. We are honored to welcome Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers as this year's Grand Marshal and grateful for the support of our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners."
The event benefits the Florida Veterans Foundation, a statewide organization dedicated to improving the lives of Florida veterans and their families through programs that provide emergency financial assistance, housing support, dental care grants, benefits assistance, and other critical services.
Boat entries remain free, and captains are encouraged to decorate their vessels in patriotic themes and participate in the parade. Sponsorship opportunities and auction donations are also available for businesses and organizations wishing to support veterans while gaining visibility throughout the community.
Event Information
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Location:
Hernando Beach Yacht Club
4163 Shoal Line Boulevard
Hernando Beach, FL 34607
Schedule:
12:00 PM – Gates Open
1:00 PM – Heroes Boat Parade Begins
Veterans Recognition Ceremony
Three Quilts of Honor Presentations
Live Music, Silent Auction, Raffle, and Family Activities Throughout the Afternoon
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, boat registration, auction participation, and donations, visit HernandoBeachYC.com.
Contact
Hernando Beach Yacht ClubContact
Ralph Kennedy
(352) 596-4830
https://hernandobeachyc.com
Ralph Kennedy
(352) 596-4830
https://hernandobeachyc.com
Multimedia
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers to be Grand Marshal of Heroes Boat Parade
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers to be Grand Marshal of Heroes Boat Parade
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