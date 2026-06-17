The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission.
Jupiter, FL, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Chocolate Spectrum, a Palm Beach County chocolate shop dedicated to providing training and employment opportunities for individuals with autism, is celebrating its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26, featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of expanded vocational training programs.
The shop first opened on June 28, 2016, a date that also happened to be founder Valerie Herskowitz’s milestone birthday—though that was never the plan. The original opening was scheduled for Valentine’s Day, then postponed to Easter, and then again to Mother’s Day due to construction delays. When the shop was finally ready in late June, opening on her birthday became the perfect, symbolic beginning to a mission that would grow far beyond its walls.
“Looking back, it feels like the universe chose that date for us,” said Herskowitz. “Opening on my birthday marked the start of a new chapter in my life, and now, ten years later, I’m celebrating another milestone birthday and a decade of impact.”
To honor the anniversary, The Chocolate Spectrum is releasing a limited Classic Confections Collection of chocolates inspired by the nostalgic favorites found in traditional chocolate shops. The collection includes buttercreams, caramels, nougats, clusters, and other traditional confections crafted by the shop’s artisans and trainees.
Every purchase of the Classic Edition supports The Chocolate Spectrum’s mission to expand vocational training and employment opportunities for teens and adults with autism. During the June 26 celebration, Herskowitz will share details about the organization’s new training programs, designed to meet the growing needs of the autism community in Palm Beach County and beyond.
“Our community has carried us through ten years of growth,” Herskowitz said. “From customers who buy our chocolates to donors who support our programs, every person who has believed in our mission has helped us change lives.”
The 10‑Year Anniversary & Birthday Celebration will take place:
Wednesday, June 26, 2026
The Chocolate Spectrum
6725 W. Indiantown Rd Suite 38 Jupiter Fl 33458
Free cake, free chocolate, and community celebration
The event is open to the public.
For more information, to purchase the Classic Edition chocolates, or to support the mission, visit TheChocolateSpectrum.com.
Media Contact:
Valerie Herskowitz
Founder, The Chocolate Spectrum
954-980-0134
The shop first opened on June 28, 2016, a date that also happened to be founder Valerie Herskowitz’s milestone birthday—though that was never the plan. The original opening was scheduled for Valentine’s Day, then postponed to Easter, and then again to Mother’s Day due to construction delays. When the shop was finally ready in late June, opening on her birthday became the perfect, symbolic beginning to a mission that would grow far beyond its walls.
“Looking back, it feels like the universe chose that date for us,” said Herskowitz. “Opening on my birthday marked the start of a new chapter in my life, and now, ten years later, I’m celebrating another milestone birthday and a decade of impact.”
To honor the anniversary, The Chocolate Spectrum is releasing a limited Classic Confections Collection of chocolates inspired by the nostalgic favorites found in traditional chocolate shops. The collection includes buttercreams, caramels, nougats, clusters, and other traditional confections crafted by the shop’s artisans and trainees.
Every purchase of the Classic Edition supports The Chocolate Spectrum’s mission to expand vocational training and employment opportunities for teens and adults with autism. During the June 26 celebration, Herskowitz will share details about the organization’s new training programs, designed to meet the growing needs of the autism community in Palm Beach County and beyond.
“Our community has carried us through ten years of growth,” Herskowitz said. “From customers who buy our chocolates to donors who support our programs, every person who has believed in our mission has helped us change lives.”
The 10‑Year Anniversary & Birthday Celebration will take place:
Wednesday, June 26, 2026
The Chocolate Spectrum
6725 W. Indiantown Rd Suite 38 Jupiter Fl 33458
Free cake, free chocolate, and community celebration
The event is open to the public.
For more information, to purchase the Classic Edition chocolates, or to support the mission, visit TheChocolateSpectrum.com.
Media Contact:
Valerie Herskowitz
Founder, The Chocolate Spectrum
954-980-0134
Contact
The Chocolate SpectrumContact
Valerie Herskowitz
965-980-0134
www.thechocolatespectrum.com
Valerie Herskowitz
965-980-0134
www.thechocolatespectrum.com
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