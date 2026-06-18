Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide.
Xinxiang, China, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vesfil, a manufacturer of industrial pressure vessels and process equipment since 2001, today announced it has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). The certifications authorize the company to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025.
“Obtaining ASME U and S stamps proves our engineering team’s commitment to designing equipment that meets the world’s strictest safety requirements,” said Mr. Alec Gao, General Manager of Vesfil. “This achievement positions Vesfil as a reliable partner for demanding projects globally. We are capable of supplying ASME-certified pressure vessels, with available options including stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium, Hastelloy, and other custom materials.”
To earn ASME certification, Vesfil completed a joint review by an ASME-designated Authorized Inspection Agency (AIA), demonstrating a fully documented quality system that includes design control, material traceability, welding control, NDE (RT/UT/PT/MT), heat treatment, record retention, and certified design/welding/NDE engineers.
About Vesfil
Vesfil has over 20 years of experience in custom design, fabrication, and inspection of industrial pressure vessels. With a global team of more than 1000 staff, the company has successfully completed over 1500 projects across industries, including petrochemical processing, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, food processing, hydrogen energy, and data center liquid cooling systems.
For more information about Vesfil’s ASME-certified solutions, visit https://vesfil.com/.
“Obtaining ASME U and S stamps proves our engineering team’s commitment to designing equipment that meets the world’s strictest safety requirements,” said Mr. Alec Gao, General Manager of Vesfil. “This achievement positions Vesfil as a reliable partner for demanding projects globally. We are capable of supplying ASME-certified pressure vessels, with available options including stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium, Hastelloy, and other custom materials.”
To earn ASME certification, Vesfil completed a joint review by an ASME-designated Authorized Inspection Agency (AIA), demonstrating a fully documented quality system that includes design control, material traceability, welding control, NDE (RT/UT/PT/MT), heat treatment, record retention, and certified design/welding/NDE engineers.
About Vesfil
Vesfil has over 20 years of experience in custom design, fabrication, and inspection of industrial pressure vessels. With a global team of more than 1000 staff, the company has successfully completed over 1500 projects across industries, including petrochemical processing, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, food processing, hydrogen energy, and data center liquid cooling systems.
For more information about Vesfil’s ASME-certified solutions, visit https://vesfil.com/.
Contact
VesfilContact
Alec Gao
+86 139 3826 4547
vesfil.com
Alec Gao
+86 139 3826 4547
vesfil.com
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