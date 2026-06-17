GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation.
Ojai, CA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket, the leader in Design-Driven Synthetic Data Generation, today announced the launch of GenRocket DataConnect™, a new enterprise Synthetic Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform that delivers on demand, deterministic synthetic data to Agentic testing systems through REST APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration.
As organizations increasingly experiment with Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate synthetic data for software testing and AI initiatives, many are discovering that realistic-looking data is not necessarily testing-quality data. While LLMs can generate plausible records quickly and easily, they were not designed to serve as enterprise-grade synthetic data generation platforms.
Because LLMs generate data through probabilistic prediction methods, organizations face a growing set of challenges when attempting to use them for testing. Synthetic datasets may contain hallucinated values, invalid relationships, business-rule violations, incomplete records, or hidden inaccuracies that appear realistic but fail to accurately support testing objectives.
At the same time, development teams often generate synthetic datasets independently, creating governance challenges as hundreds or thousands of unmanaged data assets proliferate across testing environments. In addition, token-based pricing models can introduce significant and often unpredictable costs as synthetic data volumes grow.
“Organizations are beginning to recognize that realistic-looking data is not the same as testing-quality data,” said Garth Rose, CEO of GenRocket. “Software testing requires precision, repeatability, governance, and control. GenRocket DataConnect was specifically designed to deliver those capabilities without the risks associated with probabilistic AI-generated data.”
A Deterministic Alternative to Probabilistic Data Generation
GenRocket DataConnect introduces a fundamentally different approach to synthetic data generation. Rather than generating data through statistical prediction, it leverages GenRocket’s proven Design-Driven Data architecture and extensive library of intelligent data generators to create synthetic data from predefined business rules and logic. This deterministic approach eliminates hallucination risk while providing organizations with complete control over data profiles, business scenarios, edge cases, coverage requirements, and testing conditions. The result is synthetic data that is purpose-built for testing rather than simply generated to appear realistic.
Built to Generate Data for Agentic Testing Systems
Most organizations today are prototyping agentic testing systems. These modern software testing systems require immediate access to test data. GenRocket DataConnect is specifically optimized for high-frequency testing activities where development velocity matters most, including unit and component testing.
Through simple REST API and MCP interfaces, AI agents can get immediate access to production-quality synthetic data without waiting for centralized test data management teams or relying on copied production data.
Enterprise Governance Without Production Data Dependency
Unlike approaches that rely on production data samples, prompts, schemas, or source datasets to guide generation, GenRocket DataConnect eliminates production data dependency entirely. Organizations gain complete control over how synthetic data is generated, governed, provisioned, and consumed across development and testing environments.
This synthetic-first architecture helps simplify compliance initiatives while supporting privacy, security, and governance requirements across regulated industries including banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, retail, and government.
Predictable Economics at Enterprise Scale
GenRocket DataConnect also addresses one of the fastest-growing concerns surrounding AI-driven synthetic data generation: token economics.
While LLM-generated synthetic data incurs costs based on token consumption, GenRocket DataConnect operates on a predictable consumption-based model that enables organizations to scale synthetic data generation without the cost uncertainty associated with prompts, context windows, generation cycles, and token usage.
The result is a synthetic data platform capable of supporting enterprise-scale testing initiatives while providing predictable economics and centralized governance.
Expanding the Agentic Testing Ecosystem
GenRocket also announced a growing ecosystem of integration and technology partners that have incorporated GenRocket DataConnect into their agentic testing platforms.
GenRocket DataConnect partners include:
· AgileAI Labs
· LevelShift
· Qapitol QA
· QualiZeal
· UST
· Virtusa
These organizations are combining GenRocket’s deterministic synthetic data generation capabilities with their agentic testing frameworks, to help customers accelerate software delivery while improving software quality, test coverage, governance, and compliance.
“AgileAI Labs is very pleased to partner with GenRocket as we take the next step in advancing no-code, AI-driven test execution within our Spec2TestAI platform” commented Missy Trumpler, CEO. “We waited to enter this part of the market until we had a clear view of where test execution was heading - toward intelligent, agent-led workflows that reduce the need for automation code and accelerate software delivery. Pairing that capability with GenRocket's unparalleled synthetic test data generation at scale creates a compelling solution for customers looking to modernize how software moves from requirements to release.”
Together, these partnerships provide organizations with an integrated approach to test automation, synthetic data provisioning, and quality engineering that reduces testing bottlenecks while improving confidence in testing outcomes.
Part of the GenRocket Quality Evolution Platform
GenRocket DataConnect extends GenRocket’s Quality Evolution Platform strategy by addressing the high-frequency, developer-centric portion of the software testing lifecycle.
At the lower levels of the software testing pyramid, GenRocket DataConnect enables self-service synthetic data provisioning for unit and component. As testing complexity progresses toward integration, system, user acceptance, and end-to-end validation, organizations can seamlessly extend into GenRocket’s enterprise-scale Quality Evolution Platform for orchestrating complex relational data, transaction flows, and business process testing.
Together, GenRocket DataConnect and the GenRocket Quality Evolution Platform provide deterministic synthetic data coverage across the entire software testing spectrum—from rapid developer testing to enterprise-wide quality assurance.
Availability
GenRocket DataConnect is available immediately through GenRocket, systems integration and technology partners worldwide.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the pioneer of Design-Driven Data and the technology leader for synthetic data generation. GenRocket’s Quality Evolution Platform enables organizations to replace dependency on sensitive production data with governed, deterministic synthetic data across the entire software testing lifecycle. By combining intelligent data generation, automation, privacy protection, and enterprise governance, GenRocket helps organizations accelerate software delivery, improve software quality, reduce compliance risk, and enable modern testing at scale.
For more information, visit www.genrocket.com.
As organizations increasingly experiment with Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate synthetic data for software testing and AI initiatives, many are discovering that realistic-looking data is not necessarily testing-quality data. While LLMs can generate plausible records quickly and easily, they were not designed to serve as enterprise-grade synthetic data generation platforms.
Because LLMs generate data through probabilistic prediction methods, organizations face a growing set of challenges when attempting to use them for testing. Synthetic datasets may contain hallucinated values, invalid relationships, business-rule violations, incomplete records, or hidden inaccuracies that appear realistic but fail to accurately support testing objectives.
At the same time, development teams often generate synthetic datasets independently, creating governance challenges as hundreds or thousands of unmanaged data assets proliferate across testing environments. In addition, token-based pricing models can introduce significant and often unpredictable costs as synthetic data volumes grow.
“Organizations are beginning to recognize that realistic-looking data is not the same as testing-quality data,” said Garth Rose, CEO of GenRocket. “Software testing requires precision, repeatability, governance, and control. GenRocket DataConnect was specifically designed to deliver those capabilities without the risks associated with probabilistic AI-generated data.”
A Deterministic Alternative to Probabilistic Data Generation
GenRocket DataConnect introduces a fundamentally different approach to synthetic data generation. Rather than generating data through statistical prediction, it leverages GenRocket’s proven Design-Driven Data architecture and extensive library of intelligent data generators to create synthetic data from predefined business rules and logic. This deterministic approach eliminates hallucination risk while providing organizations with complete control over data profiles, business scenarios, edge cases, coverage requirements, and testing conditions. The result is synthetic data that is purpose-built for testing rather than simply generated to appear realistic.
Built to Generate Data for Agentic Testing Systems
Most organizations today are prototyping agentic testing systems. These modern software testing systems require immediate access to test data. GenRocket DataConnect is specifically optimized for high-frequency testing activities where development velocity matters most, including unit and component testing.
Through simple REST API and MCP interfaces, AI agents can get immediate access to production-quality synthetic data without waiting for centralized test data management teams or relying on copied production data.
Enterprise Governance Without Production Data Dependency
Unlike approaches that rely on production data samples, prompts, schemas, or source datasets to guide generation, GenRocket DataConnect eliminates production data dependency entirely. Organizations gain complete control over how synthetic data is generated, governed, provisioned, and consumed across development and testing environments.
This synthetic-first architecture helps simplify compliance initiatives while supporting privacy, security, and governance requirements across regulated industries including banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, retail, and government.
Predictable Economics at Enterprise Scale
GenRocket DataConnect also addresses one of the fastest-growing concerns surrounding AI-driven synthetic data generation: token economics.
While LLM-generated synthetic data incurs costs based on token consumption, GenRocket DataConnect operates on a predictable consumption-based model that enables organizations to scale synthetic data generation without the cost uncertainty associated with prompts, context windows, generation cycles, and token usage.
The result is a synthetic data platform capable of supporting enterprise-scale testing initiatives while providing predictable economics and centralized governance.
Expanding the Agentic Testing Ecosystem
GenRocket also announced a growing ecosystem of integration and technology partners that have incorporated GenRocket DataConnect into their agentic testing platforms.
GenRocket DataConnect partners include:
· AgileAI Labs
· LevelShift
· Qapitol QA
· QualiZeal
· UST
· Virtusa
These organizations are combining GenRocket’s deterministic synthetic data generation capabilities with their agentic testing frameworks, to help customers accelerate software delivery while improving software quality, test coverage, governance, and compliance.
“AgileAI Labs is very pleased to partner with GenRocket as we take the next step in advancing no-code, AI-driven test execution within our Spec2TestAI platform” commented Missy Trumpler, CEO. “We waited to enter this part of the market until we had a clear view of where test execution was heading - toward intelligent, agent-led workflows that reduce the need for automation code and accelerate software delivery. Pairing that capability with GenRocket's unparalleled synthetic test data generation at scale creates a compelling solution for customers looking to modernize how software moves from requirements to release.”
Together, these partnerships provide organizations with an integrated approach to test automation, synthetic data provisioning, and quality engineering that reduces testing bottlenecks while improving confidence in testing outcomes.
Part of the GenRocket Quality Evolution Platform
GenRocket DataConnect extends GenRocket’s Quality Evolution Platform strategy by addressing the high-frequency, developer-centric portion of the software testing lifecycle.
At the lower levels of the software testing pyramid, GenRocket DataConnect enables self-service synthetic data provisioning for unit and component. As testing complexity progresses toward integration, system, user acceptance, and end-to-end validation, organizations can seamlessly extend into GenRocket’s enterprise-scale Quality Evolution Platform for orchestrating complex relational data, transaction flows, and business process testing.
Together, GenRocket DataConnect and the GenRocket Quality Evolution Platform provide deterministic synthetic data coverage across the entire software testing spectrum—from rapid developer testing to enterprise-wide quality assurance.
Availability
GenRocket DataConnect is available immediately through GenRocket, systems integration and technology partners worldwide.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the pioneer of Design-Driven Data and the technology leader for synthetic data generation. GenRocket’s Quality Evolution Platform enables organizations to replace dependency on sensitive production data with governed, deterministic synthetic data across the entire software testing lifecycle. By combining intelligent data generation, automation, privacy protection, and enterprise governance, GenRocket helps organizations accelerate software delivery, improve software quality, reduce compliance risk, and enable modern testing at scale.
For more information, visit www.genrocket.com.
Contact
GenRocket, Inc.Contact
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
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GenRocket DataConnect - ENTERPRISE SYNTHETIC DATA — AS A SERVICE
The first enterprise-grade alternative to LLMs for synthetic data generation — delivering superior data quality at a fraction of the cost.
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