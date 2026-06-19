GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives.
Ojai, CO, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket today announced the publication of a new Economic Framework for Legacy Test Data Management (TDM) Modernization, the introduction of its Data Quality Evolution™ strategy, and the launch of an interactive TDM Cost Savings Calculator designed to help enterprises identify opportunities to reduce test data management costs and redirect technology spending toward AI, automation, and digital transformation initiatives.
As organizations increase investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, many continue to allocate substantial portions of their technology budgets to maintaining legacy test data management environments. GenRocket's Data Quality Evolution™ strategy provides a practical roadmap for reducing production-data dependency, lowering the cost of data provisioning, and accelerating the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™.
According to GenRocket's analysis, many organizations underestimate the true cost of maintaining legacy TDM environments because expenses are distributed across software licensing, infrastructure, storage, operational support, database administration, and testing teams. As enterprise databases continue to grow, these costs often increase disproportionately, limiting the resources available for strategic technology initiatives.
“The biggest challenge many technology leaders face is not finding opportunities to invest in AI and innovation, but freeing budget from legacy platforms that no longer align with modern software delivery,” said Garth Rose, Founder and CEO of GenRocket.
New Analysis Highlights Hidden Cost of Legacy TDM
The analysis examines several key factors contributing to the economic burden of traditional TDM environments, including volume-based licensing escalation, infrastructure and storage growth, operational overhead, privacy and compliance risks, and the growing challenges of supporting DevOps, CI/CD, AI-driven testing, and synthetic data initiatives with production-data-centric architectures.
Data Quality Evolution™ Creates a Practical Path Forward
The Data Quality Evolution™ strategy provides organizations with a practical roadmap for improving software quality, increasing operational efficiency, strengthening privacy protections, and preparing for AI-driven operations. At the center of the strategy is a phased approach that helps organizations reduce reliance on production-derived data while progressively adopting synthetic-data-driven provisioning models.
Interactive Calculator Quantifies Potential Savings
To accompany the analysis, GenRocket has launched an interactive TDM Cost Savings Calculator that allows organizations to model the economic impact of replacing traditional volume-based TDM platforms with GenRocket’s fixed-cost In-Place Masking and Design-Driven Synthetic Data approach. The calculator estimates potential licensing savings based on the number of databases, average database sizes, and current TDM cost structures.
The calculator also serves as an entry point into an organization's Data Quality Evolution™ journey by helping technology leaders quantify the economic impact of reducing production-data dependency.
Executive Webinar Explores Data Quality Evolution™
To accompany the analysis and calculator, GenRocket will host an executive webinar focused on the business and technical implications of Data Quality Evolution™. The session will explore how organizations are reducing TDM operating costs, improving quality and privacy outcomes, and creating a practical roadmap toward the Synthetic Enterprise™. Attendees will also receive access to the modernization analysis and TDM Cost Savings Calculator.
At the center of the framework is GenRocket’s Quality Evolution Platform, which combines fixed-cost In-Place Masking (IPM) with Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation to provide an alternative to traditional copy-and-mask architectures. The framework also introduces GenRocket’s TDM Bridge strategy, which provides enterprises with a practical path for modernizing legacy test data environments without requiring disruptive rip-and-replace migrations.
Recent customer modernization initiatives have demonstrated the potential impact of this approach. In one enterprise deployment, the organization eliminated volume-based licensing escalation and achieved more than $1 million in software licensing savings while positioning itself for broader test data modernization.
“The future belongs to organizations that can reduce production-data dependency, provision trusted data on demand, and redirect spending from legacy infrastructure toward AI and innovation,” said Rose. “Data Quality Evolution™ provides a practical roadmap for making that transition.”
Register for the webinar
Attend an informative executive briefing with GenRocket CEO and Co-founder Garth Rose
Register Now
Learn More About TDM Cost Savings
See how organizations are reducing TDM costs by 50–75% while improving quality, efficiency, and privacy.
Read the Article
Calculate Your Savings
Estimate your potential savings in minutes with our interactive TDM Cost Savings Calculator.
Calculate Savings
Technology leaders interested in learning more about Data Quality Evolution™ and the economics of TDM modernization can register for the upcoming executive webinar, Data Quality Evolution™: How to Reduce Legacy TDM Costs by 50–75% While Building the Foundation for AI, presented by Garth Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of GenRocket.
The webinar will explore how organizations are reducing production-data dependency, lowering data provisioning costs, improving software quality, and creating a practical roadmap toward the Synthetic Enterprise™.
In addition to the webinar, organizations can access two complementary resources:
Learn More About TDM Cost Savings
Explore the hidden costs of legacy TDM environments and discover how organizations are reducing operating expenses by 50–75% while improving quality, efficiency, and privacy.
Calculate Your Savings
Use the interactive TDM Cost Savings Calculator to estimate how much your organization could save by replacing legacy TDM infrastructure with GenRocket’s modern data provisioning approach.
To register for the webinar, download the article, or access the calculator, visit the GenRocket Data Quality Evolution™ resource page.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the leader in Design-Driven Synthetic Data and intelligent test data automation. Through its Data Quality Evolution™ strategy, organizations can reduce production-data dependency, improve quality, increase efficiency, strengthen privacy, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™. By combining synthetic data generation, in-place masking, automation, and orchestration capabilities within a single platform, GenRocket helps organizations modernize data provisioning while supporting software quality, DevOps, AI/ML initiatives, and enterprise transformation programs.
As organizations increase investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, many continue to allocate substantial portions of their technology budgets to maintaining legacy test data management environments. GenRocket's Data Quality Evolution™ strategy provides a practical roadmap for reducing production-data dependency, lowering the cost of data provisioning, and accelerating the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™.
According to GenRocket's analysis, many organizations underestimate the true cost of maintaining legacy TDM environments because expenses are distributed across software licensing, infrastructure, storage, operational support, database administration, and testing teams. As enterprise databases continue to grow, these costs often increase disproportionately, limiting the resources available for strategic technology initiatives.
“The biggest challenge many technology leaders face is not finding opportunities to invest in AI and innovation, but freeing budget from legacy platforms that no longer align with modern software delivery,” said Garth Rose, Founder and CEO of GenRocket.
New Analysis Highlights Hidden Cost of Legacy TDM
The analysis examines several key factors contributing to the economic burden of traditional TDM environments, including volume-based licensing escalation, infrastructure and storage growth, operational overhead, privacy and compliance risks, and the growing challenges of supporting DevOps, CI/CD, AI-driven testing, and synthetic data initiatives with production-data-centric architectures.
Data Quality Evolution™ Creates a Practical Path Forward
The Data Quality Evolution™ strategy provides organizations with a practical roadmap for improving software quality, increasing operational efficiency, strengthening privacy protections, and preparing for AI-driven operations. At the center of the strategy is a phased approach that helps organizations reduce reliance on production-derived data while progressively adopting synthetic-data-driven provisioning models.
Interactive Calculator Quantifies Potential Savings
To accompany the analysis, GenRocket has launched an interactive TDM Cost Savings Calculator that allows organizations to model the economic impact of replacing traditional volume-based TDM platforms with GenRocket’s fixed-cost In-Place Masking and Design-Driven Synthetic Data approach. The calculator estimates potential licensing savings based on the number of databases, average database sizes, and current TDM cost structures.
The calculator also serves as an entry point into an organization's Data Quality Evolution™ journey by helping technology leaders quantify the economic impact of reducing production-data dependency.
Executive Webinar Explores Data Quality Evolution™
To accompany the analysis and calculator, GenRocket will host an executive webinar focused on the business and technical implications of Data Quality Evolution™. The session will explore how organizations are reducing TDM operating costs, improving quality and privacy outcomes, and creating a practical roadmap toward the Synthetic Enterprise™. Attendees will also receive access to the modernization analysis and TDM Cost Savings Calculator.
At the center of the framework is GenRocket’s Quality Evolution Platform, which combines fixed-cost In-Place Masking (IPM) with Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation to provide an alternative to traditional copy-and-mask architectures. The framework also introduces GenRocket’s TDM Bridge strategy, which provides enterprises with a practical path for modernizing legacy test data environments without requiring disruptive rip-and-replace migrations.
Recent customer modernization initiatives have demonstrated the potential impact of this approach. In one enterprise deployment, the organization eliminated volume-based licensing escalation and achieved more than $1 million in software licensing savings while positioning itself for broader test data modernization.
“The future belongs to organizations that can reduce production-data dependency, provision trusted data on demand, and redirect spending from legacy infrastructure toward AI and innovation,” said Rose. “Data Quality Evolution™ provides a practical roadmap for making that transition.”
Register for the webinar
Attend an informative executive briefing with GenRocket CEO and Co-founder Garth Rose
Register Now
Learn More About TDM Cost Savings
See how organizations are reducing TDM costs by 50–75% while improving quality, efficiency, and privacy.
Read the Article
Calculate Your Savings
Estimate your potential savings in minutes with our interactive TDM Cost Savings Calculator.
Calculate Savings
Technology leaders interested in learning more about Data Quality Evolution™ and the economics of TDM modernization can register for the upcoming executive webinar, Data Quality Evolution™: How to Reduce Legacy TDM Costs by 50–75% While Building the Foundation for AI, presented by Garth Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of GenRocket.
The webinar will explore how organizations are reducing production-data dependency, lowering data provisioning costs, improving software quality, and creating a practical roadmap toward the Synthetic Enterprise™.
In addition to the webinar, organizations can access two complementary resources:
Learn More About TDM Cost Savings
Explore the hidden costs of legacy TDM environments and discover how organizations are reducing operating expenses by 50–75% while improving quality, efficiency, and privacy.
Calculate Your Savings
Use the interactive TDM Cost Savings Calculator to estimate how much your organization could save by replacing legacy TDM infrastructure with GenRocket’s modern data provisioning approach.
To register for the webinar, download the article, or access the calculator, visit the GenRocket Data Quality Evolution™ resource page.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the leader in Design-Driven Synthetic Data and intelligent test data automation. Through its Data Quality Evolution™ strategy, organizations can reduce production-data dependency, improve quality, increase efficiency, strengthen privacy, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™. By combining synthetic data generation, in-place masking, automation, and orchestration capabilities within a single platform, GenRocket helps organizations modernize data provisioning while supporting software quality, DevOps, AI/ML initiatives, and enterprise transformation programs.
Contact
GenRocket, Inc.Contact
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
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The Economics of Legacy Test Data Management vs. GenRocket’s Quality Evolution Platform
Enterprise organizations today face a growing crisis in test data management. What began as a practical strategy for copying, masking, and provisioning production data into lower testing environments has evolved into an increasingly expensive, operationally inefficient, and high-risk model.
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