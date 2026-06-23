TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
Irving, TX, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending marketplace.
Through the partnership, FUSE clients will gain seamless access to TruDecision’s suite of advanced analytics solutions, enabling lenders to improve automation, enhance risk assessment, streamline underwriting workflows, and optimize portfolio performance. The integration will support a broad range of lending functions including credit scoring, automated decisioning, collections prioritization, portfolio monitoring, and customer marketing initiatives.
Based in Irving, Texas, TruDecision serves banks, captives, credit unions, and finance companies throughout the United States and Canada. Its analytics solutions support multiple lending sectors, including automobile, motorcycle, powersports, recreational vehicle, and personal lending. TruDecision’s unique analytics-as-a-service model allows lenders to deploy sophisticated predictive analytics through a flexible pay-per-use framework. As part of the partnership, FUSE clients will have access to TruDecision’s customizable attribute suite, advanced scoring solutions, and innovative underwriter-centric credit report workflow designed to improve consistency, efficiency, and decision quality.
FUSE provides lenders with a highly configurable origination environment that allows institutions to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, evolving credit strategies, and shifting competitive pressures. By emphasizing flexibility, automation, and user-driven configuration, FUSE enables lenders to continuously refine their lending programs while maintaining operational efficiency and delivering a superior experience for borrowers, dealers, and lending staff.
Andres Klaric, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Fuse said, “By integrating TruDecision’s advanced analytics capabilities into our platform, we are providing lenders with powerful tools to automate decisions that allow them to be more competitive on the right deals while identifying emerging credit risks in real time.”
“We are excited to partner with FUSE because they recognize that modern lending organizations require both flexibility and intelligence to remain competitive,” said Daniel Parry, Chief Executive Officer of TruDecision. “Markets evolve, competitive dynamics change, and lenders need platforms that allow them to respond quickly. Combining FUSE’s configurable origination capabilities with TruDecision’s analytics and automation solutions enables lenders to make better decisions, reduce manual effort, and focus human expertise where it creates the greatest value.”
Parry added, “The most successful lenders will increasingly be those that can efficiently translate data into action. Together, TruDecision and FUSE are helping lenders create more responsive, automated, and profitable lending operations while delivering a better experience to their customers and dealer partners.”
About Fuse
Fuse is the AI-native Loan Origination System and Account Opening platform for traditional financial institutions. Founded in 2020, Fuse powers 100+ credit unions, banks, and finance companies with an all-in-one account opening and origination platform and provides Proactive Automation support to guide each institution’s automation journey, backed by contractual guarantees that keep vendor friction from becoming an automation barrier. By combining modern architecture with AI-native economics, Fuse helps institutions achieve up to 71% automation in their first year. Backed by $25M+ from the investors behind Chime and OpenAI. Headquartered in New York. Learn more at fusefinance.com.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, captives, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models and customized decisioning APIs developed by experience auto lenders. For more information, visit www.trudecision.com.
Through the partnership, FUSE clients will gain seamless access to TruDecision’s suite of advanced analytics solutions, enabling lenders to improve automation, enhance risk assessment, streamline underwriting workflows, and optimize portfolio performance. The integration will support a broad range of lending functions including credit scoring, automated decisioning, collections prioritization, portfolio monitoring, and customer marketing initiatives.
Based in Irving, Texas, TruDecision serves banks, captives, credit unions, and finance companies throughout the United States and Canada. Its analytics solutions support multiple lending sectors, including automobile, motorcycle, powersports, recreational vehicle, and personal lending. TruDecision’s unique analytics-as-a-service model allows lenders to deploy sophisticated predictive analytics through a flexible pay-per-use framework. As part of the partnership, FUSE clients will have access to TruDecision’s customizable attribute suite, advanced scoring solutions, and innovative underwriter-centric credit report workflow designed to improve consistency, efficiency, and decision quality.
FUSE provides lenders with a highly configurable origination environment that allows institutions to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, evolving credit strategies, and shifting competitive pressures. By emphasizing flexibility, automation, and user-driven configuration, FUSE enables lenders to continuously refine their lending programs while maintaining operational efficiency and delivering a superior experience for borrowers, dealers, and lending staff.
Andres Klaric, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Fuse said, “By integrating TruDecision’s advanced analytics capabilities into our platform, we are providing lenders with powerful tools to automate decisions that allow them to be more competitive on the right deals while identifying emerging credit risks in real time.”
“We are excited to partner with FUSE because they recognize that modern lending organizations require both flexibility and intelligence to remain competitive,” said Daniel Parry, Chief Executive Officer of TruDecision. “Markets evolve, competitive dynamics change, and lenders need platforms that allow them to respond quickly. Combining FUSE’s configurable origination capabilities with TruDecision’s analytics and automation solutions enables lenders to make better decisions, reduce manual effort, and focus human expertise where it creates the greatest value.”
Parry added, “The most successful lenders will increasingly be those that can efficiently translate data into action. Together, TruDecision and FUSE are helping lenders create more responsive, automated, and profitable lending operations while delivering a better experience to their customers and dealer partners.”
About Fuse
Fuse is the AI-native Loan Origination System and Account Opening platform for traditional financial institutions. Founded in 2020, Fuse powers 100+ credit unions, banks, and finance companies with an all-in-one account opening and origination platform and provides Proactive Automation support to guide each institution’s automation journey, backed by contractual guarantees that keep vendor friction from becoming an automation barrier. By combining modern architecture with AI-native economics, Fuse helps institutions achieve up to 71% automation in their first year. Backed by $25M+ from the investors behind Chime and OpenAI. Headquartered in New York. Learn more at fusefinance.com.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, captives, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models and customized decisioning APIs developed by experience auto lenders. For more information, visit www.trudecision.com.
Contact
TruDecision Inc.Contact
Daniel Parry
877-338-6144
https://www.trudecision.com
Daniel Parry
877-338-6144
https://www.trudecision.com
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