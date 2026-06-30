Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States.
Houston, TX, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Osage Capital, Inc. (“Osage Capital”), a specialty finance firm that partners with law firms across the United States, today announced the closing of a $25,000,000 senior secured revolving credit facility with a leading private credit asset management firm. The facility provides durable institutional capital to support continued expansion across the company’s national footprint.
Osage Capital delivers tailored capital solutions to law firms, helping attorneys scale their practices, manage case loads, and serve their clients with confidence. The facility provides the balance sheet to deepen existing law firm partnerships, expand into new markets, and roll out additional capital products purpose built for the legal profession.
“Closing this facility is a meaningful milestone for Osage Capital. The facility gives us the funds to be a strategic growth partner for law firms throughout the country,” said Patrick Yoder, Chief Executive Officer of Osage Capital.
Harry Fleming, Chairman of Osage Capital, emphasized the strategic impact of the facility on the company’s long term product roadmap. “This line of credit will allow Osage to increase its volume as well as deliver additional innovative products to the legal profession throughout the United States,” stated Fleming. “The legal sector requires sophisticated financial partners, and this facility ensures Osage remains at the forefront of providing cutting edge liquidity solutions to attorneys.”
About Osage Capital
Osage Capital, Inc. is a Houston based specialty finance company that provides tailored capital solutions to law firms across the United States. Founded in 2024, the company combines disciplined underwriting with proprietary technology, including its OsageMD case management platform and SettlePro AI analytics, to deliver reliable funding and dependable support to its law firm partners. Osage Capital is headquartered at 1250 Wood Branch Park Drive, Suite 125, Houston, Texas. Learn more at osagecapital.com.
Osage Capital delivers tailored capital solutions to law firms, helping attorneys scale their practices, manage case loads, and serve their clients with confidence. The facility provides the balance sheet to deepen existing law firm partnerships, expand into new markets, and roll out additional capital products purpose built for the legal profession.
“Closing this facility is a meaningful milestone for Osage Capital. The facility gives us the funds to be a strategic growth partner for law firms throughout the country,” said Patrick Yoder, Chief Executive Officer of Osage Capital.
Harry Fleming, Chairman of Osage Capital, emphasized the strategic impact of the facility on the company’s long term product roadmap. “This line of credit will allow Osage to increase its volume as well as deliver additional innovative products to the legal profession throughout the United States,” stated Fleming. “The legal sector requires sophisticated financial partners, and this facility ensures Osage remains at the forefront of providing cutting edge liquidity solutions to attorneys.”
About Osage Capital
Osage Capital, Inc. is a Houston based specialty finance company that provides tailored capital solutions to law firms across the United States. Founded in 2024, the company combines disciplined underwriting with proprietary technology, including its OsageMD case management platform and SettlePro AI analytics, to deliver reliable funding and dependable support to its law firm partners. Osage Capital is headquartered at 1250 Wood Branch Park Drive, Suite 125, Houston, Texas. Learn more at osagecapital.com.
Contact
Osage CapitalContact
Matthew Schaefer
832-713-6117
www.osagecapital.com
Matthew Schaefer
832-713-6117
www.osagecapital.com
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