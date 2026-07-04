New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York, NY, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing at NYCBS’s offices located at 1050 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301, and 2801 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Patel to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “His strong clinical training, commitment to innovation, and dedication to delivering high-quality care makes him an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Patel’s expertise further strengthens our ability to provide exceptional oncology and hematology services to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Patel has experience treating a broad range of hematologic and oncologic conditions and is committed to developing individualized treatment plans that support each patient’s unique needs and goals. Prior to joining NYCBS full-time, he served as a per diem physician within the practice while completing his Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at Mather Hospital. He previously completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Mercy Catholic Medical Center.
Dr. Patel earned his Doctor of Medicine from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine after completing his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and licensed to practice medicine in New York State.
“I am honored to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and continue serving patients as part of this exceptional team,” said Dr. Patel. “I look forward to helping patients navigate their treatment journey with compassion, education, and personalized care while supporting the communities we serve.”
In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Patel has contributed to research in oncology, hematology, and cardiovascular medicine, with publications and presentations focused on improving patient outcomes and advancing clinical care. Throughout his training, he has worked extensively with diverse and underserved patient populations and remains committed to mentorship, education, and expanding access to high-quality cancer care.
To make an appointment with Dr. Patel, please call (718) 732-4049. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Patel to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “His strong clinical training, commitment to innovation, and dedication to delivering high-quality care makes him an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Patel’s expertise further strengthens our ability to provide exceptional oncology and hematology services to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Patel has experience treating a broad range of hematologic and oncologic conditions and is committed to developing individualized treatment plans that support each patient’s unique needs and goals. Prior to joining NYCBS full-time, he served as a per diem physician within the practice while completing his Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at Mather Hospital. He previously completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Mercy Catholic Medical Center.
Dr. Patel earned his Doctor of Medicine from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine after completing his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and licensed to practice medicine in New York State.
“I am honored to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and continue serving patients as part of this exceptional team,” said Dr. Patel. “I look forward to helping patients navigate their treatment journey with compassion, education, and personalized care while supporting the communities we serve.”
In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Patel has contributed to research in oncology, hematology, and cardiovascular medicine, with publications and presentations focused on improving patient outcomes and advancing clinical care. Throughout his training, he has worked extensively with diverse and underserved patient populations and remains committed to mentorship, education, and expanding access to high-quality cancer care.
To make an appointment with Dr. Patel, please call (718) 732-4049. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
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