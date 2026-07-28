How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks.
Independence, OH, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Challenge: Fighting Denials at Scale
WVU Medicine is one of the nation's largest academic health systems, serving patients across West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia. The system includes more than 25 hospitals and numerous outpatient locations, creating a complex revenue cycle environment where even small improvements in denial management can have a significant financial impact.
Like health systems across the country, WVU Medicine was experiencing rising denial volumes, increasing payer scrutiny, and growing pressure to recover every dollar owed for patient care. Clinical denial specialists often spent more than four hours researching, gathering documentation, and drafting a single appeal, limiting the number of cases the team could effectively pursue.
At the same time, leadership sought to reduce dependence on outsourced clinical denial vendors while empowering internal teams to work more appeals and improve outcomes.
“The volume and complexity of clinical denials continue to increase every year. We needed a way to help our team work smarter, not harder.” -Shari Boyer, Enterprise Director, Denial Management
The Solution: Partnering with Technology That Works
WVU Medicine partnered with The Wellington Group, LLC to implement AppealNavigator™, an AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals solution designed specifically for healthcare denial management.
Rather than replacing the expertise of appeal writers and clinical specialists, AppealNavigator™ enhances their expertise by organizing clinical documentation, researching payer criteria, and generating high-quality appeal drafts for review and refinement. The result is a faster, more consistent process that allows experienced staff to focus on strategy rather than administrative tasks.
“What impressed us most was how quickly the solution fit into our workflow. AppealNavigator™ gives our team immediate access to the information they need to build stronger appeals while maintaining consistency across our organization. We are producing incredibly strong appeals, that the payers have no choice but to overturn the appeal.” -Jane Kennedy, Enterprise Director, Utilization Review & Inpatient Appeals
The Results
Within six months, using AppealNavigator™, WVU Medicine achieved:
· $16 million in revenue defended
· 10,000 AI-assisted appeal letters generated
· 5X increase in clinical appeal capacity
· Average appeal preparation time reduced from 4+ hours to less than 1 hour
· 72% appeal success rate
Beyond increasing productivity, AppealNavigator™ has elevated the quality and consistency of WVU Medicine's clinical appeals. AI-enhanced workflows have enabled the team to manage significantly larger caseloads while presenting payers with a stronger clinical picture through clearer documentation, stronger medical necessity support, and consistently structured appeal letters. By standardizing best practices across both junior and senior appeal writers, AppealNavigator™ has strengthened the overall quality of appeals, contributing to higher overturn rates and more revenue defended.
“Utilizing AppealNavigator™ has allowed all appeal clinical staff to increase their knowledge, consistency, and effectiveness in writing outstanding appeal letters. In prior years, the strongest results were primarily produced by senior appeal writers; however, the use of AppealNavigator™ has expanded this capability across the entire team.
As a result, all appeal writers have strengthened their understanding of clinical validation, medical necessity, payer criteria, and denial refutation, leading to improved appeal quality and increased overturn rates.” -Lisa Henderson Enterprise Manager Clinical Appeals and Denials
The Bottom Line
By combining experienced clinical denial professionals with purpose-built AI technology, WVU Medicine has created a sustainable model for denial management that increases productivity, reduces vendor dependence, strengthens staff performance, and improves financial outcomes.
The partnership with The Wellington Group has transformed the appeals process from a manual, resource-intensive function into a scalable, AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals program capable of outperforming national benchmarks.
AppealNavigator™ doesn't replace clinical expertise—it amplifies it. By combining experienced appeal professionals with AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals, hospitals can defend more revenue, increase staff capacity, and achieve better outcomes than either could accomplish alone.
AppealNavigator™™ stands out as one of the most comprehensive AI‑powered appeal writers available today, built to help hospitals and physicians overturn even the toughest payer denials. Its intelligence spans the full spectrum of denial types—including DRG revisions, medical necessity, outpatient coding, physician-level denials, and defense audits—delivering precise, policy based, clinically justified and data‑driven arguments that strengthen your appeal success rate and streamline your revenue cycle.
Industry Reference
Becker's Hospital Review
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/american-hospital-association-medicare-advantage-denials-jump-56.html
WVU Medicine is one of the nation's largest academic health systems, serving patients across West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia. The system includes more than 25 hospitals and numerous outpatient locations, creating a complex revenue cycle environment where even small improvements in denial management can have a significant financial impact.
Like health systems across the country, WVU Medicine was experiencing rising denial volumes, increasing payer scrutiny, and growing pressure to recover every dollar owed for patient care. Clinical denial specialists often spent more than four hours researching, gathering documentation, and drafting a single appeal, limiting the number of cases the team could effectively pursue.
At the same time, leadership sought to reduce dependence on outsourced clinical denial vendors while empowering internal teams to work more appeals and improve outcomes.
“The volume and complexity of clinical denials continue to increase every year. We needed a way to help our team work smarter, not harder.” -Shari Boyer, Enterprise Director, Denial Management
The Solution: Partnering with Technology That Works
WVU Medicine partnered with The Wellington Group, LLC to implement AppealNavigator™, an AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals solution designed specifically for healthcare denial management.
Rather than replacing the expertise of appeal writers and clinical specialists, AppealNavigator™ enhances their expertise by organizing clinical documentation, researching payer criteria, and generating high-quality appeal drafts for review and refinement. The result is a faster, more consistent process that allows experienced staff to focus on strategy rather than administrative tasks.
“What impressed us most was how quickly the solution fit into our workflow. AppealNavigator™ gives our team immediate access to the information they need to build stronger appeals while maintaining consistency across our organization. We are producing incredibly strong appeals, that the payers have no choice but to overturn the appeal.” -Jane Kennedy, Enterprise Director, Utilization Review & Inpatient Appeals
The Results
Within six months, using AppealNavigator™, WVU Medicine achieved:
· $16 million in revenue defended
· 10,000 AI-assisted appeal letters generated
· 5X increase in clinical appeal capacity
· Average appeal preparation time reduced from 4+ hours to less than 1 hour
· 72% appeal success rate
Beyond increasing productivity, AppealNavigator™ has elevated the quality and consistency of WVU Medicine's clinical appeals. AI-enhanced workflows have enabled the team to manage significantly larger caseloads while presenting payers with a stronger clinical picture through clearer documentation, stronger medical necessity support, and consistently structured appeal letters. By standardizing best practices across both junior and senior appeal writers, AppealNavigator™ has strengthened the overall quality of appeals, contributing to higher overturn rates and more revenue defended.
“Utilizing AppealNavigator™ has allowed all appeal clinical staff to increase their knowledge, consistency, and effectiveness in writing outstanding appeal letters. In prior years, the strongest results were primarily produced by senior appeal writers; however, the use of AppealNavigator™ has expanded this capability across the entire team.
As a result, all appeal writers have strengthened their understanding of clinical validation, medical necessity, payer criteria, and denial refutation, leading to improved appeal quality and increased overturn rates.” -Lisa Henderson Enterprise Manager Clinical Appeals and Denials
The Bottom Line
By combining experienced clinical denial professionals with purpose-built AI technology, WVU Medicine has created a sustainable model for denial management that increases productivity, reduces vendor dependence, strengthens staff performance, and improves financial outcomes.
The partnership with The Wellington Group has transformed the appeals process from a manual, resource-intensive function into a scalable, AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals program capable of outperforming national benchmarks.
AppealNavigator™ doesn't replace clinical expertise—it amplifies it. By combining experienced appeal professionals with AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals, hospitals can defend more revenue, increase staff capacity, and achieve better outcomes than either could accomplish alone.
AppealNavigator™™ stands out as one of the most comprehensive AI‑powered appeal writers available today, built to help hospitals and physicians overturn even the toughest payer denials. Its intelligence spans the full spectrum of denial types—including DRG revisions, medical necessity, outpatient coding, physician-level denials, and defense audits—delivering precise, policy based, clinically justified and data‑driven arguments that strengthen your appeal success rate and streamline your revenue cycle.
Industry Reference
Becker's Hospital Review
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/american-hospital-association-medicare-advantage-denials-jump-56.html
Contact
The Wellington Group, LLCContact
Scott Earich
216-525-2200
https://www.wellingtonware.com/web/appealnavigator.aspx
Scott Earich
216-525-2200
https://www.wellingtonware.com/web/appealnavigator.aspx
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