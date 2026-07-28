How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue

As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks.