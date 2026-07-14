Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing).
Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kole Imports, one of the nation's leading value-oriented wholesale distributors, today announced the acquisition of the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, a Miami-based consumer electronics company.
For more than six decades, Craig® has been a recognized name in affordable consumer electronics, offering a broad range of products including audio systems, home electronics, portable entertainment devices, clock radios, televisions, and consumer accessories. The acquisition strengthens Kole Imports’ growing portfolio of consumer brands and positions the company to expand Craig’s distribution, product development, and retail presence across multiple retail channels.
“We are excited to welcome Craig® into the Kole Imports family,” said Rob Kole, Chief Executive Officer of Kole Imports. “Craig® has a long history of delivering value and reliability to consumers. We see significant opportunities to build on that legacy while introducing new products and expanding the brand’s reach with retailers world-wide.”
“We are proud of what the Craig team has accomplished over the years,” said Michael Newman, Chief Executive Officer of Craig Electronics. “Kole Imports is an excellent steward for the next chapter of the brand’s evolution, and we are confident Craig® will continue to thrive under their leadership.”
Kole Imports plans to introduce an expanded Craig® product lineup beginning in 2027, with a continued focus on value-driven innovation, heritage product categories, and broad retail distribution.
The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten of Westbridge Consulting, the Mergers & Acquisitions division of Westbridge Licensing.
Scott Landsbaum Esq. advised Kole Imports on the acquisition.
About Kole Imports
Kole Imports is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, electronics, housewares, toys, seasonal goods, and general merchandise, including recently launched programs under license with the American Red Cross. Serving retailers throughout the United States and internationally, the company is recognized for delivering value-driven products and dependable supply chain solutions across a wide range of retail channels. www.koleimports.com
About Craig Electronics
Founded in 1963, Craig Electronics is a longstanding consumer electronics company known for delivering affordable technology products to consumers across North America. The Craig brand was built upon a reputation for offering practical, value-oriented electronics including audio products, home entertainment devices, televisions, clock radios, and consumer accessories for generations of consumers.
About Westbridge Consulting
Westbridge Consulting, a division of Westbridge Licensing, advises companies on intellectual property transactions, brand acquisitions and brand licensing & monetization opportunities. The firm works with brand owners and manufactures across a wide range of consumer product categories. www.westbridgeinc.com
About Scott Landsbaum, Esq.
Scott Landsbaum is an established attorney specializing in business transactions and intellectual property and serves as fractional general counsel for companies and creators. His practice encompasses brand and invention licensing, business acquisitions, and strategic advice in transactions with leading toy and consumer product companies and service agencies. www.scottlandsbaum.com
For more information, please contact
Todd Lustgarten
Westbridge Consulting (a division of Westbridge Licensing)
Info@westbridgeinc.com
(323) 284-5100
For more than six decades, Craig® has been a recognized name in affordable consumer electronics, offering a broad range of products including audio systems, home electronics, portable entertainment devices, clock radios, televisions, and consumer accessories. The acquisition strengthens Kole Imports’ growing portfolio of consumer brands and positions the company to expand Craig’s distribution, product development, and retail presence across multiple retail channels.
“We are excited to welcome Craig® into the Kole Imports family,” said Rob Kole, Chief Executive Officer of Kole Imports. “Craig® has a long history of delivering value and reliability to consumers. We see significant opportunities to build on that legacy while introducing new products and expanding the brand’s reach with retailers world-wide.”
“We are proud of what the Craig team has accomplished over the years,” said Michael Newman, Chief Executive Officer of Craig Electronics. “Kole Imports is an excellent steward for the next chapter of the brand’s evolution, and we are confident Craig® will continue to thrive under their leadership.”
Kole Imports plans to introduce an expanded Craig® product lineup beginning in 2027, with a continued focus on value-driven innovation, heritage product categories, and broad retail distribution.
The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten of Westbridge Consulting, the Mergers & Acquisitions division of Westbridge Licensing.
Scott Landsbaum Esq. advised Kole Imports on the acquisition.
About Kole Imports
Kole Imports is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, electronics, housewares, toys, seasonal goods, and general merchandise, including recently launched programs under license with the American Red Cross. Serving retailers throughout the United States and internationally, the company is recognized for delivering value-driven products and dependable supply chain solutions across a wide range of retail channels. www.koleimports.com
About Craig Electronics
Founded in 1963, Craig Electronics is a longstanding consumer electronics company known for delivering affordable technology products to consumers across North America. The Craig brand was built upon a reputation for offering practical, value-oriented electronics including audio products, home entertainment devices, televisions, clock radios, and consumer accessories for generations of consumers.
About Westbridge Consulting
Westbridge Consulting, a division of Westbridge Licensing, advises companies on intellectual property transactions, brand acquisitions and brand licensing & monetization opportunities. The firm works with brand owners and manufactures across a wide range of consumer product categories. www.westbridgeinc.com
About Scott Landsbaum, Esq.
Scott Landsbaum is an established attorney specializing in business transactions and intellectual property and serves as fractional general counsel for companies and creators. His practice encompasses brand and invention licensing, business acquisitions, and strategic advice in transactions with leading toy and consumer product companies and service agencies. www.scottlandsbaum.com
For more information, please contact
Todd Lustgarten
Westbridge Consulting (a division of Westbridge Licensing)
Info@westbridgeinc.com
(323) 284-5100
Contact
Westbridge LicensingContact
Todd Lustgarten
323-284-5100
www.westbridgeinc.com
Todd Lustgarten
323-284-5100
www.westbridgeinc.com
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