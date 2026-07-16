GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence.
Ojai, CA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket, the leader in Design-Driven Synthetic Data Generation, and Qapitol, an independent AI assurance firm, today announced a strategic partnership that integrates GenRocket's deterministic synthetic data platform with Qapitol’s independent AI evaluation and compliance capabilities.
As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, two challenges consistently slow them down: testing AI systems requires large volumes of realistic data, and regulated industries cannot expose production records to development and testing environments without creating compliance risk. Teams are often forced to choose between thorough validation and data privacy — a tradeoff that delays releases, weakens audit readiness, and limits how far AI initiatives can scale.
The GenRocket and Qapitol partnership eliminates that tradeoff. In a combined assurance pipeline, GenRocket operates at the data provisioning layer, feeding structured, governance-ready synthetic datasets into Qapitol's Nexus (QE intelligence) and CHEQ (AI compliance) solutions before the assurance lifecycle begins. Enterprises gain a single, connected pipeline: synthetic data is designed and generated on demand, consumed directly by AI evaluation and compliance workflows, and governed alongside assurance evidence in one audit trail.
"Enterprises want to validate their AI systems with the same rigor they apply to any mission-critical software, but production data dependency keeps getting in the way," said Garth Rose, CEO of GenRocket. "By combining GenRocket's deterministic synthetic data with Qapitol’s AI assurance solutions, organizations can run complete evaluation and compliance pipelines without a single production record ever entering a test environment."
"Proving an AI system is compliant means proving it to someone who didn't build it — a regulator, a board, a customer and that only counts if the verification is independent," said Mohan Panguluri, CEO, Qapitol. "We assure AI systems regardless of how they're built, and clean input data is where credible evidence starts. GenRocket lets us run our assurance on governed synthetic data from the first step, so nothing we certify is ever tainted by exposed production records."
Complete AI Evaluation Without Compliance Exposure
Traditional AI validation approaches rely on copied or masked production data, creating privacy risk and compliance overhead at every stage. With GenRocket embedded at the provisioning layer, enterprises can run complete AI evaluation pipelines entirely on synthetic data. Because GenRocket's Design-Driven approach generates data from predefined business rules and intelligent generators — not from production samples or probabilistic prediction — there is no production data exposure, no hallucinated values, and no re-identification risk.
Regulatory-Mapped Test Scenarios
The partnership enables enterprises to generate test scenarios mapped directly to regulatory requirements. Compliance teams can define the conditions, edge cases, and data profiles a regulation demands, and GenRocket generates the precise datasets needed to validate against them — with full referential integrity and repeatability. Qapitol's CHEQ module then captures the resulting evidence as part of the assurance record.
Deterministic Data On Demand, Inside Existing Pipelines
GenRocket delivers deterministic, automation-ready data through self-service provisioning inside existing DevOps and CI/CD pipelines. Development and QA teams request the data they need, when they need it — without waiting on centralized test data teams or maintaining static data stores. Because the data is generated in real time and by design, teams get consistent, repeatable datasets across every stage of the AI assurance lifecycle.
A Single Audit Trail Across Data and Assurance
The partnership also addresses a growing governance gap: test data and AI assurance evidence are typically managed in separate systems, making end-to-end auditability difficult. With GenRocket and Qapitol, enterprises centrally govern test data alongside assurance evidence — maintaining a single audit trail spanning evaluation, compliance, and data provenance. For regulated industries including banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare, this means compliance evidence is complete, connected, and always inspection-ready.
Availability
The integrated GenRocket and Qapitol solution is available immediately through both companies and their partner networks.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the pioneer of Design-Driven Data and the technology leader for synthetic data generation. GenRocket's Quality Evolution Platform enables organizations to replace dependency on sensitive production data with governed, deterministic synthetic data across the entire software testing lifecycle. By combining intelligent data generation, automation, privacy protection, and enterprise governance, GenRocket helps organizations accelerate software delivery, improve software quality, reduce compliance risk, and enable modern testing at scale.
For more information, visit www.genrocket.com
About Qapitol
Qapitol is an independent AI assurance firm that helps enterprises prove their AI systems are reliable, compliant, and trustworthy. Combining deep technical testing expertise with regulatory intelligence, Qapitol AI independently evaluates, tests, and validates AI systems against standards such as the EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001 and turns the results into audit-ready evidence for regulators, boards, and customers. Because Qapitol does not build or sell the AI it assures, its verification stays independent — the trust an AI vendor cannot provide for itself.
For more information, visit www.qapitol.ai
As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, two challenges consistently slow them down: testing AI systems requires large volumes of realistic data, and regulated industries cannot expose production records to development and testing environments without creating compliance risk. Teams are often forced to choose between thorough validation and data privacy — a tradeoff that delays releases, weakens audit readiness, and limits how far AI initiatives can scale.
The GenRocket and Qapitol partnership eliminates that tradeoff. In a combined assurance pipeline, GenRocket operates at the data provisioning layer, feeding structured, governance-ready synthetic datasets into Qapitol's Nexus (QE intelligence) and CHEQ (AI compliance) solutions before the assurance lifecycle begins. Enterprises gain a single, connected pipeline: synthetic data is designed and generated on demand, consumed directly by AI evaluation and compliance workflows, and governed alongside assurance evidence in one audit trail.
"Enterprises want to validate their AI systems with the same rigor they apply to any mission-critical software, but production data dependency keeps getting in the way," said Garth Rose, CEO of GenRocket. "By combining GenRocket's deterministic synthetic data with Qapitol’s AI assurance solutions, organizations can run complete evaluation and compliance pipelines without a single production record ever entering a test environment."
"Proving an AI system is compliant means proving it to someone who didn't build it — a regulator, a board, a customer and that only counts if the verification is independent," said Mohan Panguluri, CEO, Qapitol. "We assure AI systems regardless of how they're built, and clean input data is where credible evidence starts. GenRocket lets us run our assurance on governed synthetic data from the first step, so nothing we certify is ever tainted by exposed production records."
Complete AI Evaluation Without Compliance Exposure
Traditional AI validation approaches rely on copied or masked production data, creating privacy risk and compliance overhead at every stage. With GenRocket embedded at the provisioning layer, enterprises can run complete AI evaluation pipelines entirely on synthetic data. Because GenRocket's Design-Driven approach generates data from predefined business rules and intelligent generators — not from production samples or probabilistic prediction — there is no production data exposure, no hallucinated values, and no re-identification risk.
Regulatory-Mapped Test Scenarios
The partnership enables enterprises to generate test scenarios mapped directly to regulatory requirements. Compliance teams can define the conditions, edge cases, and data profiles a regulation demands, and GenRocket generates the precise datasets needed to validate against them — with full referential integrity and repeatability. Qapitol's CHEQ module then captures the resulting evidence as part of the assurance record.
Deterministic Data On Demand, Inside Existing Pipelines
GenRocket delivers deterministic, automation-ready data through self-service provisioning inside existing DevOps and CI/CD pipelines. Development and QA teams request the data they need, when they need it — without waiting on centralized test data teams or maintaining static data stores. Because the data is generated in real time and by design, teams get consistent, repeatable datasets across every stage of the AI assurance lifecycle.
A Single Audit Trail Across Data and Assurance
The partnership also addresses a growing governance gap: test data and AI assurance evidence are typically managed in separate systems, making end-to-end auditability difficult. With GenRocket and Qapitol, enterprises centrally govern test data alongside assurance evidence — maintaining a single audit trail spanning evaluation, compliance, and data provenance. For regulated industries including banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare, this means compliance evidence is complete, connected, and always inspection-ready.
Availability
The integrated GenRocket and Qapitol solution is available immediately through both companies and their partner networks.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the pioneer of Design-Driven Data and the technology leader for synthetic data generation. GenRocket's Quality Evolution Platform enables organizations to replace dependency on sensitive production data with governed, deterministic synthetic data across the entire software testing lifecycle. By combining intelligent data generation, automation, privacy protection, and enterprise governance, GenRocket helps organizations accelerate software delivery, improve software quality, reduce compliance risk, and enable modern testing at scale.
For more information, visit www.genrocket.com
About Qapitol
Qapitol is an independent AI assurance firm that helps enterprises prove their AI systems are reliable, compliant, and trustworthy. Combining deep technical testing expertise with regulatory intelligence, Qapitol AI independently evaluates, tests, and validates AI systems against standards such as the EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001 and turns the results into audit-ready evidence for regulators, boards, and customers. Because Qapitol does not build or sell the AI it assures, its verification stays independent — the trust an AI vendor cannot provide for itself.
For more information, visit www.qapitol.ai
Contact
GenRocket, Inc.Contact
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
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