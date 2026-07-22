KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living.
Sheridan, WY, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KHMUNU Publishing proudly announces the release of its inaugural publications, 365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living and the accompanying 365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide, both written by author and publisher Toi Holliday.
Together, these complementary books invite readers into a year-long journey of reflection, intentional practice, and personal growth inspired by timeless Hermetic wisdom and universal principles of conscious living. While each volume may be used independently, they are designed to work together as a comprehensive path of daily reflection and meaningful transformation.
365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom presents a daily devotional featuring one reflection for every day of the year. Each entry encourages readers to pause, reflect, and apply enduring philosophical principles to everyday life through thoughtful contemplation and intentional living.
Expanding on the devotional, the Companion Study Guide offers guided reflections, affirmations, journaling prompts, practical applications, and exercises that help readers deepen their understanding and transform daily insights into meaningful personal practice.
“My hope is that these books encourage readers to pause, reflect, and discover how timeless wisdom can support greater awareness, intentional living, and meaningful personal growth,” said Holliday. “The goal has always been to make these principles approachable, practical, and relevant to modern life.”
Whether used during morning meditation, daily devotion, individual study, or group discussion, the books provide readers with a thoughtful companion for cultivating greater clarity, purpose, and personal growth throughout the year.
The release of these inaugural titles marks the beginning of KHMUNU Publishing’s vision to build a growing collection of books dedicated to lifelong learning, thoughtful reflection, practical spiritual development, and meaningful personal transformation.
Both books are now available in paperback, hardback, and Kindle editions through Amazon.
For additional information about these publications and future releases, visit www.khmunupublishing.com.
About Toi Holliday
Toi Holliday is an independent author, publisher, and lifelong student of spirituality, personal transformation, and conscious living. Her writing draws upon years of independent study and exploration of timeless wisdom traditions, encouraging readers to cultivate greater self-awareness, purposeful reflection, and intentional living.
About KHMUNU Publishing
KHMUNU Publishing is an independent publishing imprint dedicated to producing books that inspire thoughtful reflection, lifelong learning, and meaningful personal growth. The company publishes works centered on timeless wisdom, spirituality, philosophy, and conscious living, creating books that inspire, awaken, and empower readers for generations to come.
Together, these complementary books invite readers into a year-long journey of reflection, intentional practice, and personal growth inspired by timeless Hermetic wisdom and universal principles of conscious living. While each volume may be used independently, they are designed to work together as a comprehensive path of daily reflection and meaningful transformation.
365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom presents a daily devotional featuring one reflection for every day of the year. Each entry encourages readers to pause, reflect, and apply enduring philosophical principles to everyday life through thoughtful contemplation and intentional living.
Expanding on the devotional, the Companion Study Guide offers guided reflections, affirmations, journaling prompts, practical applications, and exercises that help readers deepen their understanding and transform daily insights into meaningful personal practice.
“My hope is that these books encourage readers to pause, reflect, and discover how timeless wisdom can support greater awareness, intentional living, and meaningful personal growth,” said Holliday. “The goal has always been to make these principles approachable, practical, and relevant to modern life.”
Whether used during morning meditation, daily devotion, individual study, or group discussion, the books provide readers with a thoughtful companion for cultivating greater clarity, purpose, and personal growth throughout the year.
The release of these inaugural titles marks the beginning of KHMUNU Publishing’s vision to build a growing collection of books dedicated to lifelong learning, thoughtful reflection, practical spiritual development, and meaningful personal transformation.
Both books are now available in paperback, hardback, and Kindle editions through Amazon.
For additional information about these publications and future releases, visit www.khmunupublishing.com.
About Toi Holliday
Toi Holliday is an independent author, publisher, and lifelong student of spirituality, personal transformation, and conscious living. Her writing draws upon years of independent study and exploration of timeless wisdom traditions, encouraging readers to cultivate greater self-awareness, purposeful reflection, and intentional living.
About KHMUNU Publishing
KHMUNU Publishing is an independent publishing imprint dedicated to producing books that inspire thoughtful reflection, lifelong learning, and meaningful personal growth. The company publishes works centered on timeless wisdom, spirituality, philosophy, and conscious living, creating books that inspire, awaken, and empower readers for generations to come.
Contact
Khmunu PublishingContact
Toi Holliday
877-217-5524
https://khmunupublishing.com
Toi Holliday
877-217-5524
https://khmunupublishing.com
Multimedia
365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Official One-Sheet
Official one-sheet for the 365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom collection published by Khmunu Publishing. Includes book overview, author information, publication details, ISBNs, pricing, availability, and media contact information for booksellers, librarians, reviewers, educators, and members of the media.
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