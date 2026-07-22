KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday

KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living.