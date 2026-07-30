Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies.
Chico, CA, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Real-time observations from Western Weather Group managed stations now display natively in Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers.
Baron Weather, a global provider of critical weather intelligence, and Western Weather Group, the leader in specialized weather forecasting, hardware, and monitoring solutions for utilities and energy companies, today announced a strategic partnership that allows mutual clients to bring their Western Weather Group station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers.
Utilities and other critical infrastructure operators that work with both companies can now view real-time observations from their own monitoring networks alongside radar, forecast models, storm tracking, and their infrastructure within a single operational picture. The result is faster briefings, stronger situational awareness, and a defensible record of conditions during high-impact weather events.
Over the past decade, utilities have invested heavily in two areas: meteorological talent and weather monitoring infrastructure. Today, Western Weather Group supports more than 8,000 professionally installed and maintained weather stations and 28,000 sensors across more than 35 states. Until now, much of that ground truth data lived in systems that are separated from the visualization and briefing tools utility meteorologists and operations teams rely on every day. For clients of both companies, that separation is gone.
"Precision weather sensors are giving utilities tremendous value in their ability to mitigate risk before and during environmental impacts to the grid," said Steve Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Western Weather Group. "What this partnership adds is speed and context. Our mutual clients can now view their station data inside the Baron systems they already work in, including Lynx and ArcGIS, so calibrated observations sit next to the forecast, the radar, and the assets they protect.”
Within Baron Lynx, meteorologists can build operational briefings for grid operations, storm response, vegetation management, and executive audiences with their station observations layered over service territories and assets. Through Baron's ArcGIS weather layers, the same observations flow into the mapping environments operations and emergency management teams already use for situational awareness and resource planning.
"Our utility, oil and gas, and renewable energy customers rely on Lynx and our ArcGIS weather layers to turn weather data into operational guidance, where to stage crews, when to pause work, which assets face the greatest exposure over the next 24 to 72 hours," said Matt Gaffner, Solutions Engineer at Baron Weather. "Adding observations from a client's own Western Weather Group network closes the loop between forecast and field. An operator can see what the model expects, what the radar shows, and what conditions actually are at their sites. That is what builds confidence in the decisions that follow."
The combined capability supports wildfire condition monitoring and public safety power shutoff (PSPS) decision support, severe storm preparation and restoration planning, lightning awareness near active work sites, and verification of forecasts against on-the-ground measurements. Because Western Weather Group stations are maintained under full lifecycle managed service contracts with annual NIST traceable calibration, the observations feeding Baron platforms carry the documentation standards utilities need for regulatory filings and post event review.
The integration is available now to mutual clients of the two companies. Organizations interested in utility weather monitoring networks can contact Western Weather Group at westernwx.com. Organizations interested in Baron Lynx or Baron ArcGIS weather layers can request a demonstration at baronweather.com.
Baron Weather, a global provider of critical weather intelligence, and Western Weather Group, the leader in specialized weather forecasting, hardware, and monitoring solutions for utilities and energy companies, today announced a strategic partnership that allows mutual clients to bring their Western Weather Group station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers.
Utilities and other critical infrastructure operators that work with both companies can now view real-time observations from their own monitoring networks alongside radar, forecast models, storm tracking, and their infrastructure within a single operational picture. The result is faster briefings, stronger situational awareness, and a defensible record of conditions during high-impact weather events.
Over the past decade, utilities have invested heavily in two areas: meteorological talent and weather monitoring infrastructure. Today, Western Weather Group supports more than 8,000 professionally installed and maintained weather stations and 28,000 sensors across more than 35 states. Until now, much of that ground truth data lived in systems that are separated from the visualization and briefing tools utility meteorologists and operations teams rely on every day. For clients of both companies, that separation is gone.
"Precision weather sensors are giving utilities tremendous value in their ability to mitigate risk before and during environmental impacts to the grid," said Steve Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Western Weather Group. "What this partnership adds is speed and context. Our mutual clients can now view their station data inside the Baron systems they already work in, including Lynx and ArcGIS, so calibrated observations sit next to the forecast, the radar, and the assets they protect.”
Within Baron Lynx, meteorologists can build operational briefings for grid operations, storm response, vegetation management, and executive audiences with their station observations layered over service territories and assets. Through Baron's ArcGIS weather layers, the same observations flow into the mapping environments operations and emergency management teams already use for situational awareness and resource planning.
"Our utility, oil and gas, and renewable energy customers rely on Lynx and our ArcGIS weather layers to turn weather data into operational guidance, where to stage crews, when to pause work, which assets face the greatest exposure over the next 24 to 72 hours," said Matt Gaffner, Solutions Engineer at Baron Weather. "Adding observations from a client's own Western Weather Group network closes the loop between forecast and field. An operator can see what the model expects, what the radar shows, and what conditions actually are at their sites. That is what builds confidence in the decisions that follow."
The combined capability supports wildfire condition monitoring and public safety power shutoff (PSPS) decision support, severe storm preparation and restoration planning, lightning awareness near active work sites, and verification of forecasts against on-the-ground measurements. Because Western Weather Group stations are maintained under full lifecycle managed service contracts with annual NIST traceable calibration, the observations feeding Baron platforms carry the documentation standards utilities need for regulatory filings and post event review.
The integration is available now to mutual clients of the two companies. Organizations interested in utility weather monitoring networks can contact Western Weather Group at westernwx.com. Organizations interested in Baron Lynx or Baron ArcGIS weather layers can request a demonstration at baronweather.com.
Contact
Western Weather GroupContact
Liz Morgan
530-342-1700
https://westernweathergroup.com/
Kim Grantham
256-679-1296
kgrantham@baronweather.com
https://baronweather.com/
Liz Morgan
530-342-1700
https://westernweathergroup.com/
Kim Grantham
256-679-1296
kgrantham@baronweather.com
https://baronweather.com/
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