GenRocket Launches Proof of Value Program to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of AI-Powered Unstructured Data Privacy
Fixed-price evaluation enables organizations to validate AI-assisted document redaction while reducing adoption risk and accelerating privacy-safe testing and AI initiatives.
Ojai, CA, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket today announced the availability of its new Proof of Value (POV) Program for UDA Redact, providing enterprise organizations with a fast, low-risk way to evaluate AI-assisted detection, validation, and redaction of sensitive information contained within unstructured PDF documents.
The announcement comes as enterprises confront an explosion of unstructured data that is rapidly becoming one of the largest sources of sensitive business information. PDF documents, forms, contracts, medical records, claims, statements, and other business documents are essential to software testing, quality engineering, analytics, and AI initiatives, yet privacy regulations and governance requirements often prevent their safe use. Organizations increasingly need practical solutions that protect sensitive information while preserving the value and usability of these documents.
The UDA Redact Proof of Value Program enables organizations to evaluate GenRocket’s AI-assisted document privacy capabilities through a structured, fixed-price engagement that demonstrates measurable business value before committing to a broader production deployment.
“Organizations understand the need to protect sensitive information in unstructured documents, but many struggle to justify or accelerate adoption of new technologies,” said Garth Rose, CEO and Co-founder of GenRocket. “Our Proof of Value Program removes much of that uncertainty by allowing customers to experience the business value of UDA Redact through a fixed-price engagement with measurable outcomes. It is designed to reduce risk, simplify adoption, and accelerate the journey toward privacy-safe software testing and responsible AI.”
Unlike traditional document redaction solutions that rely solely on automated processing or extensive manual review, UDA Redact combines artificial intelligence with human validation to provide greater confidence in identifying sensitive information before documents are permanently redacted. The resulting documents remain suitable for software testing, analytics, and AI use cases while helping organizations satisfy privacy and compliance requirements.
A Simple Path to Business Value
The UDA Redact Proof of Value Program provides organizations with a practical and affordable evaluation that includes:
• Fixed-price engagement
• AI-assisted analysis and redaction of up to 100 PDF pages
• Human validation workflow for sensitive data detection
• One-year UDA Redact license
• No existing GenRocket platform deployment required
• Business value review and deployment recommendations upon completion
By reducing implementation complexity and financial risk, the program enables organizations to validate the effectiveness of AI-assisted document privacy using their own real-world documents and business processes.
Supporting Modern Software Delivery and AI
As enterprise software development and AI initiatives continue to expand, organizations require privacy-safe access to both structured and unstructured information. UDA Redact enables enterprises to safely prepare document-based information for downstream engineering, testing, analytics, and AI workflows without exposing sensitive customer information.
The Proof of Value Program is intended to accelerate enterprise adoption by demonstrating measurable improvements in privacy protection, operational efficiency, and AI readiness within a focused evaluation.
Part of GenRocket's Enterprise Data Provisioning Vision
The UDA Redact Proof of Value Program represents one component of GenRocket's broader Enterprise Data Provisioning strategy.
Enterprise Data Provisioning provides organizations with a unified framework for delivering the right data, in the right form, at the right time for software testing, quality engineering, analytics, and AI initiatives. Rather than relying on a single approach to preparing enterprise data, the framework enables organizations to securely provision privacy-safe information across structured and unstructured data sources using the approach best suited for each business need.
As GenRocket continues to expand its portfolio of intelligent data accelerators, Enterprise Data Provisioning serves as the architectural foundation for delivering trusted, compliant, and AI-ready enterprise data—whether production-derived or synthetically generated—helping organizations modernize software delivery while accelerating responsible AI adoption.
To learn more about the Proof of Value program, visit the Unstructured Data Accelerator page on the GenRocket website.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the leader in enterprise synthetic data and Enterprise Data Provisioning solutions, helping organizations provision secure, compliant, and application-ready test data across modern software development and AI initiatives. By combining intelligent automation, synthetic data generation, data masking, subsetting, and unstructured data accelerators, GenRocket enables enterprises to improve software quality, protect sensitive information, and accelerate digital transformation.
The announcement comes as enterprises confront an explosion of unstructured data that is rapidly becoming one of the largest sources of sensitive business information. PDF documents, forms, contracts, medical records, claims, statements, and other business documents are essential to software testing, quality engineering, analytics, and AI initiatives, yet privacy regulations and governance requirements often prevent their safe use. Organizations increasingly need practical solutions that protect sensitive information while preserving the value and usability of these documents.
The UDA Redact Proof of Value Program enables organizations to evaluate GenRocket’s AI-assisted document privacy capabilities through a structured, fixed-price engagement that demonstrates measurable business value before committing to a broader production deployment.
“Organizations understand the need to protect sensitive information in unstructured documents, but many struggle to justify or accelerate adoption of new technologies,” said Garth Rose, CEO and Co-founder of GenRocket. “Our Proof of Value Program removes much of that uncertainty by allowing customers to experience the business value of UDA Redact through a fixed-price engagement with measurable outcomes. It is designed to reduce risk, simplify adoption, and accelerate the journey toward privacy-safe software testing and responsible AI.”
Unlike traditional document redaction solutions that rely solely on automated processing or extensive manual review, UDA Redact combines artificial intelligence with human validation to provide greater confidence in identifying sensitive information before documents are permanently redacted. The resulting documents remain suitable for software testing, analytics, and AI use cases while helping organizations satisfy privacy and compliance requirements.
A Simple Path to Business Value
The UDA Redact Proof of Value Program provides organizations with a practical and affordable evaluation that includes:
• Fixed-price engagement
• AI-assisted analysis and redaction of up to 100 PDF pages
• Human validation workflow for sensitive data detection
• One-year UDA Redact license
• No existing GenRocket platform deployment required
• Business value review and deployment recommendations upon completion
By reducing implementation complexity and financial risk, the program enables organizations to validate the effectiveness of AI-assisted document privacy using their own real-world documents and business processes.
Supporting Modern Software Delivery and AI
As enterprise software development and AI initiatives continue to expand, organizations require privacy-safe access to both structured and unstructured information. UDA Redact enables enterprises to safely prepare document-based information for downstream engineering, testing, analytics, and AI workflows without exposing sensitive customer information.
The Proof of Value Program is intended to accelerate enterprise adoption by demonstrating measurable improvements in privacy protection, operational efficiency, and AI readiness within a focused evaluation.
Part of GenRocket's Enterprise Data Provisioning Vision
The UDA Redact Proof of Value Program represents one component of GenRocket's broader Enterprise Data Provisioning strategy.
Enterprise Data Provisioning provides organizations with a unified framework for delivering the right data, in the right form, at the right time for software testing, quality engineering, analytics, and AI initiatives. Rather than relying on a single approach to preparing enterprise data, the framework enables organizations to securely provision privacy-safe information across structured and unstructured data sources using the approach best suited for each business need.
As GenRocket continues to expand its portfolio of intelligent data accelerators, Enterprise Data Provisioning serves as the architectural foundation for delivering trusted, compliant, and AI-ready enterprise data—whether production-derived or synthetically generated—helping organizations modernize software delivery while accelerating responsible AI adoption.
To learn more about the Proof of Value program, visit the Unstructured Data Accelerator page on the GenRocket website.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the leader in enterprise synthetic data and Enterprise Data Provisioning solutions, helping organizations provision secure, compliant, and application-ready test data across modern software development and AI initiatives. By combining intelligent automation, synthetic data generation, data masking, subsetting, and unstructured data accelerators, GenRocket enables enterprises to improve software quality, protect sensitive information, and accelerate digital transformation.
Contact
GenRocket, Inc.Contact
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
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