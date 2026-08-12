New 2026 Report Reveals an AI/LLM Gap Between Biopharma Sponsors and Their CROs/Vendors
Life Science Strategy Group looks beyond frontier-AI hype to show how biopharma teams use AI and LLMs in daily work, and where their CRO and vendor partners are falling short. 71% of sponsors rate their own AI/LLM output highly. Only 27% say the same of their CROs and vendors.
Menlo Park, CA, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), a leading provider of strategic market insights for the life sciences industry, has released 2026 Biopharma LLM Adoption and the CRO/Vendor Gap, an interactive syndicated report designed to guide Contract Research Organizations (CROs), biopharma service vendors, and sponsors through a rapidly changing AI/LLM environment.
Based on a blinded survey of 110 biopharma decision-makers across North America and Europe, company size, and from discovery through commercial, the report assesses AI/LLMs used in everyday practice. What emerges is a clear divide between how sponsors rate their own AI/LLM work and what they see coming from their partners. That divide is unlikely to hold still. Advanced applications such as agentic AI, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and large-scale systems integration are the ceiling on sponsor use today, but LSSG expects that to change quickly over the coming months.
“AI/LLM solutions are evolving at unprecedented rates, far faster than the pace of change the biopharma industry is used to absorbing,” said Jon Meyer, Managing Member, Life Science Strategy Group. “It will be critical for CROs and biopharma service providers like IQVIA, ICON, Parexel, PPD/Thermo Fisher, Fortrea, Medpace, and Worldwide Clinical Trials to understand where their customers are headed with AI/LLMs, so they avoid falling behind and stay attuned to the rapidly evolving landscape.”
Key Insights Include:
• Everyday Adoption Benchmarks: How often sponsors use LLMs, which models are in routine use, and how many run their own.
• Depth of Use Today: Which tasks are handed to LLMs, and where agentic AI, RAG and systems integration stand.
• The Sponsor-Vendor Gap: How sponsors rate their own output against vendor-delivered work, and who they see as ahead.
• Vendor Proactivity: How often CROs and vendors bring AI/LLM-driven ideas forward on their own.
To learn more or to download report sample pages, visit www.lifesciencestrategy.com/publications.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
Media Contact:
Jon Meyer, MSc, MBA
800-941-6373
www.lifesciencestrategy.com
info@lifesciencestrategy.com
Based on a blinded survey of 110 biopharma decision-makers across North America and Europe, company size, and from discovery through commercial, the report assesses AI/LLMs used in everyday practice. What emerges is a clear divide between how sponsors rate their own AI/LLM work and what they see coming from their partners. That divide is unlikely to hold still. Advanced applications such as agentic AI, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and large-scale systems integration are the ceiling on sponsor use today, but LSSG expects that to change quickly over the coming months.
“AI/LLM solutions are evolving at unprecedented rates, far faster than the pace of change the biopharma industry is used to absorbing,” said Jon Meyer, Managing Member, Life Science Strategy Group. “It will be critical for CROs and biopharma service providers like IQVIA, ICON, Parexel, PPD/Thermo Fisher, Fortrea, Medpace, and Worldwide Clinical Trials to understand where their customers are headed with AI/LLMs, so they avoid falling behind and stay attuned to the rapidly evolving landscape.”
Key Insights Include:
• Everyday Adoption Benchmarks: How often sponsors use LLMs, which models are in routine use, and how many run their own.
• Depth of Use Today: Which tasks are handed to LLMs, and where agentic AI, RAG and systems integration stand.
• The Sponsor-Vendor Gap: How sponsors rate their own output against vendor-delivered work, and who they see as ahead.
• Vendor Proactivity: How often CROs and vendors bring AI/LLM-driven ideas forward on their own.
To learn more or to download report sample pages, visit www.lifesciencestrategy.com/publications.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
Media Contact:
Jon Meyer, MSc, MBA
800-941-6373
www.lifesciencestrategy.com
info@lifesciencestrategy.com
Contact
Life Science Strategy Group, LLCContact
Jon Meyer
1-800-941-6373
www.lifesciencestrategy.com
Jon Meyer
1-800-941-6373
www.lifesciencestrategy.com
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