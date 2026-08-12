New 2026 Report Reveals an AI/LLM Gap Between Biopharma Sponsors and Their CROs/Vendors

Life Science Strategy Group looks beyond frontier-AI hype to show how biopharma teams use AI and LLMs in daily work, and where their CRO and vendor partners are falling short. 71% of sponsors rate their own AI/LLM output highly. Only 27% say the same of their CROs and vendors.