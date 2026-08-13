NACCE Short Tracks Career Paths at NASCAR
While NASCAR’s upcoming “Cook Out 400” at Richmond Raceway will offer professional drivers more than 300 miles of high-speed, premiere short-track racing, attendees who may be looking to fast-track their own careers, may also reap rewards.
Richmond, VA, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- While NASCAR’s upcoming “Cook Out 400” at Richmond Raceway will offer professional drivers more than 300 miles of high-speed, premiere short-track racing, attendees who may be looking to fast-track their own careers, may also reap rewards.
Through an interactive fan booth hosted by the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), race attendees can explore career pathways in the skilled trades through a free technology platform called SkillPointe. The technology provides users with information on the training that’s required and where to get the instruction, scholarships, grants, and certifications needed for a range of careers in the skilled trades. Former NASCAR executive Todd Wilson helped develop the platform, which was donated to NACCE in 2023.
“When we built SkillPointe, our goal was always about maximizing access to rewarding, high-paying careers that don’t require a four-year degree,” said Wilson. “As we looked to the future, NACCE stood out as the ideal partner to bring SkillPointe to the next level and help transform digital career exploration into real-world mobility. Since acquiring the platform, NACCE has continued to expand its capabilities and strategic partnerships.”
SkillPointe connects users with in-demand technical careers. Besides maximizing users’ access to high-wage careers that don’t require a traditional college degree, SkillPointe puts technology in the hands of local educators and industry leaders to transform career exploration into real-world economic mobility. Since acquiring the platform, NACCE has expanded the technology, and attracted millions of visitors who use the platform’s data-driven tools to explore paths in construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and energy, according to Kevin Logan, chief innovation technology officer of SkillPointe.
Boosting Local Workforces
The major reason why NACCE and SkillPointe will be at the Richmond Raceway is to supercharge the platform's digital reach with human support. The Strada Education Foundation is generously funding an innovative new pilot program “Upskilling Virginia,” which pairs professional, personalized coaching with SkillPointe’s digital career exploration tools. In an era defined by rapid technological disruptions, shifting economic realities, and a critical nationwide skilled-labor shortage, this approach combines smart technology with proactive human guidance. Local race fans can take advantage of this offering by stopping by the booth to receive world-class career coaching at no cost.
Powering on the Fast Track
In addition to promoting the UpSkilling Virginia program, NACCE is stepping outside its traditional office environment to reward staff who have worked to expand SkillPointe. “By embedding the staff directly into a vibrant, community-centric sporting environment, this initiative serves as a powerful venue to reward the team's relentless operational execution following the acquisition of this multi-million-dollar platform,” said Logan.
"Navigating the rapid growth of NACCE and scaling a massive asset like SkillPointe requires an incredible amount of dedication and agility from our staff," said Rebecca Corbin, NACCE president & CEO. "This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work of the NACCE team and deliberately foster a deep sense of belonging and shared purpose."
Race fans attending the “Cook Out 400” at Richmond Raceway are encouraged to visit the SkillPointe booth in the Fan Zone to explore local training pipelines, learn about trade scholarships, and meet the team driving the future of entrepreneurial workforce education.
Through an interactive fan booth hosted by the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), race attendees can explore career pathways in the skilled trades through a free technology platform called SkillPointe. The technology provides users with information on the training that’s required and where to get the instruction, scholarships, grants, and certifications needed for a range of careers in the skilled trades. Former NASCAR executive Todd Wilson helped develop the platform, which was donated to NACCE in 2023.
“When we built SkillPointe, our goal was always about maximizing access to rewarding, high-paying careers that don’t require a four-year degree,” said Wilson. “As we looked to the future, NACCE stood out as the ideal partner to bring SkillPointe to the next level and help transform digital career exploration into real-world mobility. Since acquiring the platform, NACCE has continued to expand its capabilities and strategic partnerships.”
SkillPointe connects users with in-demand technical careers. Besides maximizing users’ access to high-wage careers that don’t require a traditional college degree, SkillPointe puts technology in the hands of local educators and industry leaders to transform career exploration into real-world economic mobility. Since acquiring the platform, NACCE has expanded the technology, and attracted millions of visitors who use the platform’s data-driven tools to explore paths in construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and energy, according to Kevin Logan, chief innovation technology officer of SkillPointe.
Boosting Local Workforces
The major reason why NACCE and SkillPointe will be at the Richmond Raceway is to supercharge the platform's digital reach with human support. The Strada Education Foundation is generously funding an innovative new pilot program “Upskilling Virginia,” which pairs professional, personalized coaching with SkillPointe’s digital career exploration tools. In an era defined by rapid technological disruptions, shifting economic realities, and a critical nationwide skilled-labor shortage, this approach combines smart technology with proactive human guidance. Local race fans can take advantage of this offering by stopping by the booth to receive world-class career coaching at no cost.
Powering on the Fast Track
In addition to promoting the UpSkilling Virginia program, NACCE is stepping outside its traditional office environment to reward staff who have worked to expand SkillPointe. “By embedding the staff directly into a vibrant, community-centric sporting environment, this initiative serves as a powerful venue to reward the team's relentless operational execution following the acquisition of this multi-million-dollar platform,” said Logan.
"Navigating the rapid growth of NACCE and scaling a massive asset like SkillPointe requires an incredible amount of dedication and agility from our staff," said Rebecca Corbin, NACCE president & CEO. "This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work of the NACCE team and deliberately foster a deep sense of belonging and shared purpose."
Race fans attending the “Cook Out 400” at Richmond Raceway are encouraged to visit the SkillPointe booth in the Fan Zone to explore local training pipelines, learn about trade scholarships, and meet the team driving the future of entrepreneurial workforce education.
Contact
National Association for Community College EntrepreneurshipContact
Carol Savage
978-857-1473
www.nacce.com
Carol Savage
978-857-1473
www.nacce.com
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