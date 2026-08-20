UTRS Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification
Marlton, NJ, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a dedicated technology, engineering, and manufacturing firm, today announced the successful completion of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, as of August 14, 2026.
CMMC was developed by the Department of War/Department of Defense (DoW/DoD) to protect our national security by ensuring cybersecurity controls and processes adequately protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) residing on Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems and networks.
“Despite regulatory pauses designed to alleviate pressure on small businesses, UTRS took the proactive step to secure our CMMC Level 2 certification now,” said Debra Marchese, UTRS Vice President of Information Technology Systems. “The certification demonstrates that UTRS delivers the agility of a small, non-traditional contractor backed by the uncompromising cyber posture expected of a market leader.”
The CMMC assessment process was conducted by leading CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) A-LIGN, an experienced federal assessor and compliance partner trusted by more than 6,400 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.
“Congratulations to Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. for achieving CMMC Level 2 certification. This accomplishment demonstrates a strong commitment to safeguarding valuable information to protect our nation, developing a competitive advantage, and creating a culture of security,” said Petar Besalev, Executive Vice President of Compliance and Cybersecurity Services at A-LIGN. “We’re proud to support this integral step in UTRS’s compliance journey with a high-quality assessment process and deep expertise in federal compliance.”
Achieving this milestone required the dedication of employees across every department of UTRS, along with the guidance of its trusted CMMC compliance partner, Summit 7, whose expertise was instrumental in guiding UTRS through the process.
This certification demonstrates UTRS’s commitment to safeguarding the United States’ national security by complying with CMMC’s rigorous standards and protecting federal contract information and certified unclassified information.
About Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS)
UTRS is a dedicated technology, engineering, and manufacturing firm specializing in comprehensive support for government, military, and commercial customers facing difficult challenges. In addition to being CMMC Level 2-certified, UTRS is also ISO 9001:2015-, ISO 14001:2015-, and AS9100D-certified, has successfully completed a SOC 2 examination, has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and is a proud recipient of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award. To learn more, visit: http://www.utrs.com.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is a leading cybersecurity compliance partner, trusted by over 6,400 organizations worldwide to navigate the complexities of compliance, audit, and risk. With a tech-enabled delivery model and deep domain expertise, A-LIGN has completed more than 36,000 audits. Founded in 2009, A-LIGN delivers high-quality, efficient audits across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, CMMC, ISO 42001, PCI, and HITRUST. To learn more, visit: https://www.a-lign.com.
About Summit 7
Summit 7 is a trusted partner DoW/DoD contractors for cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services, with the largest team of certified experts in the DIB. Its solutions are tailor-made for the challenges contractors face when handling CUI, International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and other sensitive data. To learn more, visit: https://summit7.us/.
CMMC was developed by the Department of War/Department of Defense (DoW/DoD) to protect our national security by ensuring cybersecurity controls and processes adequately protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) residing on Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems and networks.
“Despite regulatory pauses designed to alleviate pressure on small businesses, UTRS took the proactive step to secure our CMMC Level 2 certification now,” said Debra Marchese, UTRS Vice President of Information Technology Systems. “The certification demonstrates that UTRS delivers the agility of a small, non-traditional contractor backed by the uncompromising cyber posture expected of a market leader.”
The CMMC assessment process was conducted by leading CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) A-LIGN, an experienced federal assessor and compliance partner trusted by more than 6,400 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.
“Congratulations to Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. for achieving CMMC Level 2 certification. This accomplishment demonstrates a strong commitment to safeguarding valuable information to protect our nation, developing a competitive advantage, and creating a culture of security,” said Petar Besalev, Executive Vice President of Compliance and Cybersecurity Services at A-LIGN. “We’re proud to support this integral step in UTRS’s compliance journey with a high-quality assessment process and deep expertise in federal compliance.”
Achieving this milestone required the dedication of employees across every department of UTRS, along with the guidance of its trusted CMMC compliance partner, Summit 7, whose expertise was instrumental in guiding UTRS through the process.
This certification demonstrates UTRS’s commitment to safeguarding the United States’ national security by complying with CMMC’s rigorous standards and protecting federal contract information and certified unclassified information.
About Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS)
UTRS is a dedicated technology, engineering, and manufacturing firm specializing in comprehensive support for government, military, and commercial customers facing difficult challenges. In addition to being CMMC Level 2-certified, UTRS is also ISO 9001:2015-, ISO 14001:2015-, and AS9100D-certified, has successfully completed a SOC 2 examination, has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and is a proud recipient of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award. To learn more, visit: http://www.utrs.com.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is a leading cybersecurity compliance partner, trusted by over 6,400 organizations worldwide to navigate the complexities of compliance, audit, and risk. With a tech-enabled delivery model and deep domain expertise, A-LIGN has completed more than 36,000 audits. Founded in 2009, A-LIGN delivers high-quality, efficient audits across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, CMMC, ISO 42001, PCI, and HITRUST. To learn more, visit: https://www.a-lign.com.
About Summit 7
Summit 7 is a trusted partner DoW/DoD contractors for cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services, with the largest team of certified experts in the DIB. Its solutions are tailor-made for the challenges contractors face when handling CUI, International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and other sensitive data. To learn more, visit: https://summit7.us/.
Contact
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.Contact
Dan Gregory
856-330-9088
https://www.utrs.com/
Dan Gregory
856-330-9088
https://www.utrs.com/
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