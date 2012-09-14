PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Global AI Company Rally is Continuing: +30,02% in Q1/2019. What’s Next in AI? The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.

WCP Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on Its CDN $22 Million Round of Funding WCP is proud to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on its CDN $22 million round of funding. iS5Com is an innovative provider of cyber-secure industrial platforms headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company will use the funding to further enhance its revolutionary... - September 11, 2018 - Woodside Capital Partners

Torchlight Energy Enters Farm-Out Agreement on Its Marcelina Creek Project Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has entered into a farm-out agreement with PetroBridge Energy for the Johnson #4 well in its Marcelina Creek Project in Wilson County, TX. The Johnson #4 well is a vertical... - November 14, 2016 - PetroBridge Energy

Trilogy Brands Group Premier Presenting Sponsor at Global Restaurant Leadership Conference in the Middle East Trilogy Brands Group, a pioneer in Global Brand Development, was a Premier Presenting Sponsor at the 1st Inaugural Global Restaurant Leadership Conference 2016 held in the Middle East. - October 18, 2016 - Trilogy Brands Group

Trilogy Brands Group: Keynote Speaker at the Middle East Franchise Association Expo and Awards Ceremony 2016 in Dubai, UAE Middle East Franchise expo is pleased to announce Trilogy Brands Group, as a Keynote Speaker at the Middle East Franchise Association Expo and Awards Ceremony, presented by His Highness Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khaled Al Saud, Honorary Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Franchise Association... - October 18, 2016 - Trilogy Brands Group

Seoul Has Successfully Concluded the Seoul International Finance Conference The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has successfully hosted the Seoul International Finance Conference 2015 at Conrad Hotel, Yeouido, where the main topics were the paradigm shifts in the financial industry and the path Seoul will travel down as a financial center. The speakers and attendees shared... - November 23, 2015 - Invest Seoul

Seoul Ranks Top Six in Global Financial Centers Index Among Major Competitors Seoul has achieved a record high 6th in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), which is announced by the British consulting group, Z/Yen, based on the analysis of the financial competitiveness of the world’s major cities. - November 05, 2015 - Invest Seoul

Marijuana Investor Summit: Meeting of Minds and Money First-ever marijuana investor summit draws almost 1,000 attendees, making it largest in the U.S. - May 13, 2015 - CrowdFundConnect

Michigan: Crowdfunding Advances to Grow Economy with Startups CrowdFund Connect Director of Compliance Services and Head of Business Development, Thomas Coke, to Speak and Educate about Crowdfunding - May 06, 2015 - CrowdFundConnect

Germany’s Deutsche Cannabis Partners with Chicago Based CannaFundr First International Marketing Partner for Cannabis Investment Collaboration - April 13, 2015 - CrowdFundConnect

Medical Marijuana: The Future of Health Care MedMJ Hosts Medical Marijuana Conference at Marijuana Investor Summit in Denver - March 19, 2015 - CrowdFundConnect

CannaFundr Crowdfunding Platform Delivers Capital to New Frontier Financials New Frontier Financials of Washington, DC completes seed round through crowdfunding with campaign on CannaFundr.com of Chicago, IL for the first company in the cannabis industry to provide Big Data. - February 03, 2015 - CrowdFundConnect

MultiWealth - New Generation's Investment Platform MultiWealth – Online Investment Adviser provides money management services which are based on the modern portfolio theory, also taking into account the individual risk tolerance. In addition, the company offers analytical content. The cornerstone of MultiWealth Investment Adviser is the well-recognized... - January 25, 2013 - MultiWealth

GoldSmart Offers Customers the Opportunity to Turn Unused Heirlooms Into Profit, Particularly When Gold is at All-Time Highs It remains a great time to sell gold, as the precious metals commodity market shows no signs of slowing down, amid weak economic growth worldwide. - November 06, 2012 - GoldSmart

Canadian Mid-Market M&A Firm Receives Prestigious Awards Corporate Finance Associates (CFA), a leading middle market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) firm, announced today that Office of the Year is awarded to CFA Oakville (Toronto), Ontario. In addition, Oakville-based Douglas Nix, CFA’s Vice Chairman, was named Dealmaker of the Year. These awards... - February 12, 2012 - Corporate Finance Associates

Crest Jets Joins Forces with One Concierge Crest Jets and One Concierge have entered into an agreement to provide One Concierge clients with luxury private jet services. - December 22, 2011 - Crest Jets, Inc.

GGSI Bahamas Provides State-of-the-Art Security for OTC PINK Transactions and Communication GGSI (Gibraltar Global Securities Inc.) has just announced the release of their latest security measures designed to protect their client’s personal data, and to secure electronic communication. The offshore brokerage firm specializes in OTC PINK security clearance, OTCBB securities and provides... - November 17, 2011 - Gibraltar Global Securities INC.

Gibraltar Global Securities Now Offering Offshore Brokerage Accounts Gibraltar Global Securities is now offering offshore brokerage accounts in addition to their broad array of financial services. Gibraltar Global Securities offers offshore brokerage accounts to international businesses. This allows transparency between their home country and the countries that they... - September 22, 2011 - Gibraltar Global Securities INC.

GGSI Bahamas is Now Offering Pink Sheet Clearance Offshore Broker Adds to Buying and Selling Services - September 22, 2011 - Gibraltar Global Securities INC.

Alternative Latin Investor Deal Brief: Argentine Vineyards Covering current investment opportunities. - December 30, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Real Estate Investment: Latin America 2010 An exclusive report from Alternative Latin Investor. - November 05, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Releases a Comprehensive Report and Webinar on Latin American Hedge Funds Webinar to be held on November 10th, 1pm EST. - October 28, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Hosts Webinar: Commercial Real Estate Investing and Lending in Latin America For investors who want to explore foreign real estate, some of the best opportunities are just south of the border in vibrant Latin America. The market appears especially ripe for picking as Latin American governments implement programs to attract foreign investment and improve their economic growth... - August 20, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Investing in Panama: an Exclusive Report from Alternative Latin Investor On Monday, June 6, 2010 Alternative Latin Investor releases an in-depth report on the Panamanian investment environment. Topics covered in the report include Real Estate, Commodities, Banking and General Business practices as well as an exclusive interview with Former Panamanian president Nicolas Ardito. -... - June 06, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor: Webinar - June 15th, 2010 Alternative Asset Investing in Latin America - June 06, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Provides the Latest LatAm Real Estate Investment News Economic Revival in Chile. - May 26, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Releases New Report: Private Equity Investment Private Equity Investment in Brazil: Part 2 - May 26, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Releases Cuban Mining Feature Latest Latin American Commodities Investment News - Cuban Mining - May 26, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Poll - 72% of Private Investors in Asia Bullish Almost three-quarters of investors in private and unlisted companies in Asia think that now is a good time to invest, according to a survey released by AsiaBusinessInvestor.com. Energy, IT and property are the most popular investment sectors according to the survey with 74% of investors wishing to see... - April 18, 2010 - Asia Business Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: Latin American Hedge Funds Review and Outlook on Latin American Hedge Funds - 2010. - April 15, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: Latest Latin American Renewable Energy Investment News Renewable Energy: The Future of Brazil and energy integration between Brazil and Peru - February 27, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Releases Article on South America Venture Capital Special Report on Argentine Venture Capital from Modena Technologies Capital Partners. - February 27, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: Latest Brazilian Investment News Rio 2016: Opportunities and Responsibilities - February 24, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Magazine Releases New Issue - Latest South American Investment News How to Achieve Financial freedom in Latin America - February 23, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

First Online Latin American Alternative Investment Magazine Alternative Latin Investor Reports on Philanthropic Investment - February 23, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports - Latest South American Wine Investment News Torrontés: the Next Malbec? - February 16, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Latest Latin American Art Investment News Latin American Art Investment: Alternative Latin Investor Speaks with Latin American Art Museum of Amersfoort (LAKMA) - February 14, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Latest Latin American Alternative Investment News Agribusiness: Alternative Latin Investor Reports - Coffee: Agricultural Case Study - February 06, 2010 - Alternative Latin Investor

Lloyds Finance Group Provides EUR 348 Million Financing Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed EUR 348 Million financing to develop a revolutionary wind hub machining cell for high volume manufacturing. - January 30, 2010 - Lloyds Finance Group

United Wealth - Wine Investment Market Bottles Up Record Returns Investors looking to uncork an innovative and powerful return are being advised to go liquid by the first ever industry report into the fine wine investment market by United Wealth. - January 15, 2010 - United Wealth Ltd

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: Agribusiness – Agave & Tequila While the craze comes and goes, Tequila will always popular as Steven Kaczor takes an in-depth look at the investment potential of agave. - November 18, 2009 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: Precious Things in Peru Guest journalist Anthony LoBaido investigates the diversity of the Peruvian mining industry - November 18, 2009 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: a Truly Personal Investment in Wine and Argentina With the growing interest in Argentine wines, ALI speaks with Dan Karlin, owner/operator of Anuva vinos, one of the few Argentina based U.S. importers. - November 16, 2009 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: Emerging Markets - Paradise Lost, Paraguay Found Lying nestled against Brazil and Argentina, Paraguay is full of undiscovered investment opportunities. - November 16, 2009 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: Pre-Salt: What Now? Francisco Ebeling of the Brazilian Institute of Oil, Gas and Biofuels explains the true significance of offshore pre-salt oil discoveries. - November 14, 2009 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: Commodities - Chavez and the Diminishing Return How have the actions of Hugo Chavez effected the investment environment within Latin America? Commodities expert Robert Petrucci explains. - November 13, 2009 - Alternative Latin Investor

Alternative Latin Investor Reports: The Times They Are a Changing for Panama Real Estate Dennis Smith injects some reality into the myths surrounding booming real estate investment in Panama. - November 12, 2009 - Alternative Latin Investor