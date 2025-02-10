Recent Headlines
Within Agricultural Lending
Spirulina Source Releases New Series of Reports on the Microalgae Investment Landscape Today
This new series of reports for the global investment community will help investors and entrepreneurs navigate thus microalgae landscape. Opportunities in 12 industry sectors: applications, companies, their products, investors, and funding. Investor funded companies by global region. - February 10, 2025 - Spirulina Source
Agrinomic Insights Expands Team and Coverage
AGi is pleased to announce the addition of two new certified general appraisers which will expand the company's coverage in the southeastern U.S. - January 09, 2025 - Agrinomic Insights
Official Launch of NetGreen Capital
NetGreen Capital, a funding portal for regenerative agriculture and sustainable businesses, is announcing their official launch and can be found at www.netgreen.com. NetGreen Capital will allow everyday people to invest directly into local farms and businesses working towards a sustainable... - January 26, 2024 - NetGreen Capital
Conkrite Capital CEO Nicolas W. Del Valle Visits Kenya, Africa to Explore the Kenyan Perspective on Development
Chief Executive officer Nicolas W. Del Valle spent a week in Kenya, Africa at the end of November 2023 as Conkrite Capital deepens its outreach to the continent. “This trip strengthened the African partnership which started in South Africa in the spring of 2022 and advanced our shared... - December 07, 2023 - Conkrite Capital Corporation
Doug Hodge, ARA, MAI Joins AgValue Consulting
AgValue Consulting recently announced Doug Hodge has joined the firm, expanding the firm's offerings. - November 02, 2022 - AgValue Consulting
Tetra Pak Carton Recycling Initiative Begins in Vietnam Benefitting Hundreds of Informal Waste Pickers
Often deemed hard to recycle, beverage cartons are the focus of a new initiative run by Circular Action, a BVRio group company, in partnership with Tetra Pak and Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam (PRO Vietnam). The pilot project will not only provide a recycling solution, but will also... - August 30, 2022 - BVRio
Nuru Nigeria Marks Major Milestone with $2M USAID Award
After many months of co-creation and adaptive learning, Nuru Nigeria was awarded $2 million in funding through USAID’s Office of Local Sustainability in support of its Building Sustainable Livelihoods (BSL) program. Notably, the award is both the largest in organizational history and the... - September 04, 2021 - Nuru International
Think Different Lending Start Up Announcement
Think Different Lending is excited to finally get their business up and running. Think Different is a company who can help anyone and everyone with financial needs concerning loans. Here is their story and how the company came about: “A while back I had an experience that opened my eyes to... - July 13, 2021 - Think Different Lending
HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York
Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA
2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15
Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries
Exciting Agri Invasion Expected When Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Uganda Next Week
Some 2000 agri professionals are expected to descend on the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge from 29-30 November for the Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference and outdoor exhibition. Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry & Fisheries, the... - November 26, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
COMESA-ACTESA Partner with Agribusiness Congress East Africa, Agritech Expo Zambia and Farm-Tech Expo Kenya
COMESA-ACTESA have entered into a five-year partnership with the Agribusiness Congress East Africa, taking place from 29-30 November at the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge, Uganda. - November 18, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
East Africa’s Agri Potential: The New Frontier for Food and Grain Production
Mr Chris Kaijuka, chairman of The Grain Council of Uganda (TGCU) is a featured speaker at the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Namulonge in November. - October 22, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Kampala in November as a Full Expo, Reflecting the Burgeoning Agri Industry
Leading regional farming event Agribusiness Congress East Africa returns to Kampala from 29-30 November as a fully-fledged conference and outdoor exhibition with its move to the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge. Apart from the high-level conference with high-level... - September 27, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
AgHires to Show Companies How to Attract Employees at United Fresh Expo 2017
AgHires will show companies how to attract top employees to their business at the United FreshTEC Expo. AgHires will exhibit at the trade show which is to be held at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois June 13th - 15th 2017. Representatives including AgHires founder and owner... - May 23, 2017 - AgHires
Alliance Tractor to Host John Deere Drive Green Demo Days Event
Alliance Tractor is hosting their 2017 Drive Green Demo Days event at 3971 S. Old U.S. Highway 41, Vincennes, Indiana on May 12th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with lunch being served from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The event will give area residents a chance to check out the latest utility tractors, loaders,... - May 01, 2017 - Alliance Tractor LLC
Georgia Lending Co-op Returns Profits; Announces Distribution of Over $11 Million to Members
A Georgia agricultural lending cooperative has announced that dividends totaling $11,184,179 have been declared by its Board of Directors, with checks scheduled to mail to its membership the first week of April. AgGeorgia Farm Credit is making this distribution as part of its Patronage Refund... - March 30, 2017 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit
Huge Agri Invasion Expected in Arusha This Week as Agritech Expo Tanzania Comes to Town
The Tanzanian agri hub of Arusha is expecting the arrival of more than 2000 farmers and agri experts this week for the first outdoor, B2B farming expo of its kind as Agritech Expo Tanzania kicks off on Thursday, 26 January. “The Agritech Expo Tanzania team is ready and excited, as are our... - January 25, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
TAHA to Promote Horticulture Value Chain in Tanzania at Agritech Expo in Arusha
The Tanzania Horticultural Association, TAHA, is an official host partner of the upcoming Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January. - January 20, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
Agritech Expo Partner SAGCOT: “Someday Agriculture Will Truly Uplift Tanzania and the Region at Large”
SAGCOT is a supporting association of the upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January and expected to gather thousands of agri experts and farmers. - January 19, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
Strong Agri Industry Support for Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha in January
Private and public sector working together – this is how the much anticipated, upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania, taking place in Arusha from 26-27 January is described by the local agricultural sector in the country. - December 23, 2016 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
Uganda’s Agri Minister Bamulangaki Confirmed for Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala Next Week
“Agriculture shining bright for Uganda” will be the theme of the keynote address by the Hon. Ssempijja Vincent Bamulangaki, Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, during the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala on... - November 23, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Agritech Expo Comes to Arusha, Tanzania
The success story of the outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo, is about to expand to Tanzania with the inaugural farming B2B platform taking place in the agri-hub of Arusha in January. Says Agritech Expo Tanzania event director Yolanda dos Santos, “continued agriculture economic growth... - November 18, 2016 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
How Young Women Are Proving Themselves on Ugandan Farms and Other Inspiring Agri Tales at Agribusiness Congress East Africa in November
“Young women can have a positive influence on ensuring commercial farms don’t waste money or resources and ensure our environment is cared for in a responsible manner,” so says Rebecca Kate Spencer, Executive Director of the Youth Empowerment Training Center (YET) in Uganda. She... - October 27, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Focus on Agri for Economic Growth as Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Kampala in November
There is great excitement in the agricultural sector in Uganda as preparations are underway for the fourth Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference that is taking place in Kampala from 29-30 November. It is the first time that the event is taking place in Uganda. Agribusiness Congress East... - September 17, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Obduro Capital Closes $1,500,000 Non-Recourse Loan on Florida Retail Property
Obduro Capital Arranges $1,500,000 Conventional Mortgage for Purchase of Advance Auto Property in Florida - August 03, 2016 - Obduro Capital LLC
A Georgia Agricultural Lending Cooperative Announces Distribution of Over $11 Million to Members
A Georgia agricultural lending cooperative has announced that patronage refunds totaling $11,733,287 were declared earlier this month, with checks being mailed out to borrowers. - May 02, 2016 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit
Obduro Capital Closes $1,265,000 SBA 7(a) Loan on Ohio Medical Office Property
Obduro Capital Arranges $1,265,0000 SBA Loan for Purchase of Dentist Office Property in Ohio - March 26, 2016 - Obduro Capital LLC
Obduro Capital Closes $920,000 Loan on North Carolina Multifamily Property
Obduro Capital Arranges Acquisition of Apartment Complex in Central North Carolina. - March 03, 2016 - Obduro Capital LLC
Obduro Capital Closes $2,175,000 SBA 7(a) Loan on Pennsylvania Ag Production Facility
Obduro Capital Arranges $2,175,000 SBA Loan for Expansion of Greenhouse Production in Pennsylvania - February 28, 2016 - Obduro Capital LLC
Obduro Capital Closes $1,575,000 Loan on Texas Multifamily Property
Obduro Capital Arranges Conventional Refinance of Apartment Complex in Central Texas - October 14, 2015 - Obduro Capital LLC
Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Dar es Salaam as Region Focuses on the Business of Farming
The business of farming, the effect of climate change in agriculture and attracting young people to the agri-sector are some of the main topics on the agenda at the annual Agribusiness Congress East Africa. This high-level business-to-business and business-to–government event moves to a... - October 02, 2015 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
EPL BAS Midwest Analytical Lab Named as Finalist for Global AGROW Award
EPL Bio Analytical Services a specialized agricultural contract analytical laboratory is recognized as a finalist for the global AGROW best supporting role award amidst stiff competition. - August 11, 2015 - EPL Bio Analytical Services
Update: Six Emerging ag Companies Present at AgTech Week to ag Investors
New information for AgTech Week, a new ag conference by GAI and Larta Institute, launches Monday, June 22 through June 24 in San Francisco, CA. Six emerging ag innovative companies are presenting/pitching in the AgTech Innovation Expo session on Thurs. 5 of 6 companies have received business assistance from Larta in their CAP programs or Ag Innovation Showcase. - June 18, 2015 - Larta Institute
Three Emerging Ag Companies Present at AgTech Week to Ag Investors
Global Ag Investing & Larta Institute, two thought leaders in ag investing and innovation, have partnered to combine their organizations’ knowledge and networks for a West Coast ag conference, AgTech Week, June 22-24. Keynote address and town hall Q&A by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Three emerging ag companies, from Larta Institute’s commercialization assistance programs will be presenting at the conference to investors: Asilomar Bio, Whole Trees and Stony Creek Colors. - June 13, 2015 - Larta Institute
International Agribusiness Group Unveils Redesigned Website
International Agribusiness Group (IAG), a market leader in agricultural commodity research, is proud to announce the launch of a new, redesigned version of their website, www.iag-group.com. The redesigned website highlights key IAG services and aims to help IAG clients find the information they need quickly and easily. Key features include refined seaso nal weather reports, daily video weather updates, and an annual crop tour analysis. - June 03, 2015 - International Agribusiness Group
Obduro Capital Closes $2,965,000 SBA 7(a) Loan on Illinois Hotel
Obduro Capital Arranges $2,965,000 SBA Loan for Acquisition of Hotel Property in Calumet City, IL - May 31, 2015 - Obduro Capital LLC
Obduro Capital Closes $3,580,000 Loan on North Carolina Retail Property
Obduro Capital Refinances $3,580,000 Retail Strip Center Loan in Durham, NC - March 05, 2015 - Obduro Capital LLC
Tanzanian Agriculture and Livestock Ministers at Opening of Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Dar es Salaam
Tanzania’s ministers of Agriculture Food Security and Cooperatives, Honourable Eng. Christopher Chiza, and of Livestock and Fisheries, Honourable Dr. Titus Kamani Mlengeya, will address the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Dar es Salaam on 28 January. - January 18, 2015 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
New Specialist Commercial Mortgage Comparison Site Launched
A new specialist commercial mortgage comparison service has been launched offering small to large businesses the ability to compare business mortgage products and find the best rates, LTV's and benefits to suit their needs. - January 14, 2015 - Commercial Mortgage Link
Nonprofit Grain Squared Gearing Up for Busy 2015 Assisting Farmers in Kitui, Kenya
Grain Squared, a nonprofit based in Washington, DC, is aiming to assist farming communities in Kitui, Kenya, with methods and technologies to extend the life of excess harvest to maximize their yield, increase income to better provide for their families. - December 06, 2014 - Grain Squared
Thanksgiving Thank You Video by Farm Plus Financial
Epic Thank You to All the Farmers video released by Farm Plus Financial & FarmLoans.com. - November 26, 2014 - Farm Plus Financial
With a History of Nearly a Century of Ag Lending, Farm Credit Continues Tradition at 2014 Sunbelt Ag Expo
Farm Credit, the nation’s leading provider of reliable credit to rural America, will offer entertainment, prizes, and ag lending expertise at the 37th Annual Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition set for October 14-16. Farm Credit will be located at B-9. - October 09, 2014 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit
Farm Plus Financial Launches New farmloans.com Website & First TV Commercial; Debuts
Farm Plus Financial is pleased to announce the launch of its completely redesigned full-featured website, www.farmloans.com. The new site has an extensive database of information packed content pages and useful articles, helpful resources including customer testimonials, frequently asked questions... - July 28, 2014 - Farm Plus Financial
AgGeorgia Farm Credit Distributes Over $10 Million in Cash to Members in 2014
Over $287 million in cash returned to borrowers since 1988. - July 07, 2014 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit
Iron Solutions, Canada West Equipment Dealers, and SouthWestern Association Establish Bob Robeson Memorial Scholarship
Iron Solutions and two dealer associations have jointly launched an annual scholarship, available to agricultural systems management students at the University of Missouri. - June 07, 2014 - Iron Solutions
Obduro Capital Closes $1,725,000 Loan on North Carolina Retail Property
Obduro Capital Completes Refinance of $1,725,000 Retail Strip Center Loan in Wayneville, NC. - April 30, 2014 - Obduro Capital LLC
AgHires.com Offers Hybrid Service for Job Seekers and Employers in Agriculture
AgHires is helping farms and agribusinesses find the right people by launching a new interactive website, AgHires.com. The website is dedicated to connecting top talent with the top employers in and around the agriculture industry. The site will use a hybrid approach offering sourcing services to build the pool of candidates reaching passive candidates which comprise 84% of the potential workforce. - February 16, 2014 - AgHires
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete to Speak at Agribusiness East Africa in Dar es Salaam in January
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete will deliver the opening keynote address at the Agribusiness East Africa conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 28 January, and share the Tanzanian government’s vision for the future of its agricultural sector. Says Agribusiness East Africa event director... - January 11, 2014 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Iron Solutions Doubles Headquarters Office Space, Announces Plans to Add Staff
Agricultural data and technology company Iron Solutions, best known for its IRON Guides, has doubled its office space and is expanding its staff, hiring software and application developers. - September 19, 2013 - Iron Solutions