PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA

2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15 Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries

Exciting Agri Invasion Expected When Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Uganda Next Week Some 2000 agri professionals are expected to descend on the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge from 29-30 November for the Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference and outdoor exhibition. Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry & Fisheries, the Hon. - November 26, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

COMESA-ACTESA Partner with Agribusiness Congress East Africa, Agritech Expo Zambia and Farm-Tech Expo Kenya COMESA-ACTESA have entered into a five-year partnership with the Agribusiness Congress East Africa, taking place from 29-30 November at the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge, Uganda. - November 18, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

East Africa’s Agri Potential: The New Frontier for Food and Grain Production Mr Chris Kaijuka, chairman of The Grain Council of Uganda (TGCU) is a featured speaker at the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Namulonge in November. - October 22, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Kampala in November as a Full Expo, Reflecting the Burgeoning Agri Industry Leading regional farming event Agribusiness Congress East Africa returns to Kampala from 29-30 November as a fully-fledged conference and outdoor exhibition with its move to the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge. Apart from the high-level conference with high-level expert... - September 27, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

AgHires to Show Companies How to Attract Employees at United Fresh Expo 2017 AgHires will show companies how to attract top employees to their business at the United FreshTEC Expo. AgHires will exhibit at the trade show which is to be held at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois June 13th - 15th 2017. Representatives including AgHires founder and owner Lori... - May 23, 2017 - AgHires

Alliance Tractor to Host John Deere Drive Green Demo Days Event Alliance Tractor is hosting their 2017 Drive Green Demo Days event at 3971 S. Old U.S. Highway 41, Vincennes, Indiana on May 12th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with lunch being served from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The event will give area residents a chance to check out the latest utility tractors, loaders, ZTRAK... - May 01, 2017 - Alliance Tractor LLC

Georgia Lending Co-op Returns Profits; Announces Distribution of Over $11 Million to Members A Georgia agricultural lending cooperative has announced that dividends totaling $11,184,179 have been declared by its Board of Directors, with checks scheduled to mail to its membership the first week of April. AgGeorgia Farm Credit is making this distribution as part of its Patronage Refund Program. - March 30, 2017 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit

Huge Agri Invasion Expected in Arusha This Week as Agritech Expo Tanzania Comes to Town The Tanzanian agri hub of Arusha is expecting the arrival of more than 2000 farmers and agri experts this week for the first outdoor, B2B farming expo of its kind as Agritech Expo Tanzania kicks off on Thursday, 26 January. “The Agritech Expo Tanzania team is ready and excited, as are our partners... - January 25, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

TAHA to Promote Horticulture Value Chain in Tanzania at Agritech Expo in Arusha The Tanzania Horticultural Association, TAHA, is an official host partner of the upcoming Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January. - January 20, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

Agritech Expo Partner SAGCOT: “Someday Agriculture Will Truly Uplift Tanzania and the Region at Large” SAGCOT is a supporting association of the upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January and expected to gather thousands of agri experts and farmers. - January 19, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

Strong Agri Industry Support for Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha in January Private and public sector working together – this is how the much anticipated, upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania, taking place in Arusha from 26-27 January is described by the local agricultural sector in the country. - December 23, 2016 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

Uganda’s Agri Minister Bamulangaki Confirmed for Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala Next Week “Agriculture shining bright for Uganda” will be the theme of the keynote address by the Hon. Ssempijja Vincent Bamulangaki, Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, during the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala on 29... - November 23, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Agritech Expo Comes to Arusha, Tanzania The success story of the outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo, is about to expand to Tanzania with the inaugural farming B2B platform taking place in the agri-hub of Arusha in January. Says Agritech Expo Tanzania event director Yolanda dos Santos, “continued agriculture economic growth in... - November 18, 2016 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

How Young Women Are Proving Themselves on Ugandan Farms and Other Inspiring Agri Tales at Agribusiness Congress East Africa in November “Young women can have a positive influence on ensuring commercial farms don’t waste money or resources and ensure our environment is cared for in a responsible manner,” so says Rebecca Kate Spencer, Executive Director of the Youth Empowerment Training Center (YET) in Uganda. She adds,... - October 27, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Focus on Agri for Economic Growth as Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Kampala in November There is great excitement in the agricultural sector in Uganda as preparations are underway for the fourth Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference that is taking place in Kampala from 29-30 November. It is the first time that the event is taking place in Uganda. Agribusiness Congress East Africa... - September 17, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Obduro Capital Closes $1,500,000 Non-Recourse Loan on Florida Retail Property Obduro Capital Arranges $1,500,000 Conventional Mortgage for Purchase of Advance Auto Property in Florida - August 03, 2016 - Obduro Capital LLC

A Georgia Agricultural Lending Cooperative Announces Distribution of Over $11 Million to Members A Georgia agricultural lending cooperative has announced that patronage refunds totaling $11,733,287 were declared earlier this month, with checks being mailed out to borrowers. - May 02, 2016 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit

Obduro Capital Closes $1,265,000 SBA 7(a) Loan on Ohio Medical Office Property Obduro Capital Arranges $1,265,0000 SBA Loan for Purchase of Dentist Office Property in Ohio - March 26, 2016 - Obduro Capital LLC

Obduro Capital Closes $920,000 Loan on North Carolina Multifamily Property Obduro Capital Arranges Acquisition of Apartment Complex in Central North Carolina. - March 03, 2016 - Obduro Capital LLC

Obduro Capital Closes $2,175,000 SBA 7(a) Loan on Pennsylvania Ag Production Facility Obduro Capital Arranges $2,175,000 SBA Loan for Expansion of Greenhouse Production in Pennsylvania - February 28, 2016 - Obduro Capital LLC

Obduro Capital Closes $1,575,000 Loan on Texas Multifamily Property Obduro Capital Arranges Conventional Refinance of Apartment Complex in Central Texas - October 14, 2015 - Obduro Capital LLC

Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Dar es Salaam as Region Focuses on the Business of Farming The business of farming, the effect of climate change in agriculture and attracting young people to the agri-sector are some of the main topics on the agenda at the annual Agribusiness Congress East Africa. This high-level business-to-business and business-to–government event moves to a considerably... - October 02, 2015 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

EPL BAS Midwest Analytical Lab Named as Finalist for Global AGROW Award EPL Bio Analytical Services a specialized agricultural contract analytical laboratory is recognized as a finalist for the global AGROW best supporting role award amidst stiff competition. - August 11, 2015 - EPL Bio Analytical Services

Update: Six Emerging ag Companies Present at AgTech Week to ag Investors New information for AgTech Week, a new ag conference by GAI and Larta Institute, launches Monday, June 22 through June 24 in San Francisco, CA. Six emerging ag innovative companies are presenting/pitching in the AgTech Innovation Expo session on Thurs. 5 of 6 companies have received business assistance from Larta in their CAP programs or Ag Innovation Showcase. - June 18, 2015 - Larta Institute

Three Emerging Ag Companies Present at AgTech Week to Ag Investors Global Ag Investing & Larta Institute, two thought leaders in ag investing and innovation, have partnered to combine their organizations’ knowledge and networks for a West Coast ag conference, AgTech Week, June 22-24. Keynote address and town hall Q&A by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Three emerging ag companies, from Larta Institute’s commercialization assistance programs will be presenting at the conference to investors: Asilomar Bio, Whole Trees and Stony Creek Colors. - June 13, 2015 - Larta Institute

International Agribusiness Group Unveils Redesigned Website International Agribusiness Group (IAG), a market leader in agricultural commodity research, is proud to announce the launch of a new, redesigned version of their website, www.iag-group.com. The redesigned website highlights key IAG services and aims to help IAG clients find the information they need quickly and easily. Key features include refined seaso nal weather reports, daily video weather updates, and an annual crop tour analysis. - June 03, 2015 - International Agribusiness Group

Obduro Capital Closes $2,965,000 SBA 7(a) Loan on Illinois Hotel Obduro Capital Arranges $2,965,000 SBA Loan for Acquisition of Hotel Property in Calumet City, IL - May 31, 2015 - Obduro Capital LLC

Obduro Capital Closes $3,580,000 Loan on North Carolina Retail Property Obduro Capital Refinances $3,580,000 Retail Strip Center Loan in Durham, NC - March 05, 2015 - Obduro Capital LLC

Tanzanian Agriculture and Livestock Ministers at Opening of Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Dar es Salaam Tanzania’s ministers of Agriculture Food Security and Cooperatives, Honourable Eng. Christopher Chiza, and of Livestock and Fisheries, Honourable Dr. Titus Kamani Mlengeya, will address the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Dar es Salaam on 28 January. - January 18, 2015 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

New Specialist Commercial Mortgage Comparison Site Launched A new specialist commercial mortgage comparison service has been launched offering small to large businesses the ability to compare business mortgage products and find the best rates, LTV's and benefits to suit their needs. - January 14, 2015 - Commercial Mortgage Link

Nonprofit Grain Squared Gearing Up for Busy 2015 Assisting Farmers in Kitui, Kenya Grain Squared, a nonprofit based in Washington, DC, is aiming to assist farming communities in Kitui, Kenya, with methods and technologies to extend the life of excess harvest to maximize their yield, increase income to better provide for their families. - December 06, 2014 - Grain Squared

Thanksgiving Thank You Video by Farm Plus Financial Epic Thank You to All the Farmers video released by Farm Plus Financial & FarmLoans.com. - November 26, 2014 - Farm Plus Financial

With a History of Nearly a Century of Ag Lending, Farm Credit Continues Tradition at 2014 Sunbelt Ag Expo Farm Credit, the nation’s leading provider of reliable credit to rural America, will offer entertainment, prizes, and ag lending expertise at the 37th Annual Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition set for October 14-16. Farm Credit will be located at B-9. - October 09, 2014 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit

Farm Plus Financial Launches New farmloans.com Website & First TV Commercial; Debuts Farm Plus Financial is pleased to announce the launch of its completely redesigned full-featured website, www.farmloans.com. The new site has an extensive database of information packed content pages and useful articles, helpful resources including customer testimonials, frequently asked questions and... - July 28, 2014 - Farm Plus Financial

AgGeorgia Farm Credit Distributes Over $10 Million in Cash to Members in 2014 Over $287 million in cash returned to borrowers since 1988. - July 07, 2014 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit

Iron Solutions, Canada West Equipment Dealers, and SouthWestern Association Establish Bob Robeson Memorial Scholarship Iron Solutions and two dealer associations have jointly launched an annual scholarship, available to agricultural systems management students at the University of Missouri. - June 07, 2014 - Iron Solutions

Obduro Capital Closes $1,725,000 Loan on North Carolina Retail Property Obduro Capital Completes Refinance of $1,725,000 Retail Strip Center Loan in Wayneville, NC. - April 30, 2014 - Obduro Capital LLC

AgHires.com Offers Hybrid Service for Job Seekers and Employers in Agriculture AgHires is helping farms and agribusinesses find the right people by launching a new interactive website, AgHires.com. The website is dedicated to connecting top talent with the top employers in and around the agriculture industry. The site will use a hybrid approach offering sourcing services to build the pool of candidates reaching passive candidates which comprise 84% of the potential workforce. - February 16, 2014 - AgHires

Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete to Speak at Agribusiness East Africa in Dar es Salaam in January Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete will deliver the opening keynote address at the Agribusiness East Africa conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 28 January, and share the Tanzanian government’s vision for the future of its agricultural sector. Says Agribusiness East Africa event director Amore... - January 11, 2014 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Iron Solutions Doubles Headquarters Office Space, Announces Plans to Add Staff Agricultural data and technology company Iron Solutions, best known for its IRON Guides, has doubled its office space and is expanding its staff, hiring software and application developers. - September 19, 2013 - Iron Solutions

Agcapita Asks is Political Risk in Farmland Investments on the Rise? Political pressures to increase restrictions on foreign ownership of farmland have been rising in developed markets such as Australia and New Zealand, in addition to large emerging markets for foreign agriculture investment such as Brazil, Argentina. According to a poll by Vote Compass, “more than... - August 29, 2013 - Agcapita Partners LP

IRON Guides Now Feature Mahindra Tractor Data Valuation data about used tractors from Mahindra, the top-selling tractor brand in the world, is now being included in IRON Guides from Iron Solutions, allowing dealers, customers, and lenders to determine accurate values for used Mahindra models. - August 16, 2013 - Iron Solutions

Vermont Gluten Free Cookie Company Raises Capital Locally to Expand Business and Create Jobs Vermont’s alternative financing options seal the deal for economic and food industry growth for Mad River Valley’s Liz Lovely Cookies - April 05, 2013 - Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund

Farmland Network LLC Announces Free Access to Sale and Auction Results Data for 2013 Farmland Network LLC Announces Plans to Provide Nationwide Farmland Sale and Auction Results for 2013. - March 02, 2013 - Farmland Network

Agcapita Farmland Fund is Pleased to Announce Karim Kadry Has Joined the Investment Team Agcapita Farmland Fund is pleased to announce Karim Kadry has joined the team as Investment Manager. According to Stephen Johnston, founder of Agcapita "Due to the growth in our fund we continually seek to add talented people to the team. Karim has over 15 years of international experience in the... - November 14, 2012 - Agcapita Partners LP

Saskatchewan Farmland Appreciates 9.1% in First Half of 2012 According to Recently Released Report Agcapita Farmland Fund is pleased to report that Farm Credit Canada ("FCC") confirms another strong return performance for Canadian farmland. According to the FCC Farmland Values Report, the average value of farmland in Saskatchewan increased by 9.1% during the first half of 2012. - October 16, 2012 - Agcapita Partners LP

RE/MAX Reports Some Saskatchewan Farmland Values Increasing as Much as 20% in Last 12 Months. Agcapita's Data Supports Conclusion of Substantial Price Movements. A recent RE/MAX report shows some Saskatchewan farmland prices increasing as much as 20% in last 12 months. Agcapita Farmland Fund's data supports RE/MAX's conclusion that farmland continues to appreciate strongly on the Canadian prairies. Agcapita’s series of farmland funds continue to show great... - September 12, 2012 - Agcapita Partners LP