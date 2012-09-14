PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens

Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens

Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens

Pukka Pads Sets Up Shop in North America Pukka Pads, The United Kingdom’s wildly popular line of notebooks, pads, pens and stationery and amazing quality novelty items that make writing fun today announces the launch of Pukka Pads North America®. “The move is a bold statement to the markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico that... - September 24, 2018 - Pukka Pads North America

You Can Now Find Your TRUE PATH on Amazon TRUE PATH daily planner, journal is now available on Amazon. - February 15, 2018 - TRUE PATH

Design Your Business in 365 Days – the Planner That Make Goals Happen A powerful planner, self-development tool, and a 24/7 business-life coach. It is a paper planner designed with your passions and personal goals in mind. 100% Made in Italy. - September 21, 2017 - Design in 365 Days

Fairfield Care Now Streamlining Its Catering Equipment Delivery Mechanism As the expectations of the customers and clients are rising by the day, wholesale and retail care home suppliers need to further streamline their delivery mechanism while focusing on widening their product range. Fairfield Care Products is already doing that with its range of catering equipment, janitorial, and all care home supplies. - March 29, 2016 - Fairfield Care Products

Local Wholesale Company, Reliable Paper Inc., Grants a Fish Wish to Acworth Family In an effort to give thanks and show their Christmas spirit, Reliable Paper has granted a Christmas Wish to the Torbet family of Acworth GA as part of 104.7 The Fish’s Christmas Wish. - January 16, 2015 - Reliable Paper Inc

Reliable Paper Supports Breast Cancer Awareness in New Promotion In an effort to show their support for breast cancer research Reliable Paper has agreed to donate 10% of their profits for items that fall under their breast cancer awareness product page – for the entire month of October: Pink! Breast Cancer Awareness. - October 09, 2014 - Reliable Paper Inc

Reliable Paper Supports the Efforts of Nonprofit Group, Teen Challenge Reliable Paper is happy to donate to rehabilitation non-profit Teen Challenge. - September 19, 2014 - Reliable Paper Inc

Reliable Paper Inc. Sponsors the UGA Flagline Reliable Paper will sponsor the University of Georgia’s Flagline to show their support for the Bulldogs. - September 18, 2014 - Reliable Paper Inc

2014 Kickball365 Sponsor Reliable Paper Continues Kickball Contribution Reliable Paper, located in Acworth, GA, continues their support of Kickball365’s- The Circuit. - July 30, 2014 - Reliable Paper Inc

Environment First Printing, Based in Portsmouth, NH Announces 2014 Expansion Plans Information Technology Leader and former Chief Information Officer for State of New Hampshire joins bio-based toner pioneer. Environment First Printing (EFP), a pioneer of bio-based toner for laser printers has named Bill Rogers of Dover, NH to lead its Innovation and Information Technology Group. Mr. - May 20, 2014 - Environment First Printing

Office Desk of the Future Launches Expanded Distribution Home Concept announces affordable cure for “Sitting Disease.” - August 08, 2013 - Home Concept, Inc.

LoveOfficeStuffs to Introduce the Final 3 Models in the Brother J4000 Series Printers London, 26, March 2013 Brother completed their innovative J4000 series of clever all-in-one inkjet printers by launching the final 3 printers, namely DCP-J4110DW, MFC-J4510DW and MFC-J4710DW. All three offer a huge range of features: Key features include*: •Save time with high speed 18/ 16ppm - 20/ 18ppm mono/ colour... - April 04, 2013 - S&L Global Office Ltd

S&L Global Office Ltd. to Offer Special Discounts for Brother Printers, Scanners, and Labeling Machines Loveofficestuffs.com, a fast expanding office products supplier, now offers discounts for customers that are interested in Brother products. The offer is valid until October 31st, 2012. - October 28, 2012 - S&L Global Office Ltd

S&L Global Office Ltd to Offer G-Ink Branded Ink Cartridges, Toner Cartridges and Drum Units Online Starting from 25 September 2012 G-Ink Compatible/Remanufactured Ink and Toner Cartridges and Drum Units are in Stock and Now Available at www.LoveOfficeStuffs.com. - September 28, 2012 - S&L Global Office Ltd

S&L Global Office to Offer the Brother "Invisible" Printer Online Starting from 24 August 2012 Brother’s New Revolutionary “Invisible” Printers are Available for Sale Today at www.LoveOfficeStuffs.com. - September 12, 2012 - S&L Global Office Ltd

Office Supplies and Stationery Competion Winner TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com offer discounted stationery to businesses across the UK with next working day delivery, low prices and regular competitions to win great prizes - just place your next stationery order through their website to be kept informed if the latest deals. - May 02, 2012 - TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com

LoveOfficeStuffs.com Launches New E-Commerce Site Now you have a complete office solutions partner. - April 19, 2012 - S&L Global Office Ltd

Precision Office Products is Open for Business Precision Office Products provides high quality compatible as well as original manufacturer brand laser toner, inkjets, copier toner, printer ribbons, and more. - February 17, 2012 - Precision Office Products

Envirotech Office Systems Announces 15 Year Anniversary Contest Winner Able Envirotech Office Systems is pleased to announce that Noelle De Leon is the winner of the 15 Year Anniversary Contest. The winner was selected by random draw from the pool of contestants who signed up for the Envirotech Office Systems Monthly E-news Blast. The grand prize was an iPad 2 courtesy... - January 22, 2012 - Envirotech Office Systems

WAE+ - Fastest Growing Office Supplies Provider in the UK Office Supplies newcomers "www.waeplus.co.uk" have experienced strong sales growth since starting their company in September 2011. With competitive prices and strong month on month growth, they are quickly becoming a provider of choice for many SMEs in the UK today. - December 30, 2011 - WAE+

TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com - Another Record Sales Month and New Easier to Use Shopping Cart TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com have just made a significant enhancement to their website shopping cart which makes it even easier to place your stationery orders online. The improved pages make placing an order even quicker and with less information to complete you can speed through order process... - December 02, 2011 - TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com

Baumgartens Names Industry Veteran Tom Edgeworth National Sales Manager Manufacturer of Plastiklips®, PenAgain™, and Conserve® Cleaners announces Thomas Edgeworth as new National Sales Manager. - October 07, 2011 - Baumgartens

Digitally Printed Custom Labels, for Those Short Runs and Super Fast Turn-Arounds Performance Label Company will soon enhance its custom label services bouquet with the acquisition of a digital label press. This will help cater to next-day service orders as well as short-quantity orders. - October 01, 2011 - Performance Label Company

TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com - Fastest Growing Office Supplies Provider in the UK After Another Record Sales Month With sales growth of 200% built on great customer service, fast delivery and the best range of products all at discounted prices theOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com is becoming the obvious choice for business supplies across the UK. - September 30, 2011 - TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com

Baumgartens Selected as Finalist for the 2011 Georgia Small Family Business-of-the-Year Award Baumgartens Recognized as Outstanding Small Georgia Family Business. - August 26, 2011 - Baumgartens

Baumgartens Creates Deal to Expand Into Canadian Territory Office Products Sales and Logistics (OPSL) Now Exclusive Distributor in Canada - April 29, 2011 - Baumgartens

The First Plastic Paper Clip in the World Gets a Makeover Baumgartens Plastiklips are Now Made of 40 Percent Recycled Materials - April 20, 2011 - Baumgartens

Stretching Office Supplies Budgets, Improving Efficiency and Working Ecologically The stationery experts at the UK’s fastest growing online office supplies provider, TheOfficeSupplesSupermarket.com are reporting double digit year on year growth in customer numbers as more and more businesses across the UK find the website in Google and benefit from substantial cost savings. Their... - April 14, 2011 - TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com

The Supermarket Online Celebrates One Year of Trading Starting an office supplies company is not easy - as the office supplies supermarket have found during their first year trading. - April 06, 2011 - The Supermarket Online

Office Supplies Customers Rate Supermarket #1 Office Supplies upstart thesupermarketonline are rated higher than euroffice and viking direct - March 16, 2011 - The Supermarket Online

Fairtrade Fortnight: 28th February – 30th March 2011 Fairtrade fortnight runs between 28th February – 30th March 2011 and the Supermarketonline is promoting the week by offering a range of fairtrade office supplies goods at discounted prices. - March 05, 2011 - The Supermarket Online

Valentines Day Chocolate Offer from The Supermarket Online With Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, the The Supermarket Online are offering a free gift to all customers purchasing before Monday the 14th. www.theofficesuppliessupermarket.com/ Valentine’s Day has become a “hallmark holiday” a day when card shops anticipate high... - February 10, 2011 - The Supermarket Online

New Greeting Card Line Gives Hope to Women Escaping Prostitution in the Philippines Fair trade cards creating critical jobs and helping to rebuild lives. - July 29, 2010 - Good Paper

The Supermarket Online Adds Customer Value The Office Supplies Supermarket part of The Supermarket Online gives customers further value for money with a range of voucher codes giving discounts and freebies. - July 16, 2010 - The Supermarket Online

The Supermarket Online Bucks Trend on Paper Prices The Office Supplies Supermarket part of The Supermarket Online the UK’s leading online office supplies retailer is going against current paper price increases by offering the cheapest A4 paper in the UK. - June 12, 2010 - The Supermarket Online

The Supermarket Online Offers Customers the Chance to Win High Street Vouchers The Office Supplies Supermarket the UK’s No1# new office supplies retailer has teamed up with HP Paper to create an exclusive special prize draw. Entry is free and offers customer the chance to win High Street Vouchers of between £20 and £100. - April 08, 2010 - The Supermarket Online

The Supermarket Online Advertising Campaigns Launched The online office supplies specialist The Supermarket Online today launches its marketing campaign with a large pay per click campaign and online advertising. - February 24, 2010 - The Supermarket Online

The Supermarket Online Regional Partner Contracts Published The Supermarket Online regional partner contracts have now been issued to all parties and the first signed contracts are beginning to return. Marketing campaign now just days from launch. - February 06, 2010 - The Supermarket Online

www.theofficesuppliessupermarket.com One of Ten New Websites Officially Launched Today The Supermarket Online has today launched ten new office product online stores including The Office Supplies Supermarket, The Shredders Supermarket and The Safe Supermarket. - January 06, 2010 - The Supermarket Online

Manic Monday Boosts the Office Supplies Supermarket Launch With The Office Supplies Supermarket site due for launch in January, it comes on the back of some very positive news from the online retail industry. - December 20, 2009 - TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com

60th SupermarketOnline Territory Agreed The Supermarket Online.com today announced that they have sold the 60th exclusive territory, covering Chelmsford and Basildon in Essex, with Forward Group. - November 25, 2009 - The Supermarket Online

The Office Supplies Supermarket Just Weeks Away from Launch The Office Supplies Supermarket, flagship office products store for The Supermarket Online Ltd is now just weeks away from launch. - October 07, 2009 - The Supermarket Online

The Future of Safes from the Safe Supermarket In a digital era the Safe Supermarket is bringing the traditional safe into the modern age with its range of data safes. - August 09, 2009 - The Supermarket Online

The Safe Supermarket Announced as the Launch Site for the Supermarket Online The Supermarket Online confirms that the very first of their niche office products websites will be a specialist safes store, The Safe Supermarket. - August 05, 2009 - The Supermarket Online

Specialist Office Products Websites from The Supermarket Online Ten brand new office product websites selling everything from fire safes to office shredders, coming soon from TheSupermarketOnline.com. - July 10, 2009 - The Supermarket Online

Downing Creek Artists Open Studios This holiday season will mark the 6th year for the Annual Downing Creek Open Studio Tour. What started out as a garage open house and art sale has grown into a yearly art walk that is hugely supported by the Downing Creek Community. - November 12, 2008 - Beverly Dyer Fine Art and Stationery