Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC

Long Sleeve Motorcycle Shirts Form New Collection from Franky Mouse Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse

Enlighten Mystical Minds Announces Summer Selfie Contest The announcement of the Summer Selfie Contest and its details. - April 20, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds

Enlighten Mystical Minds Launches emmclothing.com Enlighten Mystic Minds launched emmclothing.com, a website devoted to the clothing brand & boutique, on April 9th. emmclothing.com will make it possible for customers to engage more with the business on the internet, including the ability to purchase clothing products on the online store and have... - April 12, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds

InstaCurve Offering Wide Range of Body Shapers InstaCurve, the popular online retailer for waist trainers, waist cinches, body shapers and other products that help women get gorgeous curves and hourglass figures, has enjoyed rapid growth over the past year thanks to their devoted customers. - December 25, 2017 - Insta Curve

Australian Organic Children's Clothing Label NIOVI Now Offering Wholesale on Their Baby Clothing Range More and more children's boutiques are looking to source eco-friendly and organic children's clothing to meet consumers demands. In order to meet this demand, Australian designer children's wear label is now offering wholesale on their product range. - June 11, 2017 - NIOVI Organics

Retailers in the Red Go Profitable Green Using TigerTrade An algorithm can do many things. At TigerTrade, a B2B proprietary algorithm is reducing the globes carbon footprint one million dollar transaction at a time. NASA says 2016 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Fashion technologist, global trade expert and TigerTrade's CEO, Tanjila Islam, has taken... - March 24, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands

TigerTrade B2B Platform is Revolutionizing Global Off-Price Commerce Ripe for Disruption; $280 Billion Discount Trade Industry is Experiencing a Major Shake-Up TigerTrade, a technology-focused firm launched a first-of-its-kind, business-to-business (B2B) off-price platform designed to improve the speed and efficiency with which companies can sell their excess inventory to international buyers in new markets such as China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. - February 01, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands

Men's Clothing Line, STONEFEATHER, Releases Their First Fall/Winter Collection Men's apparel brand, STONEFEATHER, released their first Fall/Winter 2016 collection this month. The collection includes tees, zip-up hoodies, pullovers, sweatshirts, and jackets. The line is divided into two styles: Tribeca and Enfolded. The Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan was the inspiration... - October 20, 2016 - STONEFEATHER

Xo.works Launches Customizable Art Shirt Collection Startup garment company, Xo.works has launched a new and unique concept allowing their customers to customize their own art shirt from thousands of possible configurations. - July 20, 2016 - Xo.works

Fusion Brand Inc. and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Announce New Line of DC Super Heroes Athletic Wear Fusion Brand in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, announced their latest line of athletic apparel targeting surf and martial arts athletes, featuring iconic DC Super Heroes. They will be introducing new products specifically targeting women and kids in fall... - June 11, 2016 - Fusion Brand Inc.

Fusion Fight Gear Launches Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Line of Men’s Athletic Wear Fusion Fight Gear today announced their latest line of men's athletic apparel featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, everyone's favorite crime fighting Heroes in a Half-Shell. Based on the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the initial product lineup... - March 29, 2016 - Fusion Brand Inc.

Power Activewear Forms New Joint Venture Power Activewear joins up with Clyde Health and Fitness in joint venture. - July 15, 2015 - Power Activewear

Trendstop Fashion Trend of the Year 2015 is Modern Seventies Trendstop, the fashion trend forecasting agency, today announced Modern Seventies as their Fashion Trend of the Year for 2015. - December 18, 2014 - Trendstop

Great for Those Who Suffer from Diabetes and Neuropathy - White Diabetic Over the Calf Socks Marks Wholesale Socks is happy to introduce a product line that is great for those who suffer from Diabetes, Neuropathy, and Edema. Diabetes is usually a lifelong (chronic) disease in which there are high levels of sugar in the blood. Millions of Americans are effected by Diabetes every day. Diabetic... - November 30, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks

Germantown TN Home to New Business Tartan Apparel is owned and operated by the Sloan family of Germantown. Tartan Apparel operates its retail ecommerce store which offers unique t-shirts which are designed by Tartan Apparel. The company ecommerce store is located at www.tartanapparel.com where customers are free to utilize secure online... - October 24, 2014 - Tartan Apparel

Magnetic Shoes: Zubits Make Your Shoes Insanely Easy. On Kickstarter Now. Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures have launched on Kickstarter. And they have become the 7th most popular project on all of Kickstarter in 36 hours. - October 03, 2014 - Zubits

Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award for a Wholesale Business. - July 01, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks

Manhattan Beachwear Expands Active/Lifestyle Division Manhattan Beachwear, Inc. today announced its acquisition of CMK Manufacturing, a leading provider of women’s active and lifestyle apparel. Based in Los Angeles, CMK Manufacturing designs, manufactures and distributes under the brand names Green Dragon and Pink Lotus. - June 10, 2014 - Manhattan Beachwear, Inc.

Jason Mraz Finds Inspiration in a T-Shirt Grammy Winner Interviews Founder of Kevala, a New Charity-Driven Athletic Apparel Line. - June 04, 2014 - Kevala

Gardenfire Expands Product Lines Gardenfire Christian Apparel is adding new products to their popular line of inspirational clothing and accessories. - April 20, 2014 - Gardenfire

Rothco, America’s Foremost Supplier of Military, Tactical and Outdoor Clothing and Accessories Announces a New Line of Tactical Bags Rothco, America’s Foremost Supplier of Military, Tactical and Outdoor Clothing and Accessories unveils a new line of tactical bags, Rothco’s TactiSling Pack. The single sling tactical pack was developed by Rothco’s expert product development team to create a tactical bag that allows... - April 13, 2014 - Rothco

Wholesale Socks Purchasing and Drop Shipping with Marks Wholesale Socks Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer a full line of Wholesale Sock Products. Ordering Wholesale with Marks Wholesale Socks is very simple. Wholesale or "Case Lots" are categorized and will list separate from Individual Items. Marks Wholesale Socks not only offers individual orders, but... - February 15, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks

Marks Wholesale Socks on Social Media Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer access to Social Media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ on their website. Information and discounts on products can be found on these social media sites. You can find Marks Wholesale Socks online at the Social Media sites by following the links below: Facebook:... - January 31, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks

Shirts at Wholesale, a Subsidiary of Ad-Wear & Specialty of Texas, Inc and Website Selling Wholesale Blank and Custom Printed Shirts Announces More Features Shirts at Wholesale specializes in blank t-shirts and other clothing products, and offers a large volume of brands and styles. - August 15, 2013 - Shirts at Wholesale

Punch Brand Brings British Rocker Kieran Strange to Fan Expo Vancouver – April 20-21, 2013 Punch Brand is excited to host British Pop-Rock artist Kieran Strange as a special guest at Fan Expo Vancouver (booth #518) in the Vancouver Convention Centre, April 20-21, 2013. - April 17, 2013 - Punch Brand Inc.

Med B Supplies Now Offers Jobst® Compression Stockings & Hosiery from BSN Medical at medbsupplies.com Med B Supplies, LLC through its updated website, www.medbsupplies.com, an online e-commerce company that sells compression stockings, hosiery and therapy supplies, has recently joined into a distribution partnership with BSN Medical to offer their JOBST® Compression Hosiery to a wider consumer marketplace. - March 17, 2013 - Jobst Stockings

Kakadu Traders Australia Adds Summer WESA Market to Show Calendar Denver show will expand commitment to market. - August 31, 2012 - Kakadu Traders Australia, Inc.

International Mantyhose Fashion Styling Competition Jury Led by Francesco Cavallini Mantyhose.net - the leading men's hosiery fashion portal - launches Mantyhose Fashion Competition, an international fashion competition aimed at young fashion designers and stylists worldwide. Mantyhose Fashion Competition’s international jury is headed by Francesco Cavallini, vice-president of Italian design house Emilio Cavallini and Chan Kraemer, founder of Mantyhose.net. Stylists and fashion designers (also students) can apply with up to five stylings until 10/10/2012. - August 30, 2012 - Mantyhose.net

Laughing Out Loud Kids Unveils Fall ’12 Collection Season after season, the Laughing Out Loud girls collection never fails to tantalize their customers with beautiful silhouettes, great knits, and flirty dresses, which fit into the wardrobe of any contemporary little princess! - March 10, 2012 - Laughing Out Loud

Kantno Clothing Launches New Polar Bear Hearts Collection to Raise Money to Help Polar Bears Kantno, a maker of men's, women's and kids' apparel, announces the release of the Polar Bear Hearts Collection. Proceeds go to the National Wildlife Federation to raise awareness of global warming's impact on polar bears and other arctic animals. - January 20, 2012 - Kantno Clothing Company

Maram Agency's AW2011 Fashion Collections Presentation Maram Agency is pleased to announce its first fashion presentation in an effort to launch its designers AW11-12 collections on February 18, 2011 at 5:00 PM. - February 15, 2011 - Maram Agency

Katydid Collection Mardi Gras Tees Available at ShopforBags.com Show your party spirit with the fleur de lis embellished tee - February 06, 2011 - Shopforbags.com

Blitz 'N Sack Trademark Makes Its Debut on T-Shirts Avid football fan makes a fashion statement. - January 27, 2011 - Blitz 'N Sack

Maram Agency is proud to introduce the Spring/Summer 2011 Collection of Gwen Beloti Maram Agency is proud to announce that Gwen Beloti Spring/Summer 2011 collection is officially a part of its New York showroom. Maram Agency will be part of Gwen Beloti's sales team for wholesale distribution in the United States and Canada - November 23, 2010 - Maram Agency

Pia Gladys Perey Grecian-Inspired Dresses Are Available for Sale at Patricia Field Store in NY Maram Agency is proud to announce that Pia Gladys Perey's line is for sale at Patricia Field's store in Soho. - July 03, 2010 - Maram Agency

Shopforbags.com Flips for New Summer Footwear Online wholesaler offers new flip flop styles from the Katydid Collection. - May 29, 2010 - Shopforbags.com

Heraldry Clothing Announces New Spring Collection of Signature T-Shirts Are you tired of all over prints, skulls, and obnoxious designs? If so, Heraldry Clothing offers the perfect alternative with its signature premium line of tees for men and women. Heraldry’s motifs are catchy yet sophisticated, detailed yet conservative, striking yet subtle. - March 05, 2010 - Heraldry Clothing, Inc.

Catch Their Eye Promos is Having a Naked Shopping Day The Catch Their Eye Promos Company has decided to make March 1, 2010 "Shop Naked Day." Everyone is encouraged to shop their products while naked. Especially since it is an internet based company where shoppers do so from their homes. - February 21, 2010 - Catch Their Eye Promos

The Childrens Furniture Company Prove the Reviews Right The Children's Furniture Company summarise what is thought of their site and offer discounts in January. - December 23, 2009 - The Children's Furniture Company

Maram Agency Announces Baruni Couture Availability in North America Maram Agency’s new contract agreement with Baruni Couture is made for a long partnership. Baruni Couture is expected to be available in many boutiques in both the US and Canada. - November 18, 2009 - Maram Agency

Prepare for Holiday Sales with Shopforbags.com Clothing and Accessories Wholesaler offers new fall and winter items. - November 12, 2009 - Shopforbags.com

Beltsville Fashion Group Signs License with Paris Blues for Junior Belts, Small Leather Goods and Handbags Beltsville Fashion Group (BFG) signs license with Paris Blues for junior belts, SLG, and handbags. Collections will preview to buyers during January 2010 accessories market and will officially launch for March 2010 accessories market. - November 11, 2009 - Beltsville Fashion Group

Nude Mannequins Cause Commotion in Malta A fashion retail shop in Malta which launched an awareness campaign against Sex Trafficking, through its foundation “The DNA EMPORIUM Foundation,” caused quite a steer on Friday when police entered it's premises and told them to dress up its Mannequins. - October 20, 2009 - DNA EMPORIUM

GiftDropship.com Announces Stained Glass Lamps & Fireplace Screens, the Lowest Prices in the Industry with Free Shipping GiftDropship.com (a BradshawWholesale company) announces stained glass lamps & fireplace screens, the lowest prices in the industry now with Free shipping. GiftDropship.com offers Tiffany style stained glass lamps, table lamps, pedestal lamps, floor lamps, fireplace screens and panels at the lowest... - October 10, 2009 - Bradshaw Wholesale

Ravage Apparel Creates Custom Walkout Shirt for Trey Houston’s Strikeforce Debut Trey Houston will wear a custom designed Ravage Fighter shirt during his Strikeforce debut at the Challenger Series event this Friday, September 25 in Tulsa, OK. - September 23, 2009 - Ravage Apparel Company

Laughing Out Loud Announces Partnership with West Coast and Southern Midwest Rep. RRE, Inc Mila Cole designer / owner of Laughing Out Loud announced today that they will now be represented on the West Coast by Rebecca R. Ebershoff whose showroom is located in the California Market Center, Suite A656,110 E. 9th Street Los Angeles, CA. p. 213-622-9879 and her Dallas’ showroom is at the... - September 19, 2009 - Laughing Out Loud

Laughing Out Loud Announces Partnership with New England Rep. Ellen Groustra Mila Cole designer / owner of Laughing Out Loud announced today that they will now be represented on the West Coast by Rebecca R. Ebershoff whose showroom is located in the California Market Center, Suite A656,110 E. 9th Street Los Angeles, CA. p. 213-622-9879 and her Dallas’ showroom is at the Fashion Center Dallas, Suite 8080 Dallas, TX 75207 p. 214-638-8305. - September 19, 2009 - Laughing Out Loud

Clothing and Accessories Wholesaler Shopforbags.com Offers New Apparel Products Exclusive distributor for Katydid Collection adds a new line of light-weight dresses - August 21, 2009 - Shopforbags.com