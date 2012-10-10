PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC
Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse
The announcement of the Summer Selfie Contest and its details. - April 20, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds
Enlighten Mystic Minds launched emmclothing.com, a website devoted to the clothing brand & boutique, on April 9th. emmclothing.com will make it possible for customers to engage more with the business on the internet, including the ability to purchase clothing products on the online store and have... - April 12, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds
InstaCurve, the popular online retailer for waist trainers, waist cinches, body shapers and other products that help women get gorgeous curves and hourglass figures, has enjoyed rapid growth over the past year thanks to their devoted customers. - December 25, 2017 - Insta Curve
More and more children's boutiques are looking to source eco-friendly and organic children's clothing to meet consumers demands. In order to meet this demand, Australian designer children's wear label is now offering wholesale on their product range. - June 11, 2017 - NIOVI Organics
An algorithm can do many things. At TigerTrade, a B2B proprietary algorithm is reducing the globes carbon footprint one million dollar transaction at a time.
NASA says 2016 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Fashion technologist, global trade expert and TigerTrade's CEO, Tanjila Islam, has taken... - March 24, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands
TigerTrade, a technology-focused firm launched a first-of-its-kind, business-to-business (B2B) off-price platform designed to improve the speed and efficiency with which companies can sell their excess inventory to international buyers in new markets such as China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. - February 01, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands
Men's apparel brand, STONEFEATHER, released their first Fall/Winter 2016 collection this month. The collection includes tees, zip-up hoodies, pullovers, sweatshirts, and jackets. The line is divided into two styles: Tribeca and Enfolded. The Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan was the inspiration... - October 20, 2016 - STONEFEATHER
Startup garment company, Xo.works has launched a new and unique concept allowing their customers to customize their own art shirt from thousands of possible configurations. - July 20, 2016 - Xo.works
Fusion Brand in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, announced their latest line of athletic apparel targeting surf and martial arts athletes, featuring iconic DC Super Heroes. They will be introducing new products specifically targeting women and kids in fall... - June 11, 2016 - Fusion Brand Inc.
Fusion Fight Gear today announced their latest line of men's athletic apparel featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, everyone's favorite crime fighting Heroes in a Half-Shell. Based on the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the initial product lineup... - March 29, 2016 - Fusion Brand Inc.
Power Activewear joins up with Clyde Health and Fitness in joint venture. - July 15, 2015 - Power Activewear
Trendstop, the fashion trend forecasting agency, today announced Modern Seventies as their Fashion Trend of the Year for 2015. - December 18, 2014 - Trendstop
Marks Wholesale Socks is happy to introduce a product line that is great for those who suffer from Diabetes, Neuropathy, and Edema. Diabetes is usually a lifelong (chronic) disease in which there are high levels of sugar in the blood. Millions of Americans are effected by Diabetes every day. Diabetic... - November 30, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Tartan Apparel is owned and operated by the Sloan family of Germantown. Tartan Apparel operates its retail ecommerce store which offers unique t-shirts which are designed by Tartan Apparel. The company ecommerce store is located at www.tartanapparel.com where customers are free to utilize secure online... - October 24, 2014 - Tartan Apparel
Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures have launched on Kickstarter. And they have become the 7th most popular project on all of Kickstarter in 36 hours. - October 03, 2014 - Zubits
Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award for a Wholesale Business. - July 01, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Manhattan Beachwear, Inc. today announced its acquisition of CMK Manufacturing, a leading provider of women’s active and lifestyle apparel. Based in Los Angeles, CMK Manufacturing designs, manufactures and distributes under the brand names Green Dragon and Pink Lotus. - June 10, 2014 - Manhattan Beachwear, Inc.
Grammy Winner Interviews Founder of Kevala, a New Charity-Driven Athletic Apparel Line. - June 04, 2014 - Kevala
Gardenfire Christian Apparel is adding new products to their popular line of inspirational clothing and accessories. - April 20, 2014 - Gardenfire
Rothco, America’s Foremost Supplier of Military, Tactical and Outdoor Clothing and Accessories unveils a new line of tactical bags, Rothco’s TactiSling Pack. The single sling tactical pack was developed by Rothco’s expert product development team to create a tactical bag that allows... - April 13, 2014 - Rothco
Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer a full line of Wholesale Sock Products. Ordering Wholesale with Marks Wholesale Socks is very simple. Wholesale or "Case Lots" are categorized and will list separate from Individual Items. Marks Wholesale Socks not only offers individual orders, but... - February 15, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer access to Social Media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ on their website. Information and discounts on products can be found on these social media sites. You can find Marks Wholesale Socks online at the Social Media sites by following the links below:
Facebook:... - January 31, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Shirts at Wholesale specializes in blank t-shirts and other clothing products, and offers a large volume of brands and styles. - August 15, 2013 - Shirts at Wholesale
Punch Brand is excited to host British Pop-Rock artist Kieran Strange as a special guest at Fan Expo Vancouver (booth #518) in the Vancouver Convention Centre, April 20-21, 2013. - April 17, 2013 - Punch Brand Inc.
Med B Supplies, LLC through its updated website, www.medbsupplies.com, an online e-commerce company that sells compression stockings, hosiery and therapy supplies, has recently joined into a distribution partnership with BSN Medical to offer their JOBST® Compression Hosiery to a wider consumer marketplace. - March 17, 2013 - Jobst Stockings
Denver show will expand commitment to market. - August 31, 2012 - Kakadu Traders Australia, Inc.
Mantyhose.net - the leading men's hosiery fashion portal - launches Mantyhose Fashion Competition, an international fashion competition aimed at young fashion designers and stylists worldwide. Mantyhose Fashion Competition’s international jury is headed by Francesco Cavallini, vice-president of Italian design house Emilio Cavallini and Chan Kraemer, founder of Mantyhose.net.
Stylists and fashion designers (also students) can apply with up to five stylings until 10/10/2012. - August 30, 2012 - Mantyhose.net
Season after season, the Laughing Out Loud girls collection never fails to tantalize their customers with beautiful silhouettes, great knits, and flirty dresses, which fit into the wardrobe of any contemporary little princess! - March 10, 2012 - Laughing Out Loud
Kantno, a maker of men's, women's and kids' apparel, announces the release of the Polar Bear Hearts Collection. Proceeds go to the National Wildlife Federation to raise awareness of global warming's impact on polar bears and other arctic animals. - January 20, 2012 - Kantno Clothing Company
Maram Agency is pleased to announce its first fashion presentation in an effort to launch its designers AW11-12 collections on February 18, 2011 at 5:00 PM. - February 15, 2011 - Maram Agency
Show your party spirit with the fleur de lis embellished tee - February 06, 2011 - Shopforbags.com
Avid football fan makes a fashion statement. - January 27, 2011 - Blitz 'N Sack
Maram Agency is proud to announce that Gwen Beloti Spring/Summer 2011 collection is officially a part of its New York showroom. Maram Agency will be part of Gwen Beloti's sales team for wholesale distribution in the United States and Canada - November 23, 2010 - Maram Agency
Maram Agency is proud to announce that Pia Gladys Perey's line is for sale at Patricia Field's store in Soho. - July 03, 2010 - Maram Agency
Online wholesaler offers new flip flop styles from the Katydid Collection. - May 29, 2010 - Shopforbags.com
Are you tired of all over prints, skulls, and obnoxious designs? If so, Heraldry Clothing offers the perfect alternative with its signature premium line of tees for men and women. Heraldry’s motifs are catchy yet sophisticated, detailed yet conservative, striking yet subtle. - March 05, 2010 - Heraldry Clothing, Inc.
The Catch Their Eye Promos Company has decided to make March 1, 2010 "Shop Naked Day." Everyone is encouraged to shop their products while naked. Especially since it is an internet based company where shoppers do so from their homes. - February 21, 2010 - Catch Their Eye Promos
The Children's Furniture Company summarise what is thought of their site and offer discounts in January. - December 23, 2009 - The Children's Furniture Company
Maram Agency’s new contract agreement with Baruni Couture is made for a long partnership. Baruni Couture is expected to be available in many boutiques in both the US and Canada. - November 18, 2009 - Maram Agency
Clothing and Accessories Wholesaler offers new fall and winter items. - November 12, 2009 - Shopforbags.com
Beltsville Fashion Group (BFG) signs license with Paris Blues for junior belts, SLG, and handbags. Collections will preview to buyers during January 2010 accessories market and will officially launch for March 2010 accessories market. - November 11, 2009 - Beltsville Fashion Group
A fashion retail shop in Malta which launched an awareness campaign against Sex Trafficking, through its foundation “The DNA EMPORIUM Foundation,” caused quite a steer on Friday when police entered it's premises and told them to dress up its Mannequins. - October 20, 2009 - DNA EMPORIUM
GiftDropship.com (a BradshawWholesale company) announces stained glass lamps & fireplace screens, the lowest prices in the industry now with Free shipping. GiftDropship.com offers Tiffany style stained glass lamps, table lamps, pedestal lamps, floor lamps, fireplace screens and panels at the lowest... - October 10, 2009 - Bradshaw Wholesale
Trey Houston will wear a custom designed Ravage Fighter shirt during his Strikeforce debut at the Challenger Series event this Friday, September 25 in Tulsa, OK. - September 23, 2009 - Ravage Apparel Company
Mila Cole designer / owner of Laughing Out Loud announced today that they will now be represented on the West Coast by Rebecca R. Ebershoff whose showroom is located in the California Market Center, Suite A656,110 E. 9th Street Los Angeles, CA. p. 213-622-9879 and her Dallas’ showroom is at the... - September 19, 2009 - Laughing Out Loud
Exclusive distributor for Katydid Collection adds a new line of light-weight dresses - August 21, 2009 - Shopforbags.com
Wholesale site offers rhinestone apparel, accessories and transfers for every fan. - August 13, 2009 - Shopforbags.com