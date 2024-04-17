Recent Headlines
Within Men's & Boys' Clothing & Furnishings Merchant Wholesalers
A4 Sportswear Makes Massive Move to Sustainable Apparel
A4, a long time sports apparel manufacturer, is making a massive move to sustainable apparel by shifting most of its styles to recycled polyester...and not charging its customers a penny more. - April 17, 2024 - A4
Sona Signature Unveils Its New and Extensive Collection of Uniforms
Introducing Sona Signature, an experienced uniform manufacturer and uniform supplier that has been providing quality uniforms for businesses and industries. - March 08, 2023 - Sona Signature
Trizar® Technology Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
Fast Company Magazine List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. - December 23, 2022 - Clean Textile Technology
ARTILECT Launches A/SYS Outerwear with Trizar® Technology
ARTILECT has adopted Trizar® fabric to add next-level innovation and technology to their cold weather collection for Fall 2022. The new line will also incorporate the advanced design that defines ARTILECT’s A/SYS collection to extend the comfort range and performance of their... - September 02, 2021 - Clean Textile Technology
Norfolk® Appoints McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as Canadian Sales Agency
Norfolk®, emerging leader in the high-quality technical sock market, has appointed McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as the sole representing sales agency for the Norfolk® brand in Canada. McCaffrey Sales and Marketing has worked with retailers across Canada, with over 100 years of combined... - June 17, 2021 - NBS International Inc.
Ergonomix Adopts Trizar Technology
Ergonomix a cutting edge workwear and no melt no drip uniform provider has added Trizar Technology to it's upcoming clothing line. - February 27, 2021 - Clean Textile Technology
Emisshield Inc. Granted New Patent for Thermally Enhancing Trizar® Fabrics
Emisshield Inc.’s new patent, Thermal Enhancements Additives Useful for Fabrics, is a new invention that uniquely adds emissivity agents to enhance the heat properties of Trizar (R) fabrics. Originally used for NASA spaceship tiles, these Emisshield materials can be added to fibers, films, and coatings to either keep fabrics warmer longer or to reduce heat buildup by wicking heat away. Trizar (R) Technology has launched these products with several leading clothing brands. - December 19, 2020 - Clean Textile Technology
Family-Owned, American-Made: Brown Dog Hosiery Co.’s Exclusive Collections of Superior Socks Proudly Embody Our Nation’s Spirit and Ingenuity
To Brown Dog Hosiery Co., traditions are a throwback to when things were actually made in the United States. The Southern US is rich in textile heritage. Today the area’s textile industry is vastly different than it was a generation ago. Brown Dog is committed to continuing this textile tradition, to employ those in the community, invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and prove a U.S. hosiery company can thrive and compete with anyone in the world. - October 15, 2020 - Wilson Brown, Inc.
Increased Comfort Infused Into Jeans... Powered by Jeanologia and Trizar(R) Tech
Consumers believe that technology will be able to extend their comfort range in a variety of environments. They are looking for new smart materials that provide benefits without adding weight, high costs, and that will not wear out or wash out. Trizar® smart materials can now be applied to... - June 13, 2020 - Clean Textile Technology
Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket
Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC
Long Sleeve Motorcycle Shirts Form New Collection from Franky Mouse
Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse
Enlighten Mystical Minds Announces Summer Selfie Contest
The announcement of the Summer Selfie Contest and its details. - April 20, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds
Enlighten Mystical Minds Launches emmclothing.com
Enlighten Mystic Minds launched emmclothing.com, a website devoted to the clothing brand & boutique, on April 9th. emmclothing.com will make it possible for customers to engage more with the business on the internet, including the ability to purchase clothing products on the online store and... - April 12, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds
InstaCurve Offering Wide Range of Body Shapers
InstaCurve, the popular online retailer for waist trainers, waist cinches, body shapers and other products that help women get gorgeous curves and hourglass figures, has enjoyed rapid growth over the past year thanks to their devoted customers. - December 25, 2017 - Insta Curve
Australian Organic Children's Clothing Label NIOVI Now Offering Wholesale on Their Baby Clothing Range
More and more children's boutiques are looking to source eco-friendly and organic children's clothing to meet consumers demands. In order to meet this demand, Australian designer children's wear label is now offering wholesale on their product range. - June 11, 2017 - NIOVI Organics
Retailers in the Red Go Profitable Green Using TigerTrade
An algorithm can do many things. At TigerTrade, a B2B proprietary algorithm is reducing the globes carbon footprint one million dollar transaction at a time. NASA says 2016 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Fashion technologist, global trade expert and TigerTrade's CEO, Tanjila Islam, has... - March 24, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands
TigerTrade B2B Platform is Revolutionizing Global Off-Price Commerce Ripe for Disruption; $280 Billion Discount Trade Industry is Experiencing a Major Shake-Up
TigerTrade, a technology-focused firm launched a first-of-its-kind, business-to-business (B2B) off-price platform designed to improve the speed and efficiency with which companies can sell their excess inventory to international buyers in new markets such as China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. - February 01, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands
Men's Clothing Line, STONEFEATHER, Releases Their First Fall/Winter Collection
Men's apparel brand, STONEFEATHER, released their first Fall/Winter 2016 collection this month. The collection includes tees, zip-up hoodies, pullovers, sweatshirts, and jackets. The line is divided into two styles: Tribeca and Enfolded. The Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan was the... - October 20, 2016 - STONEFEATHER
Xo.works Launches Customizable Art Shirt Collection
Startup garment company, Xo.works has launched a new and unique concept allowing their customers to customize their own art shirt from thousands of possible configurations. - July 20, 2016 - Xo.works
Fusion Brand Inc. and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Announce New Line of DC Super Heroes Athletic Wear
Fusion Brand in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, announced their latest line of athletic apparel targeting surf and martial arts athletes, featuring iconic DC Super Heroes. They will be introducing new products specifically targeting women and kids in... - June 11, 2016 - Fusion Brand Inc.
Fusion Fight Gear Launches Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Line of Men’s Athletic Wear
Fusion Fight Gear today announced their latest line of men's athletic apparel featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, everyone's favorite crime fighting Heroes in a Half-Shell. Based on the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the initial product... - March 29, 2016 - Fusion Brand Inc.
Power Activewear Forms New Joint Venture
Power Activewear joins up with Clyde Health and Fitness in joint venture. - July 15, 2015 - Power Activewear
Trendstop Fashion Trend of the Year 2015 is Modern Seventies
Trendstop, the fashion trend forecasting agency, today announced Modern Seventies as their Fashion Trend of the Year for 2015. - December 18, 2014 - Trendstop
Great for Those Who Suffer from Diabetes and Neuropathy - White Diabetic Over the Calf Socks
Marks Wholesale Socks is happy to introduce a product line that is great for those who suffer from Diabetes, Neuropathy, and Edema. Diabetes is usually a lifelong (chronic) disease in which there are high levels of sugar in the blood. Millions of Americans are effected by Diabetes every day. - November 30, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Germantown TN Home to New Business
Tartan Apparel is owned and operated by the Sloan family of Germantown. Tartan Apparel operates its retail ecommerce store which offers unique t-shirts which are designed by Tartan Apparel. The company ecommerce store is located at www.tartanapparel.com where customers are free to utilize secure... - October 24, 2014 - Tartan Apparel
Magnetic Shoes: Zubits Make Your Shoes Insanely Easy. On Kickstarter Now.
Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures have launched on Kickstarter. And they have become the 7th most popular project on all of Kickstarter in 36 hours. - October 03, 2014 - Zubits
Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award
Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award for a Wholesale Business. - July 01, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Manhattan Beachwear Expands Active/Lifestyle Division
Manhattan Beachwear, Inc. today announced its acquisition of CMK Manufacturing, a leading provider of women’s active and lifestyle apparel. Based in Los Angeles, CMK Manufacturing designs, manufactures and distributes under the brand names Green Dragon and Pink Lotus. - June 10, 2014 - Manhattan Beachwear, Inc.
Jason Mraz Finds Inspiration in a T-Shirt
Grammy Winner Interviews Founder of Kevala, a New Charity-Driven Athletic Apparel Line. - June 04, 2014 - Kevala
Gardenfire Expands Product Lines
Gardenfire Christian Apparel is adding new products to their popular line of inspirational clothing and accessories. - April 20, 2014 - Gardenfire
Rothco, America’s Foremost Supplier of Military, Tactical and Outdoor Clothing and Accessories Announces a New Line of Tactical Bags
Rothco, America’s Foremost Supplier of Military, Tactical and Outdoor Clothing and Accessories unveils a new line of tactical bags, Rothco’s TactiSling Pack. The single sling tactical pack was developed by Rothco’s expert product development team to create a tactical bag that... - April 13, 2014 - Rothco
Wholesale Socks Purchasing and Drop Shipping with Marks Wholesale Socks
Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer a full line of Wholesale Sock Products. Ordering Wholesale with Marks Wholesale Socks is very simple. Wholesale or "Case Lots" are categorized and will list separate from Individual Items. Marks Wholesale Socks not only offers individual orders,... - February 15, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Marks Wholesale Socks on Social Media
Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer access to Social Media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ on their website. Information and discounts on products can be found on these social media sites. You can find Marks Wholesale Socks online at the Social Media sites by following the links... - January 31, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Shirts at Wholesale, a Subsidiary of Ad-Wear & Specialty of Texas, Inc and Website Selling Wholesale Blank and Custom Printed Shirts Announces More Features
Shirts at Wholesale specializes in blank t-shirts and other clothing products, and offers a large volume of brands and styles. - August 15, 2013 - Shirts at Wholesale
Punch Brand Brings British Rocker Kieran Strange to Fan Expo Vancouver – April 20-21, 2013
Punch Brand is excited to host British Pop-Rock artist Kieran Strange as a special guest at Fan Expo Vancouver (booth #518) in the Vancouver Convention Centre, April 20-21, 2013. - April 17, 2013 - Punch Brand Inc.
Med B Supplies Now Offers Jobst® Compression Stockings & Hosiery from BSN Medical at medbsupplies.com
Med B Supplies, LLC through its updated website, www.medbsupplies.com, an online e-commerce company that sells compression stockings, hosiery and therapy supplies, has recently joined into a distribution partnership with BSN Medical to offer their JOBST® Compression Hosiery to a wider consumer... - March 17, 2013 - Jobst Stockings
Kakadu Traders Australia Adds Summer WESA Market to Show Calendar
Denver show will expand commitment to market. - August 31, 2012 - Kakadu Traders Australia, Inc.
International Mantyhose Fashion Styling Competition Jury Led by Francesco Cavallini
Mantyhose.net - the leading men's hosiery fashion portal - launches Mantyhose Fashion Competition, an international fashion competition aimed at young fashion designers and stylists worldwide. Mantyhose Fashion Competition’s international jury is headed by Francesco Cavallini, vice-president of Italian design house Emilio Cavallini and Chan Kraemer, founder of Mantyhose.net. Stylists and fashion designers (also students) can apply with up to five stylings until 10/10/2012. - August 30, 2012 - Mantyhose.net
Laughing Out Loud Kids Unveils Fall ’12 Collection
Season after season, the Laughing Out Loud girls collection never fails to tantalize their customers with beautiful silhouettes, great knits, and flirty dresses, which fit into the wardrobe of any contemporary little princess! - March 10, 2012 - Laughing Out Loud
Kantno Clothing Launches New Polar Bear Hearts Collection to Raise Money to Help Polar Bears
Kantno, a maker of men's, women's and kids' apparel, announces the release of the Polar Bear Hearts Collection. Proceeds go to the National Wildlife Federation to raise awareness of global warming's impact on polar bears and other arctic animals. - January 20, 2012 - Kantno Clothing Company
Maram Agency's AW2011 Fashion Collections Presentation
Maram Agency is pleased to announce its first fashion presentation in an effort to launch its designers AW11-12 collections on February 18, 2011 at 5:00 PM. - February 15, 2011 - Maram Agency
Katydid Collection Mardi Gras Tees Available at ShopforBags.com
Show your party spirit with the fleur de lis embellished tee - February 06, 2011 - Shopforbags.com
Blitz 'N Sack Trademark Makes Its Debut on T-Shirts
Avid football fan makes a fashion statement. - January 27, 2011 - Blitz 'N Sack
Maram Agency is proud to introduce the Spring/Summer 2011 Collection of Gwen Beloti
Maram Agency is proud to announce that Gwen Beloti Spring/Summer 2011 collection is officially a part of its New York showroom. Maram Agency will be part of Gwen Beloti's sales team for wholesale distribution in the United States and Canada - November 23, 2010 - Maram Agency
Pia Gladys Perey Grecian-Inspired Dresses Are Available for Sale at Patricia Field Store in NY
Maram Agency is proud to announce that Pia Gladys Perey's line is for sale at Patricia Field's store in Soho. - July 03, 2010 - Maram Agency
Shopforbags.com Flips for New Summer Footwear
Online wholesaler offers new flip flop styles from the Katydid Collection. - May 29, 2010 - Shopforbags.com
Heraldry Clothing Announces New Spring Collection of Signature T-Shirts
Are you tired of all over prints, skulls, and obnoxious designs? If so, Heraldry Clothing offers the perfect alternative with its signature premium line of tees for men and women. Heraldry’s motifs are catchy yet sophisticated, detailed yet conservative, striking yet subtle. - March 05, 2010 - Heraldry Clothing, Inc.
Catch Their Eye Promos is Having a Naked Shopping Day
The Catch Their Eye Promos Company has decided to make March 1, 2010 "Shop Naked Day." Everyone is encouraged to shop their products while naked. Especially since it is an internet based company where shoppers do so from their homes. - February 21, 2010 - Catch Their Eye Promos
The Childrens Furniture Company Prove the Reviews Right
The Children's Furniture Company summarise what is thought of their site and offer discounts in January. - December 23, 2009 - The Children's Furniture Company
Maram Agency Announces Baruni Couture Availability in North America
Maram Agency’s new contract agreement with Baruni Couture is made for a long partnership. Baruni Couture is expected to be available in many boutiques in both the US and Canada. - November 18, 2009 - Maram Agency