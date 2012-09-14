PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Empowering Women by Biting a Brownie Brownie Bites has launched their Indiegogo campaign to help with building their dream of empowering the women of Vietnam whilst building a business to launch their brownies to the world. - November 23, 2017 - Brownie Bites

8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award 8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU

Calico Cottage, Inc. Excites Retailers with Cutting-Edge Fudge Flavor Innovations Fudge pioneers to showcase inventive new flavors at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 24, 2016 - Calico Cottage, Inc.

A Sweet Repeat: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the 2015 Oregon Chocolate Festival Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 11th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held March 6th – 8th in Ashland, OR. The event featured over 30 artisan chocolatiers from Oregon, Washington and California. The festival boasts eight award categories - seven are voted... - March 13, 2015 - Holm Made Toffee Co.

A Sweet Success: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the Oregon Chocolate Festival Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 10th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held over the weekend in Ashland, OR. The event was held March 7th – 9th at the Ashland Spring Hotel and featured over 30 of the states best artisan chocolate companies. Three industry... - March 23, 2014 - Holm Made Toffee Co.

Chocwasabi® Launches Frozen Wasabi Hot Chocolate Mix Rich, Creamy Hot Chocolate with a Hint of Wasabi for a Cold Winter’s Day - January 06, 2013 - Chocwasabi

New Hi-Chew Packages Start Hitting Store Shelves Morinaga America, Inc., marketing and distribution channel for Hi-Chew in the U.S., is proud to showcase its new stick packaging for Hi-Chew in the United States. These new packages are just now hitting store shelves across the country. The new designs place emphasis on the Hi-Chew logo, bold colors, and fresh fruit. - August 26, 2012 - Morinaga America, Inc.

The CandylandStore.com Expands Confections for Candy Buffets Through Adding Nassau Candy Products The CandylandStore.com has added Nassau Candy to their list of high quality candy products now available on TheCandylandStore.com website. These newly added products include seventeen varieties of Fruit Slices and ten different flavors of Rock Candy Swizzle Sticks and ten variations of the Whirly Pop. - May 26, 2012 - TheCandylandStore.com

ChocwasabiTM Launches Chocolate Covered Wasabi Snack Line Tasty Treats Combine the Eclectic Mixture of Chocolate and the Hot, Exotic Taste of Wasabi - May 06, 2012 - Chocwasabi

Jerry’s Nut House is Awarded – Talk of the Town: Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Jerry’s Nut House has been honored as a 2011 Talk of the Town Award Recipient in the category of top Candy Stores. Jerry’s located in Denver, Co specializes in Nuts, Candy, Popcorn, Chocolate and Trail mixes. Visit www.jerrysnuthouse.com. - October 07, 2011 - Jerry's Nut House

Linda’s Gourmet Cookies is Supporting “All Jazzed Up.” Gordon Parks Elementary’s Fall Fundraiser. Linda’s Gourmet Cookies announced they are supporting Gordon Parks Elementary School’s fall fundraiser “All Jazzed Up” - A celebration of the legacy of Mr. Gordon Parks and the students of Gordon Parks Elementary. “All Jazzed Up” will take place on November 4, 2011 at 6:00 pm at the American Jazz Museum, 18th and Vine, Kansas City, MO. - October 06, 2011 - Linda's Gourmet Cookies

"BEAR DOWN Cupcakes" Win with Chicago Bears Fans Chicago's Foiled Cupcakes Helps Loyal Fans Celebrate Da Bears Playoffs Season with a Custom BEAR DOWN Cupcake Assortment - January 19, 2011 - Foiled Cupcakes

Gimmee Jimmy's Cookies and Bakery Supports Bergen County's United Way A Donation Will be Made for Every Cookie and Dessert Purchased from Gimmee Jimmy's Cookies and Bakery. - September 30, 2010 - Gimmee Jimmy's Cookies and Bakery

Linda’s Gourmet Cookies is Providing Desert Cookies for "Field Day" a Benefit for Gordon Parks Elementary School Linda’s Gourmet Cookies announced they would be providing gourmet cookies for the Gordon Parks Elementary School’s fifth annual benefit “Field Day” to help advance the schools academic programs. - September 25, 2010 - Linda's Gourmet Cookies

This Cupcake Was Made for You and Me Fireworks on Lake Michigan. Baseball. The Taste. Celebrate the great city and America the Beautiful with Foiled Cupcakes’ 4th of July Assortment. - July 02, 2010 - Foiled Cupcakes

"Stanley Cupcakes" Score with Chicago Blackhawk Fans Looking for a unique way to show your Blackhawks spirit? Then check out Foiled Cupcakes' exclusive "Stanley Cupcakes" assortment only available through the playoffs, complete with unique Quippies that only Chicago fans will truly appreciate. - May 29, 2010 - Foiled Cupcakes

Freshly Baked Foiled Cupcakes (foiledcupcakes.com) Now a Selling Phenomenon at Upscale Chocolate and Wine Lounge Chicago's northwest suburban community can now indulge in cupcakes and chocolates. Foiled Cupcakes of Naperville gives Anna Shea Chocolates' patrons in South Barrington yet another reason to stop and stay at their chocolate bar's new lounge salon. - April 07, 2010 - Foiled Cupcakes

Linda’s Gourmet Cookies is a Sponsor for "images of HOPE" to Benefit Gordon Parks Elementary School Linda’s Gourmet Cookies announced they would be participating in Gordon Parks Elementary School’s fourth annual benefit “images of HOPE”, a fundraiser to benefit the students of Gordon Parks Elementary School. - August 20, 2009 - Linda's Gourmet Cookies

Candy So Suave! Candy Buffets Announces the Launch of Its Website www.candysosuave.com A highlight of sweetness to any event, Candy So Suave! Candy Buffets now offers the means to browse the various ideas of candy buffets and reserve your special event candy buffet online at www.candysosuave.com. - August 07, 2009 - Candy So Suave! Candy Buffets

ABasketSupply.com Has Introduced “No Fees-No Minimum” “Wholesale Drop Shipping” of Gift Baskets ABasketSupply.com, the biggest online wholesaler and wholesale distributor of gourmet foods, baskets and gift basket supplies, has now launched its revolutionary “No Fees-No Minimum” “Wholesale Drop Shipping” of Gift Baskets Program. - May 20, 2009 - ABasketSupply Inc

Linda’s Gourmet Cookies is Participating in "Night School" an Evening Under the Stars to Benefit the Students of Gordon Parks Elementary School Linda’s Gourmet Cookies announced they would be participating in Gordon Parks Elementary School’s third annual benefit “Night School” An Evening Under The Stars, a fundraiser to benefit the students of Gordon Parks Elementary School. - August 25, 2008 - Linda's Gourmet Cookies

Byrd Cookie Company Inaugurates Apple Pie Cookies, Part of Its "Vote with Taste" Stars and Stripes Gift Collection Byrd Cookie Company is as American as apple pie and so is the newest flavor in its flagship line of bite-sized cookies. Chewy natural apple bits combined with cinnamon and sugar make this sweet and spicy cookie confection an instant classic. Apple Pie Cookies are available in a decorative "Stars and Stripes" 6 ounce tin, perfect for summer gifts and entertaining. - May 21, 2008 - Byrd Cookie Company

Katherine Anne Confections to Launch Eco-Chocolate Truffles Line at Whole Foods Market® High-End Truffles a Great Idea for Eco-Friendly Moms. - April 26, 2008 - Katherine Anne Confections

Bodacious Biscotti Arrives Bodacious Biscotti, have finally arrived with their wide array of irresistible flavors. Taking some of her favorite desserts, owner and creator Nava Viniar infused them into some of the most delectable biscotti. Bodacious Biscotti lovers can't have just one... that's why they are packaged two to a... - February 26, 2008 - Sweet Endings LLC

Valentine’s Day Gifts - b’drizzled Gourmet Chocolate Drizzled Popcorn Launches New E-Commerce Web Site for Valentine’s Day b’drizzled, a woman-owned company focused on making and distributing the best tasting chocolate-drizzled popcorn on the market, has launched a new e-commerce web site http://bdrizzled.com just in time for Valentines’ Day. - January 14, 2008 - b'drizzled Gourmet Popcorn

Linda’s Gourmet Cookies is Supporting “A Night at the Museum,” a Benefit for Gordon Parks Elementary School Linda’s Gourmet Cookies announced they would be supporting the Gordon Parks Elementary School’s second annual benefit “A Night at the Museum.” Proceeds from “A Night at the Museum” will help advance the school's academic programs. - August 27, 2007 - Linda's Gourmet Cookies

Byrd Cookie Company Savory Cocktail Snack Mix Shakes Up Springtime Sophisticated Snack-filled Cocktail Shakers Available in Three Versatile Sizes - May 04, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company

Byrd Cookie Company Introduces “Chocolate Key Lime Coolers” Award-winning cookie gets a new chocolate twist and creative new packaging. - March 30, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company

Fairytale Brownies Named "Coolest Company" by bizAZ Magazine A purple floor, purple mixer, friendly, happy people reciting their elfin legend, and the smell of freshly baked chocolate brownies….those are some of the reasons why Fairytale Brownies, a gourmet Belgian chocolate brownie company based in Chandler, was selected as one of the Coolest Companies to work... - September 01, 2004 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Donates Hundreds of Brownies to Victims of Hurricane Charley! As soon as co-owners Eileen Spitalny and David Kravetz of Fairytale Brownies heard about the devastation in Florida, they wanted to help. They have known for many years that their delicious gourmet brownies cheer people up, so they quickly made arrangements to send hundreds of brownies to some of the... - August 26, 2004 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Voted "Best Local Product" in Phoenix Magazine The writers at Phoenix Magazine know the best of the best that Phoenix has to offer, and they voted Fairytale Brownies, rich and chewy gourmet dark Belgian chocolate brownies baked in Chandler, the "Best Local Product" for 2004. The 6th annual "Best of" guide, in the August issue of Phoenix Magazine,... - July 26, 2004 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies named Business-to-Business Cataloger of the Year by Catalog Success Magazine Fairytale Brownies, a catalog mail-order gourmet chocolate brownie company, is proud to announce its designation of Business-to-Business Cataloger of the Year. Catalog Success Magazine awarded the industry's top honor during the Annual Catalog Conference earlier this year to "A successful B-to-B cataloger... - July 01, 2004 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies website brownies.com Named "Circle of Excellence Gold Honoree" Fairytale Brownies, a catalog mail-order gourmet chocolate brownie company, is proud to announce its website, brownies.com, was recognized for its outstanding customer service during the 2003 holiday season with a BizRate.com "Circle of Excellence" Gold award. Award-winning sites were chosen based... - March 19, 2004 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Named "Best Food Industry Website" in 2003 WebAwards Fairytale Brownies, a catalog mail-order gourmet chocolate brownie company, is proud to announce its website, brownies.com, was named "Best Food Industry Website" in the Web Marketing Association's 2003 WebAward competition. Now in its 7th year, the WebAward competition for website excellence is the... - September 16, 2003 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Are Going to Ozzy's House! On March 19, celebrities including Justin Timberlake, Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Hudson, and Elizabeth Hurley will be taking home a dozen of "The Greatest Brownies in all of Fairyland" after the Elton John AIDS Foundation & Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Foundation fundraiser. The event "An Evening At Home... - March 17, 2003 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Partners with KaBOOM! and The Home Depot to Build Playground for Visually Impaired Children Over the course of one workday, volunteers from Fairytale Brownies, The Home Depot and the Greater Phoenix community will build an entire playground, complete with slides, a sandbox, planter gardens and a walking path for the students at the Foundation for Blind Children. The playground build is facilitated... - February 07, 2003 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Opens New Retail Location At Chandler Fashion Center Fairytale Brownies®, an Arizona mail-order company specializing in gourmet chocolate brownies, will open a second retail location November 1st! The new store in the Chandler Fashion Center (3111 W. Chandler Blvd.) will be open through the holiday season, and will have all Fairytale Brownies gifts available... - October 23, 2002 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Announces Newest Brownie Flavor - Coconut! Fairytale Brownies®, an Arizona-based mail-order gourmet Belgian chocolate brownie company, is proud to announce the newest addition to the Fairytale Flavor family - Coconut! The new brownie has generous amounts of chewy coconut flakes mixed into rich chocolate batter, and is liberally topped with golden... - August 15, 2002 - Fairytale Brownies

Open House Anniversary Celebration October 12, 2002 in Chandler Fairytale Brownies®, an Arizona-based gourmet mail-order brownie company, will celebrate their 10-year anniversary with an open house at their bakery in Chandler on October 12, 2002. This is the same date that co-owners David Kravetz and Eileen Spitalny spelled out their first partnership agreement on... - August 15, 2002 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Wins Ernst & Young Arizona Entrepreneur of the Year Award David Kravetz and Eileen Spitalny, co-founders of Fairytale Brownies®, an Arizona-based mail-order gourmet brownie company, were awarded the 2002 Ernst & Young Arizona Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Retail category. The regional ceremony was held June 27, 2002 at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale. The... - June 27, 2002 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Makes it to the Top of the World - Mt. Everest! Fairytale Brownies, a mail-order gourmet Belgian chocolate brownie company is on top of the world, literally. The company tagline "We ship worldwide" has an addendum: "Even to the world's highest mountain." Fairytale Brownies were waiting for Alison Levine and the members of the Discovery Everest... - June 12, 2002 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Co-Founder Named 2002 USC Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year Eileen Joy Shrout-Spitalny, co-founder of Fairytale Brownies®, an Arizona-based mail-order gourmet brownie company, was awarded the 2002 University of Southern California Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The ceremony was held April 25, 2002 at the Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles. The... - May 01, 2002 - Fairytale Brownies

Food Finds Discovers Fairytale Brownies Fairytale Brownies was recently selected to be featured in an upcoming segment of Food Finds on the Food Network. Host Sandra Pinckney visits small-town shops, mom-and-pop stores and local vendors that take pride in making specialty foods the old-fashioned way. The camera crew of Food Finds arrived... - October 04, 2001 - Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies Partners With KaBOOM! in Quest to Create Safe Places for Kids to Play Fairytale Brownies, a ten-year-old mail-order brownie bakery business is entering into a cause marketing relationship with KaBOOM!, a non-profit organization with the mission "To inspire individuals, organizations and businesses to join together to build much-needed, safe and accessible playgrounds."... - October 01, 2001 - Fairytale Brownies