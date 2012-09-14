PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Silver Shadow has secured a new facility that will allow the company to utilize and add over 15,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing cleanrooms and over 10,000 sq. ft. of drop-shipping and fulfillment capacity. Current production starting January 1 will be approximately 30 million tincture bottles, 400 million... - December 25, 2018 - Silver Shadow Ventures
Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist
The Established House of Windsor brands of cigars, and other tobacco products, including the iconic Wolf Bros and Caribbean Royales. - August 14, 2018 - Good Times USA LLC
Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau Street. - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.
Calá Cigars founder and owner Jose Calá was born in the city of La Vega, in El Cibao, Dominican Republic. Calá's parents retired to the heart of the tobacco growing and manufacturing industry, a place called Santiago de los Caballero. Calá's parents, who own 20 acres of land... - March 15, 2017 - Oohmo Cigars
Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Santo Mining Corporation also known as Cathay Lifestyle Group Inc., (OTC PINK: SANP), (the "Company"), announced the signing of a letter of intent to purchase a controlling interest in a tobacco company in the Dominican Republic, Tabacalera Café Fuerte SRL. Additional revenue opportunities... - December 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.
A new study reveals 47.6% of US adult smokers have tried vaping and 55.4% used e-cigarettes to quit. - December 01, 2015 - VOLCANO eCigs
Boutique Blends Cigars is proud to announce the promotion of Charlie Lopez to the position of Director of Sales. - September 01, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Santo Mining Corporation (OTCBB: SANP), (the "Company"), announced today that Mr. Alan French, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has tendered his resignation, effective immediately. The company indicated Mr. French's resignation is unrelated to his work performed at the Company, and that... - July 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.
Alliance Cigar (a Division of Humicon LLC) announces the exclusive partnership with Boutique Blends Cigars to introduce a new size of the Aging Room Quattro F55 to its exclusive collection of DeSocio sizes.
The new Quattro F55 DeSocio is a preferido box press 47 x 5.75. This shape was first introduced... - July 10, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
New Ecuador Edition Petit Lancero provides a distinctive, complex flavor profile. - June 04, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
The partnership provides tobacconists and cigar smokers greater access to REINADO's world-class "Grand Empire Reserve" Nicaraguan puro cigars. - April 16, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
Vapor Digest's companion website VaporDigest.com launched today, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased information on the e-cigarette industry. - January 28, 2014 - Vapor Digest
Boutique Blends Cigars is announcing the selection of the new blend to be released as the new Aging Room Small Batch Quattro T59, chosen with input from retail consumers. - December 10, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
92 rating and a distinctive smoking experience drive the Grand Empire Reserve's accelerated growth - July 12, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
New lines launching! Aging Room Small Batch M21 FFortissimo, the Aging Room WildPack, the Aging Room Maduro, the Aging Room Minis and the Swag S Maduro - June 28, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
REINADO Grand Empire Reserve receives critical acclaim and acknowledged as one of the best cigars in 2012 by three cigar industry experts. - January 08, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
Industry participants eagerly await the Grand Empire Reserve from REINADO - July 03, 2012 - REINADO Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars announces the introduction of Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve. The Oliveros SGR was released at the IPCPR show in Las Vegas last year on a limited basis.
It was named one of the best 2011 IPCPR releases by many of the cigar bloggers, and was included in the list Top Cigars of 2011... - March 28, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Oliveros Cigars is proud to announce the launch of a new company, Boutique Blends Cigars, LLC on March 1, 2012. The new company underscores the refocused vision on providing the best premium, boutique cigar lines on the market today. Current lines include Swag Cigars and Aging Room Small Batch cigars. - February 29, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
REINADO® receives a 91 rating from Smoke Magazine and announces two new sizes, the Habanito and El Emperador, to further broaden the choices available to cigar smokers. - July 14, 2011 - REINADO Cigars
C & C Cigars (www.CandCcigars.com) announces, with much excitement, the beginning of its journey in the cigar industry. Joe Chiusano took over the presidency of Cusano Cigars after his brother Michael Chiusano resigned. Joe Chiusano is joined by Jeff Aronson, Maurice Tisseur and Shane Hays. Every member of the C & C Cigars team has prior experience at large Manufacturers/Distributors in the cigar industry. - June 22, 2011 - C&C Cigar, LLC
Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco has signed a multi-year agreement with Rafael Nodal of Oliveros Cigars to provide consulting services and serve as the exclusive International representative for all Teka products. - September 08, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
Innovative brand employs unique fermentation to produce an upscale, distinguished blend. - August 05, 2010 - REINADO Cigars
Due to rising demand despite turbulent economic times, Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars significantly increases production. - June 27, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
A new, all Dominican cigar from Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars. "Not your father's Dominican cigar!" All ligero, full bodied with fantastic flavor. - June 24, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
Vape World is a leader in vaporizer and aromatherapy product sales and is now offering the Volcano Vaporizer Digit vaporizer. In Vape World's press release they examine the benefits of the vaporizer unit. - November 16, 2009 - VapeWorld
United Tobacco Inc., in response to the growing popularity of their 601 brand, have added new sizes to the line. - July 18, 2007 - United Tobacco Inc
United Tobacco Inc., a distributor of premium cigars has officially launched their long awaited release of the 601 Box Pressed Maduro line. - March 12, 2007 - United Tobacco Inc
United Tobacco will officially launch their new line of cigars 601 Serie at the 2006 RTDA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. - June 21, 2006 - United Tobacco Inc
United rolls out three new lines “REO”,“VIBE” and “BLUEBANANA” At RTDA Show in New Orleans - August 18, 2005 - United Tobacco Inc