C & C Cigars (www.CandCcigars.com) announces, with much excitement, the beginning of its journey in the cigar industry. Joe Chiusano took over the presidency of Cusano Cigars after his brother Michael Chiusano resigned. Joe Chiusano is joined by Jeff Aronson, Maurice Tisseur and Shane Hays. Every member of the C & C Cigars team has prior experience at large Manufacturers/Distributors in the cigar industry. - June 22, 2011 - C&C Cigar, LLC