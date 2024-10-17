Recent Headlines
19th Anniversary Celebration - Ceremonial Packaging Update for Mother Earth Tobacco
In honor of the company's 19th anniversary, Mother Earth Tobacco has released an exciting new box design for their Ceremonial Tobacco. The new packaging offers a larger 50 gram size and continues the tradition of a hexagon/circular shape, representing the Circle of the People. "As a proud... - October 17, 2024 - Mother Earth Tobacco
The Gravity Ledger Announces New Website Launch
The Gravity Ledger has launched a new website that will help cannabis consumers by providing them with the tools and resources they need most for better experiences. The Gravity Ledger team produces content and shares the latest cannabis news, but features a lot more including an in-depth cannabis... - November 18, 2021 - The Gravity Ledger
alright Rolls Out CBD and CBG Pre-Roll Joints
The alright brand specializes in smokable hemp products. It offers premium and top shelf hemp in the form of CBD pre-rolls, CBG pre-rolls, CBD buds, CBG buds and hemp smokes. Offering everything from smokes to joints to a lb. of hemp flower, pick your strain and enjoy a smooth and flavorful experience. - October 22, 2020 - alright
Leading CBD Manufacturing Silver Shadow Moving to Expanded Facility, Creates Over 20,000 Sq. Ft. Cleanrooms
Silver Shadow has secured a new facility that will allow the company to utilize and add over 15,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing cleanrooms and over 10,000 sq. ft. of drop-shipping and fulfillment capacity. Current production starting January 1 will be approximately 30 million tincture bottles, 400... - December 25, 2018 - Silver Shadow Ventures
Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply
Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist
Good Times USA LLC Announces the Acquisition of Historic Tobacco Brands
The Established House of Windsor brands of cigars, and other tobacco products, including the iconic Wolf Bros and Caribbean Royales. - August 14, 2018 - Good Times USA LLC
Laudisi Enterprises Acquires Kapp & Peterson
Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau... - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.
Up and Coming Boutique Cigar - Calá Cigars
Calá Cigars founder and owner Jose Calá was born in the city of La Vega, in El Cibao, Dominican Republic. Calá's parents retired to the heart of the tobacco growing and manufacturing industry, a place called Santiago de los Caballero. Calá's parents, who own 20 acres of... - March 15, 2017 - Oohmo Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Presents the Aging Room Solera
Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Cuban Cigar Maker to Visit New York City
Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
SANP Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire Dominican Republic Tobacco Company
Santo Mining Corporation also known as Cathay Lifestyle Group Inc., (OTC PINK: SANP), (the "Company"), announced the signing of a letter of intent to purchase a controlling interest in a tobacco company in the Dominican Republic, Tabacalera Café Fuerte SRL. Additional revenue... - December 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.
Center for Disease Control Survey Backs Criticized e-Cigarette Usage
A new study reveals 47.6% of US adult smokers have tried vaping and 55.4% used e-cigarettes to quit. - December 01, 2015 - VOLCANO eCigs
Boutique Blends Names Director of Sales
Boutique Blends Cigars is proud to announce the promotion of Charlie Lopez to the position of Director of Sales. - September 01, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Santo Mining, Corp. Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation
Santo Mining Corporation (OTCBB: SANP), (the "Company"), announced today that Mr. Alan French, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has tendered his resignation, effective immediately. The company indicated Mr. French's resignation is unrelated to his work performed at the Company, and... - July 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.
Alliance Cigar Adds Aging Room Quattro F55 Size to Its Exclusive "DeSocio" Collection
Alliance Cigar (a Division of Humicon LLC) announces the exclusive partnership with Boutique Blends Cigars to introduce a new size of the Aging Room Quattro F55 to its exclusive collection of DeSocio sizes. The new Quattro F55 DeSocio is a preferido box press 47 x 5.75. This shape was first... - July 10, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
REINADO® Grand Empire Reserve Continues to Expand with the Introduction of an Aged Ecuadorian Connecticut Wrapped Petit Lancero
New Ecuador Edition Petit Lancero provides a distinctive, complex flavor profile. - June 04, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
Expanding Empire: Alliance Cigar to Distribute Highly Rated REINADO® "Grand Empire Reserve" Cigar Line
The partnership provides tobacconists and cigar smokers greater access to REINADO's world-class "Grand Empire Reserve" Nicaraguan puro cigars. - April 16, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
Vapordigest.com Delivers Unbiased and Accurate Information on the E-Cigarette Industry
Vapor Digest's companion website VaporDigest.com launched today, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased information on the e-cigarette industry. - January 28, 2014 - Vapor Digest
New Aging Room Small Batch T59 Blend
Boutique Blends Cigars is announcing the selection of the new blend to be released as the new Aging Room Small Batch Quattro T59, chosen with input from retail consumers. - December 10, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
REINADO® Expands the Grand Empire Reserve Premium Collection with Additional Sizes at the 2013 IPCPR Convention & International Trade Show
92 rating and a distinctive smoking experience drive the Grand Empire Reserve's accelerated growth - July 12, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Expands Its Already Popular Lines of Premium Small Batch Cigars
New lines launching! Aging Room Small Batch M21 FFortissimo, the Aging Room WildPack, the Aging Room Maduro, the Aging Room Minis and the Swag S Maduro - June 28, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
REINADO® Recognized in Multiple Lists of Best 2012 Cigars
REINADO Grand Empire Reserve receives critical acclaim and acknowledged as one of the best cigars in 2012 by three cigar industry experts. - January 08, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
REINADO® Unveils the Grand Empire Reserve at the 80th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show
Industry participants eagerly await the Grand Empire Reserve from REINADO - July 03, 2012 - REINADO Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Introduces Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve (SGR)
Boutique Blends Cigars announces the introduction of Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve. The Oliveros SGR was released at the IPCPR show in Las Vegas last year on a limited basis. It was named one of the best 2011 IPCPR releases by many of the cigar bloggers, and was included in the list Top Cigars of... - March 28, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Oliveros Cigars Announces the Launch of "Boutique Blends Cigars"
Oliveros Cigars is proud to announce the launch of a new company, Boutique Blends Cigars, LLC on March 1, 2012. The new company underscores the refocused vision on providing the best premium, boutique cigar lines on the market today. Current lines include Swag Cigars and Aging Room Small Batch cigars. - February 29, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
REINADO® Receives a 91 Rating from Smoke Magazine and Introduces Two New Sizes at the 79th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show
REINADO® receives a 91 rating from Smoke Magazine and announces two new sizes, the Habanito and El Emperador, to further broaden the choices available to cigar smokers. - July 14, 2011 - REINADO Cigars
Senior Cigar Executives Return with Passion and Launch C & C Cigars
C & C Cigars (www.CandCcigars.com) announces, with much excitement, the beginning of its journey in the cigar industry. Joe Chiusano took over the presidency of Cusano Cigars after his brother Michael Chiusano resigned. Joe Chiusano is joined by Jeff Aronson, Maurice Tisseur and Shane Hays. Every member of the C & C Cigars team has prior experience at large Manufacturers/Distributors in the cigar industry. - June 22, 2011 - C&C Cigar, LLC
Oliveros Cigars Signs Contract with Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco (Turkey)
Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco has signed a multi-year agreement with Rafael Nodal of Oliveros Cigars to provide consulting services and serve as the exclusive International representative for all Teka products. - September 08, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
Cubanero Enterprises Introduces Premium Cigar Brand REINADO at the 78th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show
Innovative brand employs unique fermentation to produce an upscale, distinguished blend. - August 05, 2010 - REINADO Cigars
Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Increases Production
Due to rising demand despite turbulent economic times, Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars significantly increases production. - June 27, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigar Introduces a New Dominican Puro Cigar Line Called SWAG
A new, all Dominican cigar from Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars. "Not your father's Dominican cigar!" All ligero, full bodied with fantastic flavor. - June 24, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
United Tobacco Expands 601 Line
United Tobacco Inc., in response to the growing popularity of their 601 brand, have added new sizes to the line. - July 18, 2007 - United Tobacco Inc
United Tobacco Unveils the New 601 Box Pressed Maduro
United Tobacco Inc., a distributor of premium cigars has officially launched their long awaited release of the 601 Box Pressed Maduro line. - March 12, 2007 - United Tobacco Inc
United Tobacco Unveils their New Line at “2006 RTDA”
United Tobacco will officially launch their new line of cigars 601 Serie at the 2006 RTDA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. - June 21, 2006 - United Tobacco Inc
United Tobacco Unveils three “EO Premium Brands”
United rolls out three new lines “REO”,“VIBE” and “BLUEBANANA” At RTDA Show in New Orleans - August 18, 2005 - United Tobacco Inc