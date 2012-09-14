PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Leading CBD Manufacturing Silver Shadow Moving to Expanded Facility, Creates Over 20,000 Sq. Ft. Cleanrooms Silver Shadow has secured a new facility that will allow the company to utilize and add over 15,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing cleanrooms and over 10,000 sq. ft. of drop-shipping and fulfillment capacity. Current production starting January 1 will be approximately 30 million tincture bottles, 400 million... - December 25, 2018 - Silver Shadow Ventures

Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist

Good Times USA LLC Announces the Acquisition of Historic Tobacco Brands The Established House of Windsor brands of cigars, and other tobacco products, including the iconic Wolf Bros and Caribbean Royales. - August 14, 2018 - Good Times USA LLC

Laudisi Enterprises Acquires Kapp & Peterson Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau Street. - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.

Up and Coming Boutique Cigar - Calá Cigars Calá Cigars founder and owner Jose Calá was born in the city of La Vega, in El Cibao, Dominican Republic. Calá's parents retired to the heart of the tobacco growing and manufacturing industry, a place called Santiago de los Caballero. Calá's parents, who own 20 acres of land... - March 15, 2017 - Oohmo Cigars

Boutique Blends Cigars Presents the Aging Room Solera Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Cuban Cigar Maker to Visit New York City Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars

SANP Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire Dominican Republic Tobacco Company Santo Mining Corporation also known as Cathay Lifestyle Group Inc., (OTC PINK: SANP), (the "Company"), announced the signing of a letter of intent to purchase a controlling interest in a tobacco company in the Dominican Republic, Tabacalera Café Fuerte SRL. Additional revenue opportunities... - December 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.

Center for Disease Control Survey Backs Criticized e-Cigarette Usage A new study reveals 47.6% of US adult smokers have tried vaping and 55.4% used e-cigarettes to quit. - December 01, 2015 - VOLCANO eCigs

Boutique Blends Names Director of Sales Boutique Blends Cigars is proud to announce the promotion of Charlie Lopez to the position of Director of Sales. - September 01, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Santo Mining, Corp. Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation Santo Mining Corporation (OTCBB: SANP), (the "Company"), announced today that Mr. Alan French, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has tendered his resignation, effective immediately. The company indicated Mr. French's resignation is unrelated to his work performed at the Company, and that... - July 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.

Alliance Cigar Adds Aging Room Quattro F55 Size to Its Exclusive "DeSocio" Collection Alliance Cigar (a Division of Humicon LLC) announces the exclusive partnership with Boutique Blends Cigars to introduce a new size of the Aging Room Quattro F55 to its exclusive collection of DeSocio sizes. The new Quattro F55 DeSocio is a preferido box press 47 x 5.75. This shape was first introduced... - July 10, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Vapordigest.com Delivers Unbiased and Accurate Information on the E-Cigarette Industry Vapor Digest's companion website VaporDigest.com launched today, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased information on the e-cigarette industry. - January 28, 2014 - Vapor Digest

New Aging Room Small Batch T59 Blend Boutique Blends Cigars is announcing the selection of the new blend to be released as the new Aging Room Small Batch Quattro T59, chosen with input from retail consumers. - December 10, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Boutique Blends Cigars Expands Its Already Popular Lines of Premium Small Batch Cigars New lines launching! Aging Room Small Batch M21 FFortissimo, the Aging Room WildPack, the Aging Room Maduro, the Aging Room Minis and the Swag S Maduro - June 28, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars

REINADO® Recognized in Multiple Lists of Best 2012 Cigars REINADO Grand Empire Reserve receives critical acclaim and acknowledged as one of the best cigars in 2012 by three cigar industry experts. - January 08, 2013 - REINADO Cigars

Boutique Blends Cigars Introduces Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve (SGR) Boutique Blends Cigars announces the introduction of Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve. The Oliveros SGR was released at the IPCPR show in Las Vegas last year on a limited basis. It was named one of the best 2011 IPCPR releases by many of the cigar bloggers, and was included in the list Top Cigars of 2011... - March 28, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Oliveros Cigars Announces the Launch of "Boutique Blends Cigars" Oliveros Cigars is proud to announce the launch of a new company, Boutique Blends Cigars, LLC on March 1, 2012. The new company underscores the refocused vision on providing the best premium, boutique cigar lines on the market today. Current lines include Swag Cigars and Aging Room Small Batch cigars. - February 29, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars

REINADO® Receives a 91 Rating from Smoke Magazine and Introduces Two New Sizes at the 79th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show REINADO® receives a 91 rating from Smoke Magazine and announces two new sizes, the Habanito and El Emperador, to further broaden the choices available to cigar smokers. - July 14, 2011 - REINADO Cigars

Senior Cigar Executives Return with Passion and Launch C & C Cigars C & C Cigars (www.CandCcigars.com) announces, with much excitement, the beginning of its journey in the cigar industry. Joe Chiusano took over the presidency of Cusano Cigars after his brother Michael Chiusano resigned. Joe Chiusano is joined by Jeff Aronson, Maurice Tisseur and Shane Hays. Every member of the C & C Cigars team has prior experience at large Manufacturers/Distributors in the cigar industry. - June 22, 2011 - C&C Cigar, LLC

Oliveros Cigars Signs Contract with Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco (Turkey) Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco has signed a multi-year agreement with Rafael Nodal of Oliveros Cigars to provide consulting services and serve as the exclusive International representative for all Teka products. - September 08, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors

Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Increases Production Due to rising demand despite turbulent economic times, Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars significantly increases production. - June 27, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors

Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigar Introduces a New Dominican Puro Cigar Line Called SWAG A new, all Dominican cigar from Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars. "Not your father's Dominican cigar!" All ligero, full bodied with fantastic flavor. - June 24, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors

VapeWorld.com Now Carries the Volcano Vaporizer Digit by Storz & Bickel Vape World is a leader in vaporizer and aromatherapy product sales and is now offering the Volcano Vaporizer Digit vaporizer. In Vape World's press release they examine the benefits of the vaporizer unit. - November 16, 2009 - VapeWorld

United Tobacco Expands 601 Line United Tobacco Inc., in response to the growing popularity of their 601 brand, have added new sizes to the line. - July 18, 2007 - United Tobacco Inc

United Tobacco Unveils the New 601 Box Pressed Maduro United Tobacco Inc., a distributor of premium cigars has officially launched their long awaited release of the 601 Box Pressed Maduro line. - March 12, 2007 - United Tobacco Inc

United Tobacco Unveils their New Line at “2006 RTDA” United Tobacco will officially launch their new line of cigars 601 Serie at the 2006 RTDA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. - June 21, 2006 - United Tobacco Inc