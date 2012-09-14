PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Zeman RV Celebrates Construction Milestone at The Tides RV Resort Zeman RV today announced the completion of the structural framework for all of its amenity buildings at its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located in Palmetto, FL and scheduled to open in January 2020, The Tides will offer 389 elite RV sites, as well as a broad array of world-class... - October 09, 2019 - The Tides

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. (japantoday.com/category/national/japan-sees-record-number-of-foreign-visitors-in-1st-half-of-2019)... - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.

Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC

RV Rental Connection Releases the List of The Top 8 Most Listed and Most Requested RV Rental Types Based on high website-user interest, RV Rental Connection, an award winning Peer-to-Peer RV rental website that serves the US, Canada and Germany, has released the highly sought after list of the top most listed and the top most requested RV’s for dealers and individual owners. According to RV... - March 18, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Launches the First Cash-on-Cash ROI Calculator for RV Rentals RV Owners and prospective buyers can now see how their investment in their RV is currently performing or “could” perform as an RV rental in regard to cash-on-cash return on investment. - November 01, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Loan Interest Can Still be Tax Deductible – New Video Shows How The new 2018 Federal Income Tax laws state that mortgage and loan interest for a 2nd home or RV is no longer tax deductible. What can RV owners and buyers do? Bonnie Worthington, President, and CEO of RV Rental Connection, Inc. narrates an informative, short video describing how RV owners and buyers can make a portion of their RV loan interest tax deductible, even with the new tax laws in effect. - June 15, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Offers 100% Money Back Guarantee for All RV Rental Listings RV Rental Connection, an international award-winning advertising website for all RV rental companies and individual RV rental owners, announces its 100% Money Back Guarantee as a follow-up for all RV rental advertisers who take advantage of the company’s 90-Day Free Trial RV rental listings in... - February 06, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Honored with 4 International Business Awards for 2017 RV Rental Connection, a Peer-to-Peer RV rental platform was honored with 4 International Business Awards from Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a division of the American Business Awards. - December 23, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

An Industry "Disruptor’s Disruptor" Shakes Up Peer-to-Peer RV Rental Market After just 1 year in business, RV Rental Connection has taken industry “disruption” to an entirely different level. Last week, during a phone conversation with a growth equity specialist at Norwest Venture Partners, CEO Bonnie Worthington is surprised and proud to find out her startup company... - December 08, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Celebrate Completion of Phase 2 Expansion on 12/6 Paradise Oaks RV Resort, an amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today the completion of its major Phase 2 park expansion. The resort will officially unveil the upgrades and additions during a “Welcome Home” party to be held from 10am-12pm on Wednesday,... - December 06, 2017 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort

RV Rental Connection is Changing the RV Rental Marketplace Over the years, the typical business model for online RV Rental Marketplace websites has been to take a commission or fees up to and over 25% of the private RV owner's income or dealer fleet rentals run through the website. RV Rental Connection is changing the RV Rental marketplace by offering a no contract, no commissions business model that is catching on quickly and gaining popularity. - September 06, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Emerald Desert RV Resort Teams with FM94.9 to Offer Guests Two Entertainment Packed “Super Mega Colossal” Weekends Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, announced today that it has teamed with FM94.9 to offer guests two “super mega colossal” weekends during the year’s top music and arts festival, April 14-16 and April 21-23. As part of the partnership, FM94.9 is... - March 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Unveils Taste of Southern California Package Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of May 5-7 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” For an all inclusive rate of $175, RVers... - March 12, 2017 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers, and Classic Cars Show Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers & Classic Cars Show from Thursday, April 27th to Sunday, April 30th. The event offers attendees the opportunity to see some of the finest vintage trailers and campers from around the nation. Also featured will be performances by local tribute bands, an array of vintage vendors, a pet parade, a farmer’s market and more. - March 10, 2017 - Golden Village Palms

Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Kick Off Phase 2 Expansion with 3/2 Groundbreaking Ceremony Paradise Oaks RV Resort, a full service, amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today that it will host a ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, March 2nd from 11am-2pm to mark the beginning of its Phase 2 expansion. The Paradise Oaks team will be joined by representatives... - March 01, 2017 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort

Emerald Desert RV Resort Debuts Stagecoach Music Festival Package Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, today unveiled a special “Stagecoach” package from April 27-May 1 in celebration of California’s Country Music Festival. The resort is also giving away Stagecoach ticket and free stay package at EmeraldDesert.com. - February 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Celebrates 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Airshow with Special Daily Rate Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special daily rate for premium plus RV sites during the 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Air Show taking place on Saturday, June 4th from 9am-3pm. - May 28, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

RoverPas Launches Review Rewards Program RoverPass, online RV park and campground booking service, offers users a chance to win a $50 gift card to Amazon.com for writing park reviews. - April 22, 2016 - RoverPass

The Adventurer Club - No Fedora or Whip Required The Adventurer Club is a new social media platform that inspires and encourages people to go out and live adventures rather than staying in their comfort zone. - April 17, 2016 - The Adventurer Club

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Debuts Taste of Southern California Package Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of April 22-24 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show from Wednesday, April 27th to Sunday, May 1st. The event, which features some of the country’s finest vintage trailers and campers, promises... - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Mark the Beginning 3-Stage Expansion with Official Groundbreaking Ceremony on 3/4 Paradise Oaks RV Resort, a full service, amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today that it will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, March 4 at 11:30am to mark the start of construction on its Phase 1 expansion. Resort owners Greg and Yvonne Mixon will... - March 01, 2016 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort

Golden Village Palms to Host Free Performance by Acclaimed Recording Artist and Saxophonist Will Donato Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will be hosting a free concert on Friday, February 19th featuring acclaimed recording artist and saxophonist Will Donato. - February 11, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Adds 5 New Floor Plans to Its "Home Away from Home" Cottages to Its Offerings Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today the addition of several 400 square foot, fully furnished rental cottages to its existing inventory of over 15 new models. The expansion comes as a result of the ever-growing demand for the rental or purchase of the resort’s... - January 17, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

RoverPass.com Brings RV Parks & RVers Together with Easy Reservations RoverPass.com Announces Video Showing How It Creates Reservations Requests in Less Than a Minute - December 17, 2015 - RoverPass

San Antonio RV Park Offers New Storage Services Eagle Ford Estates RV Park now offers various outdoor storage services for the greater San Antonio region. - October 11, 2015 - Eagle Ford Estates RV Park

2,200 RV’s Evicted from Orange County Storage. RV Owners Left with Few Storage Options. Eucalyptus at Beaumont Storage Condominium Owners Find Storage Oasis. The nation's largest RV storage facility closed to make way for development in the Orange County Great Park. RV owners finding few storage options in high priced Orange County. - September 30, 2015 - Eucalyptus at Beaumont

San Antonio RV Park Enhances Internet Service for Guests Eagle Ford Estates RV Park in San Antonio offers improved internet for short-term and extended stay guests. - June 13, 2015 - Eagle Ford Estates RV Park

Port St. Lucie Fairgrounds RV Show Florida Outdoors RV, a South Florida RV dealer with locations in Stuart and Okeechobee, announced that it will be present at the St. Lucie RV show starting Thursday, March 27th running through Sunday, March 30th at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce, Florida. Florida Outdoors RV will be... - March 27, 2014 - Florida Outdoors RV

Supporting Sheriff Joe and His No-Kill Animal Shelter Sheriff Joe Arpaio Speaking to Residents at Meridian RV Resort. - January 10, 2014 - Meridian RV Resort

West Palm Beach Fall RV Show Friday November 8th - Sunday November 10th, Florida Outdoors RV along with other local RV dealers, will be at the West Palm Beach Fall RV Show located at the West Palm Beach fairgrounds. - November 09, 2013 - Florida Outdoors RV

Boondockers Welcome Offers an Alternative for Campers Ousted from Federal Campgrounds by Government Shutdown Two web sites offer solutions for thousands of campers affected by the government shutdown of federal campgrounds. - October 07, 2013 - Boondockers Welcome Inc.

First Annual Spring RV Inventory Reduction Sale - West Palm Beach RV Show The First Annual Spring RV Inventory Reduction Sale will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Thursday May 16th –Sunday May 19th. - May 16, 2013 - Florida Outdoors RV

Splash Kingdom Water Park - Shreveport Gets Million Dollar Makeover Splash Kingdom Family Water Park is making waves in Shreveport with exciting new additions. The Shreveport location is getting a million dollar improvement. President/CEO, Johnny Blevins, states that the park is converting underutilized space. The additions include a 5 slide tower, large family area... - April 27, 2013 - Splash Kingdom Water Park

New Game Creates Virtual Adventures in Public Parks ParkQuest is a free mobile game that provides an immersive, interactive, and customized adventure at public parks and other outdoor areas. Jack Games desires to use this framework to enrich our public parks and get people excited about visiting them and spending time there. - November 18, 2012 - JackGames.com

Millennium Luxury Coaches is Featured in Destination America’s New Series -- EPIC An upcoming episode of Destination America's new series, EPIC, will feature the craftsmanship, technology, and innovation in building a Prevost Bus conversion exclusively available from Millennium Luxury Coaches. - October 06, 2012 - Millennium Luxury Coaches

Copake KOA - 2nd Annual Poker Run for Charity With the help of Saugerties KOA, Copake KOA will be hosting the 2nd Annual Poker Run to raise money for the KOA Franchise Charity - koacarecamps.org. - September 14, 2012 - Copake KOA

Multi-Million Dollar Millennium to Appear on Discovery’s Destination America Network An upcoming episode of "My Million Dollar" set to air on Destination America, the new cable TV channel from the Discovery Channel, will feature Millennium Luxury Coaches' craftsmanship, technology, and innovation in building a Prevost Bus conversion. - August 26, 2012 - Millennium Luxury Coaches

Millennium Goes Canadian. Whad'Ya Say, Eh? Millennium Luxury Coaches have been added to Transport Canada’s “List of Vehicles Admissible from the United States.” - July 22, 2012 - Millennium Luxury Coaches

White Horse RV Center Recognized as #1 RV Dealer in New Jersey White Horse RV Center, Williamstown and Galloway, NJ, announce their recognition as the number one selling RV dealer in New Jersey for the year 2011. Statistic provided by Statistical Surveys of Grand Rapids Michigan. - April 24, 2012 - White Horse RV Center

Ontario Gay Camping Resort Celebrates Second Season Riverside RV Campground, Ontario's newest gay camping destination, is celebrating its second year of operation. - April 04, 2012 - Riverside RV Campground

Class A & C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach Continues as Top Retailing Brand of Motorhomes in Canada & United States Leading Class A and Class C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach has been recognized as 2011’s top retailing brand of motorhomes in North America. The company’s Class C and Gas Powered Class A motorhomes captured the #1 market position and accounted for nearly 24% of all sales. - March 19, 2012 - Thor Motor Coach Motorhomes

Pacific Springs Resort Washington RV Park & Campground Remodeled Pacific Springs RV Resort, a Washington RV Park and campground, is pleased to announce that it has been renovated to offer better accommodations and more advanced technology for valued guests. - December 01, 2011 - Pacific Springs RV Resort

Wilderness Wanders Excellence in Eco Tourism Port Lincoln touring company Wilderness Wanders has scooped yet another highly prestigious medal in the 2011 South Australian Tourism Awards in the category of Eco Tourism after last year’s massive collection in four separate categories. - November 10, 2011 - Wilderness Wanders

TripFab Works on Building a Travel Product That Promises to Change the Entire Travel Industry A new group of individuals are coming up with a new travel product which, they claim, will make the travel industry "c**p" its pants as stated on their coming soon page (http://www.tripfab.com). On an interview with the CEO and co-founder of this company about the development and goals of TripFab... - August 11, 2011 - TripFab

Michigan Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds Names Tracie “Tate” Fisher as New Executive Director Tracie Fisher, Certified Park Operator (CPO), has been named executive director of the Michigan Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (ARVC). - March 19, 2011 - Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds in Michigan

Emerald Coast RV Beach Resort Groundbreaking Ceremony Thursday, Jan. 20, 4PM The time has finally arrived for Emerald Coast RV Beach Resort. Construction for the Park Model sites has begun and is moving along nicely. - January 19, 2011 - Emerald Coast RV Beach Resort