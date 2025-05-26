Recent Headlines
ZAPS Premium Celebrates One Year of Elite Concierge Services with Leaders, Clients, and Banking Partners Across GCC
ZAPS Premium marks one year of delivering luxury concierge and lifestyle services across KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and India. The celebration brought together ZAPS Group leadership, clients, and key banking partners including SAB and Visa, highlighting over 16,000 premium services fulfilled in year one. This milestone reaffirms ZAPS Premium’s commitment to redefining client experiences with precision, privacy, and prestige. - May 26, 2025 - ZAPS Group
Time to RV Officially Launches as a New Resource Hub for Aspiring Full-Time RVers
Time to RV, a newly launched digital platform created by full-time RVers Lauren and Donny Gamble, offers practical tools and guidance for individuals and families considering full-time RV living. The site features educational content, campground reviews, gear recommendations, and real-life stories designed to support those transitioning to life on the road. With RV ownership at an all-time high, Time to RV aims to meet the growing demand for clear, experience-based information. - May 05, 2025 - Time To RV
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
RV Pocket Tech Joins RVDA as Associate Member
Revolutionizing RV Air Conditioner Troubleshooting with Cutting-Edge Technology - July 04, 2024 - RV Pocket Tech
Sun Creek Point RV Park Announces Grand Opening of a New Location in Caldwell, ID
Sun Creek Point RV Park in Caldwell, ID, managed by Blue Terra Development Point RV Parks, now welcomes visitors. Spanning 30 acres with 225 stalls, the park accommodates all RV types and includes amenities like a clubhouse (set for completion in Fall 2024), landscaped areas, pet-friendly zones, and spaces tailored for families and adults. Conveniently situated for access to local attractions, it offers a comprehensive RV experience. - March 16, 2024 - Point RV Parks
"No Drill" RV Skirting Innovation, Featuring 3M™ Technology Released by EZ Snap™, the #1 Selling RV Skirting in North America
This innovative EZ Snap® RV Skirting kit allows every RV owner to install their own RV Skirting using EZ Snap’s "No Drill" fastener system. The RV Skirting comes in a kit and its universal fit works with any size or type of RV, regardless of the make or model. The popular... - June 11, 2022 - EZ Snap Innovations Inc.
Grand Opening - Offroad RV Resort (Utah)
This new, premium RV Park is built to cater to the large, self-contained recreational vehicles with room for all the toys. Located near Capitol Reef National Park, and just a couple miles from world-renowned Swingarm City. - March 07, 2022 - Offroad RV Resort
The Tides Named Among the Top Seven Florida RV Parks for Snowbirds by RV Life
The Tides RV Resort announced today that it has been named one of the “7 Best RV Parks in Florida for Snowbirds” by RV Life. This is just one of a number of accolades received from visitors, industry groups, and media outlets since the resort officially opened its gates last winter,... - February 25, 2021 - The Tides
Zeman RV Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Tides RV Resort
On January 1, Zeman RV was thrilled to welcome their first guests to its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, The Tides features 389 elite oversized, brick paved RV sites with 100-amp service, as well as a variety of world-class amenities and social activities, on 95 acres of lush landscaped grounds. - January 18, 2020 - The Tides
Zeman RV Celebrates Construction Milestone at The Tides RV Resort
Zeman RV today announced the completion of the structural framework for all of its amenity buildings at its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located in Palmetto, FL and scheduled to open in January 2020, The Tides will offer 389 elite RV sites, as well as a broad array of... - October 09, 2019 - The Tides
Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels
Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.
Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest
Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC
Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Celebrate Completion of Phase 2 Expansion on 12/6
Paradise Oaks RV Resort, an amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today the completion of its major Phase 2 park expansion. The resort will officially unveil the upgrades and additions during a “Welcome Home” party to be held from 10am-12pm on... - December 06, 2017 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort
Emerald Desert RV Resort Teams with FM94.9 to Offer Guests Two Entertainment Packed “Super Mega Colossal” Weekends
Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, announced today that it has teamed with FM94.9 to offer guests two “super mega colossal” weekends during the year’s top music and arts festival, April 14-16 and April 21-23. As part of the partnership, FM94.9... - March 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert
Golden Village Palms RV Resort Unveils Taste of Southern California Package
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of May 5-7 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” For an all inclusive rate of $175,... - March 12, 2017 - Golden Village Palms
Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers, and Classic Cars Show
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers & Classic Cars Show from Thursday, April 27th to Sunday, April 30th. The event offers attendees the opportunity to see some of the finest vintage trailers and campers from around the nation. Also featured will be performances by local tribute bands, an array of vintage vendors, a pet parade, a farmer’s market and more. - March 10, 2017 - Golden Village Palms
Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Kick Off Phase 2 Expansion with 3/2 Groundbreaking Ceremony
Paradise Oaks RV Resort, a full service, amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today that it will host a ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, March 2nd from 11am-2pm to mark the beginning of its Phase 2 expansion. The Paradise Oaks team will be joined by... - March 01, 2017 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort
Emerald Desert RV Resort Debuts Stagecoach Music Festival Package
Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, today unveiled a special “Stagecoach” package from April 27-May 1 in celebration of California’s Country Music Festival. The resort is also giving away Stagecoach ticket and free stay package at EmeraldDesert.com. - February 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert
Golden Village Palms RV Resort Celebrates 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Airshow with Special Daily Rate
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special daily rate for premium plus RV sites during the 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Air Show taking place on Saturday, June 4th from 9am-3pm. - May 28, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
RoverPas Launches Review Rewards Program
RoverPass, online RV park and campground booking service, offers users a chance to win a $50 gift card to Amazon.com for writing park reviews. - April 22, 2016 - RoverPass
The Adventurer Club - No Fedora or Whip Required
The Adventurer Club is a new social media platform that inspires and encourages people to go out and live adventures rather than staying in their comfort zone. - April 17, 2016 - The Adventurer Club
Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show from Wednesday, April 27th to Sunday, May 1st. The event, which features some of the country’s finest vintage trailers and campers,... - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
Golden Village Palms RV Resort Debuts Taste of Southern California Package
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of April 22-24 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Mark the Beginning 3-Stage Expansion with Official Groundbreaking Ceremony on 3/4
Paradise Oaks RV Resort, a full service, amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today that it will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, March 4 at 11:30am to mark the start of construction on its Phase 1 expansion. Resort owners Greg and Yvonne Mixon... - March 01, 2016 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort
Golden Village Palms to Host Free Performance by Acclaimed Recording Artist and Saxophonist Will Donato
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will be hosting a free concert on Friday, February 19th featuring acclaimed recording artist and saxophonist Will Donato. - February 11, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
Golden Village Palms RV Resort Adds 5 New Floor Plans to Its "Home Away from Home" Cottages to Its Offerings
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today the addition of several 400 square foot, fully furnished rental cottages to its existing inventory of over 15 new models. The expansion comes as a result of the ever-growing demand for the rental or purchase of the... - January 17, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
RoverPass.com Brings RV Parks & RVers Together with Easy Reservations
RoverPass.com Announces Video Showing How It Creates Reservations Requests in Less Than a Minute - December 17, 2015 - RoverPass
San Antonio RV Park Offers New Storage Services
Eagle Ford Estates RV Park now offers various outdoor storage services for the greater San Antonio region. - October 11, 2015 - Eagle Ford Estates RV Park
2,200 RV’s Evicted from Orange County Storage. RV Owners Left with Few Storage Options. Eucalyptus at Beaumont Storage Condominium Owners Find Storage Oasis.
The nation's largest RV storage facility closed to make way for development in the Orange County Great Park. RV owners finding few storage options in high priced Orange County. - September 30, 2015 - Eucalyptus at Beaumont
San Antonio RV Park Enhances Internet Service for Guests
Eagle Ford Estates RV Park in San Antonio offers improved internet for short-term and extended stay guests. - June 13, 2015 - Eagle Ford Estates RV Park
Port St. Lucie Fairgrounds RV Show
Florida Outdoors RV, a South Florida RV dealer with locations in Stuart and Okeechobee, announced that it will be present at the St. Lucie RV show starting Thursday, March 27th running through Sunday, March 30th at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce, Florida. Florida Outdoors RV will... - March 27, 2014 - Florida Outdoors RV
Supporting Sheriff Joe and His No-Kill Animal Shelter
Sheriff Joe Arpaio Speaking to Residents at Meridian RV Resort. - January 10, 2014 - Meridian RV Resort
West Palm Beach Fall RV Show
Friday November 8th - Sunday November 10th, Florida Outdoors RV along with other local RV dealers, will be at the West Palm Beach Fall RV Show located at the West Palm Beach fairgrounds. - November 09, 2013 - Florida Outdoors RV
Boondockers Welcome Offers an Alternative for Campers Ousted from Federal Campgrounds by Government Shutdown
Two web sites offer solutions for thousands of campers affected by the government shutdown of federal campgrounds. - October 07, 2013 - Boondockers Welcome Inc.
First Annual Spring RV Inventory Reduction Sale - West Palm Beach RV Show
The First Annual Spring RV Inventory Reduction Sale will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Thursday May 16th –Sunday May 19th. - May 16, 2013 - Florida Outdoors RV
Splash Kingdom Water Park - Shreveport Gets Million Dollar Makeover
Splash Kingdom Family Water Park is making waves in Shreveport with exciting new additions. The Shreveport location is getting a million dollar improvement. President/CEO, Johnny Blevins, states that the park is converting underutilized space. The additions include a 5 slide tower, large family... - April 27, 2013 - Splash Kingdom Water Park
New Game Creates Virtual Adventures in Public Parks
ParkQuest is a free mobile game that provides an immersive, interactive, and customized adventure at public parks and other outdoor areas. Jack Games desires to use this framework to enrich our public parks and get people excited about visiting them and spending time there. - November 18, 2012 - JackGames.com
Millennium Luxury Coaches is Featured in Destination America’s New Series -- EPIC
An upcoming episode of Destination America's new series, EPIC, will feature the craftsmanship, technology, and innovation in building a Prevost Bus conversion exclusively available from Millennium Luxury Coaches. - October 06, 2012 - Millennium Luxury Coaches
Copake KOA - 2nd Annual Poker Run for Charity
With the help of Saugerties KOA, Copake KOA will be hosting the 2nd Annual Poker Run to raise money for the KOA Franchise Charity - koacarecamps.org. - September 14, 2012 - Copake KOA
Multi-Million Dollar Millennium to Appear on Discovery’s Destination America Network
An upcoming episode of "My Million Dollar" set to air on Destination America, the new cable TV channel from the Discovery Channel, will feature Millennium Luxury Coaches' craftsmanship, technology, and innovation in building a Prevost Bus conversion. - August 26, 2012 - Millennium Luxury Coaches
Millennium Goes Canadian. Whad'Ya Say, Eh?
Millennium Luxury Coaches have been added to Transport Canada’s “List of Vehicles Admissible from the United States.” - July 22, 2012 - Millennium Luxury Coaches
White Horse RV Center Recognized as #1 RV Dealer in New Jersey
White Horse RV Center, Williamstown and Galloway, NJ, announce their recognition as the number one selling RV dealer in New Jersey for the year 2011. Statistic provided by Statistical Surveys of Grand Rapids Michigan. - April 24, 2012 - White Horse RV Center
Ontario Gay Camping Resort Celebrates Second Season
Riverside RV Campground, Ontario's newest gay camping destination, is celebrating its second year of operation. - April 04, 2012 - Riverside RV Campground
Class A & C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach Continues as Top Retailing Brand of Motorhomes in Canada & United States
Leading Class A and Class C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach has been recognized as 2011’s top retailing brand of motorhomes in North America. The company’s Class C and Gas Powered Class A motorhomes captured the #1 market position and accounted for nearly 24% of all sales. - March 19, 2012 - Thor Motor Coach Motorhomes
Pacific Springs Resort Washington RV Park & Campground Remodeled
Pacific Springs RV Resort, a Washington RV Park and campground, is pleased to announce that it has been renovated to offer better accommodations and more advanced technology for valued guests. - December 01, 2011 - Pacific Springs RV Resort
Wilderness Wanders Excellence in Eco Tourism
Port Lincoln touring company Wilderness Wanders has scooped yet another highly prestigious medal in the 2011 South Australian Tourism Awards in the category of Eco Tourism after last year’s massive collection in four separate categories. - November 10, 2011 - Wilderness Wanders
TripFab Works on Building a Travel Product That Promises to Change the Entire Travel Industry
A new group of individuals are coming up with a new travel product which, they claim, will make the travel industry "c**p" its pants as stated on their coming soon page (http://www.tripfab.com). On an interview with the CEO and co-founder of this company about the development and goals of... - August 11, 2011 - TripFab
Michigan Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds Names Tracie “Tate” Fisher as New Executive Director
Tracie Fisher, Certified Park Operator (CPO), has been named executive director of the Michigan Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (ARVC). - March 19, 2011 - Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds in Michigan
Emerald Coast RV Beach Resort Groundbreaking Ceremony Thursday, Jan. 20, 4PM
The time has finally arrived for Emerald Coast RV Beach Resort. Construction for the Park Model sites has begun and is moving along nicely. - January 19, 2011 - Emerald Coast RV Beach Resort
Wilderness Wanders Scoops Four State Tourism Awards
In a recent high for Eyre Peninsula, locally owned and operated eco tour company, Wilderness Wanders have had an outstanding triumph at the prestigious 2010 South Australian Tourism Awards; after being announced as medallists in 4 separate awards categories. Recognised for their contribution and... - December 06, 2010 - Wilderness Wanders