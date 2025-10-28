On Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, approximately ten unique residences will open their doors to the public to highlight the architecture, history and the exquisite style of the Tudor City neighborhood. In addition, amazing rooftops and gardens will also be featured. This is the first time homes in Tudor City have been opened to the public in a house tour. For more information: www.tudorcitygreens.org. - April 18, 2014 - Tudor City Greens