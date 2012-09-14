PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Smash It, Don't Trash It, at National Pumpkin Destruction Day The Rock Ranch, an agritourism destination in Georgia, pioneered a unique holiday - National Pumpkin Destruction Day. Each year, the Saturday after Halloween, pumpkins are destroyed for the sake of fun, and saving the planet. The Rock Ranch says, "Smash It! Don't Trash It!" - October 19, 2017 - The Rock Ranch

Vulnerable Species of Eupleridae (Fossa) Born at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve Now 10-weeks old, the male and female pair of pups are the second group born at the Preserve in two years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as “Vulnerable,” with their greatest threat in the wild coming from habitat destruction. Fossa are their own unique species, but closely related to Mongoose and meercats. - August 31, 2017 - Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo

The American Horticultural Society (AHS) is Pleased to Announce the Distinguished Recipients of the Society’s 2016 Great American Gardeners Awards Among this year’s winners is John G. Fairey, Regents Professor (retired) in the Department of Architecture at Texas A&M University and founder of Peckerwood Garden in Hempstead, Texas, who is receiving the AHS’s highest honor, the Liberty Hyde Bailey Award, for his many important contributions to horticulture. Each winner has contributed significantly to fields such as plant research, garden communication, landscape design, youth gardening, floral design, and teaching. - May 26, 2016 - American Horticultural Society

South Coast Botanic Garden to Host November 17 Media Event to Preview New Interactive Art Installation In anticipation of Nature Connects’ only Southern California stop in a national tour, the South Coast Botanic Garden will host an exclusive preview event for media and special guests. - October 25, 2015 - South Coast Botanic Garden

Wadsworth Mansion Haunted Halloween Bash Wadsworth Mansion Haunted Halloween Bash Beckons All Ghosts and Ghouls. The Wadsworth Mansion Haunted Halloween Bash will be held on Friday, October 30, from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. - September 20, 2015 - Wadsworth Mansion

New Arrival: One Big Zoo Baby Born Gulf Breeze Zoo is excited to announce a very big birth this Spring, a new baby giraffe. Gabby, a 13 year old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to the 5’ 8” male calf early in the morning on March 27th. Zookeepers had been monitoring Gabby closely for several months before she gave birth and are delighted that both mom and baby are healthy. - April 15, 2015 - Gulf Breeze Zoo

Hollywood-Starring Zoo Launches Appeal for Its Future The Zoo at the centre of a Hollywood film starring Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson has launched an appeal to secure it's future. The Crowdfund campaign went live this morning and supporters are being asked to help by donating. - November 18, 2014 - Dartmoor Zoological Park

Half Off Hot Deals Half-Priced Admission for Jefferson Parish Residents at Audubon Attractions Jefferson Parish Appreciation Day - Saturday, September 6, 2014 Audubon Nature Institute is thanking their friends in neighboring Jefferson Parish with an incredible deal Saturday, September 6, 2014. Jefferson Parish residents and employees (both residents and non-residents) receive half-price admission to Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon... - September 03, 2014 - Audubon Nature Institute

Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman Takes the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Responding to a challenge from Audubon Nature Institute staff, President and CEO Ron Forman and members of the organization’s executive management team took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in a big way Tuesday morning, standing beneath the giant White Gator inside Audubon Zoo’s Cool Zoo splash... - August 26, 2014 - Audubon Nature Institute

Positive Shopping Experience at GeorgiaVines.com Recognized via Inclusion in Google Trusted Stores Program Now a Google Trusted Store, GeorgiaVines.com is your best source for Rare and Unusual Plants and Seeds. - May 09, 2014 - Georgia Vines

Tudor City Inaugural House Tour Features Rare Look at Ten Diverse Apartments On Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, approximately ten unique residences will open their doors to the public to highlight the architecture, history and the exquisite style of the Tudor City neighborhood. In addition, amazing rooftops and gardens will also be featured. This is the first time homes in Tudor City have been opened to the public in a house tour. For more information: www.tudorcitygreens.org. - April 18, 2014 - Tudor City Greens

Say Hello to The Living Desert's Beautiful New Leopard The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert welcomes a new leopard to their 400+ wildlife population. - December 07, 2013 - The Living Desert

Visitors Enjoy New Twists to Traditional Thanksgiving Recipes at Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium Tired of the "same ole" turkey dinner for Thanksgiving? Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium offers a new twist. - November 21, 2013 - Audubon Nature Institute

Audubon Zoo Elephants Moving to New State-of-the-Art Barn Audubon Zoo’s two female Asian elephants trade their 1930s-era Asian Domain enclosure for a spacious, new, state-of-the-art holding facility. - October 23, 2013 - Audubon Nature Institute

Garden Perfect Decor Providing Beautiful and Whimsical Fountains for All Your Garden Ideas Garden Perfect Decor carries beautiful fountains that fit into any space. Compliment your outdoor living area with a beautiful fountain. Whether used as an accent or as a focal point fountains breathe beauty and tranquility into any space. Subtly, peacefully, they excite the senses of both eyes and ears. The refreshing sound of water flowing over your fountain compliments any outdoor experience whether you're relaxing or entertaining. - October 11, 2013 - Gardenperfectdecor.com

Leading Ontario Tourist Venue Twin Valley Zoo Announces New Arrival Brantford, Ontario-based Twin Valley Zoo is excited to announce a new arrival to their widely popular destination. One of the zoo’s zebras recently welcomed a foal to their family. Oasis, the baby zebra was born in July 17 and both he and his parents, Poppy and PJ are healthy and happy within zoo’s... - August 20, 2013 - Twin Valley Zoo

Twin Valley Zoo Adds to Reputation as Most Popular Visitor Destination in Brantford, Ontario with New Trip Advisor Award Twin Valley Zoo in Brantford, Ontario has recently enhanced its reputation as one of the leading tourism spots in the city with the receipt of the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence award for 2013. The Trip Advisor award is given to local Canadian destinations that receive the highest visitor ratings... - August 20, 2013 - Twin Valley Zoo

Twin Valley Zoo Offering New Educational Activity Program for Kids Through Little Ray’s Reptiles’ Visit on August 17 Leading Brantford tourist attraction, Twin Valley Zoo has recently announced the upcoming arrival of Little Ray’s Reptiles to their popular venue. Parents searching for the perfect educational activity for their kids this summer will find the Little Ray’s Reptiles offers one of the leading... - August 04, 2013 - Twin Valley Zoo

Twin Valley Zoo Now One of the Few Venues in Ontario to with Baby Black Bear Exhibits Twin Valley Zoo, one of the leading venues in Ontario for witnessing some of nature’s rarest creatures, has announced that three baby black bears were recently born. The zoo’s baby black bears are now in a large enclosure with their mama and papa bear and have already begun delighting visitors... - August 04, 2013 - Twin Valley Zoo

Brantford Twin Valley Zoo Now Open for Season as One of Top Attractions in Ontario The Brantford Twin Valley Zoo officially opened for the summer season on May 4. Hundreds of guests were able to enjoy the great sunshine that greeted the venue’s 2013 opening. This year, the zoo is expected to bring in thousands of visitors from across the cities of Ontario to delight in the sights... - May 18, 2013 - Twin Valley Zoo

Wild Wonders/Zoofari to Host 5th Annual Safari Scramble on June 21, 2013 The North County wildlife education facility Wild Wonders and its nonprofit partner Zoofari will host the 5th annual Safari Scramble golf tournament at The Crossings at Carlsbad on Friday, June 21, 2013 with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Wild Wonders expects a full field of golfers to participate. All... - May 03, 2013 - Wild Wonders

Brantford, Ontario Based Twin Valley Zoo Announces Addition of New Siberian Tigers Highly acclaimed Brantford, Ontario based attraction Twin Valley Zoo has just announced an exciting new addition to their collection of animals. The zoo is now the new home to a pair of Siberian tigers. These majestic animals will take center stage this summer season as Twin Valley Zoo continues its... - April 20, 2013 - Twin Valley Zoo

Leading Design/Build Company Hires Business Development Veteran Brian Olson joins Outside the Lines Business Development Team. Olson to Assist with Business Development Efforts for Leading Design/Build Construction Company. - April 11, 2013 - Outside the Lines

Bed and Breakfast Opens at Patricks' Pastures in Denton, Texas The Old Irish Bed & Breakfast at Patricks’ Pastures offers vintage-style cottages in a quaint country setting, surrounded by alpacas, llamas and other animals. Also included is a venue for small weddings, community meetings and other gatherings. - September 08, 2012 - Patricks' Pastures Alpaca Ranch

Outside the Lines Rockwork/Water Feature Construction Company Named Fastest-Growing Private Company by Orange County Business Journal Design/Build Company Ranked 16th - October 21, 2011 - Outside the Lines

Outside the Lines Ranks #411 in Inc. Magazine’s 2011 Inc. 500 List of United States' Fastest-Growing Private Companies Outside the Lines (OTL), a California-based design and themed construction company, has been named to the coveted 2011 Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies. Inc. magazine ranked OTL No. 411 on its 30th annual Inc. 500. Within the construction industry, OTL ranks 17th. This is the... - September 03, 2011 - Outside the Lines

Hollywood Effects House Creates 15-Foot Long T. Rex for Santa Barbara Zoo Show "How to Train Your Dinosaur" Chiodo Bros. hand makes a life-size, adolescent Tyrannosaurus Rex that runs, roars, snorts, blinks, growls… and even poops for a new stage show about how the Zoo cares for its animals. Family friendly shows start May 7 at the beautiful Santa Barbara Zoo, and are free with admission. - May 07, 2011 - Santa Barbara Zoo

Baby Gorilla Goes on First Spring Outing at ZSL London Zoo Proud mum Mjukuu the gorilla, took advantage of yesterday’s spring sunshine to take her five-month-old son Tiny to explore their outdoor island for the first time. - March 31, 2011 - ZSL London Zoo

Outhouse Exhibit Services Touring Live Tarantula Exhibit The only traveling exhibit of its kind; a unique opportunity to view many different types of live tarantulas while learning about their life habits and habitats. - March 30, 2011 - Outhouse Exhibit Services

Zoological Society of London to Benefit from Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) is delighted to have been chosen by Prince William and Miss Catherine Middleton as a beneficiary of their generous wedding charitable gift fund. - March 18, 2011 - ZSL London Zoo

Tiger Plans Launched at ZSL London Zoo ZSL London Zoo launches first ever public appeal for fundraising. Plans for an ambitious tiger Conservation HQ at ZSL London Zoo will be lodged with Westminster Council at the end of this month, the Zoo announced today. - February 23, 2011 - ZSL London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo's Squirrel Monkeys Are Nuts for Each Other Love came in the form of heart shaped bunting for ZSL London Zoo’s Bolivian squirrel monkeys today. - February 21, 2011 - ZSL London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo to Open Largest Ever Penguin Pool More than 100 penguins will flock to ZSL London Zoo this summer with the opening of England’s largest ever penguin pool. - February 11, 2011 - ZSL London Zoo

Fall Harvest Festival in Medford Oregon: Halloween Event Come to The Farm in Medford for the annual Fall Harvest Festival for the Halloween season. The whole family will enjoy the Kids Carnival, Hay Maze, and the Cowboy Boot Camp Agventureland. Every weekend until October 31st, 2010, The Farm is having delicious BBQ’s as well as a wide array of exciting shows and events for your entire family. - October 11, 2010 - The Farm Medford Oregon

The Missing Lynx | Wild Wild Wipsnade New Exciting Exhibit Animals lost to Britain return for Easter. England’s lost wildlife will be returned to the country for a new exhibit of extinct British species at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire. - March 17, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

Mum’s the Word at ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos This Sunday Half price entry for mum this Mother’s Day. Treat your mum to a wild Mother’s Day this Sunday with half price entry to ZSL London Or Whipsnade Zoo. - March 10, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

New Male Gorilla at ZSL London Zoo Photocall date: Monday 01st March. Time: 10.15am (for 10.30am photocall). Meet: The East Service Gate, ZSL London Zoo. - February 28, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

'Shell' I Pay for Dinner | ZSL London Zoo's Pensioner Tortoise Knows How to Treat a Lady Dirk the Galápagos tortoise, who weighs in at an impressive 31 stone, is proving that age means nothing when it comes to romancing in the run up to Valentine's Day. - February 13, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

Experience Rainforest Life at ZSL London Zoo London’s only living rainforest experience launches Easter 2010. - February 11, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

Jumbo Run for Conservation | ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Elephant keepers go the extra mile for animal conservation. Elephant keepers from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo are embarking on a mammoth run to help raise money for animal conservation. - February 04, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

Gordon Brown Could Create Britain’s Great Barrier Reef; Reported by ZSL London Zoo 10,000 people already backing coral campaign. One of the world’s largest coral atolls, which belongs to Britain, could soon become the biggest marine protected area on Earth. - January 29, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

Famous London Eel is Vanishing from the Thames | ZSL Conservation Eel populations in the River Thames have crashed to alarmingly low levels, conservationists have revealed. Over the last five years scientists from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) have recorded a 98 per cent drop in the number of European eels within the river. - January 23, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

Reluctant Hero : Cleaner Fish Show It Pays to be Selfless: ZSL London Zoo Researchers from the Zoological Society of London, University of Queensland and the University of Neuchâtel have discovered that male cleaner wrasse are quick to play the hero when their dinner is at stake. - January 21, 2010 - ZSL London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo Meerkats Go Crackers for Christmas The meerkats at ZSL London Zoo are set to have a cracking Christmas this year, with an early festive feast. - December 19, 2009 - ZSL London Zoo

Penguin Fingerprinting | ZSL London Zoo Researchers Work with Scientists to Develop New Penguin DNA Profiling Technique Penguins’ DNA is being used for the first time to study how they migrate between colonies. - December 17, 2009 - ZSL London Zoo

Christmas Trees & Santa Claus in Medford: Christmas Festival The Farm in Medford is putting on it's annual Christmas Festival & Winter Wonderland for the Holiday season. The whole family will enjoy meeting Santa Claus and selecting a beautiful Christmas Tree from the Christmas Tree Lot. 100.3 KRWQ will be on hand to sponsor special Christmas activities and Photos with Santa Claus. - December 11, 2009 - The Farm Medford Oregon

One, Two, Three, ‘Paw?’ | Zsl London Zoo Counts Animals in Annual Stocktake. The first week back to work after Christmas is always hectic, but count yourself lucky you’re not a ZSL London Zoo keeper this January. - December 11, 2009 - ZSL London Zoo

Christmas Carnival at the Zoo | Festive Events at ZSL London Zoo Deck the Zoo with bales of hay... well that’s the way the song goes at ZSL London Zoo. Yep it’s Christmastime, and the Zoo is getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas Carnival – an animal packed celebration of all things festive. - December 09, 2009 - ZSL London Zoo