New White Paper from Percussion Play Explores the Positive Effects of Intergenerational Music-Making

Froxfield, United Kingdom, March 07, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The emergence of targeted intergenerational play-programs is a relatively recent pedagogical and therapeutic turn - although one which has already begun to pick up momentum. Intergenerational play programs, workshops and therapies are springing up everywhere: fast-establishing themselves as a genuine way of improving the cognitive function, social capacity and physical and psychological well-being of children and adults alike.
Percussion Play, the world's leading outdoor musical instrument specialist has published a new whitepaper, which examines the benefits of the establishment of these programs for senior citizens, school-level children and communities at large. Specifically, the paper looks into the vital role that music-making can play in drawing the best out of these types of programs and facilitate authentic cross-generational connection.
