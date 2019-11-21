Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments

Press Releases Percussion Play Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors.





Perpetually in a perfect state of bloom, each "flower" of the Harmony Bells is comprised of four bells of decreasing size and ascending pitch. Available tuned to uplifting major and minor chords, each "bell" - when struck - emits a pure tone with a long sustain. Available as six individual flowers or in a "bunch" of three bells in complementary chords.



With their bright, vibrant colors, Harmony Flowers are made with a stainless-steel frame, powder-coated aluminum flower petals and bells. The "bells" sing when struck with the attached vandal-resistant beater. They are available as six individual flowers or in two chords of three we've called "posies."



With all the flowers having different notes, heights, and colors - you can collect them all to let your musical garden grow and bloom.



Sales Director Robin Ashfield says, “In this collection you’ll find radiant colors, quirky shapes and designs plus an uncompromising sound quality, what’s not to love? I’m very excited about this collection and encouraging our customers to enjoy the world outside even more.”



Show your outdoor space some love with the new outdoor musical flowers from Percussion Play.



Shipping from January 2020.



The Power of Percussion Play



Percussion Play creates exciting, outdoor musical instruments for all ages and abilities to explore - bringing the joy of playing percussion to the great outdoors. Specifically designed for challenging outdoor environments including; playgrounds, parks, trails, schools, family attractions, hospitals & elder centers, the instruments are fully inclusive, accessible and enjoyed by all who encounter them.



Kris Cullum

+44 1730235180



www.percussionplay.com



