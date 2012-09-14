PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Directory & Mailing List Publishers

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ICO SPOTTERS Publishes 2019 Review of the Binance Exchange
A comprehensive guide to the Binance exchange, learn about what Binance is, how to use the exchange, and why investors may want to join in this comprehensive, in-depth review by the ICO SPOTTERS team. - May 25, 2019 - ICO Spotters
ICO Spotters
ICO SPOTTERS Publishes Guide on Top 7 Best Coinbase Alternatives and Competitors
A comprehensive guide to the most trustworthy, proven, and tried and tested Coinbase alternatives and competitor products, this guide delves into the strengths, weaknesses, and offerings of each. - May 10, 2019 - ICO Spotters
ICO Spotters
ICO Spotter Publishes Guide on the Best Altcoin Exchanges of 2019
Top ICO Listing Site, ICO Spotters, Shares Their Comprehensive Guide to the Most Trustworthy, User Friendly, and Proven Cryptocurrency Exchanges on the Market Today - March 21, 2019 - ICO Spotters
ICO Spotters
ICO Spotters Launches Podcast for ICO, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Interviews
ICO Spotters Launches Podcast Featuring In-Depth Interviews with the Most Exciting New ICO, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Companies. - October 02, 2018 - ICO Spotters
Labor Day Offer: MedicoReach Offers Up to 1000 Additional Contacts on Healthcare List Purchase
As Americans gear up to celebrate 3rd of September on the occasion of Labor Day, businesses across the US are ready with exciting deals to offer. With a purpose to celebrate the dedication and hard work of every worker, MedicoReach is not behind in showering all the healthcare marketers out there with... - August 24, 2018 - MedicoReach
ICO Spotters
ICO Spotters is Opening Up for Free Cryptocurrency and ICO Guest Posts from Experts and Enthusiasts
Upcoming ICO Listing Site, ICO Spotters, Launches Free Cryptocurrency and ICO Guest Post Service. - June 19, 2018 - ICO Spotters
ICO Spotters Launches New Website for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Looking for New ICOs
Upcoming ICO List Site, ICO Spotters, Launches New Website with Unique Features - June 08, 2018 - ICO Spotters
MedicoReach Announces Accurate and Responsive Physicians Email List to Boost Lead Generation and ROI
MedicoReach, a healthcare marketing database provider, announces its high-quality Physicians Email List comprising contact details of physicians segmented into various categories such as specialization, hospital affiliation, practice type, years of experience, and much more. - November 04, 2017 - MedicoReach
MedicoReach Announces Database of Surgery Center Decision Makers
To capture the attention of your targeted prospects working in centers providing surgery services, use Surgery Centers Mailing List. A well-segmented Surgery Center mailing list will help businesses to cater to only those clients who seem interested in their brand and wants to hear from them. - July 30, 2017 - MedicoReach
4th Win for Humor Novel BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles
Winner of the 2017 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award in the category of Best Novel, BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles has also been honored an award in the 2017 Next Generation Indie Book Award, The Los Angeles Book Festival, The Indie Press Award and it’s just the beginning of awards season. - May 07, 2017 - Randi M Sherman
MedicoReach Introduces Dentist Email Lists, Highly Authenticated and Verified Targetable Database to Help Businesses Increase Their ROI Up to 15%
To target dental professionals, investing in an accurate and comprehensive dentist email list is must. With detailed contact information of decision-makers in the field of dentistry, marketers can easily reach out to prospects with a tailored message that can increase brand recognition and increase responses. A customised dentist mailing list will help businesses to cater to only those clients who seem interested in their brand and wants to hear from them. - March 28, 2017 - MedicoReach
Island Links Caribbean Overseas Directory is Pleased to Announce a Partnership with Atlanta Georgia Relays International Meet, for Their 2017 Event
Island Links Caribbean Overseas Directory announced that it will join as one of the official sponsors of the Atlanta Georgia Relays International Meet to be held May 27 and 28 2017 at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn Georgia. This year the organizers are expected to host over 2500 athletes from the Caribbean, Canada and United States. - March 23, 2017 - Island Links Caribbean Directory
Randi M Sherman
She's Plus Size. She Refuses to Fit Into Society's Mold. She's Big & Fabulous
Outspoken, bold, smart, larger than life and beautiful, she makes no excuses and takes no prisoners. "BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles" is the latest novel from award winning author Randi M Sherman. - February 10, 2017 - Randi M Sherman
Randi M Sherman
Meet a New Brand of Warrior in the Latest Novel by Award Winning Humor Writer Randi M Sherman
Introducing: "BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles - February 09, 2017 - Randi M Sherman
Navratri 2016 Celebration Plans Underway
Plans are underway for the Annual Navratri 2016 Celebration in Jersey City’s famed IndiaSquare area. This giant block party, celebrating the 9 nights of devotion, draws thousands of participants and visitors to the Newark Avenue area between Tonnelle Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard, filling the streets with music, dance, food and blessings! Sponsors needed to make this the best celebration yet. - September 09, 2016 - IndiaSquare
Bookcoverpedia - A Revolution in a Self-Publishing Book Cover Design
The most advanced and most complete platform for premade book covers in the World. - May 03, 2016 - Nessgraphica
2016 LA Book Festival Recognizes THE LOBBY
A Hilarious Look at Those Lives Passing Through an Upscale San Francisco Hotel - March 29, 2016 - Randi M Sherman
Enka-Candler Business Association Growing Momentum September 9th
Enka-Candler Business Association hosting business community gathering September 9th, from 5:30-7pm, in the Haynes Conference Center on the A-B Tech Enka Campus. Open to area business owners. Speakers update economic development progress and attendees will submit ideas for future association projects. - August 30, 2014 - Enka-Candler Business Association
Direct Mail Business Changes Name and Direction
St. Louis company continues to grow and expand after 20+ years. - January 30, 2014 - Presort
New Franchise Magazine Showcases the Abundant Opportunities Franchising Offers with an Interactive, Visual Experience
On Tuesday December 10th, 2013, FranCulture Magazine will release a cutting edge digital magazine that captures the culture of franchising for those who are considering a franchise, looking to turn their business into a franchise model and franchisors looking for competitive edge information. From socially responsible business practices to campaigns that made an impact to how do you even start your personal and business goals, FranCulture, covers it for young-adult victory-minded professionals. - November 14, 2013 - FranCulture Magazine
Automobile and Consumer Mailing Lists Updated on Buy Quality Data
Buy Quality Data, a data list seller based in Dardenne Prairie, Mo. - May 03, 2013 - Buy Quality Data
Pinnacle Celebrates 20 Rock-Solid Years in Business
Pinnacle, a nationwide digital and print advertising company, celebrates 20 years in business in 2013. On February 21st, 2013, the company celebrated together to reminisce about their past and focus on future growth. - March 06, 2013 - Pinnacle
imail Wins Major NHS Contract
UK Mail’s innovative hybrid mailing service, imail, has won the contract for printing and mail fulfilment for the NHS in Hampshire. - November 06, 2012 - imail
AcquireLists Announced the Release of Updated 372,194 Contacts of Engineering Executives with 80% Permission Based Emails
AcquireLists offers a range of email services to help Sales & Marketing Execs drive lead generation and build sales pipelines. AcquireLists is a leading provider of quality Business to Business and Information Technology mailing, email and telemarketing lists. - November 03, 2012 - ACQUIRELists
PR.com
PR.com Expands Online Press Release Distribution Network via WDM Group
PR.com continues to increase its online news distribution with the addition of fast growing digital media company, WDM Group. - August 16, 2012 - PR.com
PR.com
PR.com Announces Press Release Distribution Partner Virtual-Strategy Magazine
PR.com continues to expand its technology distribution with the addition of IT industry website, Virtual-Strategy.com. - July 24, 2012 - PR.com
List Provider, BB Direct, Unveils Voter Masterfile
BB Direct, direct marketing list provider to the print and mail industry, releases their comprehensive voter registration database. - June 28, 2012 - BB Direct
Inter-Racial Marriages Are Increasing in America. But is the American Small Town Ready for a Heady Multi-Racial Affair?
About "The Carny" by Brooke Moss - a contemporary romance novel set in the small town of Astoria that not only tells you a heady love story but explores the issue of inter-racial prejudices and varied level of acceptance in small towns of America. While the inter-racial marriages are on a rise in America, how penetrating is this change in small towns is a different story. "The Carny" wrapped in light-hearted romance is a small attempt to stir a moment of reflection in our lives. - June 20, 2012 - Inkspell Publishing
CAS, Inc Wins Best of B2B – Mailing List Company
CAS, Inc recognized for winning Best of B2B: Best Mailing List Company from B2B Omaha Magazine. - May 26, 2012 - CAS, Inc
PR.com
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Speaks with PR.com About His New Novel Monday Mornings & Imperfect Medicine
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, speaks candidly with PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, about writing his first novel and how surgeons handle medical mistakes. - March 12, 2012 - PR.com
Concision Research, Inc Expands Into Atlanta Offering a New B2B Sales Resource
Concision Research, Inc is pleased to announce a recent relocation and expansion into metro Atlanta. Concision Research has served as the premier, boutique provider of sales leads and business intelligence for the B2B marketspace in the Carolinas for over ten years. The "Concision Market Reports"... - February 16, 2012 - Concision Research, Inc
Direct Mail Marketing Company BBDirect.com Launches Video Tutorial Library for Customers
Viewers benefit from simple and quick instruction with no login or password. Over 19 Quick Flicks, most between 2 to 5 minutes in length, are already up and available in the library. - November 30, 2011 - BBDirect.com
PR.com
Shaquille O'Neal Discusses His Memoir, "Shaq Uncut: My Story," in PR.com Interview
In an interview with PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Shaquille O'Neal talks about his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, his religious beliefs and social media. - November 15, 2011 - PR.com
Malaysian Minister Urges Local Halal SMEs to go International in New Report Directory
Small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (SMEs) should seize the lucrative potentials within the burgeoning global Halal market as it is the epitome of the Blue Ocean strategy, said Dato' Mukhriz Tun Mahathir, deputy minister for the Malaysian International Trade and Industries Ministry, in an exclusive interview published in The International Halal SME Report Directory 2011/12. - October 25, 2011 - H Media
New International Halal SME Report Directory a Boon for Halal Entreprenuers
What would it take for a newly start-up company or a local small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) to reap the much-talked about multi-trillion dollar global Halal market? According to reports within the newly published The International Halal SME Report Directory 2011/12, Halal entrepreneurs need to... - October 13, 2011 - H Media
PR.com
PR.com Expands Press Release Distribution Within Financial Markets Through Benzinga
Press release distribution newswire, PR.com, announces exciting distribution addition to financial news provider, Benzinga, further expanding PR.com's reach into financial markets. - August 01, 2011 - PR.com
Podcast Series to Explore Cloud Services
Cloud Services Roundtable promoting free Podcasts about cloud services for MSPs and VARs. - July 21, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc
Podcast to Explore: Failover in the Cloud
The Cloud Services Roundtable welcomes Grant Thompson, founding partner of a leading cloud services company, to discuss their next-generation disaster recovery solution. - June 19, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc
Podcast to Explore: SBS 2011 Essentials
The Cloud Services Roundtable welcomes Microsoft's Michael Leworthy and Bodhi Deb to discuss the business proposition for selling and implementing SBS 2011 Essentials. - June 19, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc
Fuser-Compatible Tabs Now Regular Stock for Digitally Printed Mail Pieces
Addresser Based Systems now offers, as a regular stock item, the special tabs necessary for mail pieces that were printed with digital presses. - June 15, 2011 - Addresser Based Systems
Small Biz Thoughts to Host Intel Webinar Series
Small Biz Thoughts announces a special June Webinar series in conjunction with Intel. - June 09, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc
Small Biz Thoughts Names Richard Hassman as Business Development Executive
Richard Hassman Brings 6 Years of VAR Experience to Small Biz Thoughts. Small Biz Thoughts today announced that Richard Hassman has been named Business Development Executive. Richard will focus on growing IT author and consultant Karl W. Palachuk's audience to enable Small Biz Thoughts to become more valuable to their vendor partners. - May 22, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc
iPhonography Exhibition at the Museum of Discovery and Science
See wildlife and nature photographs taken on Fort Lauderdale Beach by Andy Royston of Tangled Spider Design Group, featuring QR codes to learn more. - April 26, 2011 - Tangled Spider Design Group
Security Concerns in Cloud Hosted Platforms
Special Webinar for Managed Service Providers, IT Professionals, and small business managers analyzing cloud security issues. - March 18, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc
Humorist Josh Muggins Returns with "Wussie: In Praise of Spineless Men"
Humorist Josh Muggins’s third book blends history, pop culture, essays into a droll examination of male gutlessness, past and present. - February 07, 2011 - Petty Pace Press
PhoneDirectorySource Launches Background Check Service on Incoming Phone Numbers
PhoneDirectorySource is up and running. This online product gives you the peace of mind of who you are talking to or meeting. It allows customers to look up anyone's information using their name or phone number. - December 30, 2010 - PhoneDirectorySource
H Media to Publish First-Of-Its-Kind International Halal SME Report Directory
Malaysian-based Halal media company, H Media, will be publishing the first-of-its-kind International Halal SME Report Directory in April 2011, which will offer both industry analysis and listing in a single package, and comes equipped with online and mobile platforms to maximise reach. Five key Halal... - December 29, 2010 - H Media
FindCo, LLC
FindCo Launches Services for Local Businesses at ILM:10, BIA/Kelsey’s Annual Interactive Local Media Conference, Dec. 7-9 in Silicon Valley
FindCo.com announces a new service for Local Businesses at Silicon Valley Conference. FindCo is a trusted ally to small & medium sized businesses by providing free and value added services that help grow their business. - December 07, 2010 - FindCo, LLC
2010 NYC Water Trail Map Helps Kayakers Paddle Safely in NY-NJ Harbor Estuary Waters
A new map of the NYC Water Trail is now available to those planning a human-powered boating trip in the New York-New Jersey Harbor Estuary. The water trail network provides opportunities for recreational boaters, specifically kayakers, rowers, and canoeists, to enjoy the rivers, creeks and bays of the New York-New Jersey Harbor Estuary. - June 23, 2010 - Going Coastal, Inc.
Venture Capital Investments Still Flowing Strongly Into the Life Sciences; Medtech is Favored by VC Firms
Venture capital interest in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and other medtech sectors remained high over the past 12 months. This, despite a marked shift towards investment in clean and green technologies. "Venture firms still favored the life sciences over all other industries,"... - May 16, 2010 - Maxivest Ltd.
Press Releases 1 - 50 of 117 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help