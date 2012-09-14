PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ICO SPOTTERS Publishes 2019 Review of the Binance Exchange A comprehensive guide to the Binance exchange, learn about what Binance is, how to use the exchange, and why investors may want to join in this comprehensive, in-depth review by the ICO SPOTTERS team. - May 25, 2019 - ICO Spotters

ICO SPOTTERS Publishes Guide on Top 7 Best Coinbase Alternatives and Competitors A comprehensive guide to the most trustworthy, proven, and tried and tested Coinbase alternatives and competitor products, this guide delves into the strengths, weaknesses, and offerings of each. - May 10, 2019 - ICO Spotters

ICO Spotter Publishes Guide on the Best Altcoin Exchanges of 2019 Top ICO Listing Site, ICO Spotters, Shares Their Comprehensive Guide to the Most Trustworthy, User Friendly, and Proven Cryptocurrency Exchanges on the Market Today - March 21, 2019 - ICO Spotters

ICO Spotters Launches Podcast for ICO, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Interviews ICO Spotters Launches Podcast Featuring In-Depth Interviews with the Most Exciting New ICO, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Companies. - October 02, 2018 - ICO Spotters

Labor Day Offer: MedicoReach Offers Up to 1000 Additional Contacts on Healthcare List Purchase As Americans gear up to celebrate 3rd of September on the occasion of Labor Day, businesses across the US are ready with exciting deals to offer. With a purpose to celebrate the dedication and hard work of every worker, MedicoReach is not behind in showering all the healthcare marketers out there with... - August 24, 2018 - MedicoReach

ICO Spotters Launches New Website for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Looking for New ICOs Upcoming ICO List Site, ICO Spotters, Launches New Website with Unique Features - June 08, 2018 - ICO Spotters

MedicoReach Announces Accurate and Responsive Physicians Email List to Boost Lead Generation and ROI MedicoReach, a healthcare marketing database provider, announces its high-quality Physicians Email List comprising contact details of physicians segmented into various categories such as specialization, hospital affiliation, practice type, years of experience, and much more. - November 04, 2017 - MedicoReach

MedicoReach Announces Database of Surgery Center Decision Makers To capture the attention of your targeted prospects working in centers providing surgery services, use Surgery Centers Mailing List. A well-segmented Surgery Center mailing list will help businesses to cater to only those clients who seem interested in their brand and wants to hear from them. - July 30, 2017 - MedicoReach

4th Win for Humor Novel BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles Winner of the 2017 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award in the category of Best Novel, BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles has also been honored an award in the 2017 Next Generation Indie Book Award, The Los Angeles Book Festival, The Indie Press Award and it’s just the beginning of awards season. - May 07, 2017 - Randi M Sherman

MedicoReach Introduces Dentist Email Lists, Highly Authenticated and Verified Targetable Database to Help Businesses Increase Their ROI Up to 15% To target dental professionals, investing in an accurate and comprehensive dentist email list is must. With detailed contact information of decision-makers in the field of dentistry, marketers can easily reach out to prospects with a tailored message that can increase brand recognition and increase responses. A customised dentist mailing list will help businesses to cater to only those clients who seem interested in their brand and wants to hear from them. - March 28, 2017 - MedicoReach

Island Links Caribbean Overseas Directory is Pleased to Announce a Partnership with Atlanta Georgia Relays International Meet, for Their 2017 Event Island Links Caribbean Overseas Directory announced that it will join as one of the official sponsors of the Atlanta Georgia Relays International Meet to be held May 27 and 28 2017 at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn Georgia. This year the organizers are expected to host over 2500 athletes from the Caribbean, Canada and United States. - March 23, 2017 - Island Links Caribbean Directory

She's Plus Size. She Refuses to Fit Into Society's Mold. She's Big & Fabulous Outspoken, bold, smart, larger than life and beautiful, she makes no excuses and takes no prisoners. "BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles" is the latest novel from award winning author Randi M Sherman. - February 10, 2017 - Randi M Sherman

Navratri 2016 Celebration Plans Underway Plans are underway for the Annual Navratri 2016 Celebration in Jersey City’s famed IndiaSquare area. This giant block party, celebrating the 9 nights of devotion, draws thousands of participants and visitors to the Newark Avenue area between Tonnelle Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard, filling the streets with music, dance, food and blessings! Sponsors needed to make this the best celebration yet. - September 09, 2016 - IndiaSquare

Bookcoverpedia - A Revolution in a Self-Publishing Book Cover Design The most advanced and most complete platform for premade book covers in the World. - May 03, 2016 - Nessgraphica

2016 LA Book Festival Recognizes THE LOBBY A Hilarious Look at Those Lives Passing Through an Upscale San Francisco Hotel - March 29, 2016 - Randi M Sherman

Enka-Candler Business Association Growing Momentum September 9th Enka-Candler Business Association hosting business community gathering September 9th, from 5:30-7pm, in the Haynes Conference Center on the A-B Tech Enka Campus. Open to area business owners. Speakers update economic development progress and attendees will submit ideas for future association projects. - August 30, 2014 - Enka-Candler Business Association

Direct Mail Business Changes Name and Direction St. Louis company continues to grow and expand after 20+ years. - January 30, 2014 - Presort

New Franchise Magazine Showcases the Abundant Opportunities Franchising Offers with an Interactive, Visual Experience On Tuesday December 10th, 2013, FranCulture Magazine will release a cutting edge digital magazine that captures the culture of franchising for those who are considering a franchise, looking to turn their business into a franchise model and franchisors looking for competitive edge information. From socially responsible business practices to campaigns that made an impact to how do you even start your personal and business goals, FranCulture, covers it for young-adult victory-minded professionals. - November 14, 2013 - FranCulture Magazine

Automobile and Consumer Mailing Lists Updated on Buy Quality Data Buy Quality Data, a data list seller based in Dardenne Prairie, Mo. - May 03, 2013 - Buy Quality Data

Pinnacle Celebrates 20 Rock-Solid Years in Business Pinnacle, a nationwide digital and print advertising company, celebrates 20 years in business in 2013. On February 21st, 2013, the company celebrated together to reminisce about their past and focus on future growth. - March 06, 2013 - Pinnacle

imail Wins Major NHS Contract UK Mail’s innovative hybrid mailing service, imail, has won the contract for printing and mail fulfilment for the NHS in Hampshire. - November 06, 2012 - imail

AcquireLists Announced the Release of Updated 372,194 Contacts of Engineering Executives with 80% Permission Based Emails AcquireLists offers a range of email services to help Sales & Marketing Execs drive lead generation and build sales pipelines. AcquireLists is a leading provider of quality Business to Business and Information Technology mailing, email and telemarketing lists. - November 03, 2012 - ACQUIRELists

PR.com Expands Online Press Release Distribution Network via WDM Group PR.com continues to increase its online news distribution with the addition of fast growing digital media company, WDM Group. - August 16, 2012 - PR.com

PR.com Announces Press Release Distribution Partner Virtual-Strategy Magazine PR.com continues to expand its technology distribution with the addition of IT industry website, Virtual-Strategy.com. - July 24, 2012 - PR.com

List Provider, BB Direct, Unveils Voter Masterfile BB Direct, direct marketing list provider to the print and mail industry, releases their comprehensive voter registration database. - June 28, 2012 - BB Direct

Inter-Racial Marriages Are Increasing in America. But is the American Small Town Ready for a Heady Multi-Racial Affair? About "The Carny" by Brooke Moss - a contemporary romance novel set in the small town of Astoria that not only tells you a heady love story but explores the issue of inter-racial prejudices and varied level of acceptance in small towns of America. While the inter-racial marriages are on a rise in America, how penetrating is this change in small towns is a different story. "The Carny" wrapped in light-hearted romance is a small attempt to stir a moment of reflection in our lives. - June 20, 2012 - Inkspell Publishing

CAS, Inc Wins Best of B2B – Mailing List Company CAS, Inc recognized for winning Best of B2B: Best Mailing List Company from B2B Omaha Magazine. - May 26, 2012 - CAS, Inc

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Speaks with PR.com About His New Novel Monday Mornings & Imperfect Medicine CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, speaks candidly with PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, about writing his first novel and how surgeons handle medical mistakes. - March 12, 2012 - PR.com

Concision Research, Inc Expands Into Atlanta Offering a New B2B Sales Resource Concision Research, Inc is pleased to announce a recent relocation and expansion into metro Atlanta. Concision Research has served as the premier, boutique provider of sales leads and business intelligence for the B2B marketspace in the Carolinas for over ten years. The "Concision Market Reports"... - February 16, 2012 - Concision Research, Inc

Direct Mail Marketing Company BBDirect.com Launches Video Tutorial Library for Customers Viewers benefit from simple and quick instruction with no login or password. Over 19 Quick Flicks, most between 2 to 5 minutes in length, are already up and available in the library. - November 30, 2011 - BBDirect.com

Shaquille O'Neal Discusses His Memoir, "Shaq Uncut: My Story," in PR.com Interview In an interview with PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Shaquille O'Neal talks about his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, his religious beliefs and social media. - November 15, 2011 - PR.com

Malaysian Minister Urges Local Halal SMEs to go International in New Report Directory Small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (SMEs) should seize the lucrative potentials within the burgeoning global Halal market as it is the epitome of the Blue Ocean strategy, said Dato' Mukhriz Tun Mahathir, deputy minister for the Malaysian International Trade and Industries Ministry, in an exclusive interview published in The International Halal SME Report Directory 2011/12. - October 25, 2011 - H Media

New International Halal SME Report Directory a Boon for Halal Entreprenuers What would it take for a newly start-up company or a local small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) to reap the much-talked about multi-trillion dollar global Halal market? According to reports within the newly published The International Halal SME Report Directory 2011/12, Halal entrepreneurs need to... - October 13, 2011 - H Media

PR.com Expands Press Release Distribution Within Financial Markets Through Benzinga Press release distribution newswire, PR.com, announces exciting distribution addition to financial news provider, Benzinga, further expanding PR.com's reach into financial markets. - August 01, 2011 - PR.com

Podcast Series to Explore Cloud Services Cloud Services Roundtable promoting free Podcasts about cloud services for MSPs and VARs. - July 21, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc

Podcast to Explore: Failover in the Cloud The Cloud Services Roundtable welcomes Grant Thompson, founding partner of a leading cloud services company, to discuss their next-generation disaster recovery solution. - June 19, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc

Podcast to Explore: SBS 2011 Essentials The Cloud Services Roundtable welcomes Microsoft's Michael Leworthy and Bodhi Deb to discuss the business proposition for selling and implementing SBS 2011 Essentials. - June 19, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc

Fuser-Compatible Tabs Now Regular Stock for Digitally Printed Mail Pieces Addresser Based Systems now offers, as a regular stock item, the special tabs necessary for mail pieces that were printed with digital presses. - June 15, 2011 - Addresser Based Systems

Small Biz Thoughts to Host Intel Webinar Series Small Biz Thoughts announces a special June Webinar series in conjunction with Intel. - June 09, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc

Small Biz Thoughts Names Richard Hassman as Business Development Executive Richard Hassman Brings 6 Years of VAR Experience to Small Biz Thoughts. Small Biz Thoughts today announced that Richard Hassman has been named Business Development Executive. Richard will focus on growing IT author and consultant Karl W. Palachuk's audience to enable Small Biz Thoughts to become more valuable to their vendor partners. - May 22, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc

iPhonography Exhibition at the Museum of Discovery and Science See wildlife and nature photographs taken on Fort Lauderdale Beach by Andy Royston of Tangled Spider Design Group, featuring QR codes to learn more. - April 26, 2011 - Tangled Spider Design Group

Security Concerns in Cloud Hosted Platforms Special Webinar for Managed Service Providers, IT Professionals, and small business managers analyzing cloud security issues. - March 18, 2011 - Great Little Book Publishing Co, Inc

Humorist Josh Muggins Returns with "Wussie: In Praise of Spineless Men" Humorist Josh Muggins’s third book blends history, pop culture, essays into a droll examination of male gutlessness, past and present. - February 07, 2011 - Petty Pace Press

PhoneDirectorySource Launches Background Check Service on Incoming Phone Numbers PhoneDirectorySource is up and running. This online product gives you the peace of mind of who you are talking to or meeting. It allows customers to look up anyone's information using their name or phone number. - December 30, 2010 - PhoneDirectorySource

H Media to Publish First-Of-Its-Kind International Halal SME Report Directory Malaysian-based Halal media company, H Media, will be publishing the first-of-its-kind International Halal SME Report Directory in April 2011, which will offer both industry analysis and listing in a single package, and comes equipped with online and mobile platforms to maximise reach. Five key Halal... - December 29, 2010 - H Media

FindCo Launches Services for Local Businesses at ILM:10, BIA/Kelsey’s Annual Interactive Local Media Conference, Dec. 7-9 in Silicon Valley FindCo.com announces a new service for Local Businesses at Silicon Valley Conference. FindCo is a trusted ally to small & medium sized businesses by providing free and value added services that help grow their business. - December 07, 2010 - FindCo, LLC

2010 NYC Water Trail Map Helps Kayakers Paddle Safely in NY-NJ Harbor Estuary Waters A new map of the NYC Water Trail is now available to those planning a human-powered boating trip in the New York-New Jersey Harbor Estuary. The water trail network provides opportunities for recreational boaters, specifically kayakers, rowers, and canoeists, to enjoy the rivers, creeks and bays of the New York-New Jersey Harbor Estuary. - June 23, 2010 - Going Coastal, Inc.