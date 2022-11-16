About "The Carny" by Brooke Moss - a contemporary romance novel set in the small town of Astoria that not only tells you a heady love story but explores the issue of inter-racial prejudices and varied level of acceptance in small towns of America. While the inter-racial marriages are on a rise in America, how penetrating is this change in small towns is a different story. "The Carny" wrapped in light-hearted romance is a small attempt to stir a moment of reflection in our lives. - June 20, 2012 - Inkspell Publishing