New partnership enables leading UK provider of Video and Collaboration solutions to add 8x8 cloud-based voice and UC solutions to portfolio. - October 04, 2018 - VideoCentric Ltd
Granteq announced its partnership with StarLeaf, leading global collaboration solution provider, as its value added distributor for the Middle East region.
With StarLeaf’s full portfolio of software, meeting room and management collaboration solutions, Granteq is now in a unique position to address... - June 30, 2018 - Granteq
Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com) a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, has entered into a distribution partnership with HARMAN Professional Solutions. - April 18, 2018 - Herman Integration Services
Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com), a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, is partnering with Luxul to provide IP networking solutions for AV integrators. - March 11, 2018 - Herman Integration Services
The new “Device-as-a-Service” (DaaS) programme transforms the video communication buying process and offers organisations lower and more predictable costs, minimal risk, and access to the latest technology. - November 08, 2017 - VideoCentric Ltd
Seven time winner of Consumer Choice Award, Digitcom enhances their integrated and hosted unified communications portfolio by adding a robust cloud contact center product powered by leading Canadian provider, Telax. - October 21, 2017 - Digitcom Canada
Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Digitcom Canada 480 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2017 - Digitcom Canada
ezTalks is demonstrating its full portfolio of video conferencing solutions at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando. - June 17, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks will release their frontier technology and solutions to provide businesses with simple and cost-effective online collaboration experience. - June 07, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks brought brand new collaborative experience to the Japanese market with advanced and easy affordable video conferencing solutions at the three-day event. - June 03, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks has demonstrated the value of video conferencing technology to drive business collaboration and online communication forward at the exhibition. - May 29, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks is presenting its best of breed technologies at H50 on 24-25 Mayat Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong. - May 27, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks is showcasing its full suite of videoconferencing innovations based on advanced video and audio technologies to drive digital communication and unlock new opportunities for enterprises. - May 27, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks has demonstrated how its state of the art technology could create a smarter workplace throughout UC EXPO 2017. - May 25, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing solution provider, revealed today that they will unveil their brilliant video conferencing solution at CeBIT Australia 2017 in Sydney. Following the successful events at Hannover and Moscow, the company is now ready to release their... - May 17, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing solution provider, announced today that they are ready for Expo Comm Wireless Japan in Tokyo from 24th to 26th May. - May 17, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing solution provider, unveiled today that they will head to Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong 2017. - May 17, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks Technology Company Ltd., a world leading online video conference service provider, showcased how its cutting edge technology had improved business collaboration and created great success in the event. - May 06, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global video conferencing solution provider, announced today that it will head to UC EXPO 2017 (17th-18th May, 2017), which is designed to offer IT and communication professionals all the insights and technology needed to build a worldwide united communication and collaboration.
As... - May 04, 2017 - ezTalks
ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing service provider, is demonstrating cutting-edge video and audio technologies at hall 2-1, 21E55 on 25-28 April, 2017 at SVIAZ MOSCOW, the largest International Exhibition and Conference in Russia and Eastern Europe for Information Communication... - April 28, 2017 - ezTalks
Huddly, the startup that’s building a computer-vision software platform for video collaboration, has raised $10 million in new equity in the recently oversubscribed Series B investment round.
The equity issue was led by existing lead investors and a selected number of new high-quality private... - April 26, 2017 - Huddly
ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing solution provider, revealed today that they will unveil its brilliant video conferencing solutions at SVIAZ EXPOCOMM Moscow 2017. With more than seven years’ experience in SaaS technology,the company is always challenging the industry... - April 22, 2017 - ezTalks
BZB Express introduces their new demo room with a goal to educate their team, as well as clients, on the thousands of AV products housed in their warehouse. It will also allow clients to sample and try out devices before they commit to their investment. - April 05, 2017 - BZB Express
Huddly Inc. on stage and in the hall at Enterprise Connect 2017. - March 22, 2017 - Huddly
VideoCentric’s developers utilise connected devices and the cloud to enable intuitive voice-controlled meeting room environments. - January 12, 2017 - VideoCentric Ltd
Viblast Ltd officially announced that it is one of the selected vendors in the May 2016 Cool Vendors in Unified Communications report by Gartner. - June 18, 2016 - Viblast
Programme includes major discounts for education establishments to provide much more cost-effective collaboration between students, educators and subject matter experts. - June 08, 2016 - VideoCentric Ltd
Partnership enables UK SMB’s access to affordable professional Video Collaboration Technologies. - May 10, 2016 - VideoCentric Ltd
Vidyo Inc., a leader in high-quality visual communications and collaboration, was positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Web Conferencing. Vidyo is also positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Group Video which was released in 2015. - January 15, 2016 - Vidyo
Vidyo Inc., a leader in high-quality visual communications and collaboration, announced $10M strategic investment from Kaiser Permanente Ventures and $5M from existing investors for a $15M follow-on round of funding. Vidyo will utilize the secured funds to accelerate growth in telehealth and video collaboration solutions. - December 18, 2015 - Vidyo
Vidyo Inc., a leader in high-quality visual communications and collaboration, announced that its patented video conferencing technology will be featured on the Genesys AppFoundry. The solution will be available in Genesys AppFoundry marketplace of customer experience applications, integrations and services. - December 11, 2015 - Vidyo
Vidyo Inc., a leader in high-quality visual communications and collaboration, and Mitel, a global leader in real-time business, cloud and mobile communications, announced a global expansion of the companies’ partnership to deliver high-definition video conferencing capabilities to the enterprise. - November 25, 2015 - Vidyo
Vidyo, after ten years and one hundred patents, has become a recognized industry leader for its innovation and leadership in the video conferencing market. Vidyo’s disruptive technology to reliably deliver high-quality video communication at scale has been recognized and is used by organizations extensively. - November 01, 2015 - Vidyo
Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC), together with Children’s Hospital Colorado, is piloting a clinical program, leveraging video conferencing technology from Vidyo. This video communication technology helps teens and young adults to overcome the challenges of living independently with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) by providing real time, face-to-face access to their physicians and group interaction with other young adults living with T1D. - October 30, 2015 - Vidyo
Leading Video Conferencing Integrator focused on improving Efficiency and Patient Care in Hospitals & the NHS with Cisco Video Collaboration Technology. - September 05, 2015 - VideoCentric Ltd
Verint Systems Inc. and Vidyo, Inc. announced their collaboration to bring video to today’s customer engagement centers. The integration of VidyoWorks platform into Verint System allows businesses to bring greater insight into customer interactions and enables video interactions between customers and service employees.
Learn more about Vidyo solutions: http://www.vidyo.com/solutions/ - August 30, 2015 - Vidyo
The Global Communications Network, a part of Cumberland County Schools’ initiative, leveraged Vidyo’s software-based video conferencing technology that enables high school students to virtually enroll in Advanced Placement (AP), honors and credit recovery classes and connects teachers and administrators across the school system for real-time face-to-face meetings, trainings and office hours.
Learn more about distance learning: http://www.vidyo.com/solutions/distance-learning/ - August 30, 2015 - Vidyo
GENBAND, a leading developer of real time communications software solutions, announced the integration of the VidyoWorksTM platform into GENBAND’s Smart Office Unified Communications (UC) solution. The integration of the platform enables high quality multi-point video calls with screen sharing for Smart Office users, making it possible for collaboration across users from in multiple locations. - June 14, 2015 - Vidyo
Dr. Amnon Gavish, Sc.D., Senior Vice President of Vertical Solutions at Vidyo, who has been an active member of the ATA for six years, was recently named Industry Council Chair for the ATA. Gavish is now a member of the ATA Board of Directors representing the Industry Council and interact with high-level decision makers. - May 30, 2015 - Vidyo
Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vidyo with the 2015 North American Award for Customer Value Leadership due to video conferencing adoption in the healthcare and financial services markets. Vidyo has played a critical role in eliminating several barriers to mass adoption of video conferencing solutions in the North American healthcare and financial services markets. - May 02, 2015 - Vidyo
Vidyo, Inc., ended its fiscal 2014 year on January 31, 2015 and announced significant growth driven by strong market demand and the appointment of Eran Westman, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Vidyo, succeeding co-founder Ofer Shapiro, effective immediately. Westman previously held the role... - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo
Vidyo, Inc., the video platform leader in health care, has been chosen by GetWellNetwork®, Inc., the leader in Interactive Patient Care™(IPC) solutions, as the visual communications choice for its cross-continuum patient engagement platform. The VidyoWorksTM platform integrates directly into... - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo
Vidyo, Inc., announced WebRTC support in both the VidyoWorks™ platform and VidyoConferencing™ product portfolio which includes a new VidyoWorks Java Script (JS) API that allows developers to connect WebRTC clients to Vidyo’s conferencing and communications infrastructure without requiring user installation. - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo
Vidyo, Inc., an innovator in visual communications, has been selected by IndusInd Bank, one of the fastest growing new-generation private sector banks in India for Video Branch, a mobile and desktop-based banking service being deployed across the country. Video Branch, launched on June 2, 2014, has accumulated... - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo
Vidyo, Inc., the video platform leader in healthcare, is providing video communications for Ebola patient at the Nebraska Medical Center and plays a key role in connecting family members, physicians and nurses in the isolation unit at the Center, the largest facility of its kind in the United States. - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo
Revolutionary wireless presentation solutions now available through UK Expert Video & Collaboration Integrator. - January 14, 2015 - VideoCentric Ltd
Polycom ACE Certification represents IVCi's commitment to delivering the best quality of service and advanced technologies. - November 06, 2014 - IVCi
Industry veteran to expand successful implementations. - October 11, 2014 - IVCi
Metropolitan Interactive Videoconferencing Network (MIVNET), a leading global directory of business class video conferencing facilities, announced today that it has officially launched the new redesigned website www.mivnet.com. The fresh design introduces customers to a more streamlined Web experience... - September 20, 2014 - MIVNET
Online video delivery company Viblast is going to demo their unique peer-to-peer (P2P) network technology for live streaming at IBC2014. Optimizing video streaming through peer-to-peer is still nascent, and Viblast is leading the way with their one-of-a-kind solution that does not require viewers to... - September 13, 2014 - Viblast