VideoCentric Partners with 8x8 to Expand Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Offerings in the UK SMB and Enterprise Market New partnership enables leading UK provider of Video and Collaboration solutions to add 8x8 cloud-based voice and UC solutions to portfolio. - October 04, 2018 - VideoCentric Ltd

StarLeaf Appoints Granteq as Its Value Added Distributor in the Middle East Granteq announced its partnership with StarLeaf, leading global collaboration solution provider, as its value added distributor for the Middle East region. With StarLeaf’s full portfolio of software, meeting room and management collaboration solutions, Granteq is now in a unique position to address... - June 30, 2018 - Granteq

Herman and HARMAN Professional Solutions Enter Into Distribution Partnership Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com) a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, has entered into a distribution partnership with HARMAN Professional Solutions. - April 18, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

Herman Announces Distribution Partnership with Luxul Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com), a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, is partnering with Luxul to provide IP networking solutions for AV integrators. - March 11, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

VideoCentric Announces UK “Device-as-a-Service” Programme for Lifesize Video Conferencing The new “Device-as-a-Service” (DaaS) programme transforms the video communication buying process and offers organisations lower and more predictable costs, minimal risk, and access to the latest technology. - November 08, 2017 - VideoCentric Ltd

Digitcom Canada Launches Their Cloud Contact Center Powered by Telax, a Feature-Rich Addition to Support Ever Changing Needs of Its Customers Seven time winner of Consumer Choice Award, Digitcom enhances their integrated and hosted unified communications portfolio by adding a robust cloud contact center product powered by leading Canadian provider, Telax. - October 21, 2017 - Digitcom Canada

Digitcom Canada Ranks 480 on the 2017 PROFIT 500 Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Digitcom Canada 480 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2017 - Digitcom Canada

Meet ezTalks Video Communication at InfoComm 2017 ezTalks is demonstrating its full portfolio of video conferencing solutions at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando. - June 17, 2017 - ezTalks

ezTalks at InfoComm 2017: New Video Conferencing Technology for Online Business ezTalks will release their frontier technology and solutions to provide businesses with simple and cost-effective online collaboration experience. - June 07, 2017 - ezTalks

ezTalks Video Conferencing Technology Shined at ExpoComm Wireless Japan ezTalks brought brand new collaborative experience to the Japanese market with advanced and easy affordable video conferencing solutions at the three-day event. - June 03, 2017 - ezTalks

Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong: ezTalks' Another Milestone Towards Global Video Conference Market ezTalks has demonstrated the value of video conferencing technology to drive business collaboration and online communication forward at the exhibition. - May 29, 2017 - ezTalks

ezTalks Video Conferencing Technology Wins Appreciation at Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong ezTalks is presenting its best of breed technologies at H50 on 24-25 Mayat Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong. - May 27, 2017 - ezTalks

Expo Comm Wireless Japan 2017: ezTalks Brings Brand New Video Conferencing Collaboration Experience ezTalks is showcasing its full suite of videoconferencing innovations based on advanced video and audio technologies to drive digital communication and unlock new opportunities for enterprises. - May 27, 2017 - ezTalks

UC EXPO 2017: ezTalks Achieves Another Success in Europe ezTalks has demonstrated how its state of the art technology could create a smarter workplace throughout UC EXPO 2017. - May 25, 2017 - ezTalks

CeBIT Australia 2017: ezTalks Will Release Its Brilliant Video Conferencing Solutions ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing solution provider, revealed today that they will unveil their brilliant video conferencing solution at CeBIT Australia 2017 in Sydney. Following the successful events at Hannover and Moscow, the company is now ready to release their... - May 17, 2017 - ezTalks

ezTalks is Ready to Debut Its Latest Video Conferencing Service at Expo Comm Wireless Japan ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing solution provider, announced today that they are ready for Expo Comm Wireless Japan in Tokyo from 24th to 26th May. - May 17, 2017 - ezTalks

Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong 2017: ezTalks Will Exhibit Its Cutting-Edge Video Conference Technology ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing solution provider, unveiled today that they will head to Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong 2017. - May 17, 2017 - ezTalks

SVIAZ 2017: ezTalks Creates Great Success at Moscow ezTalks Technology Company Ltd., a world leading online video conference service provider, showcased how its cutting edge technology had improved business collaboration and created great success in the event. - May 06, 2017 - ezTalks

Heading for UC EXPO 2017: ezTalks Video Conferencing Connects Business ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global video conferencing solution provider, announced today that it will head to UC EXPO 2017 (17th-18th May, 2017), which is designed to offer IT and communication professionals all the insights and technology needed to build a worldwide united communication and collaboration. As... - May 04, 2017 - ezTalks

ezTalks Exhibits Advanced Video Conferencing Technology at SVIAZ MOSCOW 2017 ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing service provider, is demonstrating cutting-edge video and audio technologies at hall 2-1, 21E55 on 25-28 April, 2017 at SVIAZ MOSCOW, the largest International Exhibition and Conference in Russia and Eastern Europe for Information Communication... - April 28, 2017 - ezTalks

Video Camera Startup Huddly Raises $10 Million in Series B Funding in Less Than 10 Days Huddly, the startup that’s building a computer-vision software platform for video collaboration, has raised $10 million in new equity in the recently oversubscribed Series B investment round. The equity issue was led by existing lead investors and a selected number of new high-quality private... - April 26, 2017 - Huddly

ezTalks Will Unveil Its Brilliant Video Conferencing Solutions at SVIAZ EXPOCOMM MOSCOW 2017 ezTalks Technology Co., Ltd., the global leading video conferencing solution provider, revealed today that they will unveil its brilliant video conferencing solutions at SVIAZ EXPOCOMM Moscow 2017. With more than seven years’ experience in SaaS technology,the company is always challenging the industry... - April 22, 2017 - ezTalks

The BZB Demo Room Here to Attract and Educate BZB Express introduces their new demo room with a goal to educate their team, as well as clients, on the thousands of AV products housed in their warehouse. It will also allow clients to sample and try out devices before they commit to their investment. - April 05, 2017 - BZB Express

See the Most Powerful Software-Upgradable Video Collaboration Camera In-Person Huddly Inc. on stage and in the hall at Enterprise Connect 2017. - March 22, 2017 - Huddly

Gartner Announces the Cool Vendors in Unified Communications for 2016 Viblast Ltd officially announced that it is one of the selected vendors in the May 2016 Cool Vendors in Unified Communications report by Gartner. - June 18, 2016 - Viblast

VideoCentric Provide Enhanced Education Lifesize Cloud Programme for UK Schools & Universities Programme includes major discounts for education establishments to provide much more cost-effective collaboration between students, educators and subject matter experts. - June 08, 2016 - VideoCentric Ltd

Vidyo Named a Visionary in 2015 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Conferencing Vidyo Inc., a leader in high-quality visual communications and collaboration, was positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Web Conferencing. Vidyo is also positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Group Video which was released in 2015. - January 15, 2016 - Vidyo

Vidyo Secures Strategic Investment from Kaiser Permanente Ventures Vidyo Inc., a leader in high-quality visual communications and collaboration, announced $10M strategic investment from Kaiser Permanente Ventures and $5M from existing investors for a $15M follow-on round of funding. Vidyo will utilize the secured funds to accelerate growth in telehealth and video collaboration solutions. - December 18, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo Brings World-Class Video Communications to Genesys Omnichannel Customer Experience Platform Vidyo Inc., a leader in high-quality visual communications and collaboration, announced that its patented video conferencing technology will be featured on the Genesys AppFoundry. The solution will be available in Genesys AppFoundry marketplace of customer experience applications, integrations and services. - December 11, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo and Mitel Expand HD Video Conferencing Partnership and Announce Integration of MiCollab Vidyo Inc., a leader in high-quality visual communications and collaboration, and Mitel, a global leader in real-time business, cloud and mobile communications, announced a global expansion of the companies’ partnership to deliver high-definition video conferencing capabilities to the enterprise. - November 25, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo Surpasses 100th Patent and Celebrates Ten Years of Innovation and Leadership Vidyo, after ten years and one hundred patents, has become a recognized industry leader for its innovation and leadership in the video conferencing market. Vidyo’s disruptive technology to reliably deliver high-quality video communication at scale has been recognized and is used by organizations extensively. - November 01, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo Helps Pioneering Clinic Treat and Empower Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC), together with Children’s Hospital Colorado, is piloting a clinical program, leveraging video conferencing technology from Vidyo. This video communication technology helps teens and young adults to overcome the challenges of living independently with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) by providing real time, face-to-face access to their physicians and group interaction with other young adults living with T1D. - October 30, 2015 - Vidyo

Cisco Awards VideoCentric with Healthcare PSPP Accreditation Leading Video Conferencing Integrator focused on improving Efficiency and Patient Care in Hospitals & the NHS with Cisco Video Collaboration Technology. - September 05, 2015 - VideoCentric Ltd

Verint and Vidyo Collaborate to Integrate Video Calls Into Omnichannel Customer Engagement Centers Verint Systems Inc. and Vidyo, Inc. announced their collaboration to bring video to today’s customer engagement centers. The integration of VidyoWorks platform into Verint System allows businesses to bring greater insight into customer interactions and enables video interactions between customers and service employees. Learn more about Vidyo solutions: http://www.vidyo.com/solutions/ - August 30, 2015 - Vidyo

Cumberland County Schools Leverage Vidyo Technology to Maximize Student Achievement The Global Communications Network, a part of Cumberland County Schools’ initiative, leveraged Vidyo’s software-based video conferencing technology that enables high school students to virtually enroll in Advanced Placement (AP), honors and credit recovery classes and connects teachers and administrators across the school system for real-time face-to-face meetings, trainings and office hours. Learn more about distance learning: http://www.vidyo.com/solutions/distance-learning/ - August 30, 2015 - Vidyo

GENBAND Selects Vidyo to Power Multi-Party Video Conferencing for Smart Office Solution GENBAND, a leading developer of real time communications software solutions, announced the integration of the VidyoWorksTM platform into GENBAND’s Smart Office Unified Communications (UC) solution. The integration of the platform enables high quality multi-point video calls with screen sharing for Smart Office users, making it possible for collaboration across users from in multiple locations. - June 14, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo Executive Amnon Gavish Named ATA Industry Council Chair Dr. Amnon Gavish, Sc.D., Senior Vice President of Vertical Solutions at Vidyo, who has been an active member of the ATA for six years, was recently named Industry Council Chair for the ATA. Gavish is now a member of the ATA Board of Directors representing the Industry Council and interact with high-level decision makers. - May 30, 2015 - Vidyo

Frost & Sullivan Selected Vidyo for 2015 North American Customer Value Leadership Award Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vidyo with the 2015 North American Award for Customer Value Leadership due to video conferencing adoption in the healthcare and financial services markets. Vidyo has played a critical role in eliminating several barriers to mass adoption of video conferencing solutions in the North American healthcare and financial services markets. - May 02, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo Appoints Eran Westman as CEO Vidyo, Inc., ended its fiscal 2014 year on January 31, 2015 and announced significant growth driven by strong market demand and the appointment of Eran Westman, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Vidyo, succeeding co-founder Ofer Shapiro, effective immediately. Westman previously held the role... - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo Selected by GetWellNetwork as Video Conferencing Platform for Patient Engagement and Quality of Care Vidyo, Inc., the video platform leader in health care, has been chosen by GetWellNetwork®, Inc., the leader in Interactive Patient Care™(IPC) solutions, as the visual communications choice for its cross-continuum patient engagement platform. The VidyoWorksTM platform integrates directly into... - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo Announces VidyoWorks WebRTC Developer Platform and API Vidyo, Inc., announced WebRTC support in both the VidyoWorks™ platform and VidyoConferencing™ product portfolio which includes a new VidyoWorks Java Script (JS) API that allows developers to connect WebRTC clients to Vidyo’s conferencing and communications infrastructure without requiring user installation. - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo

Vidyo Selected by IndusInd Bank for First “Face-to-Face” Online Banking in India Vidyo, Inc., an innovator in visual communications, has been selected by IndusInd Bank, one of the fastest growing new-generation private sector banks in India for Video Branch, a mobile and desktop-based banking service being deployed across the country. Video Branch, launched on June 2, 2014, has accumulated... - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo

Ebola Patient at the Nebraska Medical Center Used Vidyo Vidyo, Inc., the video platform leader in healthcare, is providing video communications for Ebola patient at the Nebraska Medical Center and plays a key role in connecting family members, physicians and nurses in the isolation unit at the Center, the largest facility of its kind in the United States. - March 18, 2015 - Vidyo

Barco Awards VideoCentric with Gold Partner Status Revolutionary wireless presentation solutions now available through UK Expert Video & Collaboration Integrator. - January 14, 2015 - VideoCentric Ltd

IVCi Sales Engineer Achieves Polycom ACE Designation Solidifying Deep Technical Expertise Polycom ACE Certification represents IVCi's commitment to delivering the best quality of service and advanced technologies. - November 06, 2014 - IVCi

IVCi Names Kip Bedell Director of PMO (Project Management Office) Industry veteran to expand successful implementations. - October 11, 2014 - IVCi

MIVNET Launches New Website Metropolitan Interactive Videoconferencing Network (MIVNET), a leading global directory of business class video conferencing facilities, announced today that it has officially launched the new redesigned website www.mivnet.com. The fresh design introduces customers to a more streamlined Web experience... - September 20, 2014 - MIVNET