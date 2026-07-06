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Within Parking Facility Management
Survey Reveals Rising Demand for AI-Powered Property Infrastructure for Parking, Streets, Highways, and Exteriors
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment. - July 06, 2026 - Apollo Metro
Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball Expands Services with New Mini Self Storage Units for Home and Business Use
Capital RV & Boat Storage has announced the expansion of its Tomball facility with the addition of mini self storage units designed for residential and business use. Beginning February 2026, the facility will now offer compact storage options alongside its established RV and boat storage... - March 21, 2026 - Capital RV And Boat Storage
Introducing Semiyard’s New Truck Parking Yard in Cicero
Semiyard is excited to announce the opening of a new truck parking yard at 4701 W 26th St., Cicero, IL 60804. Designed to offer a convenient and affordable solution for truckers at a price of $325/month, our yard is tailored exclusively for monthly or long-term use. The parking yard in Cicero is... - January 15, 2026 - Semiyard Truck Parking
Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball Announces “1st Month Storage Free” for New Tenants
Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball is offering new tenants their 1st month of storage free. Located off FM 2920, the facility provides covered RV, boat, and vehicle storage with wide driveways, angled spaces, electrical access, 24/7 gated entry, and video surveillance. It’s a convenient, locally managed option for residents in Tomball, Cypress, and nearby communities. - December 19, 2025 - Capital RV And Boat Storage
Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) Reports Year-Over-Year Growth and Raises 2025 Sales Guidance
Valet Parking Leader Sees Sustained Post-Pandemic Success. - September 12, 2024 - Parking Management Services of America
Garrison Flood Control Systems Deploys Innovative Flood Protection Solutions Across Florida
These recent mitigation projects highlight the essential need for reliable flood defense solutions and showcase Garrison’s capabilities and experience in protecting homeowners, businesses, infrastructure and government facilities. - March 27, 2024 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Airpark Inc. Helps Travelers Avoid Huge Price Increases for Parking
New summer parking rates are set to go into effect Thursday at LaGaurdia and JFK airports in Queens, as well as Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port Authority said. It could cost drivers up to $20 more to park their cars, depending on the airport and what garage or lot is being used. - June 21, 2023 - Airpark Inc.
Garrison Flood Control Products Available Through TIPS-USA Partnership
Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. is excited to announce that its flood control products are available through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA) under Vendor Contract 220702 (Temporary Flood Barriers). *Members of TIPS are entitled to special pricing. Garrison offers a complete line... - October 13, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Garrison™ Flood Control Takes on Commercial and Residential Flood Prevention with the Guppy Water Filled Flood Tube
Garrison™ Flood Control assists commercial and residential properties protect against flood damage by introducing the Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube. - April 07, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Garrison™ Flood Control Launches New E-Commerce Site for Purchasing Commercial Grade Flood Barriers
Garrison Flood Control, an industry leading provider of unique flood barriers and water diversion products, launches a new online e-commerce platform to sell its line of flood control products. - February 02, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Walkway Management Now Servicing South Florida
According to a CNA Slip & FALL Study Report, over half of all facilities with public access and common areas did not produce a dynamic coefficient of friction (DCOF) level, the measurement of a surface's slip resistance while in motion, above the minimum threshold set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Walkway Management of South Florida is looking to change that by offering full walkway safety consultations, slip testing services and remediation treatments. - April 20, 2021 - Walkway Management South Florida
Newpoint Chosen as Property Management for New Bottleworks District
Newpoint Services, a leading commercial facility services company, today announced their approval as the official vendor of cleaning and maintenance for the new Bottleworks District buildings in the Mass Ave. corridor set to open this month. The interiors and exteriors of the new arts, culinary and... - January 07, 2021 - Newpoint Services
Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC) and Midwest Parking & Facility Products (MWP) Have Had a Long Term Collaborative and Business Relationship Since MWP Opened
Steve Vincelli established MWP in 1991. Prior to that, Vincelli worked for a property management company in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he oversaw the operations for several parking facilities. Early on he learned of a ramp accident where a gate arm had smashed onto the top of a car. The lot was required to pay for the expensive repairs. Steve inquired how often this happens and was surprised to be told quite often. - September 15, 2019 - The ParkingZone
Parking Boss Brings Better Parking Solutions to Apartmentalize
Parking is a common challenge in multifamily communities. While there is a push in new development to minimize parking, in reality, it is an amenity many renters still want. Parking Boss combines software and materials to help community and portfolio managers turn parking into a positive asset and amenity. Parking Boss will share their solutions at the Apartmentalize tradeshow June 26-28th in Denver. - June 21, 2019 - Parking Boss
ABM Chooses Inugo’s Frictionless Parking Solution for San Diego Parking Lots
Inugo, a universal parking solution provider, has announced that their frictionless parking technology will be used for ABM Industries’ 18 downtown parking lots in San Diego, California. ABM’s decision to use Inugo’s innovative parking system promises improvement in customer... - September 06, 2018 - Inugo
Parking Management Services of America Transitions Towards Ticketless Valet Parking
It's out with the old and in with the new. After successfully pilot testing ticketless valet parking operations throughout multiple venues, Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) plans to roll out the digital platform to all of its clients in Los Angeles and Orange County. - February 28, 2018 - Parking Management Services of America
Metrici Proposes a Solution to Traffic Problem in Bucharest
Romanian license plate recognition software specialist, Metrici proposed Bucharest City Hall solutions to make Romanian’s capital traffic more fluid, for free. Metrici offers free of charge to Bucharest’s City Hall IP video cameras and software solutions for traffic fluidity and management. Bucharest is the champion of traffic jams in Europe and 5th place worldwide. - December 09, 2017 - Metrici
Green Scrub Helps Calgary Property Managers Plan Ahead for 2018 Parkade Cleaning Schedules
Calgary, AB-based leaders for parkade cleaning expertise, Green Scrub are now inviting Calgary property managers to review their parkade cleaning schedules for the 2018 budget year. The company’s parkade cleaning services includes onsite inspections that thoroughly reviews property according... - November 06, 2017 - Green Scrub
Ben Brown, New Consultant for ABCreative
ABCreative has been helping customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - July 29, 2017 - ABCreative
ABCreative Offers ID Sculpture Products
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 28, 2017 - ABCreative
BCI Burke Extends the Move with Us Iowa Playground Grants
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 11, 2017 - ABCreative
ZipPark Appoints a New CEO
ZipPark, Inc., the industry leader in event and valet parking technology, today announced that it has appointed Carl Sgamboti, co-founder, as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2017. Barry Lazowski, co-founder, will continue on as President. “Carl is going to take ZipPark to the... - May 17, 2017 - ZipPark
Ankeny Market & Pavilion Uses ICON Shelters
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - May 07, 2017 - ABCreative
Cintel Launches New Software and Hardware
Cintel Launches the CLAIRTY LPR Software Platform and the CAPTURE Series Line of LPR Cameras. - March 10, 2017 - Cintel
ABCreative Awarded Greenbush Playground Equipment Contract
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - March 09, 2017 - ABCreative
Parking Management Services of America Begins Strong 1st Quarter for 2017 with Its Popular "New Year New Client" Promotion for Valet Parking Services in Los Angeles
Parking Management Services of America and CEO, Eric Vargas, have added more diversity to the company's already successful portfolio of valet parking services in Los Angeles. After an overwhelming response to its once a year pricing promotion that began in January 2017, PMSA extended the deadline for their biggest savings event through February 28, 2017. The turnout of their "New Year New Client" promotion resulted in PMSA producing one of its strongest opening quarters for any year. - March 02, 2017 - Parking Management Services of America
ABCreative Offers Percussion Play Instruments
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade, safety surfacing and site amenities. The company is excited to announce the addition of a new product line, Percussion Play, the world's leading outdoor instrument manufacturer with over 200 distributors in over 60 countries. - February 17, 2017 - ABCreative
ABCreative Offers Cedar Forest Products
ABCreative offers a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems and safety equipment and has expanded its offering to include Cedar Forest Products. - January 28, 2017 - ABCreative
ZoomThru Delivers Parking Data to Pay’N’Park with a New Partnership
Drivers in Boston and Santa Monica now have access to the closest parking spaces at the best price. - November 18, 2016 - ZoomThru
Kathleen Laney Honored as One of Parking Industry’s Most Influential Young Professionals
The National Parking Association (NPA) has selected Laney Solutions’ Kathleen Laney, President, as a part of its 2016 40 Under 40 class of young professionals and up-and-coming leaders in the parking industry. Ms. Laney and the other chosen individuals, representing multiple sectors of the parking industry, will be inducted into the awards program at the NPA 2016 Convention & Expo on September 20 in Atlanta, GA. - August 19, 2016 - Kathleen Laney
Technology Companies ParqEx and ShareASpot Join Forces to Solve the Urban Parking Crunch
The alliance will provide superior technology, service, and geographic reach to customers. - December 12, 2015 - ParqEx
Cintel Announces Software Agreement with Vigilant Solutions
Cintel is pleased to announce its agreement with Vigilant Solutions to offer a hosted license plate recognition (LPR) software solution for commercial clients in the United States. Under the agreement, Cintel will now offer the nation’s first hosted LPR software platform for commercial... - November 03, 2015 - CINTEL
Parking Management Services of America CEO, Eric Vargas, Awarded NPA's Inaugural "40 Under 40"
The National Parking Association Announces its Inaugural 40 Under 40 class. Parking Management Services of America CEO, Eric Vargas, Honored as One of Parking Industry’s Most Influential Young Professionals. - July 31, 2015 - Parking Management Services of America
Smarking Relocates to San Francisco
Company seeks to leverage Bay Area’s top talent. - May 07, 2015 - Smarking
ParkingWale Mobile App Coming to Rescue of Bengaluru City & Traffic
If movies, rails, flights, cabs, auto's etc. can be booked online, then why not parking slots? - April 15, 2015 - JustPark Parking Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Worlds First - Park A Bike™ Debuts Improved Varsity® Bike Dock
Bicycle parking has never looked or functioned better! The ASLA Award Winning Varsity® Bike Dock by Park A Bike has just evolved and never has a rack screamed 'Ride' like the new and very much improved 2015 Varsity® Bike Dock (DV215). The Varsity® Smart Guards™ will now be... - July 12, 2014 - Park A Bike
Parking Management Services Launches 2014 Summer Promo - Best Valet Parking Service Rates for Businesses in Los Angeles & Orange County Looking for Parking Attendants
The 2014 Summer Promo is here, and for a limited time, businesses in Los Angeles and Orange County can take advantage of Parking Management Services and their industry Best Service Rates for parking attendants and valet parking services. - June 07, 2014 - Parking Management Services of America
Parking Management Services in Los Angeles Begins 2014 New Year Promotion: Best Valet Parking Rates
Beginning February 2014, Parking Management Services of America will be offering the parking industry's best valet parking service rates in Los Angeles and Orange County with its 2014 New Year Promotion. All restaurants, landlords, property managers, and retail property management companies are encouraged to take advantage of this promotion as these valet parking service rates will not be available again this year and can offer savings of more than 30% compared to other valet parking services! - January 21, 2014 - Parking Management Services of America
Premium Parking Unveils iPhone App to Change the Future of the Commercial Parking Experience
Boasting a striking design, the app handles all aspects of the parking experience from search and geo-fencing capabilities, to payment processing and reservations. - December 15, 2013 - Premium Parking
Alan Rose Accepts Harper Award from the University of Chicago
Alan Rose, CEO and majority owner of Rose Paving Co., a leader in national parking lot management, has been honored by the University of Chicago with the Harper Award for his generosity and philanthropic efforts. Alan, along with other donors to the University, was recognized at the Chicago Convenes ceremony on November 6 at the Adler Planetarium. - November 19, 2013 - Rose Paving Company
Best in the Biz 2013
Anita Fabrizio nominated for Best in the Biz for Event Planner & Personal Shopper/Fashion Stylist. - November 07, 2013 - Tampa Personal Concierge
Parking Management Services in Los Angeles Kicks Off Its Annual Fall Promo Best Valet Service Rates
Parking Management Services is offering some of the best valet service rates in Los Angeles with its annual Fall 2013 promo. Shopping and Retail property owners are encouraged to take advantage of this promo as these rates will not be available again - September 25, 2013 - Parking Management Services of America
Alan Rose Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards
Alan Rose, CEO and majority owner of Rose Paving Co., a leader in national parking lot management, has been honored at the 2013 Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards (EEAs), sponsored by The Daily Herald Business Ledger, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Twenty business owners in total were recognized at a ceremony on September 11 hosted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger. The EEAs were presented for the 14th consecutive year, and approximately 160 people were in attendance at the event. - September 17, 2013 - Rose Paving Company
Rose Paving Donates $5,000 to the Cancer Support Center
As part of its corporate community relations program, Rose Paving Company, headquartered in Bridgeview, IL, has donated $5,000 to the Cancer Support Center, a place of help, hope and healing in the Chicago southland. Alan Rose, CEO and majority owner presented the donation on May 29. In attendance... - June 04, 2013 - Rose Paving Company
Tim Stephens Named Director of Satellite Offices for Rose Paving Co.
Rose Paving Company is pleased to announce the hiring of Tim Stephens as Director of Satellite Offices. Stephens is responsible for sales and operations activity in all satellite offices throughout the country. This will include talent management, customer acquisition, client relations and project management in order to drive continued growth. He reports to Ed Campbell, president. - May 11, 2013 - Rose Paving Company
Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) Compares Foreign Exchange Rates of UK Providers
With the pound recently falling further against the value of the Dollar and Euro, banks and money exchange services have reported record sales in travel money orders with Sainsbury’s Bank Travel Money seeing online orders for foreign currency almost tripling in February*. In order for... - March 25, 2013 - Airport Parking and Hotels
Rose Paving Co. to Raise Funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Rose Paving Company is set to support the efforts of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® through a multi-event fundraising campaign in 2013. Rose Paving will host a fundraising activity at industry trade shows and events across the country, giving registered attendees the opportunity... - February 21, 2013 - Rose Paving Company
Skyway Airport Parking Extends Its $1 Per Day Charging After the First 10 Days Promotion
Skyway Airport Parking is located near Auckland Airport, and provides secure, high quality, monitored parking for air travelers. With over 30 years experience in this line of business Skyway Airport Parking makes the cut as one of Auckland Airport’s top notch parking providers after building a great reputation for great services. - December 30, 2012 - Skyway Airport Parking
Skyway Airport Parking Extends Its Free Groom Services Due to Popular Demand
Skyway Airport Parking is located near Auckland Airport, and provides secure, high quality, monitored parking for air travellers. With over 30 years experience in this line of business Skyway Airport Parking makes the cut as one of Auckland Airport’s top notch parking providers after building a great reputation for great services. - December 14, 2012 - Skyway Airport Parking
Airport Parking and Hotels Compares Cost of Visiting European Christmas Markets
Airport Parking and Hotels, a leading airport parking comparison website, has compared the cost of visiting European Christmas markets. European Christmas markets are increasingly attracting British tourists in the run up to the festive period and so, Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has... - December 13, 2012 - Airport Parking and Hotels