Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC) and Midwest Parking & Facility Products (MWP) Have Had a Long Term Collaborative and Business Relationship Since MWP Opened Steve Vincelli established MWP in 1991. Prior to that, Vincelli worked for a property management company in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he oversaw the operations for several parking facilities. Early on he learned of a ramp accident where a gate arm had smashed onto the top of a car. The lot was required to pay for the expensive repairs. Steve inquired how often this happens and was surprised to be told quite often. - September 15, 2019 - The ParkingZone

Parking Boss Brings Better Parking Solutions to Apartmentalize Parking is a common challenge in multifamily communities. While there is a push in new development to minimize parking, in reality, it is an amenity many renters still want. Parking Boss combines software and materials to help community and portfolio managers turn parking into a positive asset and amenity. Parking Boss will share their solutions at the Apartmentalize tradeshow June 26-28th in Denver. - June 21, 2019 - Parking Boss

ABM Chooses Inugo’s Frictionless Parking Solution for San Diego Parking Lots Inugo, a universal parking solution provider, has announced that their frictionless parking technology will be used for ABM Industries’ 18 downtown parking lots in San Diego, California. ABM’s decision to use Inugo’s innovative parking system promises improvement in customer experience... - September 06, 2018 - Inugo

Parking Management Services of America Transitions Towards Ticketless Valet Parking It's out with the old and in with the new. After successfully pilot testing ticketless valet parking operations throughout multiple venues, Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) plans to roll out the digital platform to all of its clients in Los Angeles and Orange County. - February 28, 2018 - Parking Management Services of America

Metrici Proposes a Solution to Traffic Problem in Bucharest Romanian license plate recognition software specialist, Metrici proposed Bucharest City Hall solutions to make Romanian’s capital traffic more fluid, for free. Metrici offers free of charge to Bucharest’s City Hall IP video cameras and software solutions for traffic fluidity and management. Bucharest is the champion of traffic jams in Europe and 5th place worldwide. - December 09, 2017 - Metrici

Green Scrub Helps Calgary Property Managers Plan Ahead for 2018 Parkade Cleaning Schedules Calgary, AB-based leaders for parkade cleaning expertise, Green Scrub are now inviting Calgary property managers to review their parkade cleaning schedules for the 2018 budget year. The company’s parkade cleaning services includes onsite inspections that thoroughly reviews property according to... - November 06, 2017 - Green Scrub

Ben Brown, New Consultant for ABCreative ABCreative has been helping customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - July 29, 2017 - ABCreative

ABCreative Offers ID Sculpture Products ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 28, 2017 - ABCreative

BCI Burke Extends the Move with Us Iowa Playground Grants ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 11, 2017 - ABCreative

ZipPark Appoints a New CEO ZipPark, Inc., the industry leader in event and valet parking technology, today announced that it has appointed Carl Sgamboti, co-founder, as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2017. Barry Lazowski, co-founder, will continue on as President. “Carl is going to take ZipPark to the next... - May 17, 2017 - ZipPark

Ankeny Market & Pavilion Uses ICON Shelters ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - May 07, 2017 - ABCreative

Cintel Launches New Software and Hardware Cintel Launches the CLAIRTY LPR Software Platform and the CAPTURE Series Line of LPR Cameras. - March 10, 2017 - Cintel

ABCreative Awarded Greenbush Playground Equipment Contract ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - March 09, 2017 - ABCreative

Parking Management Services of America Begins Strong 1st Quarter for 2017 with Its Popular "New Year New Client" Promotion for Valet Parking Services in Los Angeles Parking Management Services of America and CEO, Eric Vargas, have added more diversity to the company's already successful portfolio of valet parking services in Los Angeles. After an overwhelming response to its once a year pricing promotion that began in January 2017, PMSA extended the deadline for their biggest savings event through February 28, 2017. The turnout of their "New Year New Client" promotion resulted in PMSA producing one of its strongest opening quarters for any year. - March 02, 2017 - Parking Management Services of America

ABCreative Offers Percussion Play Instruments ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade, safety surfacing and site amenities. The company is excited to announce the addition of a new product line, Percussion Play, the world's leading outdoor instrument manufacturer with over 200 distributors in over 60 countries. - February 17, 2017 - ABCreative

ABCreative Offers Cedar Forest Products ABCreative offers a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems and safety equipment and has expanded its offering to include Cedar Forest Products. - January 28, 2017 - ABCreative

ZoomThru Delivers Parking Data to Pay’N’Park with a New Partnership Drivers in Boston and Santa Monica now have access to the closest parking spaces at the best price. - November 18, 2016 - ZoomThru

Kathleen Laney Honored as One of Parking Industry’s Most Influential Young Professionals The National Parking Association (NPA) has selected Laney Solutions’ Kathleen Laney, President, as a part of its 2016 40 Under 40 class of young professionals and up-and-coming leaders in the parking industry. Ms. Laney and the other chosen individuals, representing multiple sectors of the parking industry, will be inducted into the awards program at the NPA 2016 Convention & Expo on September 20 in Atlanta, GA. - August 19, 2016 - Kathleen Laney

Technology Companies ParqEx and ShareASpot Join Forces to Solve the Urban Parking Crunch The alliance will provide superior technology, service, and geographic reach to customers. - December 12, 2015 - ParqEx

Cintel Announces Software Agreement with Vigilant Solutions Cintel is pleased to announce its agreement with Vigilant Solutions to offer a hosted license plate recognition (LPR) software solution for commercial clients in the United States. Under the agreement, Cintel will now offer the nation’s first hosted LPR software platform for commercial customers... - November 03, 2015 - CINTEL

Parking Management Services of America CEO, Eric Vargas, Awarded NPA's Inaugural "40 Under 40" The National Parking Association Announces its Inaugural 40 Under 40 class. Parking Management Services of America CEO, Eric Vargas, Honored as One of Parking Industry’s Most Influential Young Professionals. - July 31, 2015 - Parking Management Services of America

Smarking Relocates to San Francisco Company seeks to leverage Bay Area’s top talent. - May 07, 2015 - Smarking

ParkingWale Mobile App Coming to Rescue of Bengaluru City & Traffic If movies, rails, flights, cabs, auto's etc. can be booked online, then why not parking slots? - April 15, 2015 - JustPark Parking Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Worlds First - Park A Bike™ Debuts Improved Varsity® Bike Dock Bicycle parking has never looked or functioned better! The ASLA Award Winning Varsity® Bike Dock by Park A Bike has just evolved and never has a rack screamed 'Ride' like the new and very much improved 2015 Varsity® Bike Dock (DV215). The Varsity® Smart Guards™ will now be injection... - July 12, 2014 - Park A Bike

Parking Management Services Launches 2014 Summer Promo - Best Valet Parking Service Rates for Businesses in Los Angeles & Orange County Looking for Parking Attendants The 2014 Summer Promo is here, and for a limited time, businesses in Los Angeles and Orange County can take advantage of Parking Management Services and their industry Best Service Rates for parking attendants and valet parking services. - June 07, 2014 - Parking Management Services of America

Parking Management Services in Los Angeles Begins 2014 New Year Promotion: Best Valet Parking Rates Beginning February 2014, Parking Management Services of America will be offering the parking industry's best valet parking service rates in Los Angeles and Orange County with its 2014 New Year Promotion. All restaurants, landlords, property managers, and retail property management companies are encouraged to take advantage of this promotion as these valet parking service rates will not be available again this year and can offer savings of more than 30% compared to other valet parking services! - January 21, 2014 - Parking Management Services of America

Premium Parking Unveils iPhone App to Change the Future of the Commercial Parking Experience Boasting a striking design, the app handles all aspects of the parking experience from search and geo-fencing capabilities, to payment processing and reservations. - December 15, 2013 - Premium Parking

Alan Rose Accepts Harper Award from the University of Chicago Alan Rose, CEO and majority owner of Rose Paving Co., a leader in national parking lot management, has been honored by the University of Chicago with the Harper Award for his generosity and philanthropic efforts. Alan, along with other donors to the University, was recognized at the Chicago Convenes ceremony on November 6 at the Adler Planetarium. - November 19, 2013 - Rose Paving Company

Best in the Biz 2013 Anita Fabrizio nominated for Best in the Biz for Event Planner & Personal Shopper/Fashion Stylist. - November 07, 2013 - Tampa Personal Concierge

Parking Management Services in Los Angeles Kicks Off Its Annual Fall Promo Best Valet Service Rates Parking Management Services is offering some of the best valet service rates in Los Angeles with its annual Fall 2013 promo. Shopping and Retail property owners are encouraged to take advantage of this promo as these rates will not be available again - September 25, 2013 - Parking Management Services of America

Alan Rose Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards Alan Rose, CEO and majority owner of Rose Paving Co., a leader in national parking lot management, has been honored at the 2013 Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards (EEAs), sponsored by The Daily Herald Business Ledger, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Twenty business owners in total were recognized at a ceremony on September 11 hosted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger. The EEAs were presented for the 14th consecutive year, and approximately 160 people were in attendance at the event. - September 17, 2013 - Rose Paving Company

Rose Paving Donates $5,000 to the Cancer Support Center As part of its corporate community relations program, Rose Paving Company, headquartered in Bridgeview, IL, has donated $5,000 to the Cancer Support Center, a place of help, hope and healing in the Chicago southland. Alan Rose, CEO and majority owner presented the donation on May 29. In attendance from... - June 04, 2013 - Rose Paving Company

Tim Stephens Named Director of Satellite Offices for Rose Paving Co. Rose Paving Company is pleased to announce the hiring of Tim Stephens as Director of Satellite Offices. Stephens is responsible for sales and operations activity in all satellite offices throughout the country. This will include talent management, customer acquisition, client relations and project management in order to drive continued growth. He reports to Ed Campbell, president. - May 11, 2013 - Rose Paving Company

Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) Compares Foreign Exchange Rates of UK Providers With the pound recently falling further against the value of the Dollar and Euro, banks and money exchange services have reported record sales in travel money orders with Sainsbury’s Bank Travel Money seeing online orders for foreign currency almost tripling in February*. In order for travelers... - March 25, 2013 - Airport Parking and Hotels

Rose Paving Co. to Raise Funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Rose Paving Company is set to support the efforts of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® through a multi-event fundraising campaign in 2013. Rose Paving will host a fundraising activity at industry trade shows and events across the country, giving registered attendees the opportunity to... - February 21, 2013 - Rose Paving Company

Skyway Airport Parking Extends Its $1 Per Day Charging After the First 10 Days Promotion Skyway Airport Parking is located near Auckland Airport, and provides secure, high quality, monitored parking for air travelers. With over 30 years experience in this line of business Skyway Airport Parking makes the cut as one of Auckland Airport’s top notch parking providers after building a great reputation for great services. - December 30, 2012 - Skyway Airport Parking

Skyway Airport Parking Extends Its Free Groom Services Due to Popular Demand Skyway Airport Parking is located near Auckland Airport, and provides secure, high quality, monitored parking for air travellers. With over 30 years experience in this line of business Skyway Airport Parking makes the cut as one of Auckland Airport’s top notch parking providers after building a great reputation for great services. - December 14, 2012 - Skyway Airport Parking

Airport Parking and Hotels Compares Cost of Visiting European Christmas Markets Airport Parking and Hotels, a leading airport parking comparison website, has compared the cost of visiting European Christmas markets. European Christmas markets are increasingly attracting British tourists in the run up to the festive period and so, Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has compared... - December 13, 2012 - Airport Parking and Hotels

Manufacturer to Offer Refurb Program to Contractors and Department of Transportation for Arrow Boards and Message Boards State and city level DOTs and contractors can refurb their old or broken message boards or arrow boards to extend budget and save money. - December 07, 2012 - K&K Systems, Inc

Rose Paving is a Three-Time Winner Among Chicago’s Top Workplaces Rose Paving Co., a leader in national parking lot management, has been named for the third straight year a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace in the small-sized company category, improving the ranking to #9. One hundred twenty-seven companies, organizations, and agencies were honored at an awards ceremony... - November 15, 2012 - Rose Paving Company

Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) Compares New Cycle Baggage Charges Following the success of Great Britain’s cycling teams this summer, specialist adventure holiday tour operator Explore has announced a 62% year-on-year increase in cycling holiday bookings and cycle shops around the UK have reported a significant increase in enquiries and sales of bicycles.(1)... - October 10, 2012 - Airport Parking and Hotels

Jim Baird, American Facility Services Orlando Sales Manager, to Retire David Derderian to Take Over Role When Transition is Complete - September 21, 2012 - AFS Florida

Allpro Parking For Healthcare Offers Valet Services at Erie County Medical Center Allpro Parking For Healthcare, a division of Allpro Parking,LLC, starts valet operations at Erie County Medical Center. - August 30, 2012 - Allpro Parking

Parking Management Services of America Recognized as One of the Most Trusted Valet Parking Services in Los Angeles They have been recognized as one of the most trustworthy valet parking services available in the city of Los Angeles. Parking Management Services of America strongly believes in proper business etiquette and an all around honest approach to all customers. - May 05, 2012 - Parking Management Services of America

Home Office Minister Lynne Featherstone Visits FlashPark A Minister from the Home Office has visited parking management firm FlashPark to learn about its cutting edge parking enforcement services. - April 30, 2012 - Vehicle Control Solutions Ltd

Rose Paving is a Three-Time Winner Among the 2012 Best Places to Work in Illinois Rose Paving Co., a leader in national parking lot management, has been selected for the third time as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois. This workplace analysis and competition began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Human Resources Management... - April 05, 2012 - Rose Paving Company

Parking Lot Presentation to Educate World’s Leading Retailers at PRSM2012 National Conference C.B. Kuzlik, senior vice president, and Mike Condon, senior national account executive, both of Rose Paving Co., will deliver an interactive lecture on the lifecycle and maintenance of pavement in an April speaking engagement at the Professional Retail Store Maintenance (PRSM) 2012 National Conference. - March 19, 2012 - Rose Paving Company

Rose Paving Donates $10,000 to University of Chicago’s Airway Biology Research Group As part of its corporate community relations program, Rose Paving Company, headquartered in Bridgeview, IL, has donated $10,000 to Dr. Alan Leff, principal investigator of the Airway Biology Research Group at the University of Chicago. Alan Rose, CEO, presented a check to Dr. Leff at the Rose Paving... - March 14, 2012 - Rose Paving Company

FlashPark Responds to Welsh Parking Ticket Complaints The British private parking enforcement agency FlashPark has announced that it will resolve problems relating to the issuance of parking tickets in Wales that are only written in English. - January 23, 2012 - Vehicle Control Solutions Ltd