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Within Vending Machine Operators
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Dan's 30 plus years of experience in accounting and sales tax will help vending operators become more efficient with their financial operations. - March 12, 2025 - TACS, LLC
Combating the $112 Billion Retail Theft Problem with DMVI's "Future of Retail Security" Platform
As the retail sector witnesses an unparalleled surge in theft, DMVI Retail introduces a groundbreaking platform to address and drastically reduce these challenges. - September 28, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
DMVI Retail Welcomes New Chief Technologist, Ajay Malik, to Drive AI Innovation
DMVI Retail, a trailblazer in automated retail solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of Ajay Malik as the company's Chief Technologist. Ajay brings with him a wealth of expertise and an illustrious track record in the field of technology, further propelling DMVI Retail's AI roadmap to new... - August 10, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
Digital Media’s Platform Reduces In-Store Shrinkage by Changing the Way Customers Buy Things
Digital Media Vending International announces it will launch DMVI Retail at the NRF Protect Show at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, Texas, June 6 – 7, 2023. - June 06, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
Root & Vine Vending is Coming to Central Florida Providing Healthy Alternatives to Conventional Junk Food Vending
Root & Vine Vending's purpose is to provide delicious, healthy food and drink options that are better fuel for people's bodies than the traditional junk food options pushed by conventional vending. The long-term goal of the company is to have machines in various locations throughout Central FL and improve the health and well-being of people in a time crunch or with no alternative. Support this vision with crowdfunding campaigns listed in the article. - May 05, 2023 - Root & Vine Vending
99 Innovations to Launch Robotic Soft Serve Vending Concept "99 Spoons"
99 Innovations LLC plans to operate, re-sell and license its exclusive robotic soft serve vending technology directly to business owners, food-service companies and established vending industry operators. - September 01, 2022 - 99 Innovations LLC
Vending Veteran Mark Minaglia Joins AVS Companies
Mark Minaglia has joined AVS Companies as the Vending Sales Manager at the Elk Grove Village, IL office. With over 25 years’ experience in route operations and sales, Minaglia brings a unique perspective and ability to assist customers in achieving success. “The knowledge Mark can... - April 03, 2021 - AVS Companies
Chef Turned Entrepreneur is Tackling Single-Use Plastic Waste - One Meal at a Time
According to National Geographic “40 percent of plastic produced is packaging, used just once and then discarded.” That plastic winds up in landfills, in oceans and in our food. One chef-turned-entrepreneur is doing something about the single-use plastic waste crisis by offering meals in reusable jars. - March 12, 2020 - Simply Good Jars
Nichole LaCour Promoted to Vice President, Vending & Micro-markets at Team Saverino
Announcement of promotion of Nichole LaCour, in our Vending & Micro-Markets Division, from Sales Manager to Vice President. - December 25, 2019 - Saverino & Associates
VendingMarketWatch Hosts First-Ever Livestream Product Launch for the Markets App with Gimme
VendingMarketWatch’s Editor, Emily Refermat, will be in Atlanta December 12th to host a live product launch with Gimme co-founders, Cory Hewett and Evan Jarecki, for their Markets app. - December 05, 2018 - Gimme
Gimme Makes Splash at Southeastern Vending Association Conference
Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Emcees & DOP Colleen Calahan Presents at Annual SEVA Convention - August 22, 2018 - Gimme
Gimme Executive Participates in NAMA Fly-In
Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Builds Connections with Lawmakers to Help Support Advocacy for the Convenience Service Industry. - August 15, 2018 - Gimme
BelloMen Spring Break UVA/UVB Sun Protection Introduces Packaging Made Simple
The single sunscreen packets fit right into a bathing suit pocket, back pack, or beach bag to apply sunscreen where ever and whenever. - March 06, 2018 - BelloMen
Intelligent Vending/Retail Systems and the Pharmaceutical Industry in Africa
Magex South Africa and PharmaAfrica24H have entered into a exclusive partnership to bring 24-hour intelligent retail and pharmaceutical vending platforms to Africa. - July 14, 2017 - PharmaAfrica24H
Pushdot Makes the Forbes' List of the Top 50 Startups to Watch in the UAE
Dubai-based Pushdot, an application owned by Nomadic Capital Limited, was ranked number 37 on Forbes Middle East’s top 50 startups in the UAE. The event hosted by Forbes this week recognized UAE’s most promising startups that have achieved remarkable success by developing their ideas... - October 05, 2016 - Nomadic
Watermill Express Names Madison Jobe Chief Operating Officer Expanding Leadership Team to Grow Nation’s Largest Drive-Up Pure Drinking Water Provider
Watermill Express, LLC., the nation’s largest drive-up pure drinking water company, has announced Madison Jobe as its new Chief Operating Officer. Jobe joined the company on April 1st and will lead the organization’s operations and expansion with more than 1,300 locations already in place. - April 21, 2016 - Watermill Express, LLC
HUMAN Healthy Vending Releases Complete Guide to Vending Machine Business
Leading Nutrition Distribution Platform Releases Free Comprehensive Guide on How To Start a Vending Machine Business - March 31, 2016 - HUMAN Healthy Vending
The World’s Most Advanced Nail Art at Your Fingertips
A new Digital Nail Art Kiosk from FN2G gives you 1000’s of fab Nail Art designs to choose from. - June 01, 2015 - Fingernails2Go
National Vending to be Exhibiting at the SHRM 2014 Annual Conference & Exposition
National Vending announced last week that it will be attending the Society for Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) 2014 Annual Conference and Exposition. The event will take place from June 22 to June 25, 2014 and will be held at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla. The SHRM... - June 11, 2014 - National Vending
Vending Machine Provider Improves Customer Experience with New Fleet of Vending Machines
vendSmart’s new machines equipped with telemetry and digital signage. - October 28, 2013 - VendSmart
Nature’s Eats Vending Announces Launch of Crowd Funding Campaign
Atlanta-based healthy vending company providing vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kosher snacks is seeking backers on crowd funding site, IndieGoGo. - October 28, 2013 - Nature's Eats Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending Expands Wisconsin Franchise Base
Franchise Owners Lead the Charge in Winning Wisconsin Schools and Businesses Over to Vending Machines Dispensing Healthier Snacks. - December 22, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending Catches on in the Dairy State
Rural Wisconsin Schools and Businesses Opt for Vending Machines Dispensing Healthier Snacks and Beverages. - December 21, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Baltimore Organizations and Schools Embrace Fresh Healthy Vending
Local Business Owner Transforms Community with Healthy Snack Options - December 13, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending Launches in Northwest Arkansas
Local business owner inspired to make community healthier with healthy vending machines. - December 05, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending Leads "Automated Barista" Coffee Trend
Leading healthy vending machine company revolutionizes coffee industry with latest innovation. - November 30, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending Seeks San Diego's Worst Workplace Coffee
Leading healthy vending machine company launches online contest to place a free coffee vending machine in a San Diego organization. - November 28, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fusion Dancers Now Powered by Fresh Healthy Vending
Franchisee Wade Bergner aims to provide healthier, fresher options to dance studio students and teachers. - October 24, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
The World's Largest YMCA Welcomes Fresh Healthy Vending
Inspired to make her community healthier, Emily Journey brings healthy choices to the Countryside YMCA in Lebanon, Ohio. - October 21, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending Launches in Birmingham, Alabama
Local business owner Jim Reed is inspired to make his community healthier with Fresh Healthy Vending machines. - October 17, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Former NFL Star Launches Fresh Healthy Vending in Dallas
Inspired to make his community healthier, Brandon Jones teams up with Fresh Healthy Vending. - October 10, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending Brings Healthy Snacks to Historic Betsy Ross House
Local Philadelphia Franchisee Dan McClave Aims to Provide Healthier, Fresher Options to Historic Site. - October 07, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Great Expectations for Hampshire College with Cafe Vending Machine
Massachusetts-based franchisee David Greeman aims to provide healthier, fresher options to students and faculty. - October 05, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending and Healthy Child Healthy World Announce Winners of Free Healthy Vending Machines
Two Winners Selected to Receive Free Vending Machines Through Online Contest - October 01, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending Now Offering Gourmet Coffee and Healthy Vending Machines
A California company that specializes in healthy snacks vending machines is the hottest franchise now bringing on the java. - September 30, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending
New Wedding Amenity Baskets Gives Brides-to-be a Hand This Wedding Season
Ogomo.com, an online retailer of travel sized products, announces a new Wedding Bathroom Amenity Basket that will save brides-to-be both time and money while planning for their big day. - August 29, 2012 - Ogomo, LLC
Online Retailer Selected for "100 Brilliant Companies" List
Ogomo.com is pleased to announce their appearance in the June, 2012 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine in their list of "100 Brilliant Companies." - June 11, 2012 - Ogomo, LLC
Online Retailer Announces Round Trip Toiletry Delivery Service
Ogomo.com announces their round-trip toiletry supply service. This service will allow travelers to send their toiletries to their hotel and return them back home after their trip. - January 13, 2012 - Ogomo, LLC
SVS Vending Announces Credit Card Readers for Snack Machines in San Jose Service Area
SVS Vending, the vending machine service in California has announced that they are providing vending machines with credit card readers for San Jose snack machine Customers. The credit card readers or “e-ports” provide clients with vending machines that do not require cash, although it... - January 01, 2012 - svs vending
SVS Vending, the Snack Machine Bay Area Vending Service is Offering Office Coffee Programs
SVS Vending, the snack machine vending service is offering office coffee service in addition to their comprehensive workplace vending programs. The coffee service stocks break rooms with the necessary supplies and products. - December 14, 2011 - svs vending
SVS Vending Announces Healthy Food Options with San Jose Vending Service
The vending service in San Jose, SVS Vending, has just announced the release of their healthy meals, snacks and beverages, to fill the vending machines that they supply to workplaces and schools. - December 02, 2011 - svs vending
SVS Announces That Snack Machine Installation in the Bay Area is Free
SVS Vending, the snack machine service in the Bay Area has just announced that they provide vending machines to businesses for free, when the company becomes involved in one of three vending programs. SVS Vending provides state-of-the-art vending machines that are clean, modern and have the latest... - December 02, 2011 - svs vending
Online Retailer Takes Control of TSA Carry-on Rules
Ogomo.com is pleased to announce its new e-commerce website, which offers hundreds of travel sized items for TSA compliant travel. - October 22, 2011 - Ogomo, LLC
Triangle Healthy Vending and iContact Partner to Provide Healthy Snacks
Triangle Healthy Vending, a locally owned independent healthy vending business servicing the North Carolina Triangle, is pleased to announce a new partnership with iContact, an industry-leading email marketing software company and certified B Corporation based in Morrisville, NC. “Our goals... - November 13, 2010 - Triangle Healthy Vending, LLC
Suncoast Coffee Service and Vending Launches New Website
Leading coffee and vending supplier Suncoast Coffee Service and Vending launches a new state of the art website on August 30, 2010 - September 04, 2010 - Suncoast Coffee Service and Vending
BKind Vending Selected for Bethesda Green Business Incubator Program
BKind Vending (www.bkindvending), a natural and organic vending and coffee service company, was selected as a new member of the Bethesda Green Business Incubator Program. - March 24, 2010 - Bkind Vending LLC
The Ice Cube’s Portable Ice Vending Machine, the Mini Cube Makes It to Tybee Island, Georgia
The Ice Cube has successfully delivered their portable ice vending machine, The Mini Cube to Tybee Island in Georgia. With the island being susceptible to hurricanes and coastal flooding no permanent structures are allowed below the eleven foot flood level. To overcome this restriction, Innovative... - January 27, 2010 - The Ice Cube
The Ice Cube begins Distribution of a New and Smaller Ice Vending Machine, Mini Cube
Innovative Packaging Technologies, Inc., parent company of The Ice Cube begins distribution of their new automatic ice vending machine the Mini Cube. The new Mini Cube is an automatic ice vending machine that has all the features of its predecessor The Ice Cube, except that it fits into a smaller... - January 27, 2010 - The Ice Cube
The Ice Cube Unveils Portable Automatic Ice Dispenser for Businesses, the Mini Cube
The-Ice-Cube, the industries second largest automatic ice vending machine manufacturer, announces its release of the new Mini Cube. The Mini Cube has all of the features as its bigger brother, The-Ice-Cube but it fits into a smaller foot print. It is almost one half the size of The-Ice-Cube yet is... - November 19, 2009 - The Ice Cube
Power-Up Energy Reveals New Buzz Bite® Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chew 2ct. Convenience Packs at NAMA Spring Expo, April 16-17, 2009
Power-Up Energy is launching new packaging for Buzz Bites for the snack vending industry to allow snack vendors to sell an energy product at the most popular vending price point of $1.00. Buzz Bites Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chews are the number 1 energy chew on the market and have the same energy equivalent of a 5 hour energy shot, 25% more caffeine than the popular Red Energy Drink. - April 10, 2009 - Power-Up Energy