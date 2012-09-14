PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

VendingMarketWatch Hosts First-Ever Livestream Product Launch for the Markets App with Gimme VendingMarketWatch’s Editor, Emily Refermat, will be in Atlanta December 12th to host a live product launch with Gimme co-founders, Cory Hewett and Evan Jarecki, for their Markets app. - December 05, 2018 - Gimme

Gimme Makes Splash at Southeastern Vending Association Conference Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Emcees & DOP Colleen Calahan Presents at Annual SEVA Convention - August 22, 2018 - Gimme

Gimme Executive Participates in NAMA Fly-In Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Builds Connections with Lawmakers to Help Support Advocacy for the Convenience Service Industry. - August 15, 2018 - Gimme

BelloMen Spring Break UVA/UVB Sun Protection Introduces Packaging Made Simple The single sunscreen packets fit right into a bathing suit pocket, back pack, or beach bag to apply sunscreen where ever and whenever. - March 06, 2018 - BelloMen

Intelligent Vending/Retail Systems and the Pharmaceutical Industry in Africa Magex South Africa and PharmaAfrica24H have entered into a exclusive partnership to bring 24-hour intelligent retail and pharmaceutical vending platforms to Africa. - July 14, 2017 - PharmaAfrica24H

Pushdot Makes the Forbes' List of the Top 50 Startups to Watch in the UAE Dubai-based Pushdot, an application owned by Nomadic Capital Limited, was ranked number 37 on Forbes Middle East’s top 50 startups in the UAE. The event hosted by Forbes this week recognized UAE’s most promising startups that have achieved remarkable success by developing their ideas into... - October 05, 2016 - Nomadic

Watermill Express Names Madison Jobe Chief Operating Officer Expanding Leadership Team to Grow Nation’s Largest Drive-Up Pure Drinking Water Provider Watermill Express, LLC., the nation’s largest drive-up pure drinking water company, has announced Madison Jobe as its new Chief Operating Officer. Jobe joined the company on April 1st and will lead the organization’s operations and expansion with more than 1,300 locations already in place. - April 21, 2016 - Watermill Express, LLC

HUMAN Healthy Vending Releases Complete Guide to Vending Machine Business Leading Nutrition Distribution Platform Releases Free Comprehensive Guide on How To Start a Vending Machine Business - March 31, 2016 - HUMAN Healthy Vending

The World’s Most Advanced Nail Art at Your Fingertips A new Digital Nail Art Kiosk from FN2G gives you 1000’s of fab Nail Art designs to choose from. - June 01, 2015 - Fingernails2Go

National Vending to be Exhibiting at the SHRM 2014 Annual Conference & Exposition National Vending announced last week that it will be attending the Society for Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) 2014 Annual Conference and Exposition. The event will take place from June 22 to June 25, 2014 and will be held at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla. The SHRM Annual... - June 11, 2014 - National Vending

Vending Machine Provider Improves Customer Experience with New Fleet of Vending Machines vendSmart’s new machines equipped with telemetry and digital signage. - October 28, 2013 - VendSmart

Nature’s Eats Vending Announces Launch of Crowd Funding Campaign Atlanta-based healthy vending company providing vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kosher snacks is seeking backers on crowd funding site, IndieGoGo. - October 28, 2013 - Nature's Eats Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Expands Wisconsin Franchise Base Franchise Owners Lead the Charge in Winning Wisconsin Schools and Businesses Over to Vending Machines Dispensing Healthier Snacks. - December 22, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Catches on in the Dairy State Rural Wisconsin Schools and Businesses Opt for Vending Machines Dispensing Healthier Snacks and Beverages. - December 21, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Baltimore Organizations and Schools Embrace Fresh Healthy Vending Local Business Owner Transforms Community with Healthy Snack Options - December 13, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Launches in Northwest Arkansas Local business owner inspired to make community healthier with healthy vending machines. - December 05, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Leads "Automated Barista" Coffee Trend Leading healthy vending machine company revolutionizes coffee industry with latest innovation. - November 30, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Seeks San Diego's Worst Workplace Coffee Leading healthy vending machine company launches online contest to place a free coffee vending machine in a San Diego organization. - November 28, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fusion Dancers Now Powered by Fresh Healthy Vending Franchisee Wade Bergner aims to provide healthier, fresher options to dance studio students and teachers. - October 24, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

The World's Largest YMCA Welcomes Fresh Healthy Vending Inspired to make her community healthier, Emily Journey brings healthy choices to the Countryside YMCA in Lebanon, Ohio. - October 21, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Launches in Birmingham, Alabama Local business owner Jim Reed is inspired to make his community healthier with Fresh Healthy Vending machines. - October 17, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Former NFL Star Launches Fresh Healthy Vending in Dallas Inspired to make his community healthier, Brandon Jones teams up with Fresh Healthy Vending. - October 10, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Brings Healthy Snacks to Historic Betsy Ross House Local Philadelphia Franchisee Dan McClave Aims to Provide Healthier, Fresher Options to Historic Site. - October 07, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Great Expectations for Hampshire College with Cafe Vending Machine Massachusetts-based franchisee David Greeman aims to provide healthier, fresher options to students and faculty. - October 05, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending and Healthy Child Healthy World Announce Winners of Free Healthy Vending Machines Two Winners Selected to Receive Free Vending Machines Through Online Contest - October 01, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Now Offering Gourmet Coffee and Healthy Vending Machines A California company that specializes in healthy snacks vending machines is the hottest franchise now bringing on the java. - September 30, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

New Wedding Amenity Baskets Gives Brides-to-be a Hand This Wedding Season Ogomo.com, an online retailer of travel sized products, announces a new Wedding Bathroom Amenity Basket that will save brides-to-be both time and money while planning for their big day. - August 29, 2012 - Ogomo, LLC

Online Retailer Selected for "100 Brilliant Companies" List Ogomo.com is pleased to announce their appearance in the June, 2012 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine in their list of "100 Brilliant Companies." - June 11, 2012 - Ogomo, LLC

Online Retailer Announces Round Trip Toiletry Delivery Service Ogomo.com announces their round-trip toiletry supply service. This service will allow travelers to send their toiletries to their hotel and return them back home after their trip. - January 13, 2012 - Ogomo, LLC

SVS Vending Announces Credit Card Readers for Snack Machines in San Jose Service Area SVS Vending, the vending machine service in California has announced that they are providing vending machines with credit card readers for San Jose snack machine Customers. The credit card readers or “e-ports” provide clients with vending machines that do not require cash, although it does... - January 01, 2012 - svs vending

SVS Vending, the Snack Machine Bay Area Vending Service is Offering Office Coffee Programs SVS Vending, the snack machine vending service is offering office coffee service in addition to their comprehensive workplace vending programs. The coffee service stocks break rooms with the necessary supplies and products. - December 14, 2011 - svs vending

SVS Announces That Snack Machine Installation in the Bay Area is Free SVS Vending, the snack machine service in the Bay Area has just announced that they provide vending machines to businesses for free, when the company becomes involved in one of three vending programs. SVS Vending provides state-of-the-art vending machines that are clean, modern and have the latest features,... - December 02, 2011 - svs vending

SVS Vending Announces Healthy Food Options with San Jose Vending Service The vending service in San Jose, SVS Vending, has just announced the release of their healthy meals, snacks and beverages, to fill the vending machines that they supply to workplaces and schools. - December 02, 2011 - svs vending

Online Retailer Takes Control of TSA Carry-on Rules Ogomo.com is pleased to announce its new e-commerce website, which offers hundreds of travel sized items for TSA compliant travel. - October 22, 2011 - Ogomo, LLC

Triangle Healthy Vending and iContact Partner to Provide Healthy Snacks Triangle Healthy Vending, a locally owned independent healthy vending business servicing the North Carolina Triangle, is pleased to announce a new partnership with iContact, an industry-leading email marketing software company and certified B Corporation based in Morrisville, NC. “Our goals really... - November 13, 2010 - Triangle Healthy Vending, LLC

Suncoast Coffee Service and Vending Launches New Website Leading coffee and vending supplier Suncoast Coffee Service and Vending launches a new state of the art website on August 30, 2010 - September 04, 2010 - Suncoast Coffee Service and Vending

BKind Vending Selected for Bethesda Green Business Incubator Program BKind Vending (www.bkindvending), a natural and organic vending and coffee service company, was selected as a new member of the Bethesda Green Business Incubator Program. - March 24, 2010 - Bkind Vending LLC

The Ice Cube begins Distribution of a New and Smaller Ice Vending Machine, Mini Cube Innovative Packaging Technologies, Inc., parent company of The Ice Cube begins distribution of their new automatic ice vending machine the Mini Cube. The new Mini Cube is an automatic ice vending machine that has all the features of its predecessor The Ice Cube, except that it fits into a smaller foot... - January 27, 2010 - The Ice Cube

The Ice Cube’s Portable Ice Vending Machine, the Mini Cube Makes It to Tybee Island, Georgia The Ice Cube has successfully delivered their portable ice vending machine, The Mini Cube to Tybee Island in Georgia. With the island being susceptible to hurricanes and coastal flooding no permanent structures are allowed below the eleven foot flood level. To overcome this restriction, Innovative Packaging... - January 27, 2010 - The Ice Cube

The Ice Cube Unveils Portable Automatic Ice Dispenser for Businesses, the Mini Cube The-Ice-Cube, the industries second largest automatic ice vending machine manufacturer, announces its release of the new Mini Cube. The Mini Cube has all of the features as its bigger brother, The-Ice-Cube but it fits into a smaller foot print. It is almost one half the size of The-Ice-Cube yet is capable... - November 19, 2009 - The Ice Cube

eBuyHD.com Adds the Microsoft 63A-00001 Wireless Laser 5000 Mouse The Microsoft 63A-00001 Wireless Laser 5000 mouse will soon be available on the popular eBuyHD.com website. - August 27, 2009 - eBuyHD.com

Power-Up Energy Reveals New Buzz Bite® Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chew 2ct. Convenience Packs at NAMA Spring Expo, April 16-17, 2009 Power-Up Energy is launching new packaging for Buzz Bites for the snack vending industry to allow snack vendors to sell an energy product at the most popular vending price point of $1.00. Buzz Bites Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chews are the number 1 energy chew on the market and have the same energy equivalent of a 5 hour energy shot, 25% more caffeine than the popular Red Energy Drink. - April 10, 2009 - Power-Up Energy

Great Companies Choose SAP...Now SAP Chooses Frontier Beverage Company to Supply Its Coffee Service From 1 April 2009, the Frontier Beverage Company will start supplying the SAP campus in Johannesburg, South Africa, with its hot beverage requirements. Started in 2002, the Frontier Beverage Company offers coffee machines for homes and coffee vending machines for offices, and has gone on to acquire... - March 31, 2009 - Frontier Beverage Company

eBuyHD.com Add GPS Accessory Line A new line of accessories for GPS systems are now available from eBuyHD.com. - February 22, 2009 - eBuyHD.com

eBuyHD.com Offers New iPod Touch Protective Film Protect your iPod Touch with all new Protective Film from eBuyHD.com. - January 13, 2009 - eBuyHD.com

eBuyHD.com Adds New HDMI Couplers & HDMI Adpater They are pleased to announce the addition of the Swiveling HDMI Port Saver Adapter and Swiveling HDMI Coupler to their online Superstore. - January 03, 2009 - eBuyHD.com

eBuyHD.com Adds a Premium Wii QUAD Charging Dock They are excited to announce the addition of a Premium QUAD Charging Dock for the Nintendo Wii. - August 14, 2008 - eBuyHD.com

New Wii Fit Colored Skin Cases Arrive eBuyHD.com is excited to announce the arrival of skin cases for the popular Nintendo Wii Fit. - June 09, 2008 - eBuyHD.com

Holiday Washout Sparks Search for New Ways to Keep Dry As another holiday washout takes its toll, retailers search for new ways to get customers spending in their stores, offering services such as umbrella vending machines. - May 31, 2008 - Umb UK Vend