Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

Fix Auto Announces 6 New Locations Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six franchise locations, bringing Fix Auto USA’s total number of locations to 132. The additional locations expand Fix Auto’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including: Las Vegas, Northern California, and Southern... - July 27, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA's Shelly Bickett Receives Most Influential Women in Collision Repair Award Following last week’s announcement, Fix Auto USA is excited that Co-Founder and Franchise Partner Shelly Bickett has been recognized as one of The Women’s Industry Network’s (WIN) Most Influential Women of 2018. She will formally accept her award during the 2018 WIN Educational Conference... - March 26, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA Launches Specialized Collision Services Center Fix Auto USA announced the launch of a revolutionary collision repair center designed and constructed to meet changing market conditions. Located in Orange County, California, Fix Auto Anaheim North is owned and operated by industry veteran David Caulfield. The collision repair industry has been rapidly... - March 19, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA Announces Two New California Locations Fix Auto USA continues its expansion with the addition of two California locations, bringing the total number of Fix Auto franchise locations to 119. Fix Auto Santa Maria, the first location in California’s Central Coast is owned and operated by Hector Paz, who is recognized by insurance companies... - October 31, 2017 - Fix Auto USA

Prairie City RV Center Adds New Service: RV Leak Detection Technology Prairie City RV Center offers new service in Folsom and other surrounding areas using a revolutionary Leak Detection Technology equipment, the Sealtech 430-R. - November 19, 2016 - Prairie City RV Center

Fix Auto Cathedral City and Allstate Team Up to Donate a Refurbished Vehicle to a Local Single Mom On November 9, Fix Auto Cathedral City, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Henry and Gloria Arroyo, will host a ceremony with Allstate® Insurance Company to present a refurbished 2007 Chrysler Town & Country to Jennifer Rodriguez, a single mother who is determined to make a better life... - October 24, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA's Annual National Conference Sells Out for Third Consecutive Year Fix Auto USA announced that the organization’s 14th Annual National Conference - Believe. Achieve. Succeed. - has completely sold out. This is the third year in a row that the signature event, which is being held at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego from September 18-21, has been booked to capacity. The... - September 19, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

United Kingdom Loves the American Business Model of SuperGlass Inc. English entrepreneurs and consumers quickly appreciate this American way of doing business. - August 24, 2016 - SuperGlass Windshield Repair, Inc.

Fix Auto USA Announces Six New Franchise Additions Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six new Franchise Locations. These six Franchise Locations expand the geographical reach of the Fix Auto brand in Chicago, IL; Elko, NV; Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Diego, California; and Seattle, Washington. They are: · Fix... - August 11, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Prairie City RV Center Now Offers the “Ultimate 5th Wheel Connection” Prairie City RV Center now offers the Andersen Hitches branded “Aluminum Ultimate 5th Wheel Connection” for residents in the Folsom area. It is available in two versions – the Rail Mount and the Gooseneck Mount. The Rail Mount type is recommended for use with industry standard rails... - August 07, 2016 - Prairie City RV Center

Summer Heat Makes Windshields More Fragile Overheated glass will break easier under normal conditions. - August 06, 2016 - SuperGlass Windshield Repair, Inc.

Induction Innovations Launches Inductor Lite The Inductor® Lite is a compact and powerful 2,400W induction heater with a digital interface for manual heat control. - August 04, 2016 - Induction Innovations

Fix Auto Announces 14th Annual National Conference Fix Auto has announced that its 14th Annual National Conference themed “Believe. Achieve. Succeed.” will take place September 18–21, 2016 at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, set in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter. The invitation-only conference remains a signature event for... - March 23, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA Announces #AwFixAuto Social Media Contest Fix Auto, a leading network of independent body shop owner-operators, recently announced an interesting new development in its overarching social media marketing platform, the #AwFixAuto contest. The contest encourages entrants to submit individual “Aw Fix Auto” moments on the company’s... - March 14, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto Announces It's 100th Franchise Location Fix Auto USA has announced its 100th franchise location, marking a milestone in the growth of the independent, owner-operated collision repair brand. Fix Auto launched its franchise model in 2011 in response to a collision repair landscape increasingly dominated by regional and national consolidators,... - February 10, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Mercedes-Benz Auctioned by Bonhams in Aid of Paris Charity for Post-Trauma Research A 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Convertible will go under the hammer at Bonhams 4 February Grand Palais sale, with proceeds in aid of Parisian charity, Fondation de l’Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP); a foundation dedicated to supporting post-trauma research. - January 30, 2016 - Byrnes Motor Trust Restoration Inc.

Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage without leaving the comfort and warmth of home, vehicle owners can schedule an appointment with a certified auto repair technician. - January 08, 2016 - Ray's Garage, Inc.

Fix Auto USA Announces 18 New Franchise Additions Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of 18 new franchise locations. Bringing the organization's franchise total to 90 locations, the 18 franchises considerably expand the geographical reach of the Fix Auto brand in Chicago, San Bernardino County, Los Angeles County, Northern... - December 14, 2015 - Fix Auto USA

Dallas's Most Trusted Auto Glass Service Provider Completes Its 15 Years Jacob's Low Price Auto Glass Dallas completed its 15 years of excellence in the industry this year. The company is well known in Dallas for fast and affordable auto glass services. - September 30, 2015 - Low Price Auto Glass

A & J Collision Repair Announces the Start of Their Hit a Deer Get a Turkey Campaign Arkansas drivers have a 1 in 101 chance of having a deer related crash, that puts Arkansas in the top 15 at number 13. October, November and December are the 3 months out of the year that you are more likely to have a deer vehicle accident. - September 27, 2015 - A & J Collision Repair

Fix Auto USA's Annual National Conference Sells Out for Second Consecutive Year Fix Auto USA executives announced today that the organization’s 13th Annual National Conference, “The Next Big Thing,” has completely sold out and will draw the largest attendance figures in the conference’s history, being held at Ojai Valley Inn & Spa September 20-23. This... - September 16, 2015 - Fix Auto USA

Car Window Repair Company Gets Featured in Discovery’s Misfit Garage Dallas car window repair company Xtreme Autoglass Pros, LLC gets featured in an episode of Discovery Channel’s Misfit Garage, entitled “Meeting the Deadline.” In the episode, Xtreme Autoglass Pros, LLC performed an auto glass replacement on a very rare 1971 Plymouth Barracuda (a.k.a... - July 29, 2015 - Xtreme Autoglass Pros, LLC

Fix Auto Announces 10 New Franchise Additions Fix Auto USA has announced the addition of ten new franchise locations, bringing the organization’s franchise total to 75. This continued growth provides further evidence that the organization of high-performing independently owned and operated collision repair facilities remains focused on expanding... - July 22, 2015 - Fix Auto USA

Folsom RV Owners Can Now Purchase 1-lb Refillable Propane Gas Tanks Prairie City RV will now be providing Flame King 1-lb Refillable Propane Cylinders, useful additions to the equipment sets of Roseville and Folsom RV owners and campers. - April 15, 2015 - Prairie City RV Center

Fix Auto Announces Charlie Rich to Management Team Fix Auto USA team is welcoming a new member to their management team. - February 18, 2015 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto Expands National Footprint with Nine New Franchises Fix Auto USA is a chain of franchises specializing in auto collision and auto body repair. Today, Fix Auto is announcing the addition of nine new franchise locations. - December 23, 2014 - Fix Auto USA

Windshield Repair Franchise Opens in Contra Costa County SuperGlass franchise #310 opens in Concord, CA. Mobile windshield repair, headlight restoration, and glass scratch removal now available at reasonable prices to fleets, dealerships, insurance customers and general public. - December 19, 2014 - SuperGlass Windshield Repair

Method Glass Adopts Patented Wire Technology for Auto Glass Removal, Company Wide Method Glass requires all of its certified automotive glass technicians to implement the newly patented wire technology to insure safe and damage free auto glass removal during the windshield replacement process. - October 02, 2014 - Method Glass

A New Family-Owned Automotive Glass Repair and Replacement Company Opens Its Mobile Doors in Phoenix, Arizona Method Glass opens its mobile doors to Phoenix, AZ valley-wide, specializing in a methodical approach to automotive glass repair and replacement that offers certified expert automotive glass technicians and a lifetime warranty. - May 28, 2014 - Method Glass

Midwest Collision Center is the First Auto Body Repair Facility in Michigan to "Go Green" by Replacing Every Light with LED Lights Midwest Collision Center Inc. announces a major “green initiative” to replace every light on the property with LED lighting from Green Universal Solutions Co. (GUSCO). Midwest Collision Center is the first automotive body repair center in Michigan to make the change to replace every light with LED lighting. - September 12, 2013 - Midwest Collision Center Inc.

Houston Auto Windshield Replacement Expert Warns Motorists Not to Buy Cheap Auto Windshields Francisco Linares, owner of S Delta Auto Glass, Inc says quality auto glasses save lives during accidents and roll-overs. - July 03, 2013 - S Delta Auto Glass Repair Houston

Houston Auto Glass Replacement Expert Cautions Against Driving with Cracked Auto Windshields Francisco Linares with S Delta Auto Glass says replacing cracked auto windshield is safer and more cost effective for area motorists. - June 17, 2013 - S Delta Auto Glass Repair Houston

Auto Glass Repair Company in Yucca Valley, CA, Teams with SEO Firm to Market to Local Vehicle Owners Locally owned company MDR Auto Glass, which has served the area since 1970, is announcing a partnership with the online marketing team at Prospect Genius. - April 13, 2013 - MDR Auto Glass

Houston Auto Windshield Repair Beefs Up Mobile Unit, Becomes One Stop Shop for Auto Windshields Auto Glass Houston increases auto windshields in stock, adds more repair specialists to its mobile repair unit. - April 09, 2013 - S Delta Auto Glass Repair Houston

Houston Auto Glass Repair Says Choosing the Wrong Auto Glass Repair Shop Could Cost You S Delta Auto Glass says hiring inexperienced auto glass replacement shops could pose danger to you and your family. - April 05, 2013 - S Delta Auto Glass Repair Houston

Houston Auto Body Repair and Paint Shop Thanks Houstonians for Many Years of Business Ramy’s Garage has decades of auto repair experience in the Houston Galleria area, has served thousands of Houstonians over the years. - April 03, 2013 - Ramys Garage

Rum River Automotive: Join Their Birthday Club and Receive Car Service Discount Special Rum River Automotive: Join their Birthday Club and receive Car Service Discount Specials including a Birthday Gift just for signing up. - January 25, 2013 - Rum River Automotive

Houston Auto Windshield Repair Says Using Cheap DIY Windshield Kits is Costly Mistake S Delta Auto Glass says consumers who choose to use DIY repair kits could be spending more money on windshield repair than they should. - January 11, 2013 - S Delta Auto Glass Repair Houston

Houston Auto Windshield Repair Releases New Year Car Windshield Maintenance Guide S Delta Auto Glass says drivers who follow the maintenance guide will prolong the life of their auto windshield and save money in the New Year - January 08, 2013 - S Delta Auto Glass Repair Houston

Houston Auto Glass Repair Specialist Warns Against Driving with Damaged Windshield This Holiday Season S Delta Auto Glass of Houston says holiday season is already dangerous time on the road and damaged windshield increases the risk. - December 09, 2012 - S Delta Auto Glass Repair Houston

Houston Auto Windshield Replacement Expert Cautions Against Ignoring Cracked Windshields in 2013 Francisco Linares, owner of S Delta Auto Glass Repair says doing so endangers lives and increases the likelihood of major accidents. - December 08, 2012 - S Delta Auto Glass Repair Houston

Auto Glass Repair Company in Raleigh, NC, Hires SEO Marketers to Improve Its Web Visibility Vehicle owners in the Raleigh area who need auto glass repair or replacement for a broken, cracked, or chipped window or windshield will soon have an easier time finding the right company for the job - October 19, 2012 - Glassnique Auto Glass

Taking Training to the Next Level Training that helps the A & J Collision Repair focus on the customer and how to improve efficiency. - September 29, 2012 - A & J Collision Repair

National Auto Glass Supplier Shows How to Save Money on Auto Glass Purchase National Glass Brokers says choosing the right auto glass supplier can save you money. - September 22, 2012 - National Glass Brokers

Auto Glass Repair Company in Tacoma, WA, Teams with Local Online Marketers to Boost Web Visibility Vehicle owners in Tacoma will soon have an easier time locating a qualified window repair technician when they have a chip, crack, or other issue with a window or windshield. - August 30, 2012 - Microchip Auto Glass, Inc

Charity Car Show Raises Over $19,000 for Industry YAL The Youth Activities League is a nonprofit, joint program, funded totally by donations, that provides leadership and mentors for the “at risk” youth of the area. The program is run by Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with support from the City of Industry, local businesses, and volunteers, donating both time and money. - August 03, 2012 - Haddick's Towing & Auto Body