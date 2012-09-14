PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Parking Boss Brings Better Parking Solutions to Apartmentalize Parking is a common challenge in multifamily communities. While there is a push in new development to minimize parking, in reality, it is an amenity many renters still want. Parking Boss combines software and materials to help community and portfolio managers turn parking into a positive asset and amenity. Parking Boss will share their solutions at the Apartmentalize tradeshow June 26-28th in Denver. - June 21, 2019 - Parking Boss

ABM Chooses Inugo’s Frictionless Parking Solution for San Diego Parking Lots Inugo, a universal parking solution provider, has announced that their frictionless parking technology will be used for ABM Industries’ 18 downtown parking lots in San Diego, California. ABM’s decision to use Inugo’s innovative parking system promises improvement in customer experience... - September 06, 2018 - Inugo

Monster Size Garage Condominiums Invading Palm Springs This Summer Garage condominiums, or storage condominiums as some would call them, are finding their way into the hearts and wallets of owners of RV’s, boats, and excessive car or off road vehicle collections. Forgotten is the gap between self storage closets and a full blown warehouse, as that gap is being filled by Garage Condominiums. Units range from 650 square feet up to 5400 sq ft. Much larger than self storage, but much smaller than a warehouse. - April 10, 2018 - monSTORE Garages

Parking Management Services of America Transitions Towards Ticketless Valet Parking It's out with the old and in with the new. After successfully pilot testing ticketless valet parking operations throughout multiple venues, Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) plans to roll out the digital platform to all of its clients in Los Angeles and Orange County. - February 28, 2018 - Parking Management Services of America

LiftMaster and Chamberlain Integrate with the Google Assistant and IFTTT MyQ Technology Taps into the Smarts of the Google Assistant with "Ok Google." - September 22, 2017 - Industry West

Best-in-Class Parking Enforcement Through ParkiFi Partnership Parking Revenue Recovery Services is excited to announce their partnership with ParkiFi. - May 19, 2017 - Parking Revenue Recovery Services, Inc.

ZipPark Appoints a New CEO ZipPark, Inc., the industry leader in event and valet parking technology, today announced that it has appointed Carl Sgamboti, co-founder, as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2017. Barry Lazowski, co-founder, will continue on as President. “Carl is going to take ZipPark to the next... - May 17, 2017 - ZipPark

Parking Management Services of America Begins Strong 1st Quarter for 2017 with Its Popular "New Year New Client" Promotion for Valet Parking Services in Los Angeles Parking Management Services of America and CEO, Eric Vargas, have added more diversity to the company's already successful portfolio of valet parking services in Los Angeles. After an overwhelming response to its once a year pricing promotion that began in January 2017, PMSA extended the deadline for their biggest savings event through February 28, 2017. The turnout of their "New Year New Client" promotion resulted in PMSA producing one of its strongest opening quarters for any year. - March 02, 2017 - Parking Management Services of America

Kathleen Laney Honored as One of Parking Industry’s Most Influential Young Professionals The National Parking Association (NPA) has selected Laney Solutions’ Kathleen Laney, President, as a part of its 2016 40 Under 40 class of young professionals and up-and-coming leaders in the parking industry. Ms. Laney and the other chosen individuals, representing multiple sectors of the parking industry, will be inducted into the awards program at the NPA 2016 Convention & Expo on September 20 in Atlanta, GA. - August 19, 2016 - Kathleen Laney

Free Memorial Day Parking at Florida Economy Parking Florida Economy Parking is offering free Miami Airport parking on Memorial Day. Spaces are limited so book ahead. Easily make your reservation online to receive your free day of airport parking. - April 27, 2016 - Florida Economy Parking

Parking Management Services of America CEO, Eric Vargas, Awarded NPA's Inaugural "40 Under 40" The National Parking Association Announces its Inaugural 40 Under 40 class. Parking Management Services of America CEO, Eric Vargas, Honored as One of Parking Industry’s Most Influential Young Professionals. - July 31, 2015 - Parking Management Services of America

MonSTORE Garages, Owned Garages Coming to Ventura California Privately owned garages (Man Caves), are coming to the City of Ventura. ready to accommodate RV’s, Hot Rods, Boats and an occasional Super Bowl party. - July 09, 2015 - monSTORE Garages

Fort Collins Garage Doors Expands Service Area Greeley Garage Doors and Loveland Garage Doors have now expanded service into the Fort Collins area, operating as Fort Collins Garage Doors. Company owner Randy Swigert moved to severance in 2011 and established his company there after more than 10 successful years in business in Arizona. The company... - June 17, 2015 - Fort Collins Garage Doors

Garage Doors Now Can Include Remote Security Features, Says Dave Krzyzak of Palm Valley Garage Doors "Garage doors, they need regular maintenance to ensure safe operation," Krzyzak adds. - May 09, 2015 - Palm Valley Garage Doors

ParkingWale Mobile App Coming to Rescue of Bengaluru City & Traffic If movies, rails, flights, cabs, auto's etc. can be booked online, then why not parking slots? - April 15, 2015 - JustPark Parking Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers and Area Residents Raise Over $5,000 to Support Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston Amazing Spaces Storage Centers and Houston area communities have joined forces in helping raising money for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston by participating in the Texas Self Storage Association's "Starfish: Make a Difference" campaign". This year, Amazing Spaces and the community raised more money than ever before - donating a total of over $5,000! - November 08, 2014 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

"Make a Difference" by Supporting the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas Donate to the Shriner's Hospital for Children Galveston at any Amazing Spaces Storage Center Location - September 09, 2014 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Parking Management Services Launches 2014 Summer Promo - Best Valet Parking Service Rates for Businesses in Los Angeles & Orange County Looking for Parking Attendants The 2014 Summer Promo is here, and for a limited time, businesses in Los Angeles and Orange County can take advantage of Parking Management Services and their industry Best Service Rates for parking attendants and valet parking services. - June 07, 2014 - Parking Management Services of America

Shriners Hospitals for Children - Houston and Galveston Partner with Amazing Spaces® for Personal Items Collection Valentine’s Day themed donation party set for Thursday, February 13 at Amazing Spaces on W. Holcombe Blvd. - January 30, 2014 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Parking Management Services in Los Angeles Begins 2014 New Year Promotion: Best Valet Parking Rates Beginning February 2014, Parking Management Services of America will be offering the parking industry's best valet parking service rates in Los Angeles and Orange County with its 2014 New Year Promotion. All restaurants, landlords, property managers, and retail property management companies are encouraged to take advantage of this promotion as these valet parking service rates will not be available again this year and can offer savings of more than 30% compared to other valet parking services! - January 21, 2014 - Parking Management Services of America

Premium Parking Unveils iPhone App to Change the Future of the Commercial Parking Experience Boasting a striking design, the app handles all aspects of the parking experience from search and geo-fencing capabilities, to payment processing and reservations. - December 15, 2013 - Premium Parking

Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers Helps Bring Joy to Houston Children in Need for the Fifth Year, Partnering with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Amazing Spaces Storage Centers is an official Toys for Tots donation site for the residents of the greater Houston communities. Its four Houston-area locations will collect toys to give to Houston children in need this holiday season. - December 06, 2013 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Houston Community Answers the Call to Donate to Shriners Hospital for Children, Amazing Spaces® Storage Center’s Annual Fundraiser Leader in self storage, Amazing Spaces Storage Centers®, raises funds to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a world-class hospital system that saves and improves the lives of children regardless of their family's ability to pay. Houston local communities rose to the challenge to donate. - November 22, 2013 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers is Recognized by Mayor Parker a Valuable Partner in the New DROPoff Houston e-Waste Recycling Program Local self storage facilities partner with the City of Houston and GREENspot DROPoff to accept residents' electronic waste free of charge to be responsibly recycled thereby keeping dangerous materials out of landfills and streams. - October 11, 2013 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers® Named Top-Operator: 2013 Mini-Storage Messenger Top 100 Operators List Amazing Spaces Storage Center is named a Top 100 Operator by "Mini-Storage Messenger" in 2013. - September 25, 2013 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Parking Management Services in Los Angeles Kicks Off Its Annual Fall Promo Best Valet Service Rates Parking Management Services is offering some of the best valet service rates in Los Angeles with its annual Fall 2013 promo. Shopping and Retail property owners are encouraged to take advantage of this promo as these rates will not be available again - September 25, 2013 - Parking Management Services of America

Self Storage Provider, Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers, Raises $33,500 for Shriners Hospitals for Children and Celebrates 15th Anniversary Celebrating 15 years in business and as a part of the Houston community, local self storage provider raises money to donate to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Houston. - May 31, 2013 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

A "Can’t Miss" Event in Houston Medical Center: Local Business, Amazing Spaces, Plans Big Bash to Celebrate 15th Anniversary and to Raise Money for Children's Hospital Amazing Spaces Storage Centers hosting 15th Year Anniversary Event and Charity Event on May 16th, 2013 at 2412 W. Holcombe Blvd. in the Houston Medical Center. Guests will enjoy wine, made-to-order savory crepes, a photobooth, and raffle prizes. The event promises to be fun and unique, the highlight being a "Storage Wars" themed live auction benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Houston with celebrity auctioneer Walt Cade from the A&E hit show Storage Wars Texas. - April 19, 2013 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers Hosts 15th Year Anniversary Event to Thank Customers and to Fundraise for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Amazing Spaces Storage Centers, a leading provider of upscale moving and storage solutions, announces their 15th Year Anniversary Event to be held on May 16th, 2013 at 2412 W. Holcombe Blvd. in the Houston Medical Center. The event promises to be fun and unique, the highlight being a "Storage Wars" themed live auction benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Houston. - March 26, 2013 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) Compares Foreign Exchange Rates of UK Providers With the pound recently falling further against the value of the Dollar and Euro, banks and money exchange services have reported record sales in travel money orders with Sainsbury’s Bank Travel Money seeing online orders for foreign currency almost tripling in February*. In order for travelers... - March 25, 2013 - Airport Parking and Hotels

Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers Voted “Best of The Woodlands” in Self Storage Category for the Fourth Year in a Row This is the company's 15th year in operation, and it is hosting an Anniversary Event on May 16th to thank their loyal customers and communities. - March 11, 2013 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Skyway Airport Parking Extends Its $1 Per Day Charging After the First 10 Days Promotion Skyway Airport Parking is located near Auckland Airport, and provides secure, high quality, monitored parking for air travelers. With over 30 years experience in this line of business Skyway Airport Parking makes the cut as one of Auckland Airport’s top notch parking providers after building a great reputation for great services. - December 30, 2012 - Skyway Airport Parking

Skyway Airport Parking Extends Its Free Groom Services Due to Popular Demand Skyway Airport Parking is located near Auckland Airport, and provides secure, high quality, monitored parking for air travellers. With over 30 years experience in this line of business Skyway Airport Parking makes the cut as one of Auckland Airport’s top notch parking providers after building a great reputation for great services. - December 14, 2012 - Skyway Airport Parking

Airport Parking and Hotels Compares Cost of Visiting European Christmas Markets Airport Parking and Hotels, a leading airport parking comparison website, has compared the cost of visiting European Christmas markets. European Christmas markets are increasingly attracting British tourists in the run up to the festive period and so, Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has compared... - December 13, 2012 - Airport Parking and Hotels

Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers Help Bring Joy to Local Needy Children This Holiday Season, Partners with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Leader in self storage in Houston, Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers is an official Toys for Tots donation site. All four Amazing Spaces locations will challenge their communities to give new, unwrapped toys that will then be distributed by the Toys for Tots Program to local needy children. - November 06, 2012 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces® Storage Center Area Residents Donate Funds to Support Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Partner with Texas Self Storage Association Leader in self storage, Amazing Spaces Storage Centers®, raises money from customers, associates, friends, and family members to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a world-class hospital system that saves and improves the lives of children regardless of their family's ability to pay. Houston local communities rose to the challenge to donate. - October 22, 2012 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) Compares New Cycle Baggage Charges Following the success of Great Britain’s cycling teams this summer, specialist adventure holiday tour operator Explore has announced a 62% year-on-year increase in cycling holiday bookings and cycle shops around the UK have reported a significant increase in enquiries and sales of bicycles.(1)... - October 10, 2012 - Airport Parking and Hotels

Parking Becomes Easier in Chicago with the Launch of SpotHero, the City’s Premiere Parking Company SpotHero a parking reservation start-up company, is the “Orbitz” of Chicago parking, providing the quick fix to the city’s parking problems. - October 03, 2012 - SpotHero

Allpro Parking For Healthcare Offers Valet Services at Erie County Medical Center Allpro Parking For Healthcare, a division of Allpro Parking,LLC, starts valet operations at Erie County Medical Center. - August 30, 2012 - Allpro Parking

Trusted Garage Door Repair Company Now Servicing Across Dallas, Georgia Georgia’s most trusted garage door repair Company has now become operational in Dallas. - August 07, 2012 - Garage Door Repair Dallas

Amazing Spaces Now Provides Recycling Services at Four Convenient Locations in Greater Houston, TX Amazing Spaces Storage Centers(R), a leader in providing self storage in Houston, Spring, and The Woodlands, TX, teams up with GREENspot DROPoff to provide Houstonians with a free, convenient and responsible way to recycle their e-waste. - June 22, 2012 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Parking Management Services of America Recognized as One of the Most Trusted Valet Parking Services in Los Angeles They have been recognized as one of the most trustworthy valet parking services available in the city of Los Angeles. Parking Management Services of America strongly believes in proper business etiquette and an all around honest approach to all customers. - May 05, 2012 - Parking Management Services of America

Amazing Spaces Storage Center Celebrated the Grand Opening of a 4th Store Located in the Houston Medical Center with a Donation to the Shriners Hospital for Children Amazing Spaces, a leading provider of upscale self-storage solutions, celebrated the grand opening of its 4th store with an incredible party and gift to the Shriners Hospital for Children on April 20th. - May 03, 2012 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Home Office Minister Lynne Featherstone Visits FlashPark A Minister from the Home Office has visited parking management firm FlashPark to learn about its cutting edge parking enforcement services. - April 30, 2012 - Vehicle Control Solutions Ltd

Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers Named Best of The Woodlands in Self Storage Category for the Third Year in a Row Amazing Spaces®, a leading provider of upscale self storage solutions, has been named The Best of The Woodlands 1st place winner in the Storage or Self Storage category for the third year in a row by WoodlandsOnline.com, a popular internet directory and guide for the community located north of Houston. With... - March 23, 2012 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces® - Medical Center, Celebrates Its Grand Opening with a Toast to the Community and a Donation Gift to the Shriners Hospitals for Children The newest location of Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers opens mid-March and is located at the crossroads of the Medical Center, West University and Rice Village (2412 W. Holcombe Blvd.). Amazing Spaces will celebrate its Grand Opening on April 20th by inviting their friends and new neighbors to stop by for introductions, fun and festivities between 11AM and 2PM. Enjoy made-to-order crepes, wine tastings, and multiple prize giveaways. - March 13, 2012 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

FlashPark Responds to Welsh Parking Ticket Complaints The British private parking enforcement agency FlashPark has announced that it will resolve problems relating to the issuance of parking tickets in Wales that are only written in English. - January 23, 2012 - Vehicle Control Solutions Ltd

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers Partners with Toys for Tots to Give to Children in Their Communities Amazing Spaces Storage Centers joins forces with Toys for Tots to reach out to greater Houston communities asking residents to help enrich the lives of local children during this holiday season. - November 01, 2011 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers