Garage condominiums, or storage condominiums as some would call them, are finding their way into the hearts and wallets of owners of RV’s, boats, and excessive car or off road vehicle collections. Forgotten is the gap between self storage closets and a full blown warehouse, as that gap is being filled by Garage Condominiums. Units range from 650 square feet up to 5400 sq ft. Much larger than self storage, but much smaller than a warehouse. - April 10, 2018 - monSTORE Garages