Recent Headlines
Within Helicopter Services
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Nick Herle and Heli Aviation Offer Important Wildlife Management Tool for the FWC
Florida currently has an incredibly rich ecosystem that’s filled with various species of plants and animals. The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in Florida is the main entity in charge of preserving the varied land and water habitats located throughout 66,000 square miles of... - February 19, 2021 - Nick Herle
Nick Herle’s Heli Aviation Offers Disaster Relief and Powerline Inspections
The chief pilot and founder of Heli Aviation has helped aid many crisis zones with their helicopter services. - January 29, 2021 - Nick Herle
Air Charter Advisors Addresses Private Jet Travel During the Coronavirus Outbreak
As organizations, corporations, and service providers are working around the clock to provide updates regarding COVID-19, this is how Air Charter Advisors is handling the Coronavirus and their Private Jet Charter Services. - March 20, 2020 - Air Charter Advisors
Chicago Area Business Aviation Association Announces Brian Udell as Keynote Speaker for Safety Day, March 7, 2018
Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights
Heli Harbor, a Game-Changer for Scenic Flights Industry
Heli Harbor is a unique Water Operations Based Helipad that combines a helicopter flight and a boating experience for those living near or have water access. Heli Harbor can travel via the Intercostal Waterway enabling a helicopter to land safely almost anywhere along the waterway. Palm Beach Helicopters has just published a Kickstarter Project to bring this concept to fruition. - October 26, 2017 - Palm Beach Helicopters
Encore Jets: The Private Jet Company and Its Model That is Changing the Industry Standard
Encore Jets, LLC – based at a midtown office in Manhattan – enter the private jet brokerage industry with their bold and unique business model. Operating as a full service private aviation company proposes a membership program specializing on direct, or wholesale access for its members. - May 25, 2016 - Encore Jets
Castle International Launching New CASTLE MEDFLIGHT in Austin, Texas
Castle International, LLC parent company to CASTLE MEDFLIGHT TM the nations premier provider Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) air ambulance transport with full CONNECT TM telemedicine integration to America’s top hospitals and donor health networks, continues to expand its land acquisition... - March 17, 2016 - Castle International
Suite Pass of Austin Curates Exclusive Grand Prix Experiences
High-end portfolio of race weekend events includes chauffeured Lamborghini service and private race day suites. - October 13, 2015 - Suite Pass
Wisconsin Aviation Offers a Free Seminar “All About Drones”
Wisconsin Aviation, Inc.’s corporate office at Watertown, Wisconsin, announces a free seminar on Sunday, September 13, concerning the fast development of the use of drones, also referred to as “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” (UAS). “Know Before You Fly” is an awareness... - September 05, 2015 - Wisconsin Aviation
Take a Fast Jet to See Fast Cars in Abu Dhabi Say LuxuryJets Ltd
Enjoy the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in exclusive luxury courtesy of London-based Luxury Jets Ltd. - September 19, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
LuxuryJets Present the Top Ten Places to Visit on a Private Jet
A list of the top ten places to visit on a private jet has been produced by aviation specialists LuxuryJets Ltd - August 09, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
Charter a Helicopter for Summer Events Says LuxuryJets Ltd
UK-based LuxuryJets says that whether planning to attend Royal Ascot, the British Grand Prix or a Summer Festival, chartering a helicopter is the way to go. - June 07, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
Aircraft Maintenance Technician Day Luncheon at Banyan
Banyan celebrated its 8th annual AMT Day on Friday, May 24, 2013. This annual event pays tribute to Charles E. Taylor, the first Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT), who built Orville and Wilbur Wright’s engine. It is also a day that Banyan uses to honor its Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Avionics Team and Parts team for their dedication to quality and safety. - May 30, 2013 - Banyan Air Service
There’s Spirit at Banyan Air Service
Working together…growing together…winning together is a motto that is often heard at Banyan Air Service. While the Banyan team demonstrates a commitment to excellence, it’s not all work and no play at the Fort Lauderdale Executive based company. - April 21, 2013 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Named EVAS Sales and Service Center
Banyan Air Service and VisionSafe have entered into an agreement, naming Banyan an Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS) Sales and Service Center for the Southeast United States. - January 20, 2013 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan’s Mobile Avionics Team Outfits Another Charter Fleet
Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport recently completed the second of two Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft with the Aircell AGT-4000 Gogo inflight internet system. One of the installations included the Aircell Axxess two channel Iridium system, while both aircraft were certified for Wi-Fi in the cabin. The avionics installation was done at the customer’s maintenance base during a minimum maintenance inspection. - December 13, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Central Helicopters Gains Planning Permission for New Heliport and Offices
Central Helicopters, a leading UK-based provider of helicopter services for business purposes, aerial photography, weddings and other occasions, have received planning permission to relocate to new premises. Central Helicopters has been based at Tollerton Airfield - also known as Nottingham City... - November 29, 2012 - Central Helicopters Ltd
Adagold Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary with a Special Event for 40 VIP Guests
Adagold Aviation celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a special Dinner Event for 40 VIP guests at one of Brisbane’s most unique venues, Garage 88. Adagold are a proudly wholly owned Australian company which established operations in Brisbane in August 1992. The company has since grown to... - October 25, 2012 - Adagold Aviation
Aviation Art on Display at Banyan
Banyan Air Service and Steven F. Greenwald Design, Inc. have teamed up to provide an aviation art display in Banyan’s lobby. - October 25, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Michael Grana Joins Banyan Aircraft Sales
Michael Grana recently joined Banyan Air Service as aircraft sales associate. In his new role, he will be responsible for aircraft research and aircraft brokerage listings. - October 19, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
George Tucker Joins Banyan Air Service
George Tucker recently joined Banyan Air Service as the Director of Banyan Pilot Shop. He is responsible for the leadership and growth of the Pilot Shop and banyanpilotshop.com including marketing strategy, supply chain, inventory and management. - October 07, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Air Service Appointed Florida Dealer for Quest KODIAK
Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has recently been appointed as a Quest Authorized Sales Center for the KODIAK. - August 15, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Receives Gulfstream Wi-Fi STC Approval
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently issued STC ST03958AT to Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) for the installation of a Honeywell Aspire 200LG Satcom system on Gulfstream models GII/GIII/GIV. - July 12, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Adds Challenger Capabilities
Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has added the Bombardier Challenger CL- 601-1A/3A/3R and CL-604 to its FAA Part 145 Repair Station, as well as to its EASA certification and Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela approvals. - June 27, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Meets Wi-Fi Requirments for Gulfstream Aircraft
Banyan Air Service has just completed equipping its ramp to meet Wi-Fi requirements for the Gulfstream G650 and G280. - May 17, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Lauderdale Air Show Returns to Fort Lauderdale; Banyan Pilot Shop an Official Sponsor
After a five year hiatus, the Lauderdale Air Show returns to Fort Lauderdale on April 28 – 29, 2012. For pilots flying to South Florida for the show, Banyan Air Service at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is offering a fuel discount, no ramp fees, as well as hotel and car reservation assistance. - April 19, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Fun Day at Banyan’s Customer Appreciation Day - Food – Kids Activities – Product Demonstrations
Banyan Pilot Shop located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport will host its sixth annual customer appreciation day, Saturday, April 7, 2012 from 11 am – 2 pm rain or shine. - March 14, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Delivers First AVIATOR 200 to South America
On January 7, 2012 a Beech Jet 400A departed for Argentina outfitted with the Thrane and Thrane AVIATOR 200 Swift Broadband (SBB) system. - January 25, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan - Texas Turbine Conversion
The Banyan maintenance team recently partnered with Texas Turbine Conversions from Celina, Texas to perform an exciting engine upgrade utilizing an STC (supplemental type certificate) developed by Texas Turbine Conversions called the “SUPERVAN 900.” - October 23, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Changes at Banyan’s Pilot Shop
Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is in the process of changing Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) to Banyan Pilot Shop and TropicAero.com (Banyan’s On-line Store) to BanyanPilotShop.com. - October 20, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Air Service Targets Lear 40/45 Community
With the increased coverage provided by adding a second shift and the addition of nine new technicians in the last ninety days, Banyan Air Service (FXE) has added the Lear 40 series airframe to their growing list of capabilities. - October 16, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan (FXE) Welcomes Pilots with Boat Show Specials
Banyan Air Service (FXE) is rolling out the red carpet to pilots for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Choose Banyan as your host FBO and not only will your aircraft be handled with care, but you’ll enjoy some additional benefits; special hotel rates, fuel discounts, AVTRIP points and a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from the Banyan Pilot Shop. - September 23, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Brian Wilson – Guest Speaker at Inmarsat Conference in Munich
Brian Wilson spoke about High Speed Data and Wi-Fi at the Inmarsat Aeronautical Conference in Munich, Germany recently. - August 17, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Jet Request Donating to University Athletic Programs During 2011 College Football Season
JetRequest.com will be donating up to $2000.00 per flight to the athletic departments or scholarship funds of universities whose alumni utilize JetRequest.com services for their private jet charter flights during the 2011-2012 football season. They will secure aircraft to any game of any school... - August 14, 2011 - Jet Request
EMS Aviation and Banyan Air Service Pursue Certification for EMS Aspire and eNfusion Systems
Companies partner to bring effective in-flight connectivity to Gulfstream Aircraft. - July 30, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Hangar & Office Space Expansion at Banyan
Banyan Air Service continues to expand at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE). Earlier this year, Banyan acquired hangars 65 and 66 with an additional 33,000 square feet of space. - July 24, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Receives Pilots’ Choice Award
Banyan Air Service located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport was recently voted #3 U.S. FBO, #1 Southeast U.S. FBO and #2 Star FBO in the FltPlan.com 2011 Pilots’ Choice Survey. - July 10, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Omniflight/Native Air Adds Air Medical Base at Hospital in Sun City West, Arizona
Native Air division of Omniflight Helicopters expands to its 15th helicopter base in Arizona, offering additional lifesaving transport in the state. - April 01, 2011 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.
Omniflight Helicopters Completes Level 1 of Federal Aviation Administration's Safety Management System Program
Omniflight's participation in demanding FAA program builds on ongoing proactive safety efforts. - March 16, 2011 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.
New Mexico Department of Public Safety Officers to Receive Training in Safe Landing Zones for Air Medical Rescue by Native Air
Native Air, a leading provider of air medical rescue services in New Mexico, Arizona and Texas, will train New Mexico Department of Public Safety Officers in helicopter operations and safety for air medical rescue. - February 10, 2011 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.
Native Air, an Omniflight Company, Introduces New Membership Program, OmniAdvantage
To help consumers offset the cost of emergency health care, Native Air launches a membership program that covers out-of-pocket costs of air medical transport for members and their families in the event of an emergency. - December 30, 2010 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.
Native Air’s Flight for a Cause Donates $15,000 to River Cities United Way
Omniflight's Native Air operating subsidiary serving Arizona, New Mexico and Texas gives back to the communities it serves through charitable donations. - November 25, 2010 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.
Omniflight Helicopters Launches OmniAdvantage Membership Program, Initially in Eight States
Omniflight's OmniAdvantage Program Ensures Air Medical Transport for Members and Families for Low Annual Fee of $49. - November 24, 2010 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.
Hangar63 and TropicAero.com Add Portable GPUs to Product Line
Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) has recently partnered with Aviation Management International (AMI) to offer customers the AMI line of Portable Ground Power Units (GPUs). - June 09, 2010 - Banyan Air Service
Customer Appreciation Day Draws Crowd
Recently, Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) and TropicAero.com hosted their annual customer appreciation day. Over 360 people attended the event and participated in the day’s activities that took place at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. - May 20, 2010 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Participates in Bahamas Gateway FBO Seminar
Recently several Banyan teammates participated in a Bahamas Gateway FBO Seminar hosted by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism – Aviation Division (BMOTA). - May 19, 2010 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan’s Wings of Hope Helping 4KIDS of South Florida
The teammates at Banyan Air Service, based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport have recently committed their support to 4KIDS of South Florida. Banyan helps this organization through volunteer opportunities, monetary donations, and new and gently used items. - April 04, 2010 - Banyan Air Service
First Successful Bahamas Day at Banyan
Banyan located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) hosted the first annual Bahamas Day on February 20, 2010. This event was for pilots who wanted information on flying to the Bahamas and for people wanting details about charter flights. - March 04, 2010 - Banyan Air Service