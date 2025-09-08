Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport recently completed the second of two Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft with the Aircell AGT-4000 Gogo inflight internet system. One of the installations included the Aircell Axxess two channel Iridium system, while both aircraft were certified for Wi-Fi in the cabin. The avionics installation was done at the customer’s maintenance base during a minimum maintenance inspection. - December 13, 2012 - Banyan Air Service