Chicago Area Business Aviation Association Announces Brian Udell as Keynote Speaker for Safety Day, March 7, 2018 Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights

Heli Harbor, a Game-Changer for Scenic Flights Industry Heli Harbor is a unique Water Operations Based Helipad that combines a helicopter flight and a boating experience for those living near or have water access. Heli Harbor can travel via the Intercostal Waterway enabling a helicopter to land safely almost anywhere along the waterway. Palm Beach Helicopters has just published a Kickstarter Project to bring this concept to fruition. - October 26, 2017 - Palm Beach Helicopters

Encore Jets: The Private Jet Company and Its Model That is Changing the Industry Standard Encore Jets, LLC – based at a midtown office in Manhattan – enter the private jet brokerage industry with their bold and unique business model. Operating as a full service private aviation company proposes a membership program specializing on direct, or wholesale access for its members. This... - May 25, 2016 - Encore Jets

Castle International Launching New CASTLE MEDFLIGHT in Austin, Texas Castle International, LLC parent company to CASTLE MEDFLIGHT TM the nations premier provider Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) air ambulance transport with full CONNECT TM telemedicine integration to America’s top hospitals and donor health networks, continues to expand its land acquisition and... - March 17, 2016 - Castle International

Suite Pass of Austin Curates Exclusive Grand Prix Experiences High-end portfolio of race weekend events includes chauffeured Lamborghini service and private race day suites. - October 13, 2015 - Suite Pass

Wisconsin Aviation Offers a Free Seminar “All About Drones” Wisconsin Aviation, Inc.’s corporate office at Watertown, Wisconsin, announces a free seminar on Sunday, September 13, concerning the fast development of the use of drones, also referred to as “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” (UAS). “Know Before You Fly” is an awareness program... - September 05, 2015 - Wisconsin Aviation

Take a Fast Jet to See Fast Cars in Abu Dhabi Say LuxuryJets Ltd Enjoy the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in exclusive luxury courtesy of London-based Luxury Jets Ltd. - September 19, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

LuxuryJets Present the Top Ten Places to Visit on a Private Jet A list of the top ten places to visit on a private jet has been produced by aviation specialists LuxuryJets Ltd - August 09, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

Charter a Helicopter for Summer Events Says LuxuryJets Ltd UK-based LuxuryJets says that whether planning to attend Royal Ascot, the British Grand Prix or a Summer Festival, chartering a helicopter is the way to go. - June 07, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

Aircraft Maintenance Technician Day Luncheon at Banyan Banyan celebrated its 8th annual AMT Day on Friday, May 24, 2013. This annual event pays tribute to Charles E. Taylor, the first Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT), who built Orville and Wilbur Wright’s engine. It is also a day that Banyan uses to honor its Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Avionics Team and Parts team for their dedication to quality and safety. - May 30, 2013 - Banyan Air Service

There’s Spirit at Banyan Air Service Working together…growing together…winning together is a motto that is often heard at Banyan Air Service. While the Banyan team demonstrates a commitment to excellence, it’s not all work and no play at the Fort Lauderdale Executive based company. - April 21, 2013 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Named EVAS Sales and Service Center Banyan Air Service and VisionSafe have entered into an agreement, naming Banyan an Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS) Sales and Service Center for the Southeast United States. - January 20, 2013 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan’s Mobile Avionics Team Outfits Another Charter Fleet Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport recently completed the second of two Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft with the Aircell AGT-4000 Gogo inflight internet system. One of the installations included the Aircell Axxess two channel Iridium system, while both aircraft were certified for Wi-Fi in the cabin. The avionics installation was done at the customer’s maintenance base during a minimum maintenance inspection. - December 13, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Central Helicopters Gains Planning Permission for New Heliport and Offices Central Helicopters, a leading UK-based provider of helicopter services for business purposes, aerial photography, weddings and other occasions, have received planning permission to relocate to new premises. Central Helicopters has been based at Tollerton Airfield - also known as Nottingham City Airport... - November 29, 2012 - Central Helicopters Ltd

Adagold Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary with a Special Event for 40 VIP Guests Adagold Aviation celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a special Dinner Event for 40 VIP guests at one of Brisbane’s most unique venues, Garage 88. Adagold are a proudly wholly owned Australian company which established operations in Brisbane in August 1992. The company has since grown to become... - October 25, 2012 - Adagold Aviation

Aviation Art on Display at Banyan Banyan Air Service and Steven F. Greenwald Design, Inc. have teamed up to provide an aviation art display in Banyan’s lobby. - October 25, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Michael Grana Joins Banyan Aircraft Sales Michael Grana recently joined Banyan Air Service as aircraft sales associate. In his new role, he will be responsible for aircraft research and aircraft brokerage listings. - October 19, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

George Tucker Joins Banyan Air Service George Tucker recently joined Banyan Air Service as the Director of Banyan Pilot Shop. He is responsible for the leadership and growth of the Pilot Shop and banyanpilotshop.com including marketing strategy, supply chain, inventory and management. - October 07, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Air Service Appointed Florida Dealer for Quest KODIAK Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has recently been appointed as a Quest Authorized Sales Center for the KODIAK. - August 15, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Receives Gulfstream Wi-Fi STC Approval The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently issued STC ST03958AT to Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) for the installation of a Honeywell Aspire 200LG Satcom system on Gulfstream models GII/GIII/GIV. - July 12, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Adds Challenger Capabilities Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has added the Bombardier Challenger CL- 601-1A/3A/3R and CL-604 to its FAA Part 145 Repair Station, as well as to its EASA certification and Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela approvals. - June 27, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Meets Wi-Fi Requirments for Gulfstream Aircraft Banyan Air Service has just completed equipping its ramp to meet Wi-Fi requirements for the Gulfstream G650 and G280. - May 17, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Lauderdale Air Show Returns to Fort Lauderdale; Banyan Pilot Shop an Official Sponsor After a five year hiatus, the Lauderdale Air Show returns to Fort Lauderdale on April 28 – 29, 2012. For pilots flying to South Florida for the show, Banyan Air Service at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is offering a fuel discount, no ramp fees, as well as hotel and car reservation assistance. - April 19, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Fun Day at Banyan’s Customer Appreciation Day - Food – Kids Activities – Product Demonstrations Banyan Pilot Shop located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport will host its sixth annual customer appreciation day, Saturday, April 7, 2012 from 11 am – 2 pm rain or shine. - March 14, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Delivers First AVIATOR 200 to South America On January 7, 2012 a Beech Jet 400A departed for Argentina outfitted with the Thrane and Thrane AVIATOR 200 Swift Broadband (SBB) system. - January 25, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan - Texas Turbine Conversion The Banyan maintenance team recently partnered with Texas Turbine Conversions from Celina, Texas to perform an exciting engine upgrade utilizing an STC (supplemental type certificate) developed by Texas Turbine Conversions called the “SUPERVAN 900.” - October 23, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Changes at Banyan’s Pilot Shop Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is in the process of changing Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) to Banyan Pilot Shop and TropicAero.com (Banyan’s On-line Store) to BanyanPilotShop.com. - October 20, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Air Service Targets Lear 40/45 Community With the increased coverage provided by adding a second shift and the addition of nine new technicians in the last ninety days, Banyan Air Service (FXE) has added the Lear 40 series airframe to their growing list of capabilities. - October 16, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan (FXE) Welcomes Pilots with Boat Show Specials Banyan Air Service (FXE) is rolling out the red carpet to pilots for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Choose Banyan as your host FBO and not only will your aircraft be handled with care, but you’ll enjoy some additional benefits; special hotel rates, fuel discounts, AVTRIP points and a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from the Banyan Pilot Shop. - September 23, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Brian Wilson – Guest Speaker at Inmarsat Conference in Munich Brian Wilson spoke about High Speed Data and Wi-Fi at the Inmarsat Aeronautical Conference in Munich, Germany recently. - August 17, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Jet Request Donating to University Athletic Programs During 2011 College Football Season JetRequest.com will be donating up to $2000.00 per flight to the athletic departments or scholarship funds of universities whose alumni utilize JetRequest.com services for their private jet charter flights during the 2011-2012 football season. They will secure aircraft to any game of any school through... - August 14, 2011 - Jet Request

EMS Aviation and Banyan Air Service Pursue Certification for EMS Aspire and eNfusion Systems Companies partner to bring effective in-flight connectivity to Gulfstream Aircraft. - July 30, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Hangar & Office Space Expansion at Banyan Banyan Air Service continues to expand at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE). Earlier this year, Banyan acquired hangars 65 and 66 with an additional 33,000 square feet of space. - July 24, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Receives Pilots’ Choice Award Banyan Air Service located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport was recently voted #3 U.S. FBO, #1 Southeast U.S. FBO and #2 Star FBO in the FltPlan.com 2011 Pilots’ Choice Survey. - July 10, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Omniflight/Native Air Adds Air Medical Base at Hospital in Sun City West, Arizona Native Air division of Omniflight Helicopters expands to its 15th helicopter base in Arizona, offering additional lifesaving transport in the state. - April 01, 2011 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.

Omniflight Helicopters Completes Level 1 of Federal Aviation Administration's Safety Management System Program Omniflight's participation in demanding FAA program builds on ongoing proactive safety efforts. - March 16, 2011 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.

New Mexico Department of Public Safety Officers to Receive Training in Safe Landing Zones for Air Medical Rescue by Native Air Native Air, a leading provider of air medical rescue services in New Mexico, Arizona and Texas, will train New Mexico Department of Public Safety Officers in helicopter operations and safety for air medical rescue. - February 10, 2011 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.

Native Air, an Omniflight Company, Introduces New Membership Program, OmniAdvantage To help consumers offset the cost of emergency health care, Native Air launches a membership program that covers out-of-pocket costs of air medical transport for members and their families in the event of an emergency. - December 30, 2010 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.

Native Air’s Flight for a Cause Donates $15,000 to River Cities United Way Omniflight's Native Air operating subsidiary serving Arizona, New Mexico and Texas gives back to the communities it serves through charitable donations. - November 25, 2010 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.

Omniflight Helicopters Launches OmniAdvantage Membership Program, Initially in Eight States Omniflight's OmniAdvantage Program Ensures Air Medical Transport for Members and Families for Low Annual Fee of $49. - November 24, 2010 - Omniflight Helicopters, Inc.

Hangar63 and TropicAero.com Add Portable GPUs to Product Line Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) has recently partnered with Aviation Management International (AMI) to offer customers the AMI line of Portable Ground Power Units (GPUs). - June 09, 2010 - Banyan Air Service

Customer Appreciation Day Draws Crowd Recently, Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) and TropicAero.com hosted their annual customer appreciation day. Over 360 people attended the event and participated in the day’s activities that took place at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. - May 20, 2010 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Participates in Bahamas Gateway FBO Seminar Recently several Banyan teammates participated in a Bahamas Gateway FBO Seminar hosted by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism – Aviation Division (BMOTA). - May 19, 2010 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan’s Wings of Hope Helping 4KIDS of South Florida The teammates at Banyan Air Service, based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport have recently committed their support to 4KIDS of South Florida. Banyan helps this organization through volunteer opportunities, monetary donations, and new and gently used items. - April 04, 2010 - Banyan Air Service

First Successful Bahamas Day at Banyan Banyan located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) hosted the first annual Bahamas Day on February 20, 2010. This event was for pilots who wanted information on flying to the Bahamas and for people wanting details about charter flights. - March 04, 2010 - Banyan Air Service

New Golf Caddie Service for VIP's VIP Caddymates - Makes your golf game fun. Now available in Las Vegas, soon expanding to Phoenix and Orlando - January 06, 2010 - VIP Caddymates

International Air Charter Launch the JetSet 20 Scheme International Air Charter are one of the world's leading private jet charter companies who offer luxurious and tailored private flight solutions to those who require the very best in air charter travel. Here they inform you of the launch of their new IAC JetSet card. - August 07, 2009 - International Air Charter

First Company to Receive an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in Belize Astrum Helicopters is the first Company to Receive an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in Belize. - September 05, 2008 - Astrum Helicopters

Stratos Jet Charters, Inc. Announces Luxury Air Charter Destinations Stratos Jets is now Offering All Inclusive Air Charter Vacations to Luxury Villas and Boutique Hotels around the World. - March 12, 2008 - Stratos Jet Charters, Inc