New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Vegan Cruise Company in World First Vegan Culinary Cruises presents the world’s first fully vegan LGBT focused cruise. - August 30, 2019 - Vegan Culinary Cruises

8 Best Ways to See the Detroit Fireworks with Step On Bus Tours Enjoy the 61st Annual Detroit Ford Fireworks this year. Sail on the Detroit River for the fantastic fireworks display. Board the bus, enjoy a box lunch, a slice of apple pie, an Americana goodie bag, and other surprises on the way. The motorcoach will cross into Canada to board a Canadian Cruise ship where travelers will have a wide selection of Hors d’oeuvres. - May 19, 2019 - Step On Bus Tours

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke

Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke

Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke

Mexico Tourism: The Most Thrilling Destinations and Attractions Recommended by Koox Diving Mexico has a wealth of popular tourism features from the sun and the beach to cuisine, architecture, cultural, and historic experiences. Take a look at modern Mexico tourism and the most thrilling destinations and attractions to visit. - March 03, 2018 - Koox Diving

Worldwide Boat Announces the Bahamas as the Number One Charter Destination for Spring Worldwide Boat, a full-service yacht charter company, has announced that the number one destination boat charters will be setting for during spring 2018 is the Bahamas. With other destinations, like the Caribbean, being severely impacted by hurricanes last year, the vessels that would typically travel... - February 27, 2018 - Worldwide Boat

The Smiling Seahorse Awarded 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the Third Year in a Row 3 years of excellence rewarded by TripAdvisor: Recognized as a Top Performing Dive Centre in the Region as Reviewed by Travelers on the World’s Largest Travel Site. - November 17, 2017 - The Smiling Seahorse

The Mark Travel Corporation Inducts Prestige Travel Systems Into 500 Club Program The Mark Travel Corporation's elite program that recognizes sales & service achievements inducts Prestige Travel Systems from Tampa, FL into it's 500 Club Program. - March 03, 2017 - Prestige Travel Systems

Award Winning Sea Symphony Set to Sail Again Sailing Yacht Sea Symphony gained notoriety in 2015's Atlantic Rally for Cruisers after being the last over the finishing line, and winning the best blog of the race. Engine problems have meant she has been stuck in St Lucia but now she is on the mend and ready to take charter guests. - March 04, 2016 - Sailing with Mike and Lesley

Washington, DC's Most Popular Tours Reach New Online Markets at CityXplora Exploring the wonders of DC is now simpler with the new CityXplora and DC Trails partnership. - January 20, 2016 - CityXplora

worlds-exotic-beaches.com Inviting Travel Agencies for Free Listing in the Website Free listing of best travel agents who can provide travel assistance to their visitors. - December 14, 2015 - world exotic beaches

The Smiling Seahorse Awarded 2015 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Recognized as a Top Performing Dive Centre in the Region as Reviewed by Travelers on the World’s Largest Travel Site - May 22, 2015 - The Smiling Seahorse

Special Air Package on AmaWaterways 2015 Seine River Cruise Europeanbarging is offering the opportunity to experience a river cruise on the Seine River in France with discounted air from New York. - March 12, 2015 - Europeanbarging

Kreuzfahrthammer Offers the First “Pay What You Want” Danube River Cruise in History Unique promotion gives river cruise enthusiasts the first ever opportunity to pay the price they are willing to pay for a one-of-a-kind cruise on the Danube. - October 13, 2014 - Kreuzfahrthammer

New UK Based Sightseeing Tours and Attraction Websites Goes Live Book all the best hop on hop off open top bus sightseeing tours, walking and day tours plus attraction tickets. Key tourist destinations including London, Paris, New York and Barcelona. Simple, safe and quick booking. - August 13, 2014 - CityXplora

Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel Seeks Indiegogo Crowdsourcing to Fund America’s First Undersea Luxury Hotel Prototype Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel in Key West is using Indiegogo to fund its exciting prototype and, in return, offer spectacular perks to its Indiegogo supporters as they usher in a new era in undersea eco-tourism, exploration, and conservation. - June 26, 2014 - USAKW

Kiss Limousines to be the First "Star" Vehicles in Las Vegas Over the past 40 years, KISS has toured the world while breaking sales and attendance records regularly. The make-up, costumes, effects and choreography combined with the talent and music of the group have created an icon of the rock world. KISS - the brand - has become one of the most desired instantly... - December 14, 2013 - Adventure Photo Tours

34th America's Cup Accredits Odyssey, a Sailing Fearless Yacht as Official Stake Boat for On-The-Water Viewing Experience Charter tickets on official stake boat for America's Cup 2013 On-The-Water Experience now available on Odyssey, a 65 foot tri-deck luxury yacht with Sailing Fearless, a San Francisco based yacht Charter Company. - April 19, 2013 - Sailing Fearless

Baleária Bahamas Express Expands Services Baleària Bahamas Express announces cargo transportation capabilities from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Bahama. - June 01, 2012 - Balearia Bahamas Express

New Ports and Unique Events Strengthen 2013 Programme for Voyages to Antiquity Voyages to Antiquity Announce Their 2013 Cruise Programme - May 15, 2012 - Voyages to Antiquity

Water Report Points to Promising Rafting Season on California’s Lower Kern River California's Lower Kern River projected to have outstanding summer rafting conditions. - April 21, 2012 - Kern River Outfitters

Grand Canyon Water Rafting Now Offering 1-Day Float Tours Meeting traveler demand, Grand Canyon Water Rafting announced today that it's broadening its tour line-up to include one-day, smooth-water float tours at the West Rim and the South Rim of the National Park. “We are excited to offer these float trips,” said Erik Magnus, owner of Grand Canyon... - April 02, 2012 - Grand Canyon Water Rafting

Can Hollywood Save the Oceans Natural Reef Systems? At the intersection of art, science, and the environment are solutions for a better planet. - March 12, 2012 - Reef Worlds

Reef Worlds Builds Next Generation Underwater Immersive Experiences for Resorts and Private Islands Reef Worlds is seeking to shake up the paradigms of how people interact with the undersea realm, one unique and iconic dive and snorkel site at a time. - February 09, 2012 - Reef Worlds

Reef Worlds Next Generation Underwater Immersive Experiences for Resorts and Private Islands Hiring Global Sales Staff Reef Worlds represents the cutting edge of resort development designing and building entire worlds underwater while offering safe and exciting immersive discovery experiences for resort and private island clients worldwide. Reef Worlds is currently hiring resort and private island sales staff for Latin... - February 07, 2012 - Reef Worlds

Europeanbarging Offers Discount on a April Burgundy Barge Cruise 6 night cruise through Burgundy France with 1 night hotel in Paris for $2,500. Europeanbarging.com is offering a $500 Per Person discount on a Burgundy barge cruise on the 21 passenger Caprice departing April 14th 2012. For $2500, you receive a 6 night cruise through Burgundy, where you cruise the Canal... - January 31, 2012 - Europeanbarging

Fishing the Florida Keys is Now Easier with Key West Big Fish Provides information, secure booking and shared charter tool for Key West boats. - October 05, 2011 - Key West Fishing Guides

New Cultural Event, Blue Mountains Australia Call for Submissions are now open for Sculpture at Scenic World, a new cultural event in World Heritage listed Blue Mountains. - September 01, 2011 - Scenic World

Döhle Private Clients Continues to Expand Döhle Private Clients, the Isle of Man based large yacht and corporate services provider, is continuing to expand its services and products. As a consequence five new people have joined the company in the last four months. Simon Stansfield has joined Döhle Private Clients as Business Development... - July 23, 2011 - Dohle Yachts

Private Vietnam Tour Guide Announces Expansion of Private Tour Guide Services in Vietnam Private Vietnam Tour Guide (www.privatevietnamtourguide.com) now offers Vietnam shore excursions to cruise ship travelers arriving in Ho Chi Minh City / Saigon Ports in addition to its regular clientele of Vietnam travelers arriving by land and air. Private Vietnam tour guide Bao Loc can provide a car... - June 13, 2011 - Private Vietnam Tour Guide

TubersEdge.com Strategizes to Provide More Professional Courtesy and Convenience to Tubing Enthusiasts in Iowa Tubers Edge has strategized to cater to tubing enthusiasts on a whole new level. Partnering with local hospitality proves to be successful in providing better service and more options for "tubers". - June 10, 2010 - Tubers Edge

Holiday Parties Afloat Can Enjoy Upcoming Holiday Boat Parades 11 Tampa Bay Parades Offer Spectacular Backdrop for Office or Personal Holiday Parties. - November 14, 2009 - MEETINGS AFLOAT!

Meetings Afloat! is Sponsor for Tampa Bay Fashion Week Yacht Will be Media Headquarters for 2009 Event. - September 22, 2009 - MEETINGS AFLOAT!

"Shelltone Music with the Whales" Summer Solstice Debut Onboard with S. F. Bay Whale Watching, San Francisco, This Sunday S.F. Bay Whale Watching in collaboration with the international Shelltone Whale Project, is providing a unique Summer Soltice experience this Sunday, June 21. Pierre Lavagne and his Shelltone will perform "whale music" amongst the Humpback Whales in the Gulf of the Farallones. - June 18, 2009 - S. F. Bay Whale Watching

Charter Company Helps Disabled Angler Get on the Water The 2009 salmon fishing season is looking to be a banner year in the North Coast of BC, and there are always great opportunities to catch massive Pacific halibut in the local waters. - March 18, 2009 - Blackfeather Charters

Hollywood Star Terry Moore Cruises in Clearwater Famed Actress Gets Award from Gasparilla Film Festival, Celebrates with Cruise - March 04, 2009 - MEETINGS AFLOAT!

INC. Magazine Features Local Yacht Charter Company MEETINGS AFLOAT! included in Super Bowl Entrepreneurs Slideshow with 2 Other Tampa Bay Companies on INC. Magazine's Website. - February 04, 2009 - MEETINGS AFLOAT!

Beware of Unlicensed, Uninspected Charter Boats on Tampa Bay People who charter yachts on Tampa Bay during upcoming major events like the Super Bowl may be putting themselves and their guests at risk. Local charter boat operators are warning the public about potential liabilities with uninspected and/or unlicensed charter boats. - January 17, 2009 - MEETINGS AFLOAT!

Super Bowl Attendees: MEETINGS AFLOAT! Yacht Charter Service Available for Pre-Game Business Hospitality Events Super Bowl Fans have opportunity to cruise on the waters of Tampa Bay. - January 09, 2009 - MEETINGS AFLOAT!

Easy Decision in a Tough Economy CruiseCompete's revolutionary website allows budget-conscious consumers to find their ideal cruise itinerary at a time of their choosing, while ensuring they will get the best deal available anywhere. - November 20, 2008 - Compete Ventures Company

CruiseMagic.com to Host Virtual Event During Nationwide "World’s Largest Cruise Night" Promotion On October 16, 2008 CruiseMagic.com will join thousands of cruise-selling travel agents in the World’s Largest Cruise Night, an exciting event in which travel agencies across North America band together to provide consumers with a world of information on cruise vacations. If they choose, prospective... - October 16, 2008 - CruiseMagic.com

BayView Event Center & Charter Cruises Acquires Queen of Excelsior BayView expands cruise offerings with Lake Minnetonka’s largest and finest luxury yachts. - April 30, 2008 - BayView Event Center and Charter Cruises

Solstice Sailing Company Launches Offering charters and ASA Sailing School. - March 27, 2008 - Solstice Sailing

Amadeus Waterways Appoints Director of Business Development Ana Figueroa named as Director of Business Development for Amadeus Waterways, the premier river cruise operator. - March 14, 2008 - Amadeus Waterways

Free PADI Underwater Photo Album With every South Florida dive certification course, Aqua Sports is now offering a free professional digital photo album of the dive experience. - November 03, 2007 - Aqua Sports, Inc.