Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

Spectra360 Acquires Offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing Firm, Raso Solutions Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360

Pete Shrock Provides Five Tips to Help Caregivers During the Holidays; Leading "Emotional First Responder" Says Thank You Notes Are More Important Than Ever It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator

Personal Mail International Partners with Anytime Mailbox Get Postal Mail on Your Mobile Device Via Personal Mail International and Anytime Mailbox Partnership. It's 2017! You should be able to open, forward or shred your postal mail from your smartphone. Now you can! Anytime Mailbox, the groundbreaking pioneer of virtual mailbox solutions, is pleased to... - February 14, 2017 - Anytime Mailbox

Kevin Valentine Joins TP3 Global as Chief Technical Officer TP3 Global expands it’s technical capabilities with the appointment of Kevin Valentine as Chief Technical Officer. - February 02, 2017 - TP3 Global

Customized Distribution Services Awards First Supply Chain Management Education Scholarship Customized Distribution Services (CDS), a national provider of third-party logistics and warehousing services, is pleased to announce the inaugural recipient of its Supply Chain Management Education Scholarship, Ms. Colleen Graner. An undergraduate senior student at Rutgers University Business School,... - January 28, 2017 - Customized Distribution Services

Packing Service, Inc. Reveals New Animated Video for Custom Wooden Crating Solutions Packing Service, Inc. specializes in on site custom wooden crating and international shipping methods. - September 21, 2016 - Packing Service, Inc.

Packing Service, Inc. Celebrates New Labor Day Promotions Packing Service, Inc. provides relocation and shipping services for commercial businesses. - August 31, 2016 - Packing Service, Inc.

Customized Distribution Services Introduces Supply Chain Management Education Scholarship Call for Applications is Open until October 15, 2016 for Undergraduate Students in NJ, CA and IL. Customized Distribution Services (CDS), a national provider of third-party logistics and warehousing services, today introduced a Supply Chain Management Education Scholarship to the academic community,... - June 29, 2016 - Customized Distribution Services

Echo-Xpats: Roche Diagnostics Added to Pharmaceutical Clientele Echo-Xpats today announces a new relocation agreement with Roche Diagnostics, a research-focused healthcare company and one of the world’s leaders in in-vitro diagnostics. - June 28, 2016 - Echo-Xpats

Echo-Xpats Adds Bvlgari to Its Luxury Brand Clientele Echo-Xpats expands operations into Africa with major pharmaceutical company. - May 29, 2016 - Echo-Xpats

Echo-Xpats: Discovering and Expanding to New Continents Relocation and Change Management Consultants Echo-Xpats, headquartered in Dubai with an established presence throughout the Middle East for the last 11 years, has now expanded operations into Africa. The company has recently signed and executed a relocation agreement with one of the world’s leading... - April 24, 2016 - Echo-Xpats

Dubai-Based Relocation Consultancy Sets Its Sights to Become the Largest Relocation Company in the World In late 2015, existing shareholder Ashley Thornton and new investor and Managing Partner, David Donnelly acquired Echo-Xpats Relocation Consulting with the ambition to, “become one of the largest Relocation and Change Management Consulting Companies in the world,” expressed David. Echo-Xpats... - March 29, 2016 - Echo-Xpats

R+L Carriers and the Hometown Showcase at Premiere P-20 Education Conference in Columbus, Ohio The Hometown Showcase, a component of R+L Carriers’ continuing education and recruiting program, will take its national campaign to OETC to introduce the wealth of opportunities that exist within the logistics industry. - February 07, 2016 - R+L Carriers

Local Moving Leads Helps Residential and Commercial Movers Find High-Quality Leads Local Moving Leads (localmovingleads.com) has announced a line of “small business” lead generation providers, which provides support for newer moving companies, or those who may not have the large marketing budget of their competitors. - January 21, 2016 - Local Moving Leads

R+L Carriers Launches Hometown Showcase Tour - Delivering Opportunities to Students Across America R+L Carriers, a worldwide leader in LTL shipping and logistics services, announces the launch of their “Hometown Showcase” tour. This large-scale campaign introduces freight transportation, logistics education, career opportunities and shipping solutions to communities across the United States. - December 05, 2015 - R+L Carriers

SMETS & BPM – Luxury Meets Innovation This new collaboration not only underlines SMETS’ will to further develop its e-commerce activities, but also to build an omni-channel system, combining e-commerce with traditional retail through BPM 24/7 click and collect solutions. - November 05, 2015 - BPM-Lux

R+L Carriers Transports Lima Company Memorial to 75th Annual Sturgis Bike Week 75th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally showcased The “Eyes of Freedom” traveling memorial which depicts 22 fallen Marines and 1 Navy Corpsman who lost their lives while serving in Iraq in 2005. - August 20, 2015 - R+L Carriers

R+L Carriers New Service Center to Expand Metro Atlanta Capacity R+L Carriers announce Kennesaw, GA. Service Center. This will expand capacity to the Metro Atlanta area and assist in effectively serving the community while enabling R+L Carriers customers to grow. - July 16, 2015 - R+L Carriers

Bournes International Moves Win BAR Overseas Mover of the Year Award Bournes International Moves have been named Winner of the first British Association of Removers (BAR) and Which? Trusted Traders Overseas Mover of the Year Competition, newly launched for 2015, celebrating the best International Removals companies in the Household Goods Shipping Industry. - July 10, 2015 - Bournes

Pathway Moving Announces Trip to America Contest (Lucky Draw) Pathway Moving Services, Yangon’s only American owned moving, removals and storage company, today announced their first ever contest, the prize being a 10-day trip to the United States of America. The contest begins today and is expected to create a lot of excitement in Yangon. - April 20, 2015 - Pathway Moving Services

Reliable Transport Group Launches New Freight Brokerage Company Reliable Transport Group unites customers with carriers to seamlessly move freight in North America, Mexico and Canada. - January 27, 2015 - Reliable Transport Group

Unpakt, a Comparison Site and Online Tool for Booking a Move, Launches Instant Pricing Features and Expands Into Five Additional U.S. States With Coverage in Over 280 Cities, Unpakt Unveils 60-Second Quick Quotes and Moving Cost Calculator Tool to Further Simplify Moving Process. - August 20, 2014 - Unpakt

Tango & BPM – the Distribution of the Future, Today! A 50% drop in delivery costs, with successful delivery rates having quadrupled compared to traditional distribution! - June 11, 2014 - BPM-Lux

New Travel Service Packnada Promises Travelers a Luggage-Free Experience No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada

Packaging Incorporated is Now a Certified Polychem Warranty & Repair Center Packaging Incorporated is now the only packaging distributor in the country authorized for warranty work on Polychem equipment. - April 07, 2014 - Packaging Incorporated

R+L Carriers Announces Offshore Shipping Solutions R+L Carriers in offering both Less than Container (LCL) and Full Container Load (FCL) services for manufacturers and distributors shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Gram, Puerto Rico, The Dominican Republic and the Caribbean Islands. - March 13, 2014 - R+L Carriers

NEFAB Packaging, Inc., Dallas Division is Awarded ISO 9001:2008 Management System Certification and ISO 140001:2004 Environmental Management System Certification NEFAB, a global leader in complete packaging solutions, is proud to announce that its Dallas manufacturing division has recently achieved both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certification. ISO 9001:2008 is a process-based management system certification; certification recognizes organizations that... - March 01, 2014 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.

Nefab Packaging Announces New Manufacturing Facility in Mexico NEFAB is pleased to announce the opening of their new facility in Mexico. Until recently there were two NEFAB plants in Guadalajara Mexico, one in the North of the city and one in the South. Now the two NEFAB plants of NEFAB Mexico have been merged together into one plant in a brand new facility. There... - February 01, 2014 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.

Nefab Strives to be a Leading Green Industrial Packaging Partner, Reducing the Environmental Impact of Production, as Well as the Transport and Waste Disposal Needed This year Nefab launched a new Environmental Impact Calculator, GreenCALC, designed to optimize Green efficiency in all phases of industrial packaging: production, transport and waste disposal. - December 06, 2013 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.

BioSeal Systems Introduces Revolutionary Containment Bags for the Death Care Industry BioSeal Systems in San Diego recently introduced containment bags for human remains that will supplant the widely used, low-grade bags made overseas. The company's new TC BodyBags, attracted thousands of visitors to a display at the National Funeral Directors Association Expo in Austin, TX, and resulted in several global distributors for BioSeal. - November 09, 2013 - BioSeal Systems

Nefab Offers Free Pass to Power-Gen International 2013 Nefab Packaging, Inc., a world leader in complete packaging solutions, is offering free passes to attend the Power-Gen International Tradeshow in Orlando, Florida next week. The show is held at the Orange County Convention Center from November 12-14 and is co-located with the related Nuclear Power International... - November 07, 2013 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.

Welsh Packaging Solutions Moving Its Operations to a New 154,000 Square-Foot Facility in Morrisville Operating Under the Ernest Packaging Solutions Name, Packaging Company Spurs Need for Additional Square Footage Due to Sustained Growth. - October 04, 2013 - Ernest Packaging Solutions

Logistics Cost Take Out Project Results in 20-30% Savings Nefab Packaging, Inc. is a complete packaging solution provider. Recently, Nefab Packaging, Inc. was able to audit an Aerospace customers process and create savings across the logistic and supply chain. - September 06, 2013 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.

Nefab Packaging Announces Attendance at Power-Gen International 2013 Nefab Packaging, Inc. today announced their plans to attend the upcoming Power-Gen International Tradeshow in Orlando, Florida. The show, taking place November 12-14, will be a great opportunity for Nefab to meet with valued customers and educate the industry on cost-effective packaging alternatives. Nefab, a world leader in complete packaging solutions, offers innovative cost reduction techniques to customers in the Power Gen industry. - August 12, 2013 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.

SelfStorAll Spruce Grove to Build Third Storage Location in Spruce Grove SelfStorAll is expanding in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada with an additional site. - May 14, 2013 - SelfStorAll

SelfStorAll Expands Again Checker Business Storage, a unique business storage centre in Edmonton, starts its second round of expansion in less than 12 months. - May 14, 2013 - SelfStorAll

Pharmaceutical Shippers Adopt Radical New Pallet Protection Leading shippers of controlled ambient pharmaceuticals are protecting temperature sensitive pallets with a revolutionary new solar material specifically designed to reflect direct sun and prevent air exchange during risk points and temperature spikes in the supply chain. The innovative new SilverSkin... - April 20, 2013 - TP3 Global

UK House Removal Specialist Cooks of Cranleigh Introduce Free Estimate on Removals Services Leading class Surrey-based house removal experts, Cooks of Cranleigh have just announced that they’re now offering clients a new free estimate on their highly acclaimed residential services. This free estimate service is designed to help clients around Guildford, Godlaming and other Surrey and... - April 17, 2013 - Cooks Removals

Leader Among Removal Companies, Bournes Rebranding to Build on Over a Century of Industry Experience Leading UK experts for residential and commercial removals solutions, Bournes has just announced the beginning of a company rebranding phase. The organisation’s rebranding campaign has already begun with the creation of a newly designed website and will continue with the formation of four focused... - March 24, 2013 - Bournes

Cooks Removals Establishes Brand Leadership Among UK Removal Companies with Factory Removals Services One of Surrey’s most prominent removal companies for seamless property removals, Cooks Removals has announced that they are now offering factory removals services for their clients across Guildford, Sussex and Surrey. The company’s new factory removals services are designed to streamline... - March 15, 2013 - Cooks Removals

Bournes Now Offers Customers a Greater Selection of International Removals Services with New Destinations Leading UK based removals specialists Bournes have announced that the organisation will now be offering a greater range of international removals services to their customers. The company is now offering removals services to countries such as Australia, the US and Canada with the objective of better serving... - February 22, 2013 - Bournes

Groundbreaking Event SelfStorAll, is breaking ground on a new project - Premier Garage Condos - Northern Alberta's first garage condominium project. - February 18, 2013 - SelfStorAll

Guildford Removal Experts Cooks Removals Introduces Full Shop Relocation Services for Local Area Companies Leading Guildford based house-removal specialist Cooks Removals is now offering companies a full-service shop relocation solution that will allow for streamlined continuity of operations. The organisation’s new solutions have been designed based on requests from local area businesses for more access to fast, effective removals solutions that will allow them to reduce their downtime while moving from one property to another. - February 15, 2013 - Cooks Removals

Bournes Introduces New Services for Clients Moving to USA and Canada UK removal leaders Bournes has recently announced that they are now offering new removal options for clients in the UK moving to USA and those who are moving to Canada. The company’s new removal services expand upon their current services and involve qualified professionals utilising their experience... - January 17, 2013 - Bournes

Guildford House Removals Experts Cooks Removals Offering Cost-Effective Office Removals Services Guildford, UK based specialists for professional house removals solutions Cooks Removals has recently announced that the company will now be offering office removals for their business clients across the UK. The company’s new office removals services are designed to ensure that companies moving... - January 05, 2013 - Cooks Removals

Moving Companies Scramble to Keep Up with Housing Market Rebound Now that the housing market has come back to life, moving companies are hustling to move families into their new homes. Redefyne Moving is upping their manpower to meet demands. - January 02, 2013 - Redefyne Moving

Bournes, One of Top UK Removal Companies, Announces Integration of Storage Facilities Historic leader among UK removal companies, Bournes just announced that the company is now offering storage spaces around the globe for their clients’ convenience. Thanks to their partnership with the UniGroup Worldwide UTS network, Bournes is offering clients the ability to choose from over 1,500... - December 17, 2012 - Bournes

Bournes Announced Runner-Up for Top Global Mobility Industry Award Bournes are proud to announce they have been named Runner-Up in the “International Moving Company of the Year” award at the 2012 European EMMA’s. The EMMA’s, organised by the Forum of Expatriate Management, are the world’s only Awards dedicated exclusively to celebrating... - December 17, 2012 - Bournes