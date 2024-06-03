Recent Headlines
Within Packing & Crating
The Mail Center Tucson is Having Their Grand Opening Event
The Mail Center Tucson Celebrates Their Grand Opening This Weekend June 8, 2024 – It’s the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting for The Mail Center-Tucson located in Tucson, Arizona. They are celebrating their official grand opening by offering free giveaways, free raffles, Free Bingo... - June 03, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Grand Opening of the Mail Center Tulsa
It’s their Grand Opening and The Mail Center in Tulsa is celebrating by welcoming all of the community to join them and City Council woman Laura Bellis in their ribbon ceremony. Come and enjoy free giveaways, family street games, a free raffle of signed NFL gear and discounts on some of their... - May 14, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
ASCI Federal Services LLC Certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). - December 20, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
ASCI Federal Services LLC Awarded Contract with GSA for OCONUS Logistics Service Support in Alaska
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) has been awarded a contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). Through this award, ASCI will provide logistics services and support for Federal civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies within the state of Alaska. - November 12, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) Joins American Chain of Warehouses, Inc Organization
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) recently jointed American Chain of Warehouses, Inc (ACWI) as the organization’s representative for the state of Alaska. ACWI was founded in 1911 and is a non-profit organization that matches companies in need of 3PL services with the right... - July 03, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Spectra360 Announces the Promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President
Spectra360 is announcing the promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President, effective immediately. In this role, Sanders will oversee operations, sales, and business development for the company’s eight offices. - January 26, 2022 - Spectra360
Local Business Owner Christine Hopkins Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Christine Hopkins, ASCI Federal Services LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Hopkins, a recognized leader in the... - November 18, 2021 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Spectra360 Hires Colleen Boddy as Director of Human Resources
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced that Colleen Boddy has joined the team as the Director of Human Resources. Boddy will oversee the HR functions for all Spectra360 and Raso Solutions employees. This move brings the Human Resources department in-house after several years of collaboration with an HR consulting firm. - August 19, 2021 - Spectra360
GTA Moving Services Offers New Terms of Cooperation
GTA Moving Services is located in the Greater Toronto Area. Starting today, GTA Moving Services announces new terms of cooperation for all its moving services. The company offers such services as long- and short-distance moving, piano moving, packing services, and moving bin rental. It is worth noting that the discount offered by the GTA moving company applies to every city surrounding Toronto. - February 04, 2021 - GTA Moving Services
Spectra360 Named to the Staffing Industry Analyst List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms
Spectra360, an award-winning national staffing firm for logistics and light industrial, today announced its inclusion in the 2020 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms. This year 75 companies qualified for inclusion on the annual list, with Spectra360 ranked as #36. - September 30, 2020 - Spectra360
Move Management Company Essential Next Steps Makes a Move of Its Own
Essential Next Steps gets a new look and marketing strategy. - September 19, 2020 - Essential Next Steps
Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360
Spectra360 Acquires Offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing Firm, Raso Solutions
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360
Pete Shrock Provides Five Tips to Help Caregivers During the Holidays; Leading "Emotional First Responder" Says Thank You Notes Are More Important Than Ever
It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator
Personal Mail International Partners with Anytime Mailbox
Get Postal Mail on Your Mobile Device Via Personal Mail International and Anytime Mailbox Partnership. It's 2017! You should be able to open, forward or shred your postal mail from your smartphone. Now you can! Anytime Mailbox, the groundbreaking pioneer of virtual mailbox solutions, is pleased... - February 14, 2017 - Anytime Mailbox
Kevin Valentine Joins TP3 Global as Chief Technical Officer
TP3 Global expands it’s technical capabilities with the appointment of Kevin Valentine as Chief Technical Officer. - February 02, 2017 - TP3 Global
Customized Distribution Services Awards First Supply Chain Management Education Scholarship
Customized Distribution Services (CDS), a national provider of third-party logistics and warehousing services, is pleased to announce the inaugural recipient of its Supply Chain Management Education Scholarship, Ms. Colleen Graner. An undergraduate senior student at Rutgers University Business... - January 28, 2017 - Customized Distribution Services
Packing Service, Inc. Reveals New Animated Video for Custom Wooden Crating Solutions
Packing Service, Inc. specializes in on site custom wooden crating and international shipping methods. - September 21, 2016 - Packing Service, Inc.
Packing Service, Inc. Celebrates New Labor Day Promotions
Packing Service, Inc. provides relocation and shipping services for commercial businesses. - August 31, 2016 - Packing Service, Inc.
Customized Distribution Services Introduces Supply Chain Management Education Scholarship
Call for Applications is Open until October 15, 2016 for Undergraduate Students in NJ, CA and IL. Customized Distribution Services (CDS), a national provider of third-party logistics and warehousing services, today introduced a Supply Chain Management Education Scholarship to the academic... - June 29, 2016 - Customized Distribution Services
Echo-Xpats: Roche Diagnostics Added to Pharmaceutical Clientele
Echo-Xpats today announces a new relocation agreement with Roche Diagnostics, a research-focused healthcare company and one of the world’s leaders in in-vitro diagnostics. - June 28, 2016 - Echo-Xpats
Echo-Xpats Adds Bvlgari to Its Luxury Brand Clientele
Echo-Xpats expands operations into Africa with major pharmaceutical company. - May 29, 2016 - Echo-Xpats
Echo-Xpats: Discovering and Expanding to New Continents
Relocation and Change Management Consultants Echo-Xpats, headquartered in Dubai with an established presence throughout the Middle East for the last 11 years, has now expanded operations into Africa. The company has recently signed and executed a relocation agreement with one of the world’s... - April 24, 2016 - Echo-Xpats
Dubai-Based Relocation Consultancy Sets Its Sights to Become the Largest Relocation Company in the World
In late 2015, existing shareholder Ashley Thornton and new investor and Managing Partner, David Donnelly acquired Echo-Xpats Relocation Consulting with the ambition to, “become one of the largest Relocation and Change Management Consulting Companies in the world,” expressed David. - March 29, 2016 - Echo-Xpats
R+L Carriers and the Hometown Showcase at Premiere P-20 Education Conference in Columbus, Ohio
The Hometown Showcase, a component of R+L Carriers’ continuing education and recruiting program, will take its national campaign to OETC to introduce the wealth of opportunities that exist within the logistics industry. - February 07, 2016 - R+L Carriers
Local Moving Leads Helps Residential and Commercial Movers Find High-Quality Leads
Local Moving Leads (localmovingleads.com) has announced a line of “small business” lead generation providers, which provides support for newer moving companies, or those who may not have the large marketing budget of their competitors. - January 21, 2016 - Local Moving Leads
R+L Carriers Launches Hometown Showcase Tour - Delivering Opportunities to Students Across America
R+L Carriers, a worldwide leader in LTL shipping and logistics services, announces the launch of their “Hometown Showcase” tour. This large-scale campaign introduces freight transportation, logistics education, career opportunities and shipping solutions to communities across the United... - December 05, 2015 - R+L Carriers
SMETS & BPM – Luxury Meets Innovation
This new collaboration not only underlines SMETS’ will to further develop its e-commerce activities, but also to build an omni-channel system, combining e-commerce with traditional retail through BPM 24/7 click and collect solutions. - November 05, 2015 - BPM-Lux
R+L Carriers Transports Lima Company Memorial to 75th Annual Sturgis Bike Week
75th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally showcased The “Eyes of Freedom” traveling memorial which depicts 22 fallen Marines and 1 Navy Corpsman who lost their lives while serving in Iraq in 2005. - August 20, 2015 - R+L Carriers
R+L Carriers New Service Center to Expand Metro Atlanta Capacity
R+L Carriers announce Kennesaw, GA. Service Center. This will expand capacity to the Metro Atlanta area and assist in effectively serving the community while enabling R+L Carriers customers to grow. - July 16, 2015 - R+L Carriers
Bournes International Moves Win BAR Overseas Mover of the Year Award
Bournes International Moves have been named Winner of the first British Association of Removers (BAR) and Which? Trusted Traders Overseas Mover of the Year Competition, newly launched for 2015, celebrating the best International Removals companies in the Household Goods Shipping Industry. - July 10, 2015 - Bournes
Reliable Transport Group Launches New Freight Brokerage Company
Reliable Transport Group unites customers with carriers to seamlessly move freight in North America, Mexico and Canada. - January 27, 2015 - Reliable Transport Group
Unpakt, a Comparison Site and Online Tool for Booking a Move, Launches Instant Pricing Features and Expands Into Five Additional U.S. States
With Coverage in Over 280 Cities, Unpakt Unveils 60-Second Quick Quotes and Moving Cost Calculator Tool to Further Simplify Moving Process. - August 20, 2014 - Unpakt
Tango & BPM – the Distribution of the Future, Today!
A 50% drop in delivery costs, with successful delivery rates having quadrupled compared to traditional distribution! - June 11, 2014 - BPM-Lux
New Travel Service Packnada Promises Travelers a Luggage-Free Experience
No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada
Packaging Incorporated is Now a Certified Polychem Warranty & Repair Center
Packaging Incorporated is now the only packaging distributor in the country authorized for warranty work on Polychem equipment. - April 07, 2014 - Packaging Incorporated
R+L Carriers Announces Offshore Shipping Solutions
R+L Carriers in offering both Less than Container (LCL) and Full Container Load (FCL) services for manufacturers and distributors shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Gram, Puerto Rico, The Dominican Republic and the Caribbean Islands. - March 13, 2014 - R+L Carriers
NEFAB Packaging, Inc., Dallas Division is Awarded ISO 9001:2008 Management System Certification and ISO 140001:2004 Environmental Management System Certification
NEFAB, a global leader in complete packaging solutions, is proud to announce that its Dallas manufacturing division has recently achieved both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certification. ISO 9001:2008 is a process-based management system certification; certification recognizes organizations... - March 01, 2014 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.
Nefab Packaging Announces New Manufacturing Facility in Mexico
NEFAB is pleased to announce the opening of their new facility in Mexico. Until recently there were two NEFAB plants in Guadalajara Mexico, one in the North of the city and one in the South. Now the two NEFAB plants of NEFAB Mexico have been merged together into one plant in a brand new facility. - February 01, 2014 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.
Nefab Strives to be a Leading Green Industrial Packaging Partner, Reducing the Environmental Impact of Production, as Well as the Transport and Waste Disposal Needed
This year Nefab launched a new Environmental Impact Calculator, GreenCALC, designed to optimize Green efficiency in all phases of industrial packaging: production, transport and waste disposal. - December 06, 2013 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.
BioSeal Systems Introduces Revolutionary Containment Bags for the Death Care Industry
BioSeal Systems in San Diego recently introduced containment bags for human remains that will supplant the widely used, low-grade bags made overseas. The company's new TC BodyBags, attracted thousands of visitors to a display at the National Funeral Directors Association Expo in Austin, TX, and resulted in several global distributors for BioSeal. - November 09, 2013 - BioSeal Systems
Nefab Offers Free Pass to Power-Gen International 2013
Nefab Packaging, Inc., a world leader in complete packaging solutions, is offering free passes to attend the Power-Gen International Tradeshow in Orlando, Florida next week. The show is held at the Orange County Convention Center from November 12-14 and is co-located with the related Nuclear Power... - November 07, 2013 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.
Welsh Packaging Solutions Moving Its Operations to a New 154,000 Square-Foot Facility in Morrisville
Operating Under the Ernest Packaging Solutions Name, Packaging Company Spurs Need for Additional Square Footage Due to Sustained Growth. - October 04, 2013 - Ernest Packaging Solutions
Logistics Cost Take Out Project Results in 20-30% Savings
Nefab Packaging, Inc. is a complete packaging solution provider. Recently, Nefab Packaging, Inc. was able to audit an Aerospace customers process and create savings across the logistic and supply chain. - September 06, 2013 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.
Nefab Packaging Announces Attendance at Power-Gen International 2013
Nefab Packaging, Inc. today announced their plans to attend the upcoming Power-Gen International Tradeshow in Orlando, Florida. The show, taking place November 12-14, will be a great opportunity for Nefab to meet with valued customers and educate the industry on cost-effective packaging alternatives. Nefab, a world leader in complete packaging solutions, offers innovative cost reduction techniques to customers in the Power Gen industry. - August 12, 2013 - Nefab Packaging, Inc.
SelfStorAll Spruce Grove to Build Third Storage Location in Spruce Grove
SelfStorAll is expanding in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada with an additional site. - May 14, 2013 - SelfStorAll
SelfStorAll Expands Again
Checker Business Storage, a unique business storage centre in Edmonton, starts its second round of expansion in less than 12 months. - May 14, 2013 - SelfStorAll
Pharmaceutical Shippers Adopt Radical New Pallet Protection
Leading shippers of controlled ambient pharmaceuticals are protecting temperature sensitive pallets with a revolutionary new solar material specifically designed to reflect direct sun and prevent air exchange during risk points and temperature spikes in the supply chain. The innovative new... - April 20, 2013 - TP3 Global
UK House Removal Specialist Cooks of Cranleigh Introduce Free Estimate on Removals Services
Leading class Surrey-based house removal experts, Cooks of Cranleigh have just announced that they’re now offering clients a new free estimate on their highly acclaimed residential services. This free estimate service is designed to help clients around Guildford, Godlaming and other Surrey... - April 17, 2013 - Cooks Removals
Leader Among Removal Companies, Bournes Rebranding to Build on Over a Century of Industry Experience
Leading UK experts for residential and commercial removals solutions, Bournes has just announced the beginning of a company rebranding phase. The organisation’s rebranding campaign has already begun with the creation of a newly designed website and will continue with the formation of four... - March 24, 2013 - Bournes