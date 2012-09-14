PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

Calico Cottage, Inc. Excites Retailers with Cutting-Edge Fudge Flavor Innovations Fudge pioneers to showcase inventive new flavors at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 24, 2016 - Calico Cottage, Inc.

group 7 foods™ Displays Its Gluten-Free Dessert Naturally™ at the 2015 Triangle Vegfest in Raleigh, NC North Carolina based start-up group 7 foods, inc. will showcase its all natural 100% Gobbledygook Free™ products at the Second Annual Triangle Vegfest on October 17th, 2015 at Moore Square in Raleigh, NC from 12 noon until 5pm. “We are proud to have North Carolina based gluten-free vegan... - October 13, 2015 - group 7 foods, inc.

Product Launch: Chunkie Dunkies®. Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Make It Ok for You to Reach Into the Cookie Jar. Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies

LOL Candy Releases Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Candy Tables for Cost-Saving Brides-to-Be Brides (and grooms) are constantly looking for ways to cut costs to wedding expenses. LOL Candy offers a DIY candy table service that can do just that, making for a happy bride (and happier groom). - March 28, 2013 - LOL Candy

New Hi-Chew Packages Start Hitting Store Shelves Morinaga America, Inc., marketing and distribution channel for Hi-Chew in the U.S., is proud to showcase its new stick packaging for Hi-Chew in the United States. These new packages are just now hitting store shelves across the country. The new designs place emphasis on the Hi-Chew logo, bold colors, and fresh fruit. - August 26, 2012 - Morinaga America, Inc.

Sugar Poofs Gourmet Marshmallows Lead New Food Trend with Creative Mallow Flavors Such as White Russian and Southern Bourbon Pecan Sugar Poofs, leading the trend in handcrafted gourmet marshmallows The Poofs are all natural, made with the finest ingredients. New flavors include: Southern Bourbon Pecan, Lavender Vanilla, Aztec Chocolate, Banana Curry and more. - March 03, 2012 - Sugar Poofs Gourmet Marshmallows

Food Experience Design: PreGel Sponsored the Course Organized by POLI.Design The company has been once again involved in a High Standard Training course, which was organized by the Consortium of Politecnico di Milano. Professional architects and designers presented six concepts to redefine the image of a well-known restaurant-pizzeria in New York, which was the focus project of the lessons. - June 21, 2011 - PreGel SpA

PreGel SpA Announces 2011 Partnerships with Two Prestigious Culinary Schools For the the Italian company PreGel, 2011 starts under the sign of two big partnerships. This year the company will sponsor Alma and CASTAlimenti, two prestigious schools of Italian cuisine, both born from the will of two great masters of taste: the top chef Gualtiero Marchesi and famous pastry chef Iginio Massari. - February 27, 2011 - PreGel SpA

After the Success of PreGel at MIG, the Company Prepares for SIRHA PreGel 2011 novelties have obtained a positive feedback during MIG, an important international fair. The company is now flying to Lyon to present its products at SIRHA, another great appointment for food and catering professionals. - January 23, 2011 - PreGel SpA

StartupNation Honors Nation’s Leading Moms in Business Nina Rodecker of Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Company Wins Top Honors, Ranking #1 in Mom Business Competition - October 20, 2010 - Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Company

New Das Lolli Lollipops Launch to Sweeten Recession Woes Adventurous, all natural, uniquely flavored lollipops surprise, delight and dare with unexpected mouthwatering flavors. - April 30, 2009 - Das Foods LLC

Byrd Cookie Company Inaugurates Apple Pie Cookies, Part of Its "Vote with Taste" Stars and Stripes Gift Collection Byrd Cookie Company is as American as apple pie and so is the newest flavor in its flagship line of bite-sized cookies. Chewy natural apple bits combined with cinnamon and sugar make this sweet and spicy cookie confection an instant classic. Apple Pie Cookies are available in a decorative "Stars and Stripes" 6 ounce tin, perfect for summer gifts and entertaining. - May 21, 2008 - Byrd Cookie Company

Hillside Candy to Debut New Packaging and Flavors for Popular GoNaturally® Hand Made Organic Hard Candy Line Convenient, New Gusseted Stand Up Bag and Two New Delicious Flavors in USDA Certified Organic Hard Candy Line to Debut at 2008 All Candy Expo. - May 01, 2008 - Hillside Candy

Valentine’s Day Gifts - b’drizzled Gourmet Chocolate Drizzled Popcorn Launches New E-Commerce Web Site for Valentine’s Day b’drizzled, a woman-owned company focused on making and distributing the best tasting chocolate-drizzled popcorn on the market, has launched a new e-commerce web site http://bdrizzled.com just in time for Valentines’ Day. - January 14, 2008 - b'drizzled Gourmet Popcorn

Pete’s Gourmet Confections Debuts at Whole Foods Market It seems like a match made in heaven. Whole Foods Markets, known for being the world's leading retailer of natural and organic foods with over 200 stores worldwide, is highly selective about what they sell, dedicated to stringent standards. Pete’s Gourmet Confections uses those same high standards... - November 09, 2007 - Pete's Gourmet Confections, Inc.

Pete’s Gourmet Confections and Fudge Fatale Team Up to Announce the “Easy Fondue Party Pack”, Combining Their Award-Winning Products Combine Pete's Gourmet Original Mallows and Fudge Fatale's Chocolate Sauce for a quick but decadent fondue. New Easy Fondue Party Pack makes it easier than ever to serve an impressive desert that will delight your guests and entice them to indulge in a gourmet treat. - October 24, 2007 - Pete's Gourmet Confections, Inc.

Pop Rocks® “Rocks” 2007 All Candy Expo with Innovative New Chocolate Bar Cool New Chocolate Bar with a Kick Melts on Your Tongue Then Pops in Your Mouth Debuts at Top Industry Convention - September 27, 2007 - POP ROCKS

Pop Rocks® Stays on Top of Its Game with Highly Targeted, Wide Reaching 2007 Marketing Initiative The World’s Most Recognized Candy Brand Continues Growth through Advertising, Public Relations and Wide-Ranging Sampling - September 27, 2007 - POP ROCKS

Byrd Cookie Company Savory Cocktail Snack Mix Shakes Up Springtime Sophisticated Snack-filled Cocktail Shakers Available in Three Versatile Sizes - May 04, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company

Pop Rocks Hosts Inaugural Be a Pop Rocks Star Sweepstakes Cool New Pop Rock Songwriting Contest to be Promoted with Ads in Disney Adventures Comic Zone Magazine and online at www.AmericanIdol.com - April 06, 2007 - POP ROCKS

Byrd Cookie Company Introduces “Chocolate Key Lime Coolers” Award-winning cookie gets a new chocolate twist and creative new packaging. - March 30, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company