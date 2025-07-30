Recent Headlines
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC Recalls Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 sold at Sam's Clubs nationwide due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported. See https://www.doehler.com for more information. - July 30, 2025 - DOEHLER Dry Ingredient Solutions LLC
Secure Foods Offers Emergency Food Supplies to Mitigate Insurance Companies Dire Climate Disruption Warnings
Secure Foods, a leading provider of emergency food supplies for critical infrastructures, announces its commitment to help high-reliability organizations prepare for the impact of climate change on their operations. Lloyd's of London has warned that climate change is causing a "fundamental... - May 03, 2023 - Secure Foods
Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (Lot # 2021363-1 & 2022026-1) Due to Levels of Lead
BrandStorm Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling 2 lots of Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (lot # 2021363-1 & 2022026-1) pouches because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits, per the serving size specified on the nutritional facts panel. People... - July 17, 2022 - Natierra
Israelis and Palestinians Team Up to Launch SoCo, Bringing Authentic Tahini to the United States
"Seeds of Collaboration (SoCo)," is a new Tahini company that is aiming to make Tahini the talk of the town. This is one company with an inspiring backstory and mission. It is a partnership between Israelis and Palestinians who are joined together by a mutual love for Tahini and the desire to create change for communities in conflict through economic - December 03, 2018 - SoCo - Seeds of Collaboration
Two Hot New Camping Instant Meals Set to Spice Up the Summer (New from Mountain House Adventure Meals)
Two new “Tex-Mex” entrees join the tasty line-up of America’s most popular instant meals for backpackers, campers and emergency preparedness foods. - March 15, 2017 - Mountain House
Launch of The Judge Jerky Gun by Online Beef Jerky Store, JerkySpot.com
Beef jerky brand and retailer JerkySpot, now has a more durable tool for jerky makers. - May 27, 2015 - JerkySpot.com
Bühler Strengthens Its Commitment to Coffee Processors in Africa with the New SORTEX B ColorVision™ Sorter for Premium Quality Product
New Bühler Centre of Excellence for Coffee also established in Nairobi, Kenya, to support regional Customer Service network. - July 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Westfro Expands Capacity and Ensures Quality with Investment in Bühler’s SORTEX Sorting Solutions
SORTEX optical sorting technology supports quality and growth in frozen vegetable production for Westfro in Belgium. - July 03, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Bühler Extends Its Presence in China with a Turnkey Project at Hangzhou Wahaha Group for Processing Rice and Beans
Leading Chinese producer trusts Bühler expertise to improve quality and reduce costs with the installation of advanced cleaning and grading lines. - February 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Bühler and CarbonLite Unite to Meet Need for rPET with SORTEX Sorting Technology
Bühler supports plastic industry’s commitment to PET recycling initiatives. - December 14, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Bühler’s High Capacity SORTEX K2A Sorts Delicate Fruit at Curt Maberry
Soft landing kit ensures gentle handling of frozen raspberries and blueberries. - November 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Survivalcavefood.com Announces Free Shipping Through 2013
Survival Cave Food announces free shipping on all of their food buckets through the end of the year. Survivalcavefood now says they will not charge any shipping costs to customers who purchase their popular meal and fruit buckets through the end of 2013. - November 17, 2013 - Survivalcavefood.com
Bühler’s Firm Commitment to Sustainable Rice Processing
“We aim to ensure that every kilogram of paddy that is grown and farmed, is converted in the most efficient and cost effective manner, into high quality products and by-products for our customers.” -Nick Wilkins, head of rice processing at Bühler. - September 18, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Bühler Cracks Almonds Double Trouble with Ease
SORTEX optical sorters pioneer innovative technology solution to resolve the problem of “doubles” in almonds. - August 30, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Bühler Expands Rice Processing Footprint in Thailand with Major Contract with Siam Indica
Thailand’s largest rice exporter invests heavily in over 100 Bühler rice processing machines. - June 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Chukar Cherries Offers New Cherry Heart Box for Valentine’s Day
Pacific Northwest chocolatier crafts all natural, locally made Valentine’s Day gifts. - January 16, 2013 - Chukar Cherry Company
Bühler – At Your Service
With a presence in more than 140 countries and a history spanning over 150 years, Bühler is dedicated to providing expert customer service in recognition of its customers’ goals. The company achieves this through innovative products, professional customer service and local support - delivered by dedicated, qualified staff, through its network of customer service and applications centres. - January 05, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Chukar Cherries Hosts Holiday Open Houses
Tastings, prizes, and specials reward visitors to Chukar’s flagship store in Prosser - November 18, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Publishes First Ever Business Gift Catalog
Corporate giving made easier with holiday catalog and discount program. - November 08, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Featured in Sea-Tac Airport’s Three New Duty-Free Stores
Duty-free stores to emphasize locally made products building revenue and jobs in Washington State - October 28, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Survivalist Food Announces Free Food Kits and Emergency Kits, Along with Free Shipping to Canada on Select Orders During National Emergency Preparedness Month
During September, which is National Emergency Preparedness month, Canadian customers can save over $400 with Free shipping on orders that include 2880 servings or more of Wise freeze dried food. Also, any customer whose order totals $200 or more will receive both a free survival food kit and emergency kit. - September 06, 2012 - Survivalist Food
Designed Today for Tomorrow's Mills - a Step Into the Future
For over 150 years Bühler has dedicated itself to developing revolutionary technological innovations, helping their customers achieve even better results. In the rice industry alone Bühler has created a series of ground-breaking products and processes, providing complete solutions, with... - August 23, 2012 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Chukar Cherries Represents the Pacific Northwest on NPR’s “Americandy” Series
Dried, chocolate-covered cherries are nostalgic treat for Northwesterners. - August 11, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Natural Chocolate Making Process Featured on NPR
National Public Radio takes an inside look at Pacific Northwest artisan chocolate and cherry company - August 01, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Opens New Store in Leavenworth, WA
Artisan cherry and chocolate company launches storefront in Washington’s Bavarian village. - July 29, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Sponsors Terremoto in the Vic-Maui Race of 2012
Washington cherries provide fuel for premier Pacific Northwest sailboat race. - July 14, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
The SORTEX E Optical Sorter Sets New Standards in Berry Processing
More efficient shape and colour sorting increases productivity, improves quality and reduces labour costs. - June 08, 2012 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Bühler SORTEX A Sets New Benchmark for High Capacity Rice Processors
Advanced Buhler technologies have created, in the SORTEX A, the most flexible, reliable, cost-effective rice sorting solution that enables 20pc higher capacity per module than was previously possible. - June 03, 2012 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Clean Barley and Malt - the Key to a Purer Beer
Increasing numbers of malting, brewing and grain-handling companies are turning to Bühler’s Sortex optical sorting technology to help ensure the quality of their barley remains high. - May 30, 2012 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Pacific Northwest Cherry Company Releases Cherry Blossom Collection
Chukar Cherries celebrates the 100th anniversary National Cherry Blossom Festival. - March 03, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Gives Back to Community in 2011
Pacific Northwest small business donates over $24,000 with a focus on local causes. - February 23, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Celebrates National Cherry Month
Washington State cherry company showcases Pacific Northwest “super fruit.” - February 09, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Offers Locally Grown, Locally Made Valentine’s Day Gifts
Pacific Northwest cherry company takes local fruit from orchard to chocolate box. - February 04, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Highlights New Products and Packaging at Winter Tradeshows
In anticipation of the company’s 25th anniversary, Chukar Cherries has revamped their packaging and launched new cherry sauces and gifts. - January 18, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Showcases Product Line in Seattle’s Pacific Market Center
Northwest specialty food company makes their products available to retailers year-round - January 07, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Unveils New Zip Pouches and Sauces for Holiday 2011
Re-sealable packaging insures freshness in cherry snacks and confections while savory sauces provide new and delicious ways to enjoy Northwest cherries. - November 20, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company
Pacific Northwest Gift Company, Chukar Cherries, Unveils New Mobile Website
Mobile device accessible retail site makes shopping and gifting easier on-the-go. - August 12, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company
Jerk Nation®Beef Jerky Now Available in Western Beef Supermarkets
Jerk Nation Inc.® officially introduced its revolutionary interactive Beef Jerky to the consumer through Western Beef Supermarkets in New York and Florida. - June 29, 2011 - Jerk Nation Beef Jerky
Large But Late Northwest Cherry Crop Pushes Cherry Drying Back Several Weeks
Due to an unusually cold and wet spring, the 2011 Northwest cherry crop is anticipated to peak after the 4th of July. This is ten to fourteen days later than the typical peak. According to B.J. Thurlby, President of the Washington State Fruit Commission, “When you have the coldest April on... - June 26, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Welcomes Tommy Montgomery as New Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Former CEO of Montgomery Freight Solutions joins growing specialty food company. - June 03, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Contributes to Local Food Movement with Innovative Fruit Drying Process
Chukar Cherries meets the demand for local fruits year-round by using an innovative, all natural drying process that preserves Northwest produce without sulfites, preservatives or anything artificial. Due to consumers’ desire to know the origins of their food, the Local Food Movement has... - May 30, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company
Jerk Nation Inc.®Introduces SPORTSMAN’S MIX at Sports Show
Jerk Nation Inc.® officially introduced its new SPORTSMAN’S MIX to the outdoor community at the Greater Philadelphia Outdoor Sports Show. - April 08, 2011 - Jerk Nation Beef Jerky
Chukar Cherries Debuts New Cherry Blossom Collection
Pamela Montgomery, founder of Washington State specialty food company Chukar Cherries, has released a new line of premium chocolate-covered cherries celebrating Northwest cherry season. The new Cherry Blossom Collection’s focus is freshness. From Springtime Chocolate Cherries to all new Cherry Blossom Green Tea—the ingredients are 100% natural and grown in the Pacific Northwest. - April 02, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company
The Chukar® Chocolate Assortment Collection – A Unique Gift for the Holidays
Chukar Cherries happily announces the launch of their Chocolate Assortment Collection. The packaging presentation is new, but the inside is classically Chukar—all natural dried cherries and rich roasted nuts and berries from the Pacific Northwest accented by melt-in-your-mouth chocolate. - November 04, 2010 - Chukar Cherry Company
Beef Jerky Goes Gourmet –Jerk Nation™ Launches Brand New All Natural Shake n' Season Beef Jerky Concept Online
Beef Jerky Goes Gourmet with a new Product Line from Jerk Nation™and their interactive Beef Jerky brand. - February 12, 2010 - Jerk Nation Beef Jerky
Chukar Cherries Celebrates 20 Years of Gourmet Gift Manufacturing
Chukar Cherry Company, the Year ‘Round Cherry and Berry Company™ celebrates twenty years of producing the Best of Nature, Best of Chocolate® utilizing the fruitful bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Fresh and unique Chukar® brand products have become signature food gifts for... - March 26, 2008 - Chukar Cherry Company
When Holiday Gifting, Fresh is Best
Chukar Cherries, Washington State’s award-winning manufacturer of naturally dried and chocolate covered confections, is anticipating a sharp rise in gift sales this holiday season. Fueled by a desire for food safety and fresh ingredients, Regional Food Gifts are at the top consumers Holiday... - November 06, 2007 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Launches “Berry Orange Nut Crunch” Caramel Corn
Chukar Cherries, the Pacific Northwest’s year ‘round cherry and berry company, will launch its newest Caramel Corn flavor Berry Orange Nut Crunch this fall. The family owned manufacturer strives to create unique, authentic flavors that capture the bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Berry... - October 08, 2007 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Expands Into New Warehouse
Chukar Cherries, the Pacific Northwest’s leading producer of gourmet cherry and berry treats, has officially expanded into their new warehouse building on 320 Wine Country Road in Prosser, Washington. The move comes just in time for the Chukar Team to prepare for the seasonal holiday rush... - September 17, 2007 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Unveils New Catalog
Chukar Cherries, the Pacific Northwest’s largest producer of gourmet cherry and berry treats, announces the release of their New Gourmet Gift Catalog due out mid September 2007. - September 10, 2007 - Chukar Cherry Company