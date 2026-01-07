Golden Spoon has just announced the signing of an agreement with the M.H. Al Mana Group to develop the franchise throughout Qatar, in the Middle East. The agreement is for the opening of eight or more stores over the next five years. Three stores are currently open in the Doha with five more to follow. The fourth location is expected to be open by April 30th with two more slated for the end of June 2012. The final two will open by the end of August 2012 for a total of eight stores. - March 31, 2012 - Golden Spoon Frozen Yogurt