Recent Headlines
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. - October 06, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Cafe Spice Launches New Retail Combo Meals for the New Year
The Sofi award winner for their Chicken Tikka Masala, introduces new notable selections of their Indian ready to heat meals in select stores across the nation. - February 28, 2024 - Cafe Spice
Nuzest Relaunches Its Clean Lean Protein Bars and Good Green Vitality Bars in Plant-Based Lineup
Nuzest is excited to relaunch its range of Clean Lean Protein Bars and Good Green Vitality Bars in its plant-based bars lineup. Clean Lean Protein Bars Recent times have identified the importance of prioritizing our health and wellness, and of maintaining a balanced diet to help us feel healthy,... - September 24, 2021 - Nuzest USA
CimexiShield Bed Bug Repellent Now on Amazon Prime
RxBioLabs, makers of CimexiShield the World’s First and Only Apply to Your Skin Bed Bug Repellent, is now stocked and available through Amazon Prime FBA’s. - January 30, 2020 - RxBioLabs
Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company
Beysan Develops Novel, Patent Pending Extrusion Process for Gluten Free Pasta
In 2014, the owners of Beysan Inc. began developing a garbanzo-based pasta that mimics the taste and texture of wheat pasta. Garbanzo flour has an ideal glycemic profile, is high in protein and fiber, and contains all essential amino acids. The newly developed process overcame the challenges... - August 07, 2019 - Beysan
Mesa de Vida Launches in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide
Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting; Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide. - August 05, 2019 - Mesa de Vida LLC
RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent
RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs
Hl Agro Heads Over to IFT19, Touting Business for Its Agri Products
India's leading exporter of sesame seeds, starch & corn derivatives, HL Agro Products broadcasts its programmed exhibit at IFT19 Meeting & Food Expo and showcase its functional ingredients, sourcing & support capabilities in New Orleans, LA, USA. - May 07, 2019 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd
RxBioLabs Launches Line of Prepared Autoimmune Protocol Meals for Nationwide Home Delivery
RxBioLabs has entered the prepared ready to eat meal space with Rx AIP Meals delivering Autoimmune Protocol Compliant meals Nationwide direct to consumers’ front doors. Rx AIP Meals will offer fresh, Chef Prepared Meals for Autoimmune Diseases through an e-commerce platform and will deliver... - December 10, 2018 - RxBioLabs
3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication
3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.
Grote Company Releases New Inline Tortilla Warmer
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company
Kelley's Gourmet Award-Winning Mustard Available in Jewel-Osco Stores Beginning May 2018
Kelley's Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard will be available in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores beginning May 2018. The award-winning gluten-free stone ground mustard will be included in Jewel’s condiment section in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. Jewel-Osco joins other... - April 16, 2018 - HK Foods
Zephyr Foods Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding
Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods
Grote Company Launches New Brand, Website
Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company
Premio Foods Acquires Local NJ Sausage Company
Premio continues its expansion with acquisition of Appetito Provision Co., Inc. - May 24, 2017 - Premio Foods
Kellogg’s "Project K" Sheds Surplus 1.6 Million Square Feet Under the Leadership of Global Food Properties
The principles of Global Food Properties were retained for Kellogg's worldwide manufacturing network to lead the packaging, marketing and selling of their surplus properties. - March 25, 2017 - Global Food Properties
Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo
It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes
Ready-to-Cook Thai Meal Delivery Service in Brooklyn and Manhattan NYC
Thai Direct is bringing authentic Thai fresh ingredients and best recipes to all homes in Brooklyn and Manhattan NYC. Thai Direct’s recipes are curated by authentic Thai chefs. Buy one meal at a time or Subscribe for 4 meals on a weekly or biweekly basis. All meals are gluten-free. Check them out at www.thaidirect.co. - February 15, 2017 - Thai Direct
FODMAPPED Foods Introduces Expo West 2017 Attendees to the World’s First Low FODMAP Dedicated Brand
FODMAPPED Foods, the world’s first FODMAP friendly dedicated brand, will be making its first appearance to Expo West in Anaheim, March 8-12, 2017, showcasing a range of certified FODMAP friendly products. FODMAPPED will be located at booth 9620. - February 09, 2017 - FODMAPPED FOODS LLC
HL Agro Augments Its Agri- Product Basket with Corn Starch & Its Derivative Products
HL Agro, the leading processor & exporter of natural & hulled sesame seeds from India, today announced the launch of its colossal corn starch unit to trigger off the bulk processing of native starch products & proliferate into the international markets. The company will be chiefly producing Corn Starch Powder, Liquid Glucose, Corn Fiber, Maize or Corn Germ & Corn Gluten and wholesaling to the buyers across the globe. - August 26, 2016 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd
Entrepreneur and His Wabowls Welcomed Onto the Shelves of the Pennington Quality Market
Local Business Owner Offered Exceptional Opportunity. - May 27, 2016 - Wabowl
Vegan Meal Offered at Pennington Quality Market
Wabowls Provide Quick and Healthy Meal Options. - May 25, 2016 - Wabowl
Study: Men Lose 33.78 lbs. in 8 Weeks on Low Carb/Low Sugar Diet
A new case study released Tuesday shows men on a low carb, low sugar diet will lose an average of 33.78 lbs. over eight weeks. The results also included 13.9% body fat loss while trimming 6.45” from each man's belly, on average. The findings followed 10 men using weight loss meal delivery... - October 21, 2015 - Personal Trainer Food
Herris Gourmet OU Kosher-Certified Food Items Now Available at Logan International Airport
Herris Gourmet is now supplying quality OU Kosher-certified food products to the Hudson News retailer in Terminal E of Logan International Airport, through a distribution deal with York Street Caterers. - August 07, 2015 - Herris Gourmet
Watsonville-Based Startup Launches Its Website and Online Store
Mymomsmole.com has launched. Spice up your life. Just add your favorite stock and simmer. Goes well with poultry, beef, or veggies. - August 06, 2015 - My Mom's Mole
Herris Gourmet Launches Website and Celebrates One Year Anniversary
Herris Gourmet, a NY-based kosher foods, bakery and distribution company is excited to announce the launch of it's new website and one year anniversary. - May 06, 2015 - Herris Gourmet
ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM
ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR
ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign
Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign. - December 09, 2014 - Abundance Foods, LLC
PROBAR® Announces Major Partnership with Utah Food Bank
PROBAR®, creator of delicious, convenient, healthy, plant-based food products, is thrilled to partner with Utah Food Bank in support of Feeding America’s nationally recognized BackPack Program. PROBAR® has made a commitment to donate 50,000 Meal bars over 12 months starting November... - November 07, 2014 - PROBAR
Nirvana Kitchen Launches a Vegan Meal Delivery Service and a Line of Ready-to-Eat Vegan Cuisine in the Selected Retail Stores
Nirvana Kitchen, a California Bay Area-based premium vegan food company, is committed to building a loyal following with taste, nutrition, convenience and transparency. - August 31, 2014 - Nirvana Kitchen
Milford Valley “Art of Chicken” Contest Entry Deadline Approaching
Entries in the Milford Valley 2013 “Art of Chicken” Photo Contest are being accepted through Oct. 31st - October 05, 2013 - Milford Valley
Premio Foods Acquires Florida-Based Sausage Company
Premio Foods Inc. has announced that is has completed its acquisition of LA Bella Sausage, LLC, located in Brooksville, FL, as of October 1st, 2013. Headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ, Premio Foods has been making fine Italian sausage for decades. The acquisition will provide Premio Foods with... - October 03, 2013 - Premio Foods
Milford Valley Launches 2013 “Art of Chicken” Photo Contest
Create art using Milford Valley chicken packaging for a chance at $7,500 in prizes. - July 14, 2013 - Milford Valley
Current Trends in Franchising with Binalot
Franchising is the easiest and most practical way of starting your own business that is why it is a boom in the Philippines. - May 16, 2013 - Binalot Fiesta Foods Inc
Milford Valley Launches Sandra’s All Natural Chicken Entrée Product Line
100% natural frozen chicken products now available for the domestic retail market. - April 28, 2013 - Milford Valley
Boulder Soup Works’ New Varieties Gain Popularity
Newest Gluten-Free Retail and Foodservice Options are Quick Successes. Boulder Soup Works, the fresh organic soup company, sees significant sales in its three new soup varieties. The three new soups joined seven existing fresh, organic and gluten-free varieties available for retailers and foodservice operators nationwide. - April 27, 2013 - Boulder Soup Works
Premio Foods Enters March Madness with Recipe Contest
March Madness, one of the craziest and most fun times, has just gotten crazier. Premio Foods, a New Jersey sausage manufacturer, has launched a unique recipe contest based on the March Madness phenomenon, known as Premio Madness 2013 Recipe Contest. The much anticipated contest promises to be as... - March 06, 2013 - Premio Foods
Boulder Soup Works to Launch Three New Soups at Expo West 2013
Company Expands Gluten-Free Retail and Foodservice Options - March 01, 2013 - Boulder Soup Works
Somebody’s Mother’s to Debut New Sauces at the NASFT Winter Fancy Food Show
Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce will debut three new dessert sauces at the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade’s 38th Winter Fancy Food Show, said company founder and president Lynn Lasher. The new flavors: Mocha (chocolate sauce infused with coffee and... - January 10, 2013 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Smoke Canyon's Smoke Roasted Jalapeño Sauce Wins Overall in the Hot Pepper Awards 2012
Smoke Canyon's Smoke Roasted Jalapeño Sauce wins overall in the Hot Sauce category and 1st place in the Jalapeño Hot Sauce category. - January 07, 2013 - Smoke Canyon LLC
August Recruitment Day – Jobs in London (Hayes) – Courtesy of EuroFoods
EuroFoods are pleased to announce their recruitment day due to their expansion into the Greater London area creating a welcome 30 jobs. - July 12, 2012 - EuroFoods Group
Milford Valley Introduces New Chicken Entrées
Three flavors have been added to the Milford Valley retail chicken product line - July 01, 2012 - Milford Valley
Get the Flavour of Asia: Eurofoods and Sainsburys Strike a Deal
Eurofoods are delighted to announce their partnership deal with food retailer Sainsburys. Eurofoods, based in Newport, Gwent, are currently seeing an upturn in demand for their predominantly Asian foods and this comes as more good news for them this year, after securing another deal with the giant high street supermarket chain Tesco. - June 25, 2012 - EuroFoods Group
Smethwick’s Summer Starts at Masala Bazaar
Ethnic and European food provider Masala Bazaar opens its new store to the public on Tuesday 12th June 2012. The company adds Smethwick as their eighth supermarket to be opened in as many years. - June 10, 2012 - EuroFoods Group
Ruth Meric Joins Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce, LLC
Award winning caterer to lead company’s wholesale division. - May 09, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce