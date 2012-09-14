PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers. Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company

Beysan Develops Novel, Patent Pending Extrusion Process for Gluten Free Pasta In 2014, the owners of Beysan Inc. began developing a garbanzo-based pasta that mimics the taste and texture of wheat pasta. Garbanzo flour has an ideal glycemic profile, is high in protein and fiber, and contains all essential amino acids. The newly developed process overcame the challenges encountered... - August 07, 2019 - Beysan

Mesa de Vida Launches in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting; Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide. - August 05, 2019 - Mesa de Vida LLC

RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs

Hl Agro Heads Over to IFT19, Touting Business for Its Agri Products India's leading exporter of sesame seeds, starch & corn derivatives, HL Agro Products broadcasts its programmed exhibit at IFT19 Meeting & Food Expo and showcase its functional ingredients, sourcing & support capabilities in New Orleans, LA, USA. - May 07, 2019 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

RxBioLabs Launches Line of Prepared Autoimmune Protocol Meals for Nationwide Home Delivery RxBioLabs has entered the prepared ready to eat meal space with Rx AIP Meals delivering Autoimmune Protocol Compliant meals Nationwide direct to consumers’ front doors. Rx AIP Meals will offer fresh, Chef Prepared Meals for Autoimmune Diseases through an e-commerce platform and will deliver them... - December 10, 2018 - RxBioLabs

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

Grote Company Releases New Inline Tortilla Warmer Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company

Kelley's Gourmet Award-Winning Mustard Available in Jewel-Osco Stores Beginning May 2018 Kelley's Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard will be available in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores beginning May 2018. The award-winning gluten-free stone ground mustard will be included in Jewel’s condiment section in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. Jewel-Osco joins other grocery... - April 16, 2018 - HK Foods

Zephyr Foods Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods

Grote Company Launches New Brand, Website Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers user-friendly... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company

Premio Foods Acquires Local NJ Sausage Company Premio continues its expansion with acquisition of Appetito Provision Co., Inc. - May 24, 2017 - Premio Foods

Kellogg’s "Project K" Sheds Surplus 1.6 Million Square Feet Under the Leadership of Global Food Properties The principles of Global Food Properties were retained for Kellogg's worldwide manufacturing network to lead the packaging, marketing and selling of their surplus properties. - March 25, 2017 - Global Food Properties

Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes

Ready-to-Cook Thai Meal Delivery Service in Brooklyn and Manhattan NYC Thai Direct is bringing authentic Thai fresh ingredients and best recipes to all homes in Brooklyn and Manhattan NYC. Thai Direct’s recipes are curated by authentic Thai chefs. Buy one meal at a time or Subscribe for 4 meals on a weekly or biweekly basis. All meals are gluten-free. Check them out at www.thaidirect.co. - February 15, 2017 - Thai Direct

FODMAPPED Foods Introduces Expo West 2017 Attendees to the World’s First Low FODMAP Dedicated Brand FODMAPPED Foods, the world’s first FODMAP friendly dedicated brand, will be making its first appearance to Expo West in Anaheim, March 8-12, 2017, showcasing a range of certified FODMAP friendly products. FODMAPPED will be located at booth 9620. - February 09, 2017 - FODMAPPED FOODS LLC

HL Agro Augments Its Agri- Product Basket with Corn Starch & Its Derivative Products HL Agro, the leading processor & exporter of natural & hulled sesame seeds from India, today announced the launch of its colossal corn starch unit to trigger off the bulk processing of native starch products & proliferate into the international markets. The company will be chiefly producing Corn Starch Powder, Liquid Glucose, Corn Fiber, Maize or Corn Germ & Corn Gluten and wholesaling to the buyers across the globe. - August 26, 2016 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

Entrepreneur and His Wabowls Welcomed Onto the Shelves of the Pennington Quality Market Local Business Owner Offered Exceptional Opportunity. - May 27, 2016 - Wabowl

Vegan Meal Offered at Pennington Quality Market Wabowls Provide Quick and Healthy Meal Options. - May 25, 2016 - Wabowl

Study: Men Lose 33.78 lbs. in 8 Weeks on Low Carb/Low Sugar Diet A new case study released Tuesday shows men on a low carb, low sugar diet will lose an average of 33.78 lbs. over eight weeks. The results also included 13.9% body fat loss while trimming 6.45” from each man's belly, on average. The findings followed 10 men using weight loss meal delivery company,... - October 21, 2015 - Personal Trainer Food

Herris Gourmet OU Kosher-Certified Food Items Now Available at Logan International Airport Herris Gourmet is now supplying quality OU Kosher-certified food products to the Hudson News retailer in Terminal E of Logan International Airport, through a distribution deal with York Street Caterers. - August 07, 2015 - Herris Gourmet

Watsonville-Based Startup Launches Its Website and Online Store Mymomsmole.com has launched. Spice up your life. Just add your favorite stock and simmer. Goes well with poultry, beef, or veggies. - August 06, 2015 - My Mom's Mole

Herris Gourmet Launches Website and Celebrates One Year Anniversary Herris Gourmet, a NY-based kosher foods, bakery and distribution company is excited to announce the launch of it's new website and one year anniversary. - May 06, 2015 - Herris Gourmet

ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign. - December 09, 2014 - Abundance Foods, LLC

PROBAR® Announces Major Partnership with Utah Food Bank PROBAR®, creator of delicious, convenient, healthy, plant-based food products, is thrilled to partner with Utah Food Bank in support of Feeding America’s nationally recognized BackPack Program. PROBAR® has made a commitment to donate 50,000 Meal bars over 12 months starting November 2014. The... - November 07, 2014 - PROBAR

New Popcorn Delivers Bold Flavor Punch Van Holten’s launches Bacon Cheddar Popcorn. - October 09, 2014 - Van Holten's

Nirvana Kitchen Launches a Vegan Meal Delivery Service and a Line of Ready-to-Eat Vegan Cuisine in the Selected Retail Stores Nirvana Kitchen, a California Bay Area-based premium vegan food company, is committed to building a loyal following with taste, nutrition, convenience and transparency. - August 31, 2014 - Nirvana Kitchen

Milford Valley “Art of Chicken” Contest Entry Deadline Approaching Entries in the Milford Valley 2013 “Art of Chicken” Photo Contest are being accepted through Oct. 31st - October 05, 2013 - Milford Valley

Premio Foods Acquires Florida-Based Sausage Company Premio Foods Inc. has announced that is has completed its acquisition of LA Bella Sausage, LLC, located in Brooksville, FL, as of October 1st, 2013. Headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ, Premio Foods has been making fine Italian sausage for decades. The acquisition will provide Premio Foods with significant... - October 03, 2013 - Premio Foods

Milford Valley Launches 2013 “Art of Chicken” Photo Contest Create art using Milford Valley chicken packaging for a chance at $7,500 in prizes. - July 14, 2013 - Milford Valley

Current Trends in Franchising with Binalot Franchising is the easiest and most practical way of starting your own business that is why it is a boom in the Philippines. - May 16, 2013 - Binalot Fiesta Foods Inc

Milford Valley Launches Sandra’s All Natural Chicken Entrée Product Line 100% natural frozen chicken products now available for the domestic retail market. - April 28, 2013 - Milford Valley

Boulder Soup Works’ New Varieties Gain Popularity Newest Gluten-Free Retail and Foodservice Options are Quick Successes. Boulder Soup Works, the fresh organic soup company, sees significant sales in its three new soup varieties. The three new soups joined seven existing fresh, organic and gluten-free varieties available for retailers and foodservice operators nationwide. - April 27, 2013 - Boulder Soup Works

Premio Foods Enters March Madness with Recipe Contest March Madness, one of the craziest and most fun times, has just gotten crazier. Premio Foods, a New Jersey sausage manufacturer, has launched a unique recipe contest based on the March Madness phenomenon, known as Premio Madness 2013 Recipe Contest. The much anticipated contest promises to be as engaging,... - March 06, 2013 - Premio Foods

Boulder Soup Works to Launch Three New Soups at Expo West 2013 Company Expands Gluten-Free Retail and Foodservice Options - March 01, 2013 - Boulder Soup Works

Somebody’s Mother’s to Debut New Sauces at the NASFT Winter Fancy Food Show Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce will debut three new dessert sauces at the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade’s 38th Winter Fancy Food Show, said company founder and president Lynn Lasher. The new flavors: Mocha (chocolate sauce infused with coffee and chicory),... - January 10, 2013 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce

Smoke Canyon's Smoke Roasted Jalapeño Sauce Wins Overall in the Hot Pepper Awards 2012 Smoke Canyon's Smoke Roasted Jalapeño Sauce wins overall in the Hot Sauce category and 1st place in the Jalapeño Hot Sauce category. - January 07, 2013 - Smoke Canyon LLC

August Recruitment Day – Jobs in London (Hayes) – Courtesy of EuroFoods EuroFoods are pleased to announce their recruitment day due to their expansion into the Greater London area creating a welcome 30 jobs. - July 12, 2012 - EuroFoods Group

Milford Valley Introduces New Chicken Entrées Three flavors have been added to the Milford Valley retail chicken product line - July 01, 2012 - Milford Valley

Get the Flavour of Asia: Eurofoods and Sainsburys Strike a Deal Eurofoods are delighted to announce their partnership deal with food retailer Sainsburys. Eurofoods, based in Newport, Gwent, are currently seeing an upturn in demand for their predominantly Asian foods and this comes as more good news for them this year, after securing another deal with the giant high street supermarket chain Tesco. - June 25, 2012 - EuroFoods Group

Smethwick’s Summer Starts at Masala Bazaar Ethnic and European food provider Masala Bazaar opens its new store to the public on Tuesday 12th June 2012. The company adds Smethwick as their eighth supermarket to be opened in as many years. - June 10, 2012 - EuroFoods Group

Ruth Meric Joins Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce, LLC Award winning caterer to lead company’s wholesale division. - May 09, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce

Milford Valley Farms is Now Milford Valley New logo, new packaging and new website reflect the chicken company’s growth strategy. - April 27, 2012 - Milford Valley

30 New Jobs Coming to Birmingham Through Masala Bazaar There is some joy on the horizon for the Birmingham employment market, where up to thirty new jobs are being made available by the ethnic food and beverage provider - Masala Bazaar. - March 15, 2012 - EuroFoods Group

Celebrate Moms This Mother’s Day on Pinterest Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce wants to help you celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day by asking you to share some of your mother’s favorite things on Pinterest. From March 5, 2012 through May 1, 2012, users can submit boards compiled with pins of their mother’s favorite... - March 13, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce

Pasta Prima Announces the First Super Food in Pasta Pasta Prima Superfood Ravioli is a 100% Natural blend of kale, spinach, and five gourmet cheeses. This handcrafted ravioli is an excellent source of calcium, Vitamin K, and antioxidants Vitamins A&C. Great for busy people, it takes just 3 - 4 minutes to cook. Taste it at the Natural Products Expo (Booth 5354, March 9 - 11, 2012). Pasta Prima Ravioli is made with green energy. - March 08, 2012 - Valley Fine Foods

EuroFoods' Masala Bazaar Launch New Web Site In the ever changing and evolving world of Eurofoods owned Masala Bazaar, they are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. Where the old website was nothing more than a splash page of information, the new site offers a whole bundle of new material and interesting insights. The Ethnic Food... - February 21, 2012 - EuroFoods Group