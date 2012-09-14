PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers.
Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company
In 2014, the owners of Beysan Inc. began developing a garbanzo-based pasta that mimics the taste and texture of wheat pasta. Garbanzo flour has an ideal glycemic profile, is high in protein and fiber, and contains all essential amino acids. The newly developed process overcame the challenges encountered... - August 07, 2019 - Beysan
Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting; Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide. - August 05, 2019 - Mesa de Vida LLC
RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs
India's leading exporter of sesame seeds, starch & corn derivatives, HL Agro Products broadcasts its programmed exhibit at IFT19 Meeting & Food Expo and showcase its functional ingredients, sourcing & support capabilities in New Orleans, LA, USA. - May 07, 2019 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd
RxBioLabs has entered the prepared ready to eat meal space with Rx AIP Meals delivering Autoimmune Protocol Compliant meals Nationwide direct to consumers’ front doors.
Rx AIP Meals will offer fresh, Chef Prepared Meals for Autoimmune Diseases through an e-commerce platform and will deliver them... - December 10, 2018 - RxBioLabs
3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company
Kelley's Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard will be available in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores beginning May 2018.
The award-winning gluten-free stone ground mustard will be included in Jewel’s condiment section in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. Jewel-Osco joins other grocery... - April 16, 2018 - HK Foods
Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods
Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers user-friendly... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company
Premio continues its expansion with acquisition of Appetito Provision Co., Inc. - May 24, 2017 - Premio Foods
The principles of Global Food Properties were retained for Kellogg's worldwide manufacturing network to lead the packaging, marketing and selling of their surplus properties. - March 25, 2017 - Global Food Properties
It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes
Thai Direct is bringing authentic Thai fresh ingredients and best recipes to all homes in Brooklyn and Manhattan NYC. Thai Direct’s recipes are curated by authentic Thai chefs. Buy one meal at a time or Subscribe for 4 meals on a weekly or biweekly basis. All meals are gluten-free. Check them out at www.thaidirect.co. - February 15, 2017 - Thai Direct
FODMAPPED Foods, the world’s first FODMAP friendly dedicated brand, will be making its first appearance to Expo West in Anaheim, March 8-12, 2017, showcasing a range of certified FODMAP friendly products. FODMAPPED will be located at booth 9620. - February 09, 2017 - FODMAPPED FOODS LLC
HL Agro, the leading processor & exporter of natural & hulled sesame seeds from India, today announced the launch of its colossal corn starch unit to trigger off the bulk processing of native starch products & proliferate into the international markets. The company will be chiefly producing Corn Starch Powder, Liquid Glucose, Corn Fiber, Maize or Corn Germ & Corn Gluten and wholesaling to the buyers across the globe. - August 26, 2016 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd
Local Business Owner Offered Exceptional Opportunity. - May 27, 2016 - Wabowl
Wabowls Provide Quick and Healthy Meal Options. - May 25, 2016 - Wabowl
A new case study released Tuesday shows men on a low carb, low sugar diet will lose an average of 33.78 lbs. over eight weeks. The results also included 13.9% body fat loss while trimming 6.45” from each man's belly, on average.
The findings followed 10 men using weight loss meal delivery company,... - October 21, 2015 - Personal Trainer Food
Herris Gourmet is now supplying quality OU Kosher-certified food products to the Hudson News retailer in Terminal E of Logan International Airport, through a distribution deal with York Street Caterers. - August 07, 2015 - Herris Gourmet
Mymomsmole.com has launched. Spice up your life. Just add your favorite stock and simmer. Goes well with poultry, beef, or veggies. - August 06, 2015 - My Mom's Mole
Herris Gourmet, a NY-based kosher foods, bakery and distribution company is excited to announce the launch of it's new website and one year anniversary. - May 06, 2015 - Herris Gourmet
ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating.
Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign. - December 09, 2014 - Abundance Foods, LLC
PROBAR®, creator of delicious, convenient, healthy, plant-based food products, is thrilled to partner with Utah Food Bank in support of Feeding America’s nationally recognized BackPack Program. PROBAR® has made a commitment to donate 50,000 Meal bars over 12 months starting November 2014.
The... - November 07, 2014 - PROBAR
Van Holten’s launches Bacon Cheddar Popcorn. - October 09, 2014 - Van Holten's
Nirvana Kitchen, a California Bay Area-based premium vegan food company, is committed to building a loyal following with taste, nutrition, convenience and transparency. - August 31, 2014 - Nirvana Kitchen
Entries in the Milford Valley 2013 “Art of Chicken” Photo Contest are being accepted through Oct. 31st - October 05, 2013 - Milford Valley
Premio Foods Inc. has announced that is has completed its acquisition of LA Bella Sausage, LLC, located in Brooksville, FL, as of October 1st, 2013.
Headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ, Premio Foods has been making fine Italian sausage for decades.
The acquisition will provide Premio Foods with significant... - October 03, 2013 - Premio Foods
Create art using Milford Valley chicken packaging for a chance at $7,500 in prizes. - July 14, 2013 - Milford Valley
Franchising is the easiest and most practical way of starting your own business that is why it is a boom in the Philippines. - May 16, 2013 - Binalot Fiesta Foods Inc
100% natural frozen chicken products now available for the domestic retail market. - April 28, 2013 - Milford Valley
Newest Gluten-Free Retail and Foodservice Options are Quick Successes. Boulder Soup Works, the fresh organic soup company, sees significant sales in its three new soup varieties. The three new soups joined seven existing fresh, organic and gluten-free varieties available for retailers and foodservice operators nationwide. - April 27, 2013 - Boulder Soup Works
March Madness, one of the craziest and most fun times, has just gotten crazier. Premio Foods, a New Jersey sausage manufacturer, has launched a unique recipe contest based on the March Madness phenomenon, known as Premio Madness 2013 Recipe Contest. The much anticipated contest promises to be as engaging,... - March 06, 2013 - Premio Foods
Company Expands Gluten-Free Retail and Foodservice Options - March 01, 2013 - Boulder Soup Works
Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce will debut three new dessert sauces at the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade’s 38th Winter Fancy Food Show, said company founder and president Lynn Lasher.
The new flavors: Mocha (chocolate sauce infused with coffee and chicory),... - January 10, 2013 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Smoke Canyon's Smoke Roasted Jalapeño Sauce wins overall in the Hot Sauce category and 1st place in the Jalapeño Hot Sauce category. - January 07, 2013 - Smoke Canyon LLC
EuroFoods are pleased to announce their recruitment day due to their expansion into the Greater London area creating a welcome 30 jobs. - July 12, 2012 - EuroFoods Group
Three flavors have been added to the Milford Valley retail chicken product line - July 01, 2012 - Milford Valley
Eurofoods are delighted to announce their partnership deal with food retailer Sainsburys. Eurofoods, based in Newport, Gwent, are currently seeing an upturn in demand for their predominantly Asian foods and this comes as more good news for them this year, after securing another deal with the giant high street supermarket chain Tesco. - June 25, 2012 - EuroFoods Group
Ethnic and European food provider Masala Bazaar opens its new store to the public on Tuesday 12th June 2012. The company adds Smethwick as their eighth supermarket to be opened in as many years. - June 10, 2012 - EuroFoods Group
Award winning caterer to lead company’s wholesale division. - May 09, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
New logo, new packaging and new website reflect the chicken company’s growth strategy. - April 27, 2012 - Milford Valley
There is some joy on the horizon for the Birmingham employment market, where up to thirty new jobs are being made available by the ethnic food and beverage provider - Masala Bazaar. - March 15, 2012 - EuroFoods Group
Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce wants to help you celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day by asking you to share some of your mother’s favorite things on Pinterest.
From March 5, 2012 through May 1, 2012, users can submit boards compiled with pins of their mother’s favorite... - March 13, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Pasta Prima Superfood Ravioli is a 100% Natural blend of kale, spinach, and five gourmet cheeses. This handcrafted ravioli is an excellent source of calcium, Vitamin K, and antioxidants Vitamins A&C. Great for busy people, it takes just 3 - 4 minutes to cook. Taste it at the Natural Products Expo (Booth 5354, March 9 - 11, 2012). Pasta Prima Ravioli is made with green energy. - March 08, 2012 - Valley Fine Foods
In the ever changing and evolving world of Eurofoods owned Masala Bazaar, they are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. Where the old website was nothing more than a splash page of information, the new site offers a whole bundle of new material and interesting insights. The Ethnic Food... - February 21, 2012 - EuroFoods Group
A brand new and exciting world of taste has finally come to Sunderland. EuroFoods announce the opening of their seventh Masala Bazaar store in the UK, situated in Sunderland. - September 30, 2011 - EuroFoods Group