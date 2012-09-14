PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

4 Tips on How to Identify Genuine Antique Persian Rugs by Doris Leslie Blau Although antique Persian rugs stand out quite substantially from other types of carpets due to their intricate weaves, high-quality materials, and meticulously executed classic patterns, it may still be a challenge for a layman to pick an authentic, oriental Persian piece. In the world’s markets, one may come across many counterfeits. How to identify a real deal? Here are five steps prepared by the Doris Leslie Blau Rugs Gallery. - March 01, 2018 - Doris Leslie Blau

#NazmiyalGivesBack! Helping Kids with Life Threatening Illnesses Find the Light - Nazmiyal Antique Rugs Launches New Philanthropic Endeavor with The Pinwheel Project! Nazmiyal Antique Rugs in NYC is doing its part to help make the world a better place. Teaming up with a tiny but mighty foundation: The Pinwheel Project, Nazmiyal will be working hard to bring much need joy to kids with with life threatening illnesses who are forced to endure long term hospital stays and palliative care. - April 19, 2017 - Nazmiyal Collection

Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc., a High-End Rug Store, Opens Second Location in Park Cities, Located in Dallas, TX Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc. celebrates the opening of its second location in Park Cities, Dallas. In opening this new store, Mr. Ali Esmaili hopes to fill the needs of interior designers and rug enthusiasts who enjoy a fresh and fashion forward style - there's even a nice selection of Mid-Century Modern Moroccan rugs. Esmaili's rug gallery in Dallas' affluent Park Cities location offers a full line of captivating rugs. - June 17, 2016 - Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc.

Exciting Antique Rug Auction Creates Buzz in NYC and You Are Invited For the first time ever, Bonhams Auction House and Nazmiyal Collection - the global source for antique rugs, are joining forces to launch one of the most exciting antique and vintage rug auctions ever! - March 24, 2016 - Nazmiyal Collection

The Rug Stores Has Launched a Dedicated Section for Discounted Rugs The Rug Stores Launch 'Rugs for Sale' Discount Page Brimming with Unmatched Offers. Having served the Lanarkshire community with courtesy and expertise for over two decades, and opened the doors to online customers just as graciously many years since, The Rug Stores are pleased to announce that their... - October 08, 2015 - The Rug and Flooring Stores

Steven Fisher Joins Father as Partner in Abbey Carpet & Floor Steven Fisher joined his father Steve Fisher as a business partner at Abbey Carpet & Floor earlier this year. Abbey Carpet & Floor has served the carpet and ceramic tile needs of the Harrisburg community for over 30 years. - July 21, 2015 - Abbey Carpet & Floor

Creative Matters Unveils New Online Showroom Featuring Inspired Custom Carpets and Wallpaper For more than 25 years, Creative Matters, known for its fairly traded custom carpets and wallpaper, has been the go-to design house for some of the world’s leading interior designers and architects and their clients, including Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. Making it easier for people everywhere to delve into its creations, the firm today announced the launch of an inviting new website. - February 04, 2015 - Creative Matters Inc.

In 2015, Spruce Up Your Home with Timeless and Chic Antique Persian Heriz Serapi Rugs Antique Persian Heriz Serapi and Bakshaish rugs are the perfect mix of trendy and timeless for home decorating in 2015. This year, designers are forecasting large scale patterning, bold florals, and the mixing of classic and contemporary home accents as some of the hottest interior design trends. Antique... - January 13, 2015 - Nazmiyal Collection

Free Shipping for Rug Cleaning Available Now at Pearson Carpet Care Pearson Carpet Care is excited to announce the launch of its new Free Shipping program, which sees the company handle all shipping costs for fine rugs that need a clean. The service is available nationwide now. - December 24, 2014 - Pearson Carpet Care

Limited Edition Carpets by Kosta Boda In partnership with CarpetVista, Europe’s market leader in carpets, Kosta Boda has come forth with a series of limited carpets designed by Sweden’s most renowned glass designers. - September 06, 2014 - CarpetVista AB

Los Angeles Company Rug Ideas Launches Free App LA’s leading rug experts now come in a multi-feature mobile app. - June 12, 2014 - Rug Ideas

Introducing Revive 1956 by Tai Ping Teams with Acclaimed Graffiti Artist Paul “Moose” Curtis to Launch a Bold New Hospitality Collection - May 03, 2014 - 1956 by Tai Ping

Create Trendsetting Custom Rugs with FeltBallRug.com's New Site Functionality Customers are now able to create their own rug variations on the FeltBallRug.com website. In addition to the 15 standard options, it is now possible to choose from 65 additional colours to design a unique product. - August 16, 2013 - Felt Ball Rugs International Limited

eCowhides Rolls Out Big Overstock Sale on Genuine Cowhide Rugs eCowhides has announced the launch of a huge sale offering up to 60% off on its genuine, grade A cowhide rugs and pillows. - August 02, 2013 - eCowhides

Local Business to Participate in Expo Pearson Carpet Care announces that they will be at the Lake Houston Business Expo on March 26 at the Humble Civic Center from 11 am to 6 pm. The Lake Houston Business Expo is an opportunity for businesses to market their products and services to other businesses. The Trade Symposium, held in conjunction... - February 21, 2013 - Pearson Carpet Care

Creative Matters Inc. to Exhibit at Forza Tappeti: The Rug Revolution Award-winning Canadian design firm, Creative Matters Inc., will exhibit hand-knotted rugs from its celebrated Art Day and Aerial collections at Forza Tappeti: The Rug Revolution on April 17 to 20 during Milan Design Week. The firm of 12 female artists received an exclusive invitation from the event’s... - March 23, 2012 - Creative Matters Inc.

Doris Leslie Blau Gallery to Launch Contemporary Samarkand Collection New Collection Uses Recycled Wool to Re-imagine Antique Designs - March 06, 2010 - Doris Leslie Blau

Magic Rugs Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of Their Newly Designed Website Adminrugs.com offers the world an exquisite array of Persian, Oriental and Antique Rugs at drastically reduced prices. - December 24, 2009 - Magic Rugs Inc.

On October 1, 2009 Nazmiyal Will be Holding Their Second in a Series of Antique and Decorative Rug Auctions For the price of a new rug, clients are able to purchase an antique rug. An antique rug is an investment; it possesses value. This value appreciates with time, providing the buyer with a piece of the utmost quality and rarity at incredibly reduced prices. An unbeatable opportunity, these prices are at their lowest, offering clients the chance to acquire antique rugs at prices comparable, if not lower than new rugs. Which begs the question: “Why buy the new when you can get the original?” - September 04, 2009 - J. Nazmiyal Inc.

Tufenkian Introduces Kevin Walz Showroom Exclusive New carpet collection by celebrated artist and designer - June 11, 2009 - Tufenkian Artisan Carpets

Tufenkian Introduces New Construction and Organic Process Naturally fashionable, timeless and green. What's not to love? - June 04, 2009 - Tufenkian Artisan Carpets

InterfaceFLOR Launches New Campaign Showcasing “the 5th Wall” InterfaceFLOR, the world’s largest manufacturer of carpet tiles has launched new brand campaigns in Australasia, designed to change the perception of carpet tiles from a functional but unremarkable flooring finish, to a creative design palette for the floor. - May 15, 2009 - InterfaceFLOR

MAC Carpet to Present New Carpets and Rugs Creation Designs in Domotex 2009 New carpets and rugs creation designs will be presented by MAC Carpet - the leading manufacturer of tufted and printed mats, carpets and rugs in the 20th Domotex Hannover the Biggest flooring fair in the world that will take place during 17-20 January 2009 in Hannover, Germany. In Domotex Hannover 2009... - January 14, 2009 - MAC Carpet

MAC Carpet to Participate in Domotex Hannover 2009 MAC Carpet - the leading manufacturer of tufted printed carpets and rugs – announced lately that it will participate in the 20th Domotex Hannover, that will take place during 17-20 January 2009 in Hannover, Germany. With 45,000 visitors from the retail trade and skilled crafts, as well as architects... - December 21, 2008 - MAC Carpet

Wear-Dated® Explores Home Design, Color In home design, color plays a major role, offering depth, dimension and even luxury to any décor. Wear-Dated carpet fiber provides homeowners with a wealth of ways to explore the rich benefits of color, from its Field Guide to Color 2008 Color Folio to the Wear-Dated Web site’s (http://www.weardated.com)... - November 14, 2008 - Wear-Dated

Online Rug Shopping Service Offering Latest in Rugs, RugsToMyDoor.com, Launches New Website RugsToMyDoor.com, a website service that focuses on shipping specialty rugs, has recently redesigned and re-launched their website in order to better serve customers. - September 06, 2008 - Rugs to My Door

Hill & Co Launches Website This year’s exciting launches include their Stock website where you can search on style, size, price, etc. Fantastic New Contemporary and 'Transitional designs' - Traditional styles with a contemporary twist in both colour or scale. - October 11, 2006 - Hill & Co