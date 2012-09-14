PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense
Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC
Solaridy LLC announced today that the board of directors have approved a name change for the corporation to Hyperponic LLC. The change takes effect immediately.
“This new name better reflects the Company's high-tech roots,” explains Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner, “and eliminates... - February 15, 2018 - Hyperponic LLC
On Saturday, November 18th, during the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day, Dramm & Echter, a locally owned flower farm in Encinitas, CA, will hand out beautiful, pink Gerbera daisies to thousands of Komen San Diego 3-Day participants. According to Amber Livingston, Susan G. Komen 3-Day Specialist, “The... - November 16, 2017 - Dramm & Echter
AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store has now added organic manure variants to their collection. The store, which retails seeds for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and microgreens, will now sell Organic Vermicompost and Leaf Manure. - August 05, 2017 - AllThatGrows
AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store has now introduced seed kits to their collection. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and microgreens, will now sell these assorted multipurpose kits. The store is also introducing their exclusive gift boxes. - June 07, 2017 - AllThatGrows
AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store is now available on your Smartphone through an easy to access application. The AllThatGrows app is now available in the Play store and App store for users and is free to download. - May 21, 2017 - AllThatGrows
AllThatGrows, the online seeds store has now added all year Microgreen Varieties to its seeds collection. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, and herbs will now also retail in Microgreens, being the sole seller of these varieties in India. - April 02, 2017 - AllThatGrows
AllThatGrows, the online seeds store, has now added herb seeds to its inventory. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, and microgreens will now also retail international and Indian herb seeds. - February 11, 2017 - AllThatGrows
Whole Plant Technologies today introduced the company's new corporate brand and website. The branding reflects both the launch of the company as well as its vision for the future. The launch is well-timed with the first run of the company’s patented Grow Tray System, which is now available for... - June 22, 2016 - Whole Plant Technologies
Today, the oldest fruit-tree nursery in the world begins celebrating its 200th year in business. How do you like them apples?
Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., founded in 1816, is best known for introducing Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apples. According to Stark Bro’s Chief... - January 06, 2016 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.
Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., the world’s oldest continuously-operating nursery, has published its first cookbook. "Fabulous Fruits: Recipes for every season" goes on sale December 15, 2015 at http://starkbros.com.
“Each year we ship nearly 500,000 fruit trees... - December 17, 2015 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.
The world’s oldest fruit-tree nursery announced today that 200 Years and Growing: The Story of Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co. will go on sale January 1, 2016. Stark Bro's discovered both the Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apple.
In celebration of two hundred years in business —... - December 17, 2015 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.
In trials conducted this summer at OSU ATI Wooster bedding plants grown under a Venntis Technologies 155 watt TotalGrow™ light outperformed plants grown under a 400 watt High Pressure Sodium light. - October 14, 2015 - Venntis Technologies
Smokey's Daylily Gardens is celebrating the beginning of their 8th season of growing and selling daylilies across the nation. Poised for rapid growth, owners of Smokey's Daylily Gardens are excited and optimistic for the company’s continued growth and prosperous future. - March 20, 2015 - Smokey's Daylily Gardens
The creators of VEGAMATRIX are developing a proprietary microbial inoculant for the cultivation of cannabis, which will replace nutrients from OG Tea Company. - October 11, 2014 - Pure Life Veganix
Providing Residential and Commercial Tree Removal Services at prices you can afford. Services Include Stump Grinding & Removal, Tree Pruning & more. - July 05, 2014 - ABC Tree Removal
Eco-Lite Products, the leading manufacturer of specialty lighting products announces the introduction of the MAX Grow line of LED lights, designed for indoor plant and vegetable gardens. - November 15, 2013 - ECO-Light Products
New from the Perlite Institute, the international trade association for perlite, is an online, one-page guide that highlights the benefits of using this sustainable mineral for rooftop gardens.
The guide describes how rooftop gardens utilizing horticultural grade perlite can reduce the heat island effect... - December 14, 2012 - The Perlite Institute
New Facebook and LinkedIn presence encourages engagement and boosts awareness of perlite and the Perlite Institute. - December 11, 2012 - The Perlite Institute
Coco Coir Based Products are now available as a green alternative growing medium for home gardeners, landscapers and commercial greenhouses. - October 15, 2012 - CocoEnviro Solutions, Inc.
Biology student initiates green roof installation at University. - May 07, 2012 - Eco Roofs
A simple donation of $5 will plant 50 trees and just $1 donation will plant 10 trees as a way to improve various African communities. - December 08, 2011 - Esbenshades Garden Center
DNT Nursery is now accepting online orders through their secure website. - December 04, 2011 - DNT Nursery
Plant Development Services, Inc. recently assisted in the transformation of an abandoned industrial site near the Dan River in Southern Virginia into a vibrant botanical garden. In preparation for the fall 2011 opening of the Southern Virginia Botanical Garden’s new Town of South Boston location, varieties from Encore® Azalea and the Southern Living® Plant Collection can be found in a series of gardens throughout the 10 acre site. - October 20, 2011 - Encore Azalea
Tennessee Wholesale Nursery is now accepting orders for fall shipping. They are nursery growers and offer a wide range of plants and trees to suit customer requirements. - October 08, 2011 - TN Nursery
Tennessee Wholesale Nursery is offering a discount of 10% on full trailer load of balled and burlapped stock. - October 08, 2011 - TN Nursery
This is the best time for fall planting and Quick Growing Trees Nursery is now accepting orders for fall planting. - October 08, 2011 - Quick Growing Trees Nursery
Quick Growing Trees Nursery is offering free shipping on orders worth $350 or more. The customers can place orders on their mail order nursery to avail the offer. - October 08, 2011 - Quick Growing Trees Nursery
Susan Gange, owner of Stony Brook Orchids, will present “Growing Phalaenopsis in the Home,” on Saturday October 22 at 1:00 pm, during the 28th Annual Susquehanna Orchid Society Show and Sale, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Lancaster, PA. Her lecture will demonstrate how anyone can successfully... - October 06, 2011 - Stony Brook Orchids
Tn Tree & Plant Nursery is your online source for perennials, ferns and landscaping trees and shrubs all at wholesale prices. - July 23, 2011 - TN Nursery
Publishers of an upcoming student anthology that is focused upon the Willamette River Basin are asking students of all ages to submit literature and artwork for publication in this unique book. Applications and entries must be sent no later than February 28, 2010. - January 27, 2010 - Wildwood|Mahonia
Eco-aromatic activist tour weds sensuous meditations, herbal training, and futuristic green economic visions in Udaipur, Rajasthan - India's most enchanting heritage site. - July 15, 2009 - Udaipur Shakti Works
With downsizing, layoffs and a wild stock market, the tight economic times have many worried about Christmas this year, but a trip to a local Christmas tree farm remains one of the best values around.
With just a little gas, and a little time searching the Internet for a nearby Ohio Christmas tree farm,... - November 25, 2008 - Wertz Tree Farm
Bing Crosby dreams of a snow-covered Christmas of white and Elvis Presley croons of a blue-hued holiday on the radio every December, but now, more than ever before, consumers are shopping for a greener Christmas.
From the gifts themselves to more energy efficient shopping habits, many consumers are... - November 25, 2008 - Wertz Tree Farm
eFreshTree, an online retailer of fresh Premium Grade Christmas trees, is pleased to announce the launch of ecommerce site. eFreshTree offers from one of largest suppliers and growers in the World farm fresh real Christmas trees, wreaths and stands, for the upcoming 2008 holiday season. - October 09, 2008 - eFreshtree
Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned retail, wholesale flower outlet, FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore now offers cakes and chocolate apart from flowers - July 26, 2007 - Rayer Flora
Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned wholesale flower outlet and Florist shop FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore offers 10% special discount to its customers for valentine 2007 while celebrating 2nd anniversary. - February 12, 2007 - Rayer Flora
Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned retail, wholesale flower outlet, FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore celebrates successful 2nd anniversary. - November 24, 2006 - Rayer Flora