Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

Solaridy Announces Name Change to Hyperponic and Management Hires Solaridy LLC announced today that the board of directors have approved a name change for the corporation to Hyperponic LLC. The change takes effect immediately. “This new name better reflects the Company's high-tech roots,” explains Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner, “and eliminates... - February 15, 2018 - Hyperponic LLC

Local Flower Farm Donates Thousands of Pink Gerbera Daisies to Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day Participants On Saturday, November 18th, during the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day, Dramm & Echter, a locally owned flower farm in Encinitas, CA, will hand out beautiful, pink Gerbera daisies to thousands of Komen San Diego 3-Day participants. According to Amber Livingston, Susan G. Komen 3-Day Specialist, “The... - November 16, 2017 - Dramm & Echter

AllThatGrows Adds Organic Manure Variants on Online Seeds Store AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store has now added organic manure variants to their collection. The store, which retails seeds for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and microgreens, will now sell Organic Vermicompost and Leaf Manure. - August 05, 2017 - AllThatGrows

AllThatGrows Announces Seed Kits in Their Online Seeds Store AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store has now introduced seed kits to their collection. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and microgreens, will now sell these assorted multipurpose kits. The store is also introducing their exclusive gift boxes. - June 07, 2017 - AllThatGrows

AllThatGrows Launches Free Mobile App for Android and iOS AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store is now available on your Smartphone through an easy to access application. The AllThatGrows app is now available in the Play store and App store for users and is free to download. - May 21, 2017 - AllThatGrows

AllThatGrows Announces Varieties of Microgreens to Their Online Seeds Store AllThatGrows, the online seeds store has now added all year Microgreen Varieties to its seeds collection. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, and herbs will now also retail in Microgreens, being the sole seller of these varieties in India. - April 02, 2017 - AllThatGrows

AllThatGrows Announces Addition of Herb Seeds to Their Online Seeds Store AllThatGrows, the online seeds store, has now added herb seeds to its inventory. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, and microgreens will now also retail international and Indian herb seeds. - February 11, 2017 - AllThatGrows

Whole Plant Technologies Introduces New Brand and Website to Coincide with First Sales of Its Grow Tray System Whole Plant Technologies today introduced the company's new corporate brand and website. The branding reflects both the launch of the company as well as its vision for the future. The launch is well-timed with the first run of the company’s patented Grow Tray System, which is now available for... - June 22, 2016 - Whole Plant Technologies

Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co. Celebrates Its 200th Anniversary Today, the oldest fruit-tree nursery in the world begins celebrating its 200th year in business. How do you like them apples? Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., founded in 1816, is best known for introducing Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apples. According to Stark Bro’s Chief... - January 06, 2016 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.

200 Years in the Making: Stark Bro’s Releases Fabulous Fruits Cookbook Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., the world’s oldest continuously-operating nursery, has published its first cookbook. "Fabulous Fruits: Recipes for every season" goes on sale December 15, 2015 at http://starkbros.com. “Each year we ship nearly 500,000 fruit trees... - December 17, 2015 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.

Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co. Announces 200th Anniversary Book The world’s oldest fruit-tree nursery announced today that 200 Years and Growing: The Story of Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co. will go on sale January 1, 2016. Stark Bro's discovered both the Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apple. In celebration of two hundred years in business —... - December 17, 2015 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.

Venntis Technologies TotalGrow™ TG15A Outperforms High Pressure Sodium (HPS) in Ohio State University Trials In trials conducted this summer at OSU ATI Wooster bedding plants grown under a Venntis Technologies 155 watt TotalGrow™ light outperformed plants grown under a 400 watt High Pressure Sodium light. - October 14, 2015 - Venntis Technologies

Smokey's Daylily Gardens Celebrates Its 8th Season in Business Smokey's Daylily Gardens is celebrating the beginning of their 8th season of growing and selling daylilies across the nation. Poised for rapid growth, owners of Smokey's Daylily Gardens are excited and optimistic for the company’s continued growth and prosperous future. - March 20, 2015 - Smokey's Daylily Gardens

PureLifeVeganix, Inc. Announces Revisions to Its Veganic Nutrient Recommendations The creators of VEGAMATRIX are developing a proprietary microbial inoculant for the cultivation of cannabis, which will replace nutrients from OG Tea Company. - October 11, 2014 - Pure Life Veganix

ABC Tree Removal Opens Its Doors, Offering Excellent Tree Removal Services Providing Residential and Commercial Tree Removal Services at prices you can afford. Services Include Stump Grinding & Removal, Tree Pruning & more. - July 05, 2014 - ABC Tree Removal

Eco-Lite Products Introduces the MAX Grow Line of LED Grow Lights Eco-Lite Products, the leading manufacturer of specialty lighting products announces the introduction of the MAX Grow line of LED lights, designed for indoor plant and vegetable gardens. - November 15, 2013 - ECO-Light Products

New Guide from the Perlite Institute Highlights Use of Perlite for Rooftop Gardens New from the Perlite Institute, the international trade association for perlite, is an online, one-page guide that highlights the benefits of using this sustainable mineral for rooftop gardens. The guide describes how rooftop gardens utilizing horticultural grade perlite can reduce the heat island effect... - December 14, 2012 - The Perlite Institute

The Perlite Institute Enhances Social Media Presence New Facebook and LinkedIn presence encourages engagement and boosts awareness of perlite and the Perlite Institute. - December 11, 2012 - The Perlite Institute

Sustainability of Coco Coir Inspires Launch of New Company, CocoEnviro Solutions Coco Coir Based Products are now available as a green alternative growing medium for home gardeners, landscapers and commercial greenhouses. - October 15, 2012 - CocoEnviro Solutions, Inc.

Eco-Roofs Helps Butler University Students Complete First Campus Green Roof Installation Atop Pharmacy College Building Biology student initiates green roof installation at University. - May 07, 2012 - Eco Roofs

Esbenshade’s is Partnering with "The Africa Transformation Initiative" A simple donation of $5 will plant 50 trees and just $1 donation will plant 10 trees as a way to improve various African communities. - December 08, 2011 - Esbenshades Garden Center

DNT Nursery Proudly Announces the Re-Launch of Their Official Website DNT Nursery is now accepting online orders through their secure website. - December 04, 2011 - DNT Nursery

New Southern Virginia Botanical Garden Highlights Innovative Plant Development Services Brands, Encore® Azalea and Southern Living® Plant Collection Plant Development Services, Inc. recently assisted in the transformation of an abandoned industrial site near the Dan River in Southern Virginia into a vibrant botanical garden. In preparation for the fall 2011 opening of the Southern Virginia Botanical Garden’s new Town of South Boston location, varieties from Encore® Azalea and the Southern Living® Plant Collection can be found in a series of gardens throughout the 10 acre site. - October 20, 2011 - Encore Azalea

TN Nursery Announces Fall Shipping Season Tennessee Wholesale Nursery is now accepting orders for fall shipping. They are nursery growers and offer a wide range of plants and trees to suit customer requirements. - October 08, 2011 - TN Nursery

10% Off on Trailer Loads of B&B Stock at TN Nursery Tennessee Wholesale Nursery is offering a discount of 10% on full trailer load of balled and burlapped stock. - October 08, 2011 - TN Nursery

Quick Growing Trees Nursery is Now Accepting Orders for Fall Planting This is the best time for fall planting and Quick Growing Trees Nursery is now accepting orders for fall planting. - October 08, 2011 - Quick Growing Trees Nursery

Quick Growing Trees Nursery Has Announced Free Shipping on Orders of $350 or More Quick Growing Trees Nursery is offering free shipping on orders worth $350 or more. The customers can place orders on their mail order nursery to avail the offer. - October 08, 2011 - Quick Growing Trees Nursery

Award Winning Orchid Grower to Speak at Susquehanna Orchid Show Susan Gange, owner of Stony Brook Orchids, will present “Growing Phalaenopsis in the Home,” on Saturday October 22 at 1:00 pm, during the 28th Annual Susquehanna Orchid Society Show and Sale, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Lancaster, PA. Her lecture will demonstrate how anyone can successfully... - October 06, 2011 - Stony Brook Orchids

Tn Nursery is Offering Mature Perennials, Ferns and Groundcovers for 90% Off Mail Order Prices Tn Tree & Plant Nursery is your online source for perennials, ferns and landscaping trees and shrubs all at wholesale prices. - July 23, 2011 - TN Nursery

"Honoring Our River" a Call for Student Writings & Artwork on the Willamette River Publishers of an upcoming student anthology that is focused upon the Willamette River Basin are asking students of all ages to submit literature and artwork for publication in this unique book. Applications and entries must be sent no later than February 28, 2010. - January 27, 2010 - Wildwood|Mahonia

Udaipur Shakti Works (USW) & Floracopeia Pioneer Transformative New Travel Genre Eco-aromatic activist tour weds sensuous meditations, herbal training, and futuristic green economic visions in Udaipur, Rajasthan - India's most enchanting heritage site. - July 15, 2009 - Udaipur Shakti Works

Holiday Family Fun Doesn’t Have to Break the Bank With downsizing, layoffs and a wild stock market, the tight economic times have many worried about Christmas this year, but a trip to a local Christmas tree farm remains one of the best values around. With just a little gas, and a little time searching the Internet for a nearby Ohio Christmas tree farm,... - November 25, 2008 - Wertz Tree Farm

Dreaming of a Green Christmas Bing Crosby dreams of a snow-covered Christmas of white and Elvis Presley croons of a blue-hued holiday on the radio every December, but now, more than ever before, consumers are shopping for a greener Christmas. From the gifts themselves to more energy efficient shopping habits, many consumers are... - November 25, 2008 - Wertz Tree Farm

eFreshTree Launches Online Site for Fresh Premium Grade Christmas Trees eFreshTree, an online retailer of fresh Premium Grade Christmas trees, is pleased to announce the launch of ecommerce site. eFreshTree offers from one of largest suppliers and growers in the World farm fresh real Christmas trees, wreaths and stands, for the upcoming 2008 holiday season. - October 09, 2008 - eFreshtree

FloraStand – Online and Wholesale Florist in Bangalore Now Offers More Gifts Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned retail, wholesale flower outlet, FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore now offers cakes and chocolate apart from flowers - July 26, 2007 - Rayer Flora

FloraStand - Wholesale Florist in Bangalore Offer 10% Special Discount to its Customers for Valentine 2007 Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned wholesale flower outlet and Florist shop FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore offers 10% special discount to its customers for valentine 2007 while celebrating 2nd anniversary. - February 12, 2007 - Rayer Flora